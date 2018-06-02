₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,784 members, 4,274,170 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 12:34 PM

Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name (11510 Views)

Chioma The Chef Chi In Braless Outfit. Davido's Girlfriend Got Fans Talking / The Chef Chi, Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend: 7 Facts You Didn’t Know Avril Rowland / Davido's Girlfriend Chioma, The Chef Chi, Shares Lovely New Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by itspzpics(m): 5:51am
Davido’s assurance baby chioma said she’s not on facebook.

She’s shocked when her sister find out hundred of face account created for her. Naija sha


Gist from praize news


News source :: http://www.praizenews.com/chioma-shocked-to-find-hundreds-of-facebook-account-created-with-her-name/

2 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by itspzpics(m): 5:51am
Lol




See more beautiful photos of chioma here >>> http://www.praizenews.com/chioma-shocked-to-find-hundreds-of-facebook-account-created-with-her-name/
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by gistblogger: 6:01am
Ha ba

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/chioma-chefchi-shocked-find-hundred-facebook-account-created-name

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Anigreat: 6:02am
undecided





You should even be grateful that people had time to create facebook account on your useless name


who are you? gold digger! yes its obvious.

23 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by francesjoe(f): 6:22am
Anigreat:
undecided





You should even be grateful that people had time to create facebook account on your useless name


who are you? gold digger! yes its obvious.
Hater spotted ����

91 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by purpledove: 6:39am
I've once chatted with John Obi Mikel on facebook.. I thought he was cool, free and had time to chat up with frds.. Only for him to demand money to help me play Football in Europe... Who even said I could play football even for Kano pillars?

98 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Tamarapetty(f): 7:45am
Nawa
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Bluezy13(m): 10:51am
That's bullshit!!
It's common on Facebook. Search your name you'll see over a hundred people with similar names.
raising an alarm shows her lack of exposure ...even the sister. They are all mumu

13 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Bluezy13(m): 10:51am
.
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by segunmarks: 10:53am
Naija hustlers, later they will be collecting money from people all in the name of Chioma.

2 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Pabloosas(m): 11:15am
Na today?
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by delugajackson: 11:15am
segunmarks:
Naija hustlers, later they will be collecting money from people all in the name of Chioma.
I can still remember when I started Facebook newly, I sent Cristiano Ronaldo a friend request, he accepted immediately. I was so happy until he requested for N500 MTN recharge card. I fainted twice.

87 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Quickjobs(m): 11:16am
Even me self....I was surprised to see hundreds of Facebook accounts in my name.

I always though I was the only one bearing that name, and I am not even on Facebook.

2 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by konkonbilo(m): 11:16am
grin

4 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by PurplePatch(m): 11:16am
My fiancee's native name is Chioma. Any other one I don't know and don't wanna know. Tenkiu!

1 Like

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Lyns32uk(m): 11:17am
Bluezy13:
That's bullshit!!

It's common on Facebook.
Search your name you'll see over a hundred people with similar names.

raising an alarm shows her lack of exposure
...even the sister. They are all mumu
It says an account with her pictures.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by obaival(m): 11:17am
Anigreat:
undecided





You should even be grateful that people had time to create facebook account on your useless name


who are you? gold digger! yes its obvious.
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Lucasino(m): 11:18am
Naija for u.. shocked
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Anskid(m): 11:19am
Tell Chioma to stop raising an alarm for something that is very common... I once chatted with Wizkid. To me it the real Starboy untill nigga asked me for 5k to give me 100k.

If u know the amount of Bishop Oyedepo's on fb, u go fear.

4 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:19am
undecided
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by DaBullIT(m): 11:19am
Awon Omo shaku shaku grin grin grin
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by ghostfacekillar(m): 11:20am
Afonja haters. Hating the young pretty chioma because Davido can't do without chioma an igbo gal afta using and dumping odudufrog tiger crawled galz

7 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Caseywilliams(m): 11:20am
purpledove:
I've once chatted with John Obi Mikel on facebook.. I thought he was cool, free and had time to chat up with frds.. Only for him to demand money to help me play Football in Europe... Who even said I could play football even for Kano pillars?
lol this one got me...nah so one yeye been wan use Genevieve nnaji scam me of 1k glo airtime not until i told her to go get a life other than this cox dy real Genevieve i knw wont ask such frm me

2 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:21am
Davido have credited the account of this forum again..



Fasten your seat belt....
There gonna be a bombardment of Chioma threads on Nairaland this coming days... undecided

3 Likes

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Harrynight(m): 11:21am
grin

Why shocked

Its a normal thing na, this is naija where poo happens

go check out other celebs wey no dey Facebook I bet u can't count how many account on their name wit their pix on
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by BiafranDel: 11:23am
and so. is it something new about people having numerous fake accounts. are you bigger than those on facebook. rubbish
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by jrusky(m): 11:23am
Little girl don't be shock sometime making noise about relationship attracts lots of unexpected and going with a guy like Davido you should expecting more in fact you are a big target for fraudsters in all levels already just take note
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Abatsam111(m): 11:25am
cry
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by stevnwigw1: 11:25am
make money with fiverr. http://track.fiverr.com/visit/?bta=23988&brand=fiverrcpa
Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by Jeezuzpick(m): 11:26am
See her face like Minnie Mouse.

Small wonder the Ninja Turtle fell for her.

They're both cartoon characters.

undecided

1 Like

Re: Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name by QuitNotice(m): 11:26am
419ers. They wee start sending catering quotations in her name grin
Chai, dis naija ehn... And una say make buhari no fight corruption? Issokay

(0) (1) (Reply)

Popular Yoruba Movies Actor,ishola Durojaiye(Alaasari) is dead / African Celebrity Displays Massive Boobs And Ass In Photos And Video . Rated18+ / Update;terry G Is Fine After The Accident

Viewing this topic: care4val, thebushman, Zane2point4(m), melojo, NidaxJ(m), SamJay004(m), uzoormah(m), OfficialLordK(m), sazjun, miraclejoy, uzo4real(m), Badookelzi(m), julius976(m), Selenseboy, Kormforth(f), Nathdoug(m), HarryDuce(m), TruthFM(m), abiola93, kelvin16(m), Sholyzee, kenkel, delishpot, lungtruth(m), MRSHYCAT(m), Moris4(m), eezor, toast224, Saintsammy59, Duff1, Chopwater, AYOUNG(m), InteriorDecors, kendeville, muyicomms(m), phetto(m), oluwalolese, Iyanuoluwa27(f), hennyholla17(m), alcuin(m), PabloAfricanus(m), uwabuwa888, Alexis410, manneger2, ifakorede03(m), hustleafam, GGirll, CyynthiaKiss(f), hissmyhill, goaldynman, takin35, drakeli, vincentjk(m), Snieder(m), Joe4real1988(m), ebyjoyken(f), DUBZ17(m) and 90 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.