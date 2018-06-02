₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by FlirtyGist: 4:58am
GistMore.com
Beautiful Nigerian Actress and mother of 3 kids, Caroline Danjuma show off her banging body without pant, fans slams her for improper dress.
See reactions below...
See more sexy photos here; http://www.gistmore.com/caroline-danjuma-show-off-banging-body-without-underwaer-fans-react
3 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by FlirtyGist: 4:58am
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by FlirtyGist: 4:58am
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by YeyeGirl(f): 5:01am
Her fans no get chill rara.... One said "U didn't start lyk Kim,dont end lyk her" ... Chaiiiii ehhhh
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Elmojiid(m): 5:09am
caro save your drama...in davido (frog voice) voice
5 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by itspzpics(m): 5:22am
Leav her alone
2 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Yomzzyblog: 5:38am
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Anigreat: 6:12am
Well to me, she's so hurt, that i start fantasising how I'm fuccking that bitch body.
Hush! my dicck.
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by kennygee(f): 6:18am
Every product or service needs an advert, only garri, St Louis sugar and Mai suya doesn't.
If you know, you know.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Akshow: 6:55am
Na person mother be this o.
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Patrinus: 7:28am
I don't care what the comment says, 99.999999% of the guys that viewed that picture has just one thing on their mind. . . . .
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Sparkle777(f): 7:31am
Wow, she is indeed fine. But it can be same for any lady wit plenty money. Buy nice cream, get a Brazilian butt lift,eat right and exercise.
That aside, I saw her in MFM.
2 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Siki355(m): 7:36am
Patrinus:
Erection
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by KingLennon(m): 7:37am
In davido's voice 'What of carolina? That one na goal digger. So me i no do again..... Davido was right tho
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Tamarapetty(f): 7:38am
She didn't started true true
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Siki355(m): 7:39am
an hooker showing us her skills
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by InteriorDecors: 7:52am
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by femi4: 7:52am
MILF
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by teamsynergy: 7:53am
nigerians nd hypocrisy. when I was serving, there was this woman cheating on her husby with more than one guy oo... what amused me was that , this same woman would curse and body shame any woman that expose their body and call them sluts.
naija ehn , some people hellfire , na trailer Tyres go be d foundation
4 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Aldebaran(m): 7:54am
A married woman
Attention seeker
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by LastSurvivor11: 7:55am
I ain't gonna say a word
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by zolacoded(m): 7:55am
As rain dey fall seriously for here wey body com cold join........
If I guensh dis tin wey dey freak her ehn, I swear her complexion go turn DARK instanta!!!
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by HeWrites(m): 7:55am
She's so hawt
2 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by victoradams552: 7:55am
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by ZombiePUNISHER: 7:56am
Danjuma is that one a name?
The other fool is Juliet Ibrahim
Gushhh... Who gives thare people such names
How can Juliet and Ibrahim go together
Or Caroline and Danjuma
Pukes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Judolisco(m): 7:56am
Save ur drama we don't need it for a soap opera
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by soberdrunk(m): 7:57am
Mama is still struggling to drag small relevance from the 'young slay mamas', see as she be like " Dunkin donut " with 'excess yeast'..........
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by sisisioge: 7:57am
I think she's trying to embarrass her ex husband ni.
By the way, she's fully clothed but suggestively Unclad
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Nofav0rs(f): 7:57am
Can she show us boobsie please?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by xreal: 7:58am
One word come to my mind.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by Cunnilingus(m): 7:58am
I don't care what ya'll think, I know I will cheat on my gf with her, If I get opportunity. Her puna go dey taste like chocolate. She is my 1 and only milf.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React by EmmyDJourno: 7:58am
My question is who took the picture
A mother of 3 behaving like this, she is seeking attention and she needs help, trust me
If I was TY, I will pay her 30million and ask her to drop my family name
