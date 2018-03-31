₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 01 April 2018
|Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by massinola(m): 8:50pm On Mar 31
The Nigerian Presidency on Saturday described the recent call by former Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma that Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits as ‘shocking and scary.’, Danjuma, had at the convocation ceremony of Taraba State University last weekend alleged that security operatives are giving cover to bandits to kill Nigerians.
He, therefore, asked Nigerians not to rely on security agencies, but to gird their loins to defend themselves against bandits.
Reacting to the call by the retired General for the first time on Saturday, the presidency, through Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity urged Nigerians with national influence, to desist from making inciting statements.
The presidential aide said such public declarations were likely to inflame emotional passions and threaten national security.
“The Presidency is very worried that criminal gangs will feel justified in defying legal governing and democratic institutions, and authority of legitimately elected democratic government if unrestrained pronouncements are made.
“Silence can be dignified, but sometimes it can be misinterpreted and exploited. It is both shocking and scary to hear the recent comments by a senior citizen calling for Nigerians to defend themselves.
“The Presidency commends the Nigerian military’s efforts to maintain peace and stability, despite being pulled in various directions by elements determined to destabilize the country and government for their selfish reasons.
“What country would survive if its citizens rise against the country’s organized, trained and equipped military?’’
The presidential aide said former leaders could use the various for available for people with a history of national security to offer advice to the government without exploitation of emotional sentiments.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/31/danjumas-call-nigerians-embark-self-defence-shocking-scary-presidency
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by massinola(m): 8:52pm On Mar 31
You guys haven't seen scary stuff yet until Nigerians actually take up arms to defend themselves. By then you will know that no multitude of army can stop a determined masses
Lalasticlala come see oh. Federal government is indirectly scared
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Omeokachie: 8:53pm On Mar 31
Scary?
Is that supposed to be a joke?
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by BruncleZuma: 9:29pm On Mar 31
Scary to who?
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by fk001: 9:29pm On Mar 31
Danjuma is a fool....
Why not meet the president in private instead of Igniting the engine of war, he is very much aware that Taraba is one of the dangerous state in Nigeria, most of the tribes there lives in loggerhead with each other...
Kuteb and Jukun are just like cat and mouse
Jukun and Tiv will never be in good terms.
Fulani and all the minorities are always fighting
And the most dangerous of all is religious crisis in that state...
T.Y Danjuma is no more an elder states man in my eyes...
Modified
Like i said it earlier
T.Y Danjuma is a very big fool for making that comment..
Do your worst
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Sarang(f): 9:29pm On Mar 31
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by DoTheNeedful: 9:30pm On Mar 31
What is wrong with this government sef? So, it's wrong for one to defend himself again especially when the security agencies are not alive to their duties and are tribal
This government is not well educated about history and the psychology of a population. It is an instinct of man of defend himself but human civilization has made man to entrust that duty to the government. When the government fails, man will take laws into his hands.
I smh for Nigeria.
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by guterMann: 9:30pm On Mar 31
Self preservation is a fundamental human law.
When the armed forces fail or are baised people will resort to self defence,it is intiutive.
Scary?
What is scary is your tacit support,provision of logistics,and protection of Fulani terrorists.
What is a horror is how you have been paying Boko haram ransom and releasing their top men.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Built2last: 9:30pm On Mar 31
More scarier is the killing machine of the APC wing. The fulani herdsmen
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:30pm On Mar 31
1985 seems the only way out of this tragic trance. IBB is old now. God we need another saviour
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by junkiesneverdie: 9:30pm On Mar 31
All thanks to the Fulani's if Only it was handled well it wouldn't have turn Out this way.
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:31pm On Mar 31
It's even scarier for the President to watch the people he swore to protect being slaughtered and he choose not to react
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by plainol(m): 9:31pm On Mar 31
What I don't understand is, is there any problem with self defence?
Why this sudden clampdown on 'self defence' advise.
Why can't the fg come out en masse against Fulani herdsmen attack.
Something is wrong somewhere. Buhari and his cabals are playing out an agenda. I'm very sure of that.
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by daewoorazer(m): 9:31pm On Mar 31
They should be happy he ain’t rugged enough, he would have been our Rawlings
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by adecz: 9:31pm On Mar 31
What's wrong about telling people
to defend themselves against unprovoked aggression??
Something is wrong with this govt
who appear to be encouraging the assailants..
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by thatabokiboiy: 9:31pm On Mar 31
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by naija2dabone(m): 9:31pm On Mar 31
fk001:
Define the word fool
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by dhardline(m): 9:32pm On Mar 31
What is shocking and scary about defending yourself from someone who is determined to kill you?
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by castrol180(m): 9:32pm On Mar 31
T.Y Danjuma also worked against Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. It was what he had woven since the 60s in the counter coup of 1966 and1970s during the civil war that is catching his people now...karma really exist. The Fulani extracts utilised the middlebelt (north central) armies then to rid off other members of the country.
And it was obasanjo who came to show everybody where they belong in the geo political zones
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Fredmatic(m): 9:32pm On Mar 31
fk001:
You must be an idiot of the highest order,
People should keep quiet like that while others die for nothing?
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by LibertyRep: 9:32pm On Mar 31
Is the right to self defense not guaranteed again?
If the government could raise an army to combat cattle rustling, why appear helpless in combating herders violence
To worsen the situation, the security agents have been fingered to be complicit and tactically supporting the marauders. Who then do they run to for safety?
What then do you expect the hapless people already pushed to the wall to do? Definitely not to continue to submit themselves to be slaughtered by the rampaging herders.
The message is loud and resonating across the country. A monarch just made similar call in Kaduna.
I hope the government act decisively real soon before the entire nhe the situation gets messier and out of control
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Adekdammy: 9:32pm On Mar 31
Uprising brings out the beast in people
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by yungmayor02(m): 9:33pm On Mar 31
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by durablekudu: 9:33pm On Mar 31
fk001:Your a the bigger fool
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Millz404(m): 9:33pm On Mar 31
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Enemyofpeace: 9:34pm On Mar 31
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by chumaster(m): 9:34pm On Mar 31
This govt is like those of goats
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Olukat(m): 9:34pm On Mar 31
All they have to say is his statement was "scary"?
What happened to hate speech laws?
I knew the old man's balls were so slack to take any action
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by hopilo: 9:34pm On Mar 31
Nigerians don't defend yourself ooo, offer your body to be killed by bandit.
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by perez100: 9:35pm On Mar 31
So, these Foolani cows expected Danjuma to tell his people to fold their hands and be killed? If you talk against Foolani killings they accuse you of hate speech. They focus more on the comments than the killings itself, and Afonjas always support the killings.
|Re: Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency by Cletus77(m): 9:35pm On Mar 31
That's what happens wen the Govt neglects its citizens especially wen it comes to security.
Wen you hear about war torn countries, believe me it starts dis way.
Buhari has failed!
