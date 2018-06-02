₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifu Ennada, Leo And 2face Storm London For One Africa Music Fest by Mrop(m): 6:46am
Checkout adorable photos of Bbn stars Ifunnada and Leo spotted with 2face at one Africa music festival.
Gist from praize news
http://www.praizenews.com/bbn-adorable-photos-of-ifu-ennada-leo-and-2face-at-one-africa-music-fest/
|Re: Ifu Ennada, Leo And 2face Storm London For One Africa Music Fest by Mrop(m): 6:47am
Nice one
http://www.praizenews.com/bbn-adorable-photos-of-ifu-ennada-leo-and-2face-at-one-africa-music-fest/
|Re: Ifu Ennada, Leo And 2face Storm London For One Africa Music Fest by youngest85(m): 6:47am
Wizkid baby mama
|Re: Ifu Ennada, Leo And 2face Storm London For One Africa Music Fest by gistblogger: 9:29am
:PCute
|Re: Ifu Ennada, Leo And 2face Storm London For One Africa Music Fest by IamLaura(f): 10:08am
Leo is so easy on the eyes
|Re: Ifu Ennada, Leo And 2face Storm London For One Africa Music Fest by Lakeside79(m): 12:32pm
SMH
Tuface needs to go and perform at the free benue music fest
|Re: Ifu Ennada, Leo And 2face Storm London For One Africa Music Fest by Mutemenot(m): 12:32pm
IamLaura:
break the language abeg abi u don dey eye leo?
