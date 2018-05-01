₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by AnonymousIP: 6:39am
Shared With Caption ...
When Madam hands you a list and sends you on a “quick” errand to the market, what do you do? You get up and go!
BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9105/ex-governor-donald-duke-ordered-on-an-errand-by-his-wife-see-pictures/
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by AnonymousIP: 6:39am
Good Man With Bright Future ...
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by eezeribe(m): 6:40am
It didn't start today,she even publicly slapped him at Margaret Ekpó international airport calabar when he was a sitting Governor;
Hers is even better that she sent him to a grocery store,unlike Omotola the actress,who sends her husband to buy kpomọ from the open market...
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by Nukilia: 6:41am
You people have started again! Let's hope this man would be a better candidate...
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by hadura29(m): 6:42am
Dem don start.. Dem go enter power now, you no go see their break light. Mtchew...
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by abokibuhari: 6:44am
Election is around the corner
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by Donald95(m): 6:48am
It looks extra ordinary because This is Africa
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 7:10am
eezeribe:
Source ? Evidence ?
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by ruggedtimi(m): 7:24am
the man in the blue dress ..
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by ElsonMorali: 7:27am
Who wants a cuckolded man as president? Shouldn't we have learnt our lesson with Jonathan the ineffectual buffoon?
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by slimfit1(m): 7:54am
Another mama peace is warming up.
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by nabegibeg: 8:20am
AnonymousIP:
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:20am
BEAUTIFUL COUPLE
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by petenweke: 8:20am
Fake PR for his political ambition.
Nairaland well done.
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by lonelydora(m): 8:20am
Marriage is sweet when couple compliment each other
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by dhabrite(m): 8:21am
So na mall this man call market bah?? Ok
Why do I think this man has been hypnotized by his so called 'madam', a normal person don't come on social media to brag about being sent on an errand by his wife.
This is disgusting mehn!!! Election goals or not it is sh***
I reject this IJN.
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by kennygee(f): 8:21am
eezeribe:
Why are you people like this?
A man can not help his wife again or did he complain to you?
Nigerian men will treat their wives like house girl, use all the youth in her till she ends up looking like their mother or elder sister.
I'm glad there are Nigerian men who help their wives take off some chores.
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by Abuforallah1(m): 8:21am
Criminals, milking this country you all will not go unpunished
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by adadike(f): 8:21am
My type of man, not some people that will drink Milo satchet and tell us they have 150 cows, no addition , no subtraction.
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by bettercreature(m): 8:21am
petenweke:Dont mind him
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by itiswellandwell: 8:22am
Fine man
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by kereman1(m): 8:22am
woman wrapper
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by wesleygee: 8:22am
How does this mean the wife sent him an errand,can't you love your wife to make shopping for her or can't you be a responsible father and take your daughter out?
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by TheKingIsHere: 8:22am
I still prefer him over the terrorist called Buhari
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:23am
Has madam being sending you before now
Why didn't we hear about it
All these fake lifestyles usually precede the elections and we ALL know that gimmick by now!
Fayose is the only genuine leader who has associated with the masses even after the elections.
The rest na wash
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:23am
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by IsaAbubakar: 8:23am
i lost the respect i had for this man
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by TheKingIsHere: 8:23am
eezeribe:
BMC and their lies.
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by Sweetcollins: 8:23am
Good one
But if madam really slapped her as a sitting governor, then, then I don't fancy the marriage at all. I can do anything for my woman if she understands it as a compliment but when she lord it over herself,
She will not even see my broad back.
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by TheKingIsHere: 8:24am
IsaAbubakar:
Who know you before?
|Re: Donald Duke Sent On An Errand By His Wife - See Pictures by Divay22(f): 8:24am
Madam ke
