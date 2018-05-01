₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by AutoReportNG: 8:39pm On May 31
The last celebrated Democracy day was with a lot of mixed feelings. All work and no play, they say makes Jack a dull boy. Being a public holiday, AutoReportNG was on the Island and we decided to take a stroll through the Tinubu Square Fountain. Remember this fountain was refurbished and inaugurated by the former acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola on Jan 2017. 17 months down the lane, we decided to have a feel of the fountain as first-time users.
Introduction
Tinubu Square (formerly Independence Square), is an open space landmark located in Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State, Nigeria. It used to be called Ita Tinubu in memory of Madam Efunroye Tinubu, a slave trader, and business magnate, before it was named Independence Square by leaders of the First Republic and subsequently Tinubu Square.
The square is iron-fenced with two flowing fountains, flowers and tropical trees in it. It also contains a life-size statue of Madam Tinubu on a cenotaph.
The Place is open to the public free of charge
Kudos must be given to the state government for making the place free of charge, unlike Freedom Park where you have to pay 200 naira before you can have access to the venue. Tinubu fountain Square used to be under lock and key, this place used to be opened for people who may have a photo shoot or an official programme and they have to use the square, this has since changed since it was refurbished as the gate is thrown open from 9am to 9pm, Monday through to Sunday.
Clean Environment
With the square being sited in a residential and business environment, one would expect that the place will be flooded with dirt, human waste, food remnants and other filthy items especially as authorities are still battling with keeping Lagos clean, but the reverse is the case as both inside and outside the square is clean even to the seats around.
No cover/shade for visitors
I think the LASG needs to consider building a shade or a hut beside the fountain, it was observed that virtually all the fun seekers sat in the sun as the only shade available was occupied by some set of people who were holding a meeting in that place. It will be great if we can have small huts and shades like the freedom park around some corners.
The management needs to be proactive
Despite their appreciated efforts in making sure the park meets the standard of the public, AutoReportNG believes the concerned authorities can do better especially in making sure the square is not only comfortable for visitors but also eco-friendly.
Some of our observations are- the grasses seem to be fading off, and also the paints on the wall and on the seats are peeling off as well and you wonder if there are no allocations for these little but important things, also there seems to be presence of algae in the water as the water in the pond looked greenish.
Nonetheless, Tinubu Fountain Square is still a fun place to relax within the Island.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by AutoReportNG: 8:39pm On May 31
Whats your take?
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by Lipscomb(m): 8:44pm On May 31
God bless Asiwaju bola Ahmed tinubu a good visionary leader.
AutoReportNG:
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by chicoMX(m): 8:44pm On May 31
Beautiful! I used to think that Tinubu square was named after Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
I don learn something new today. Next!
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by Ishilove: 8:52pm On May 31
Naptu2
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by Homeboiy: 9:02pm On May 31
It's making sense
EFCC enter kada cinema, see as boys de run leave car
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by three: 9:22pm On May 31
.
Ironically the statue placed in the middle of the square is of a notorious slave trader who took on the British that tried to stop her trade
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Efunroye_Tinubu?wprov=sfla1
In fact Lagos was a major centre for SLAVE TRADE
(still is arguably )
Below is an image of the original supreme Court that stood on the present site of Tinubu Square
Via
https://www.inigerian.com/lagos-a-history-in-pictures-1861-to-1961-906/
.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by naptu2: 9:33pm On May 31
Ishilove:
Yes?
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by Ishilove: 9:38pm On May 31
naptu2:I just want you to enjoy the thread, darling
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by anibirelawal(m): 10:22pm On May 31
Lovely place.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by Paperwhite(m): 11:33pm On May 31
I drove pass this place last week & must say it has undergone an awesome transformation.Kudus to those behind it.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by misterh(m): 11:45pm On May 31
The first and only time I passed there was 2 months ago. The ever busy surrounding of Laos Island is even capable of preventing one from enjoying the tranquillity the place has to offer.
I've read about the blind drummer whose statue is erected there. Quite a fascinating story I must say.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by BabaRamota1980: 12:32am
AutoReportNG:
Good job!
Modify your report a little bit. Here is my suggestion,.... take us through the history of Ita Tinubu with pictures. The square in its current form is about the fifth upliftment/renovation since it became Independence Square and now. Show pictures of the four previous views.
Also, talk about the Eagles, talk about Kokoro Jobi-Jobi (the drummer)....what they symbolize. Why is the statue of that reader doing there?
Thanks for bringing this to us.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by hucienda: 3:08am
Don't think descendants of slaves would take to liking that there are folks on the continent who would respect such a person.
What she did - trading in her fellow humans - was evil. Good thing she renounced it.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by BabaRamota1980: 3:17am
hucienda:
Till today the economy is still based on human slavery.
Do you not know this?
How is what Mrs Tinubu did in 1800 a disgust but what the capitalist markets do today are not?
100yrs from now mankind will decry the economic practices of 2018.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by dadada321: 3:35am
this is not the correct history of the Yoruba people.
Tinubu is not a Yoruba name, tinubu is a name from sambisa area..
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by Celestyn8213: 12:58pm
Agbero
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by younglleo(m): 12:59pm
AutoReportNG:i didnt take anytin
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by BlackHatNaija: 12:59pm
Tinubu is a great leader! Every candidate he has singlehandedly giving to Nigeria has performed. You may not like him but posterity will be the judge.
Asiwaju itesiwaju
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by seguno2: 1:00pm
hucienda:
I am not sure that she renounced it voluntarily.
Was she not exiled because she continued selling slaves after it was banned by the colonialists?
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by Adefemiaderoju1: 1:00pm
Nice one
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by seguno2: 1:04pm
BabaRamota1980:
Were the markets in the past, during the period that she was selling her fellow blacks to whites, not also capitalist?
Did other races sell their own people massively to others for them to be brutalised and murdered like wild animals?
It is a pity that most of us are not interested in our history.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by luvmijeje(f): 1:07pm
Ishilove:
Una no kill person with laughter.
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by chynie: 1:07pm
chicoMX:same
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by seguno2: 1:07pm
BlackHatNaija:
Is Buhari not an illiterate candidate who was singlehandedly GIVEN by Tinubu to ruin our biggest economy into recession
|Re: A Review Of Tinubu Fountain Square - Photos by Deltatoto: 1:08pm
Homeboiy:r u serious?when?
