Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria

Ogun state, being ranked with the highest number of Universities in Nigeria, possesses a total number of fourteen(13) accredited universities including a Federal University, two(2)State Universities and eleven(10) private universities. They include the following:



Federal University Year Founded

1.) Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta 1988



State Universities Year Founded

1.) Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye 1982

2.) Tai-Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode 2005



Private Universities Year Founded

1.) Babcock University, Remo 1999

2.) Bells University of Technology, Ota. 2005

3.) Chrisland University, Abeokuta 2015

4.) Covenant University, ota. 2002

5.) Crowford University, Igbesa 2005

6.) Crescent University, Abeokuta. 2005

7.) Hallmark University, Ijebu Itele. 2015

8.) Mcpherson University, Ajebo 2012

9.) Mountain Top University 2015

10.) Christopher University, Mowe 2015



Even Hospitals. 6 Likes

Ogun is seriously benefitting from the Lagos corridor in all aspects.

Lalasticlala

^^ it can easily have the best of industries also. 9 Likes 1 Share

Redeemers University is now in Ede, Osun state 2 Likes

OoshaRe:

Redeemers University is now in Ede, Osun state

thanks, post modified

Who that one EPP? 3 Likes

because there is no space in lagos 23 Likes 1 Share

A hub for education and academia jobs.



It reminds me of when Boris Johnson named London the world's education capital because London had ICL, UCL, KCL, LSE & LBS amongst the top 100 institutions globally. 1 Like

Talking about having a good neighbour 14 Likes 3 Shares

I rep Ogun





While Borno State just having just one University here 3 Likes

DaBillionnaire:

You forgot to include Southwestern University, Nigeria, whose main campus is at Kilometre 20, Sagamu-Benin , Express Way, Okun Owa Ogun State. You forgot to includeNigeria, whose main campus is at Kilometre 20, Sagamu-Benin , Express Way, Okun Owa Ogun State. 22 Likes

Before nko shey na East u wan make e dey ni. Those ones wey no like school. After ssce dey all enrol at Alaba int'l market here in Lagos 20 Likes 1 Share





See the List of 28 Most Published Scholars in Nigeria Yup, Ogun dominates. 3 Likes

E too much, I hope there are institutes in place to absorb the teeming graduates. 4 Likes





babyfaceafrica:

Who that one EPP?

It has helped Ogun State's IGR. It has helped Ogun State's IGR. 23 Likes

The state also houses the largest industries in Nigeria 6 Likes

all of them combined nor even reach Uniben 5 Likes

Ogun state benefiting from we hardworking biaflans 1 Like

You forgot to include Southwestern University, Nigeria, whose main campus is at Kilometre 20, Sagamu-Benin , Express Way, Okun Owa Ogun State. OP shouldn't put that one.. Its more like sec school

OP shouldn't put that one.. Its more like sec school

The owner can owe.

Thank God I left the place

^^ it can easily have the best of industries also.

it already has. it already has.

Anchor University. Deeper life own University along Lagos Ibadan express way. Anchor University. Deeper life own University along Lagos Ibadan express way. 13 Likes