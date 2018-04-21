Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Signing "Not Too Young To Run" Bill Into Law (Photos) (5362 Views)

Source: ToriBaze



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed into law the Not Too Young To Run Bill at the State House, Abuja.

More Photos & Details:

More Photos & Details:

"Too Old To Run" Bill... Wisdom wee not kee me He should also sign in theBill... Wisdom wee not kee me 24 Likes 1 Share

Even though the bill has been signed, the too old to run are waiting for the youths who will want to run like this 9 Likes

Useless president

Since this bill has been signed, now let's do a



Presidency poll on nairaland between PMB and I .



Like for PMB



Share for ME.



P.s: I'm an ambitious person that wants to take Nigeria to a greater height 4 Likes 18 Shares

Gift101:

He should also sign in the "Too Old To Run" Bill... Wisdom wee not kee me

Lol Lol 2 Likes

What's the fuse about the not too young to run bill signing?



The point is, will the same old people running give them a chance? Some youths are confused, this election format should be outdated, where they throw you a fowl, to collect a cow. 2 Likes

Even till now Buhari is still yet to understand the meaning of #Not Too Young To Run Bill



Osibanjo plz explain to d dullard 6 Likes

Ok









Should we fry breeze?





What do with do with the photo, and the moment he signed it?Should we fry breeze? 1 Like

Very commendable of him.. Someone with a more sinister move would have thrashed this development in a glance!!! 1 Like

Buhari manage to impress me for the first time since 2015 but notwithstanding you are still going home with the help of this law come 2019

Politics is still million of miles away from Nigerian youths. Nice development though

Gift101:

He should also sign in the "Too Old To Run" Bill... Wisdom wee not kee me or NOT TOO DULL to run bill or NOT TOO DULL to run bill

too old to run pmb









I'm sure now that President Buhari has signed the "Not Too Young To Run" bill into law, Primary school male pupils will start running after girls. I'm sure now that President Buhari has signed the "Not Too Young To Run" bill into law, Primary school male pupils will start running after girls. 1 Like 1 Share

tenmariner:

.

Abeg sell this plot of land for me now Abeg sell this plot of land for me now

now that the much anticipated bill had been sign!! I think we youth should ask ourselves....... are we truly ready

What about "the moment he stood up and then sat down after signing it"?

Another strategy for we youths to start killing em selves

the youth of this great country must ensure we all have our PVC ready to out the incumbent. the youth should not only be ready to vote but to be voted for. The youth are prepared for greater responsibility 1 Like 1 Share

Achievement

GOD BLESS THIS GOOD MAN

.

Was it not the same bill GEJ refused signing during his tenure?

I maybe wrong though

story story!! story... well we need too OLD to RUN Bill too