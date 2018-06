Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / A Nairalander's Photo-realistic Drawing Of Atiku Abubakar (9810 Views)

My Photo-realistic drawing of Atiku Abubakar (Former Vice President of Nigeria)

Medium: Graphite and Charcoal pencil on Strathmore Bristol Paper



What are your thoughts? 37 Likes 8 Shares

Awesome! 28 Likes

qeemus:

Awesome! Thank you Thank you

Beautiful 4 Likes

Nice art work hope it gets to Atiku. 10 Likes

wow. 2 Likes

kk 2 Likes

Woooooow 2 Likes











Chai c talent! 1 Like









It's fine sha.... keep up the good work and greater heights awaits you.







P.S



Please! Please!! Please!!!..... I use God beg you. If you want your talents to grow, avoid drawing Buhari at all cost. That guy is bad luck.



It's fine sha.... keep up the good work and greater heights awaits you.

P.S

Please! Please!! Please!!!..... I use God beg you. If you want your talents to grow, avoid drawing Buhari at all cost. That guy is bad luck.

Thank me later.

Mehn.... I hail o



Nice drawing! 1 Like

TOPNOTCH 2 Likes

Great work but the man is a looter 3 Likes

Cool photo and great talent , find a way to send it to his twitter or instagram and collect connection or money 18 Likes

Very good job 2 Likes 1 Share

9jaArea:

.......he is also a loser!

Who atiku epp how has this affect the price of garri. Pls pls don't angry me this hot aftenoon o .Walks out thread. 1 Like





Just try and draw lie Mohammed Just try and draw lie Mohammed 2 Likes

You gat talent sha 1 Like

Nice one 1 Like

, why not draw Rochas n get a statue







............





Well-done man! What will this one give you now ehn, why not draw Rochas n get a statue

............

Well-done man!

9jaArea:

Great work but the man is a looter

Says who? Says who?

Atiku has a vibrant Twitter account, you can tag him so he sees it and maybe he will buy it from u. 8 Likes

You are talented.

on point! 1 Like

If this gets to atiku the guy will never be poor again. 4 Likes

I think God is about to pick your call. Congrats in advance. 4 Likes

This is wow

Nice Paper.

Rickyuzzy:

I second, I don't have strength to type!