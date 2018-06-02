₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by itspzpics(m): 5:51am
Davido’s assurance baby chioma said she’s not on facebook.
She’s shocked when her sister find out hundred of face account created for her. Naija sha
News source :: http://www.praizenews.com/chioma-shocked-to-find-hundreds-of-facebook-account-created-with-her-name/
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by itspzpics(m): 5:51am
Lol
See more beautiful photos of chioma here >>> http://www.praizenews.com/chioma-shocked-to-find-hundreds-of-facebook-account-created-with-her-name/
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by gistblogger: 6:01am
Ha ba
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/chioma-chefchi-shocked-find-hundred-facebook-account-created-name
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Anigreat: 6:02am
You should even be grateful that people had time to create facebook account on your useless name
who are you? gold digger! yes its obvious.
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by francesjoe(f): 6:22am
Anigreat:Hater spotted ����
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by purpledove: 6:39am
I've once chatted with John Obi Mikel on facebook.. I thought he was cool, free and had time to chat up with frds.. Only for him to demand money to help me play Football in Europe... Who even said I could play football even for Kano pillars?
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Tamarapetty(f): 7:45am
Nawa
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Bluezy13(m): 10:51am
That's bullshit!!
It's common on Facebook. Search your name you'll see over a hundred people with similar names.
raising an alarm shows her lack of exposure ...even the sister. They are all mumu
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Bluezy13(m): 10:51am
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by segunmarks: 10:53am
Naija hustlers, later they will be collecting money from people all in the name of Chioma.
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Pabloosas(m): 11:15am
Na today?
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by delugajackson: 11:15am
segunmarks:I can still remember when I started Facebook newly, I sent Cristiano Ronaldo a friend request, he accepted immediately. I was so happy until he requested for N500 MTN recharge card. I fainted twice.
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Quickjobs(m): 11:16am
Even me self....I was surprised to see hundreds of Facebook accounts in my name.
I always though I was the only one bearing that name, and I am not even on Facebook.
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by konkonbilo(m): 11:16am
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by PurplePatch(m): 11:16am
My fiancee's native name is Chioma. Any other one I don't know and don't wanna know. Tenkiu!
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Lyns32uk(m): 11:17am
Bluezy13:It says an account with her pictures.
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by obaival(m): 11:17am
Anigreat:
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Lucasino(m): 11:18am
Naija for u..
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Anskid(m): 11:19am
Tell Chioma to stop raising an alarm for something that is very common... I once chatted with Wizkid. To me it the real Starboy untill nigga asked me for 5k to give me 100k.
If u know the amount of Bishop Oyedepo's on fb, u go fear.
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:19am
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by DaBullIT(m): 11:19am
Awon Omo shaku shaku
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by ghostfacekillar(m): 11:20am
Afonja haters. Hating the young pretty chioma because Davido can't do without chioma an igbo gal afta using and dumping odudufrog tiger crawled galz
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Caseywilliams(m): 11:20am
purpledove:lol this one got me...nah so one yeye been wan use Genevieve nnaji scam me of 1k glo airtime not until i told her to go get a life other than this cox dy real Genevieve i knw wont ask such frm me
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:21am
Davido have credited the account of this forum again..
Fasten your seat belt....
There gonna be a bombardment of Chioma threads on Nairaland this coming days...
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Harrynight(m): 11:21am
Why shocked
Its a normal thing na, this is naija where poo happens
go check out other celebs wey no dey Facebook I bet u can't count how many account on their name wit their pix on
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by BiafranDel: 11:23am
and so. is it something new about people having numerous fake accounts. are you bigger than those on facebook. rubbish
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by jrusky(m): 11:23am
Little girl don't be shock sometime making noise about relationship attracts lots of unexpected and going with a guy like Davido you should expecting more in fact you are a big target for fraudsters in all levels already just take note
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Abatsam111(m): 11:25am
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by stevnwigw1: 11:25am
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Jeezuzpick(m): 11:26am
See her face like Minnie Mouse.
Small wonder the Ninja Turtle fell for her.
They're both cartoon characters.
|Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by QuitNotice(m): 11:26am
419ers. They wee start sending catering quotations in her name
Chai, dis naija ehn... And una say make buhari no fight corruption? Issokay
