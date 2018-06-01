Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Pregnant Cow Sentenced To Death Over Illegal Border Crossing (6016 Views)

Aprokotown reports that Penka, a pregnant red cow who is due in around three months’ time, wandered westwards away from her herd near the village of Kopilovtsi, straying over the border into non-EU Serbia.



Two weeks later, she was returned to her owner, Ivan Haralampiev, by a farmer over the frontier.



However, Bulgarian officials said the animal must be put down because of strict EU rules.



Penka will now be executed because she didn’t have the proper paperwork — despite being given a clean bill of health by Serbian vets.



“She had left the borders of the EU and cannot be imported back into the European Union,” Haralampiev told public BNT Television Thursday as he pleaded for his cow to be saved.



“A vet comes and orders it to be immediately culled!”



The farmer also lamented how the cow was able to saunter over the border unchecked in the first place. “How come nobody attempted to stop it?” he said.



Although Serbian vets have written a statement saying Penka was in a perfect condition and fit to return home, Bulgarian authorities said she should be put down without delay.



Officials said it was not in their powers to save Penka from the EU regulations.



Really 2 Likes

I’m sure there’s a Nigerian among them,I smell something fishy ... 1 Like





Now on serious note, can they not get her a pardon and stay of execution from the governor, considering her calves will need their mother for sustenance and survival? Baring that she should be deported out of EU back to her surrogate home in Serbia.



She is going to need a public defendant.



Europeans and logic... The cow went in search of her baby daddy to tell him babies are due soon.Now on serious note, can they not get her a pardon and stay of execution from the governor, considering her calves will need their mother for sustenance and survival? Baring that she should be deported out of EU back to her surrogate home in Serbia.She is going to need a public defendant.Europeans and logic... 6 Likes

HOW CAN THEY ACCUSE A COW OF CROSSING BORDER LINE THAT IS NOT BARRICADED

IF THEY TOUCH THE PREGNANT COW, THERE WILL BE SERIOUS & DIRE CONSEQUENCES

ALL THESE WHITES WITH BLACK BRAINS

YEYE PEOPLE 3 Likes

The cow wasn't given a fair trial 4 Likes





Human beings are just so wicked!! WHAT A WICKED WORLD WE LIVE IN........Human beings are just so wicked!! 1 Like 1 Share

Oyibo people too mad no be small. And what's the offence of the unborn baby? 2 Likes

d

But I thought that white people were more civilized than black people...or at least that is what some nairalanders beleive.

I believe that this cow was not given a fair trial.

Who defended it?

This is the failure of the authorities to effective check their border.

Even though u want to see it the angle of disease control, vets have given their own clean bill of health on the cow.

Bt then, this gives me serious thought on the Nigerian situation.

Ours is just irredeemable cos we deal with thousands of different herds at d same time.

No check, No law, No enforcement.

EU strict rules also affect cows?

ALMUSTAQIM:

HOW CAN THEY ACCUSE A COW OF CROSSING BORDER LINE THAT IS NOT BARRICADED



IF THEY TOUCH THE PREGNANT COW, THERE WILL BE SERIOUS & DIRE CONSEQUENCES



ALL THESE WHITES WITH BLACK BRAINS



YEYE PEOPLE fulaniHERDSman I c u! That is a system that works no barbaric Nigeria fulaniHERDSman I c u! That is a system that works no barbaric Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari will not like this. 2 Likes 1 Share





Where as , cow in Nigeria can cross bother, eat your farm, house, car in fact you self Because they feel like eating cow, they decided to sentence the mother of twins.......Where as , cow in Nigeria can cross bother, eat your farm, house, car in fact you self

tot it’s was only we Africans dat av some ridiculous rules

theoldpretender:

But I thought that white people were more civilized than black people...or at least that is what some nairalanders beleive. They are. The primary reason for this might be two. One prevention of diseases/ cross breeding and prevention of open grazing probably. Even though the cow was health, the Law is probably clear on the action and there was no requirement to check the health.



I think the law targets humans and not cows. It prevents them from being careless in their duty.



For those saying Oyinbo wicked, it shows how serious they are with every entity. They even address cattle management in an act or law. Everything is serious and important. This is why Nigeria cannot work as we operate now. We don't even know who the herders are. The land is just free for all. They don't even pay tax. They are. The primary reason for this might be two. One prevention of diseases/ cross breeding and prevention of open grazing probably. Even though the cow was health, the Law is probably clear on the action and there was no requirement to check the health.I think the law targets humans and not cows. It prevents them from being careless in their duty.For those saying Oyinbo wicked, it shows how serious they are with every entity. They even address cattle management in an act or law. Everything is serious and important. This is why Nigeria cannot work as we operate now. We don't even know who the herders are. The land is just free for all. They don't even pay tax. 3 Likes

If they want to carry out such cruel treatments on the animals, then it's their duty to provide orientations to the animals on the danger of illegal border crossing.

Till then, this is cruel, illegal nd barbaric.

Blogging.....the end of true journalism..



You claim to report what you didn't witness at the scene or have any correspondence.

EU are strict with things like this because of the fear of foreign diseases and invasive species which could wrench havoc.

Australia is even worse, they would rather let you carry cocaine into their country than something as small as an apple.

Oky

Strict Laws... even on a cow. a cow.



so if 8 cows strayed off... 8 of dem gonna die.



no matter how they bend this story, still looks CRUEL to me.

Has the cow called Her lawyer or we provide one. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ordinary cow

OK



NIGERIAN SANS SHOULD IMMEDIATELY HEAD OVER THERE TO USE THEIR WAYO -WAYO-SKILLS OF DEFENDING OUR CORRUPT POLITICIANS TO ASK FOR ADJOURNMENT FOR THE COW.





BY THE TIME THE COURT WILL TAKE ITS FINAL DECISION FOLLOWING ALL THE ADJOURNMENTS OUR THIEF-THIEF-SANS WOULD HAVE SECURED FOR THE COW OVER A 20YRS PERIOD, NOBODY WILL EVEN REMEMBER THE CRIME THE COW COMMITTED, JUST LIKE IT HAPPENS HERE IN NIGERIA.



THE GOOD NEWS FOR OUR YEYE-SANS IS THAT THEY WILL BE PAID IN EUROS .................!!!!!!

An African man kills a snake and people complain; 'yen yen yen, people just love to kill every animal they see, snakes are endangered in this part of the world, bla bla ba'.



Here's a big mighty cow about to go down for something like this. Where are the animals right people?



Anyways they dare not do this to a cow with Nigerian 'citizenship'. Buhari's boys will just go on a rampage.

theoldpretender:

But I thought that white people were more civilized than black people...or at least that is what some nairalanders beleive. Is the op not mad? Death sentence in EUROPE? A full man writing rubbish Is the op not mad? Death sentence in EUROPE? A full man writing rubbish

Buhari would release a statement shortly condemning such atrocity against his fellow cow 1 Like