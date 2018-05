Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pictures Of Dino Melaye Before And After He Entered The Senate Chamber (14655 Views)

3rd Picture: During the acting.. 1st &2nd Picture: He walks majestically towards the inner chamber3rd Picture: During the acting.. 9 Likes 2 Shares

And they are being paid 15Million Per month, to be acting like children.. 31 Likes 4 Shares

This man called NgeneUkwenu no go let us hear word, for now he's still a SAINT 7 Likes 1 Share

@Mallam



What is ur point??

Evidence to show that the few minutes he spent at the APC corner deteriorated his health and reversed the little progress he had recorded.





Two more minutes and those lions, hyenas, and scorpions would have mortally injured him. 19 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

1st &2nd Picture: He walks majestically towards the inner chamber



3rd Picture: During the acting..



lalasticlala

May God continue to bless Senator Dino Melaye and give him strength to oppose evil





BMC's 'she and he' in one has received N30k alert from Liar Mohammed May God continue to bless Senator Dino Melaye and give him strength to oppose evilBMC's 'she and he' in one has received N30k alert from Liar Mohammed 16 Likes

This guy Dino is very good in acting. Hope he can get a role in any Nollywood movie. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Dino melaye is a good video vixen 15 Likes 1 Share

Good Nollywood filmmaker. 8 Likes 1 Share

wawu!!! Dino Dino... All this acting no go carry you go anywhere naaa 6 Likes 2 Shares

Criminal 8 Likes 2 Shares

It's obscenely obvious that this man is very much hale and hearty.



His trial shouldn't be delayed any further. 7 Likes 1 Share

I thought he will be on stretcher 3 Likes

Dino, stop wasting your talent in Naija.

You are needed in Hollywood. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Kkk

from the day I heard that name "Dino" I already knew it is movie time Dino my niggafrom the day I heard that name "Dino" I already knew it is movie time 2 Likes

this picture really got me cracking

naija politicians acting skills is even better than nollywood actors own

he should have fainted to make it more dramatic this picture really got me crackingnaija politicians acting skills is even better than nollywood actors ownhe should have fainted to make it more dramatic 9 Likes

Dino the son of Melaye!!! How many time did I call you? Buhari and killer Bello yahya will over power you no more and they with idris the ig would not be able to kill you...they've done their worst

Ki ki ki ki ki ki ki...... 1 Like

Acting creativity at his peak,

Here comes the COWARD CHICKEN! 1 Like 1 Share

We

Baba NLA Actor and Con Artist... 1 Like

Oscar worthy performance 1 Like

onatisi:

;Dthis picture really got me cracking

naija politicians acting skills is even better than nollywood actors own hahahaha kikikiki I swear naija is blessed, with jaw dropping talents hahahaha kikikiki I swear naija is blessed, with jaw dropping talents 1 Like