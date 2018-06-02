Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chioma The Chef Has Hundreds Of Facebook Account Created With Her Name (11510 Views)

She’s shocked when her sister find out hundred of face account created for her. Naija sha





Davido's assurance baby chioma said she's not on facebook.She's shocked when her sister find out hundred of face account created for her.











You should even be grateful that people had time to create facebook account on your useless name





You should even be grateful that people had time to create facebook account on your useless name

who are you? gold digger! yes its obvious.

You should even be grateful that people had time to create facebook account on your useless name





Hater spotted ����

I've once chatted with John Obi Mikel on facebook.. I thought he was cool, free and had time to chat up with frds.. Only for him to demand money to help me play Football in Europe... Who even said I could play football even for Kano pillars? 98 Likes

It's common on Facebook. Search your name you'll see over a hundred people with similar names.

raising an alarm shows her lack of exposure ...even the sister. They are all mumu 13 Likes

Naija hustlers, later they will be collecting money from people all in the name of Chioma. 2 Likes

Naija hustlers, later they will be collecting money from people all in the name of Chioma. I can still remember when I started Facebook newly, I sent Cristiano Ronaldo a friend request, he accepted immediately. I was so happy until he requested for N500 MTN recharge card. I fainted twice. 87 Likes 3 Shares

Even me self....I was surprised to see hundreds of Facebook accounts in my name.



I always though I was the only one bearing that name, and I am not even on Facebook. 2 Likes

My fiancee's native name is Chioma. Any other one I don't know and don't wanna know. Tenkiu! 1 Like

...even the sister. They are all mumu It says an account with her pictures. It says an account with her pictures. 10 Likes 1 Share

Tell Chioma to stop raising an alarm for something that is very common... I once chatted with Wizkid. To me it the real Starboy untill nigga asked me for 5k to give me 100k.



If u know the amount of Bishop Oyedepo's on fb, u go fear. 4 Likes

Afonja haters. Hating the young pretty chioma because Davido can't do without chioma an igbo gal afta using and dumping odudufrog tiger crawled galz 7 Likes

I've once chatted with John Obi Mikel on facebook.. I thought he was cool, free and had time to chat up with frds.. Only for him to demand money to help me play Football in Europe... Who even said I could play football even for Kano pillars? lol this one got me...nah so one yeye been wan use Genevieve nnaji scam me of 1k glo airtime not until i told her to go get a life other than this cox dy real Genevieve i knw wont ask such frm me lol this one got me...nah so one yeye been wan use Genevieve nnaji scam me of 1k glo airtime not until i told her to go get a life other than this cox dy real Genevieve i knw wont ask such frm me 2 Likes









There gonna be a bombardment of Chioma threads on Nairaland this coming days...





Why shocked



Its a normal thing na, this is naija where poo happens



Its a normal thing na, this is naija where poo happens

go check out other celebs wey no dey Facebook I bet u can't count how many account on their name wit their pix on

and so. is it something new about people having numerous fake accounts. are you bigger than those on facebook. rubbish

Little girl don't be shock sometime making noise about relationship attracts lots of unexpected and going with a guy like Davido you should expecting more in fact you are a big target for fraudsters in all levels already just take note





Small wonder the Ninja Turtle fell for her.



They're both cartoon characters.



See her face like Minnie Mouse.Small wonder the Ninja Turtle fell for her.They're both cartoon characters. 1 Like