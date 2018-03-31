Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Danjuma's Self Defence Call On Nigerians 'Shocking, Scary' - Presidency (9279 Views)

He, therefore, asked Nigerians not to rely on security agencies, but to gird their loins to defend themselves against bandits.



Reacting to the call by the retired General for the first time on Saturday, the presidency, through Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity urged Nigerians with national influence, to desist from making inciting statements.



The presidential aide said such public declarations were likely to inflame emotional passions and threaten national security.



“The Presidency is very worried that criminal gangs will feel justified in defying legal governing and democratic institutions, and authority of legitimately elected democratic government if unrestrained pronouncements are made.



“Silence can be dignified, but sometimes it can be misinterpreted and exploited. It is both shocking and scary to hear the recent comments by a senior citizen calling for Nigerians to defend themselves.



“The Presidency commends the Nigerian military’s efforts to maintain peace and stability, despite being pulled in various directions by elements determined to destabilize the country and government for their selfish reasons.



“What country would survive if its citizens rise against the country’s organized, trained and equipped military?’’



The presidential aide said former leaders could use the various for available for people with a history of national security to offer advice to the government without exploitation of emotional sentiments.





You guys haven't seen scary stuff yet until Nigerians actually take up arms to defend themselves. By then you will know that no multitude of army can stop a determined masses



Lalasticlala come see oh. Federal government is indirectly scared

Scary?



Is that supposed to be a joke?





Scary to who?



20 Likes 3 Shares









Why not meet the president in private instead of Igniting the engine of war, he is very much aware that Taraba is one of the dangerous state in Nigeria, most of the tribes there lives in loggerhead with each other...







Kuteb and Jukun are just like cat and mouse



Jukun and Tiv will never be in good terms.



Fulani and all the minorities are always fighting







And the most dangerous of all is religious crisis in that state...







T.Y Danjuma is no more an elder states man in my eyes...





Modified

All the people quoting me because of what i said, should go and hug transformer





Like i said it earlier



T.Y Danjuma is a very big fool for making that comment..



Danjuma is a fool....Why not meet the president in private instead of Igniting the engine of war, he is very much aware that Taraba is one of the dangerous state in Nigeria, most of the tribes there lives in loggerhead with each other...Kuteb and Jukun are just like cat and mouseJukun and Tiv will never be in good terms.Fulani and all the minorities are always fightingAnd the most dangerous of all is religious crisis in that state...T.Y Danjuma is no more an elder states man in my eyes...ModifiedAll the people quoting me because of what i said, should go and hug transformerLike i said it earlierT.Y Danjuma is a very big fool for making that comment..Do your worst





This government is not well educated about history and the psychology of a population. It is an instinct of man of defend himself but human civilization has made man to entrust that duty to the government. When the government fails, man will take laws into his hands.



This government is not well educated about history and the psychology of a population. It is an instinct of man of defend himself but human civilization has made man to entrust that duty to the government. When the government fails, man will take laws into his hands.

I smh for Nigeria. What is wrong with this government sef? So, it's wrong for one to defend himself again especially when the security agencies are not alive to their duties and are tribal

Self preservation is a fundamental human law.



When the armed forces fail or are baised people will resort to self defence,it is intiutive.



Scary?



What is scary is your tacit support,provision of logistics,and protection of Fulani terrorists.



What is a horror is how you have been paying Boko haram ransom and releasing their top men.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 30 Likes 3 Shares

More scarier is the killing machine of the APC wing. The fulani herdsmen 10 Likes 1 Share

1985 seems the only way out of this tragic trance. IBB is old now. God we need another saviour 7 Likes 1 Share

All thanks to the Fulani's if Only it was handled well it wouldn't have turn Out this way.











It's even scarier for the President to watch the people he swore to protect being slaughtered and he choose not to react

What I don't understand is, is there any problem with self defence?



Why this sudden clampdown on 'self defence' advise.



Why can't the fg come out en masse against Fulani herdsmen attack.



Something is wrong somewhere. Buhari and his cabals are playing out an agenda. I'm very sure of that. 7 Likes 1 Share



They should be happy he ain’t rugged enough, he would have been our Rawlings









What's wrong about telling people

to defend themselves against unprovoked aggression??



Something is wrong with this govt

What's wrong about telling peopleto defend themselves against unprovoked aggression??Something is wrong with this govtwho appear to be encouraging the assailants..

Una never chichumchin 1 Like

fk001:

Danjuma is a fool

Define the word fool

What is shocking and scary about defending yourself from someone who is determined to kill you?

T.Y Danjuma also worked against Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. It was what he had woven since the 60s in the counter coup of 1966 and1970s during the civil war that is catching his people now...karma really exist. The Fulani extracts utilised the middlebelt (north central) armies then to rid off other members of the country.



And it was obasanjo who came to show everybody where they belong in the geo political zones 1 Like 1 Share

fk001:

Danjuma is a fool

You must be an idiot of the highest order,



You must be an idiot of the highest order,

People should keep quiet like that while others die for nothing?

Is the right to self defense not guaranteed again?



If the government could raise an army to combat cattle rustling, why appear helpless in combating herders violence

To worsen the situation, the security agents have been fingered to be complicit and tactically supporting the marauders. Who then do they run to for safety?



What then do you expect the hapless people already pushed to the wall to do? Definitely not to continue to submit themselves to be slaughtered by the rampaging herders.



The message is loud and resonating across the country. A monarch just made similar call in Kaduna.



I hope the government act decisively real soon before the entire nhe the situation gets messier and out of control 5 Likes

Uprising brings out the beast in people

barcelona thank you ooo...you just saved my ticket

fk001:

Your a the bigger fool

D

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeew



This govt is like those of goats 1 Like



What happened to hate speech laws?

All they have to say is his statement was "scary"?What happened to hate speech laws?I knew the old man's balls were so slack to take any action

Nigerians don't defend yourself ooo, offer your body to be killed by bandit.

So, these Foolani cows expected Danjuma to tell his people to fold their hands and be killed? If you talk against Foolani killings they accuse you of hate speech. They focus more on the comments than the killings itself, and Afonjas always support the killings.