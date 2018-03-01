₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by zoba88: 9:43pm On Mar 31
#TakeItBack
Youths today commenced street and market mobilization for Sowore2019 in Lagos.What do you think?Will he win the 2019 presidential election?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/sowore-2019youths-commence-street-and.html?m=1
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by zoba88: 9:44pm On Mar 31
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by zoba88: 9:44pm On Mar 31
zoba88:more
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by limeta(f): 9:50pm On Mar 31
Yoruba will not vote ss or se person
good choice though but sorry
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by fk001: 9:57pm On Mar 31
DOA
Where are the youth let me go and find my spectacles because i only see like 10 people in that picture
All i know is PMB till 2023
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by nNEOo(m): 10:00pm On Mar 31
people should start showing interest pls
Donald Duke where are you,i'll personally campaign for u here in schl .
YES NAIJA #WE'VEgatOPTIONS
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by nNEOo(m): 10:00pm On Mar 31
It true Buhari,Atiku,saraki,obj,Tinubu n other clowns have the ryt to via for the presidency but for godsake don't we knw the qualities of a good leader...
Nigeria seems to be the only country whose youth are threatened by weak old clowns
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by CoolFreeday(m): 10:03pm On Mar 31
Goodluck to him but as for me and my household, we stand with Baba.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by OriakuAmara(f): 10:08pm On Mar 31
He thinks that buhari will compensate him for him to step down.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by Earthquake1: 10:53pm On Mar 31
Being a good reporter doesn't necessarily mean being a good leader
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by Billionboi: 10:54pm On Mar 31
In a recent video clip I watched on YouTube, I saw som1 dat looks like him stands beside Abiola while him abiola is bn interviewd.
Please somebody help me confirm if m right.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by mu2sa2: 10:54pm On Mar 31
OriakuAmara:Hahahaha!! Many have landed juicy appointments using this strategy. Let's see whether it will work for Sowore.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by Sheuns(m): 10:56pm On Mar 31
Same old mistake, we need credible people in the legislative arm. Even if we elect a saint as president, he'll be frustrated by those idiots in the house. We need sensible people to make meaningful laws that have positive effects on an average Nigerian.
We need an entire overhaul in leadership, not just changing presidents and leaving lawmakers that have been there since 1999.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by jewishboy: 10:56pm On Mar 31
Bubu till 2040.... The change must belle full us wella.. Then we ATIKUlate d matter in 2040.....
Nnamdi KANU has spoken
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by amani63(m): 10:56pm On Mar 31
He can do it
#dreambigandnevergiveup
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by YorubaAssasin: 10:56pm On Mar 31
Omoyele is too much of a typical politician as well. He was the SUG president during his Unilag days... What 9ja needs is someone without any Political bias free of any unnecessary mafia-esque political influence or affiliation. Is he free of any of that? I doubt it..
In NY, we chatted and agreed couple of years ago on Obanikoro and his atrocities but his tune changed later towards the end of last year..
He's just another Tinubu boy. He can easily be manipulated. Can I trust him? No!
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by ahamonyeka(m): 10:58pm On Mar 31
you mean SUG president?
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by uboma(m): 10:59pm On Mar 31
Sowore is simply wasting his resources.
He should govern his state for at least two terms first, then maybe, we may consider him for the presidential position.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by Emmy1234567890: 11:02pm On Mar 31
It's time people start showing interest. Sowoe has my support
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by aguiyi2: 11:02pm On Mar 31
Win presidency ke!,with all these vampires in PDP and APC?.He should beware of premature stroke.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by cosmatika(m): 11:02pm On Mar 31
Sowore and Fela Durotoye should first of all apologize to Nigerians for the part dey played in installing the dullard we have in Aso rock presently b4 telling us they want to contest for presidency
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by Onijagidijagan(m): 11:03pm On Mar 31
limeta:Go and vote for Buhari or Atiku
For d South South they have been having our votes and they will always.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by Zionista(m): 11:04pm On Mar 31
Earthquake1:
So does being a good soldier or lawyer does not necessarily make one a good leader.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by abike12(f): 11:04pm On Mar 31
A step in the right direction
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by Plusstreet(m): 11:06pm On Mar 31
If only we can push aside tribalism and religion. This guy has shown some seriousness and commitment only that I doubt if he knows Nigeria's only problem is that as a pot, it is sitting on ajo ekwu(bad stand). Once I am sure he understands that, he is the most credible so far.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by Realdeals(m): 11:06pm On Mar 31
He should give the Presidency a shot whether he wins or not. He would have been a better match for Ambode, if he decide to vie for it.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by suremanpatriot: 11:12pm On Mar 31
...this my fellow lag alma mater is a huge complex,u hardly knw his agenda back in d days from our university era
youth of today who do not know him will jst be frontin for him.
Ngr youth are bad students of history,they don't research abt someone b4 endorsement. Pity!
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by doclatom(m): 11:12pm On Mar 31
My gut instinct just don't trust this guy. He's a master at spinning outright lies and half-truths. He's done absolutely nothing to impact even his village in terms of human capital development or whatever and he wants to be president. He's deluded his popularity as a news-monger will buy him votes. Sowore isn't on ground with average Nigerians. This one is another Buhari, quote me. He'll use his four years running after Saraki and Apostle Suleiman.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by perez100: 11:13pm On Mar 31
That guy is a known criminal. We don't criminals again. Enough of these morons.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by ziddy(m): 11:15pm On Mar 31
Stupid, misguided youth refuse to learn from the Buhari fiasco.
Trust them to band up behind a rascal with a shady past who has never even served as a councillor in his local area.
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by suremanpatriot: 11:15pm On Mar 31
...history should guide youths to endorse any political aspirant
the tradition is naija is...Let buha finish his 2nd term,let Igbo president enter. I.e if igbo ppl gee kwe kwa nu to support one igbo broda.
igbo ewero eze!!!
ke mbosi igbo gee wee eze?
o mbosi okuko puru ezee?
|Re: Sowore For President 2019: Youths Begin Street Mobilisation For Sowore In Lagos by limeta(f): 11:19pm On Mar 31
Onijagidijagan:
watin you drink
which ss been having yr vote
after yr people chase out jona abi
