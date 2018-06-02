Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Caroline Danjuma Poses Without Underwear - Fans React (8672 Views)

Beautiful Nigerian Actress and mother of 3 kids, Caroline Danjuma show off her banging body without pant, fans slams her for improper dress.



See reactions below...



Her fans no get chill rara.... One said "U didn't start lyk Kim,dont end lyk her" ... Chaiiiii ehhhh 7 Likes 1 Share

caro save your drama...in davido (frog voice) voice 5 Likes

Leav her alone 2 Likes





















Well to me, she's so hurt, that i start fantasising how I'm fuccking that bitch body.





Every product or service needs an advert, only garri, St Louis sugar and Mai suya doesn't.



If you know, you know. 12 Likes 1 Share

Na person mother be this o. 1 Like

I don't care what the comment says, 99.999999% of the guys that viewed that picture has just one thing on their mind. . . . . 1 Like

Wow, she is indeed fine. But it can be same for any lady wit plenty money. Buy nice cream, get a Brazilian butt lift,eat right and exercise.

That aside, I saw her in MFM. 2 Likes

Erection Erection

. Davido was right tho In davido's voice 'What of carolina? That one na goal digger. So me i no do again..... Davido was right tho

She didn't started true true

an hooker showing us her skills

MILF

nigerians nd hypocrisy. when I was serving, there was this woman cheating on her husby with more than one guy oo... what amused me was that , this same woman would curse and body shame any woman that expose their body and call them sluts.



naija ehn , some people hellfire , na trailer Tyres go be d foundation 4 Likes





Attention seeker A married womanAttention seeker

I ain't gonna say a word 1 Like





If I guensh dis tin wey dey freak her ehn, I swear her complexion go turn DARK instanta!!! As rain dey fall seriously for here wey body com cold join........If I guensh dis tin wey dey freak her ehn, I swear her complexion go turn DARK instanta!!!

She's so hawt 2 Likes

The other fool is Juliet Ibrahim

Gushhh... Who gives thare people such names

How can Juliet and Ibrahim go together

Or Caroline and Danjuma



Save ur drama we don't need it for a soap opera

Mama is still struggling to drag small relevance from the 'young slay mamas', see as she be like " Dunkin donut " with 'excess yeast'..........





I think she's trying to embarrass her ex husband ni.





By the way, she's fully clothed but suggestively Unclad I think she's trying to embarrass her ex husband ni.By the way, she's fully clothed but suggestively Unclad 1 Like

Can she show us boobsie please?

One word come to my mind.

I don't care what ya'll think, I know I will cheat on my gf with her, If I get opportunity. Her puna go dey taste like chocolate. She is my 1 and only milf.