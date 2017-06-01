₦airaland Forum

Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by DaBillionnaire: 1:04pm
Ogun state, being ranked with the highest number of Universities in Nigeria, possesses a total number of fourteen(13) accredited universities including a Federal University, two(2)State Universities and eleven(10) private universities. They include the following:

Federal University Year Founded
1.) Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta 1988

State Universities Year Founded
1.) Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye 1982
2.) Tai-Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode 2005

Private Universities Year Founded
1.) Babcock University, Remo 1999
2.) Bells University of Technology, Ota. 2005
3.) Chrisland University, Abeokuta 2015
4.) Covenant University, ota. 2002
5.) Crowford University, Igbesa 2005
6.) Crescent University, Abeokuta. 2005
7.) Hallmark University, Ijebu Itele. 2015
8.) Mcpherson University, Ajebo 2012
9.) Mountain Top University 2015
10.) Christopher University, Mowe 2015

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by madridguy(m): 1:07pm
Even Hospitals.

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by HigherEd: 1:41pm
Ogun is seriously benefitting from the Lagos corridor in all aspects.
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by CodeTemplar: 1:50pm
^^ it can easily have the best of industries also.

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by OoshaRe: 1:55pm
Redeemers University is now in Ede, Osun state

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by DaBillionnaire: 2:09pm
thanks, post modified
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by babyfaceafrica: 2:10pm
Who that one EPP?

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by KingsJohnson(m): 2:28pm
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by ednut1(m): 3:23pm
because there is no space in lagos

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by Gerrard59(m): 3:34pm
A hub for education and academia jobs.

It reminds me of when Boris Johnson named London the world's education capital because London had ICL, UCL, KCL, LSE & LBS amongst the top 100 institutions globally.

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:54pm
Talking about having a good neighbour

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by Emilokoiyawon: 4:58pm
I rep Ogun

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by lawrence35(m): 5:04pm
Kaduna state....!

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by OneCorner: 5:41pm
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:46pm
While Borno State just having just one University here grin

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by LaudableXX: 5:47pm
You forgot to include Southwestern University, Nigeria, whose main campus is at Kilometre 20, Sagamu-Benin , Express Way, Okun Owa Ogun State.

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by hardywaltz(m): 5:47pm
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:49pm
Before nko shey na East u wan make e dey ni. Those ones wey no like school. After ssce dey all enrol at Alaba int'l market here in Lagos

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by Opinionated: 5:49pm
Yup, Ogun dominates.

See the List of 28 Most Published Scholars in Nigeria

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by Nairalandmentor(m): 5:49pm
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by Eponbubu: 5:49pm
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by b3llo(m): 5:49pm
E too much, I hope there are institutes in place to absorb the teeming graduates.

4 Likes

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by itiswellandwell: 5:50pm
Nice one. Lots of industries are there too.

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 5:50pm
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by Pavore9: 5:50pm
It has helped Ogun State's IGR.

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by handsomeclouds(m): 5:50pm
The state also houses the largest industries in Nigeria

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by freemanbubble: 5:50pm
all of them combined nor even reach Uniben

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by Oloripelebe: 5:51pm
Ogun state benefiting from we hardworking biaflans

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by handsomeclouds(m): 5:51pm
You forgot to include Southwestern University, Nigeria, whose main campus is at Kilometre 20, Sagamu-Benin , Express Way, Okun Owa Ogun State.
OP shouldn't put that one.. Its more like sec school
The owner can owe.
Thank God I left the place

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by cosmos1440: 5:51pm
it already has.
Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by b3llo(m): 5:52pm
Anchor University. Deeper life own University along Lagos Ibadan express way.

Re: Ogun State Has The Highest Number Of Universities In Nigeria by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 5:52pm
b3llo:
E too much, I hope there are institutes in place to absorb the teeming graduates.
None. Which is why the rate of unemployment is at 60% now

