|President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by Gift101(m): 5:31pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed into law the Not Too Young To Run Bill at the State House, Abuja.
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by Gift101(m): 5:36pm
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by Gift101(m): 5:40pm
He should also sign in the "Too Old To Run" Bill... Wisdom wee not kee me
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by veacea: 7:54pm
Even though the bill has been signed, the too old to run are waiting for the youths who will want to run like this
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by abokibuhari: 7:54pm
Useless president
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by Emmylyon(m): 7:54pm
Since this bill has been signed, now let's do a
Presidency poll on nairaland between PMB and I .
Like for PMB
Share for ME.
P.s: I'm an ambitious person that wants to take Nigeria to a greater height
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by beejayphako(m): 7:55pm
Gift101:
Lol
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by BlackHatNaija: 7:55pm
What's the fuse about the not too young to run bill signing?
The point is, will the same old people running give them a chance? Some youths are confused, this election format should be outdated, where they throw you a fowl, to collect a cow.
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by otijah2: 7:55pm
Even till now Buhari is still yet to understand the meaning of #Not Too Young To Run Bill
Osibanjo plz explain to d dullard
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by corenewsonline: 7:55pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:55pm
What do with do with the photo, and the moment he signed it?
Should we fry breeze?
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by tenmariner: 7:55pm
Very commendable of him.. Someone with a more sinister move would have thrashed this development in a glance!!!
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by OVA200(m): 7:55pm
Buhari manage to impress me for the first time since 2015 but notwithstanding you are still going home with the help of this law come 2019
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by olayinkaayinde(m): 7:56pm
Politics is still million of miles away from Nigerian youths. Nice development though
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by opyzy(m): 7:56pm
Gift101:or NOT TOO DULL to run bill
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by tunjazzy966(m): 7:56pm
too old to run pmb
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:56pm
I'm sure now that President Buhari has signed the "Not Too Young To Run" bill into law, Primary school male pupils will start running after girls.
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by veacea: 7:57pm
tenmariner:
Abeg sell this plot of land for me now
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by Mosesjoker(m): 7:57pm
now that the much anticipated bill had been sign!! I think we youth should ask ourselves....... are we truly ready
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 7:57pm
What about "the moment he stood up and then sat down after signing it"?
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by Kalashnikov102(m): 7:58pm
Another strategy for we youths to start killing em selves
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by zionwinn: 7:58pm
the youth of this great country must ensure we all have our PVC ready to out the incumbent. the youth should not only be ready to vote but to be voted for. The youth are prepared for greater responsibility
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by culprince(m): 7:58pm
Achievement
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by mart001: 7:58pm
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:59pm
GOD BLESS THIS GOOD MAN
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by valgbo(m): 7:59pm
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by obo389(m): 7:59pm
Was it not the same bill GEJ refused signing during his tenure?
I maybe wrong though
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by adeniyi3971(m): 7:59pm
story story!! story... well we need too OLD to RUN Bill too
|Re: President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 7:59pm
Thats my president
I know wailers will still wail
