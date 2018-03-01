Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos (6119 Views)

Youths today commenced street and market mobilization for Sowore2019 in Lagos.What do you think?Will he win the 2019 presidential election?





zoba88:

1 Like 1 Share

Yoruba will not vote ss or se person

good choice though but sorry 1 Like

DOA







Where are the youth let me go and find my spectacles because i only see like 10 people in that picture













All i know is PMB till 2023 3 Likes 1 Share

people should start showing interest pls

















Donald Duke where are you,i'll personally campaign for u here in schl .



YES NAIJA #WE'VEgatOPTIONS 5 Likes

It true Buhari,Atiku,saraki,obj,Tinubu n other clowns have the ryt to via for the presidency but for godsake don't we knw the qualities of a good leader...







Nigeria seems to be the only country whose youth are threatened by weak old clowns 2 Likes

Goodluck to him but as for me and my household, we stand with Baba. 9 Likes 1 Share



He thinks that buhari will compensate him for him to step down.

Being a good reporter doesn't necessarily mean being a good leader 1 Like

In a recent video clip I watched on YouTube, I saw som1 dat looks like him stands beside Abiola while him abiola is bn interviewd.









Please somebody help me confirm if m right. 2 Likes

OriakuAmara:

He thinks that buhari will compensate him for him to step down.

Hahahaha!! Many have landed juicy appointments using this strategy. Let's see whether it will work for Sowore. Hahahaha!! Many have landed juicy appointments using this strategy. Let's see whether it will work for Sowore.





Same old mistake, we need credible people in the legislative arm. Even if we elect a saint as president, he'll be frustrated by those idiots in the house. We need sensible people to make meaningful laws that have positive effects on an average Nigerian.



We need an entire overhaul in leadership, not just changing presidents and leaving lawmakers that have been there since 1999. Same old mistake, we need credible people in the legislative arm. Even if we elect a saint as president, he'll be frustrated by those idiots in the house. We need sensible people to make meaningful laws that have positive effects on an average Nigerian.We need an entire overhaul in leadership, not just changing presidents and leaving lawmakers that have been there since 1999. 7 Likes

Bubu till 2040.... The change must belle full us wella.. Then we ATIKUlate d matter in 2040.....

Nnamdi KANU has spoken 1 Like

He can do it



#dreambigandnevergiveup 1 Like





In NY, we chatted and agreed couple of years ago on Obanikoro and his atrocities but his tune changed later towards the end of last year..



He's just another Tinubu boy. He can easily be manipulated. Can I trust him? No! Omoyele is too much of a typical politician as well. He was the SUG president during his Unilag days... What 9ja needs is someone without any Political bias free of any unnecessary mafia-esque political influence or affiliation. Is he free of any of that? I doubt it..In NY, we chatted and agreed couple of years ago on Obanikoro and his atrocities but his tune changed later towards the end of last year..He's just another Tinubu boy. He can easily be manipulated. Can I trust him? No!

you mean SUG president?

Sowore is simply wasting his resources.





He should govern his state for at least two terms first, then maybe, we may consider him for the presidential position.

It's time people start showing interest. Sowoe has my support

Win presidency ke!,with all these vampires in PDP and APC?.He should beware of premature stroke.

Sowore and Fela Durotoye should first of all apologize to Nigerians for the part dey played in installing the dullard we have in Aso rock presently b4 telling us they want to contest for presidency 2 Likes 1 Share

limeta:

Yoruba will not vote ss or se person

good choice though but sorry Go and vote for Buhari or Atiku



For d South South they have been having our votes and they will always. Go and vote for Buhari or AtikuFor d South South they have been having our votes and they will always. 1 Like

Earthquake1:

Being a good reporter doesn't necessarily mean being a good leader

So does being a good soldier or lawyer does not necessarily make one a good leader. So does being a good soldier or lawyer does not necessarily make one a good leader. 1 Like

A step in the right direction 1 Like

If only we can push aside tribalism and religion. This guy has shown some seriousness and commitment only that I doubt if he knows Nigeria's only problem is that as a pot, it is sitting on ajo ekwu(bad stand). Once I am sure he understands that, he is the most credible so far.

He should give the Presidency a shot whether he wins or not. He would have been a better match for Ambode, if he decide to vie for it.



youth of today who do not know him will jst be frontin for him.

Ngr youth are bad students of history,they don't research abt someone b4 endorsement. Pity! ...this my fellow lag alma mater is a huge complex,u hardly knw his agenda back in d days from our university erayouth of today who do not know him will jst be frontin for him.Ngr youth are bad students of history,they don't research abt someone b4 endorsement. Pity!

My gut instinct just don't trust this guy. He's a master at spinning outright lies and half-truths. He's done absolutely nothing to impact even his village in terms of human capital development or whatever and he wants to be president. He's deluded his popularity as a news-monger will buy him votes. Sowore isn't on ground with average Nigerians. This one is another Buhari, quote me. He'll use his four years running after Saraki and Apostle Suleiman.

That guy is a known criminal. We don't criminals again. Enough of these morons.

Stupid, misguided youth refuse to learn from the Buhari fiasco.



Trust them to band up behind a rascal with a shady past who has never even served as a councillor in his local area.



the tradition is naija is...Let buha finish his 2nd term,let Igbo president enter. I.e if igbo ppl gee kwe kwa nu to support one igbo broda.

igbo ewero eze!!!

ke mbosi igbo gee wee eze?

o mbosi okuko puru ezee? ...history should guide youths to endorse any political aspirantthe tradition is naija is...Let buha finish his 2nd term,let Igbo president enter. I.e if igbo ppl gee kwe kwa nu to support one igbo broda.igbo ewero eze!!!ke mbosi igbo gee wee eze?o mbosi okuko puru ezee?