₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,853 members, 4,274,474 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 04:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting (7838 Views)
Fake Mopol Tried To Shoot Fayemi In Ekiti But Shot Michael Opeyemi Bamidele MOB / Opeyemi Bamidele Shot During Fayemi's Campaign (Photos) / El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Lautechgossip(m): 2:02pm
The Special Assistant on Media to Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (M.O.B.), Ahmed Salami, has dispelled the insinuation that his boss had been in coma since Friday evening after he was hit by bullets at the rally organized for Dr Kayode Fayemi, by the party.
Bamidele and six others were hit by bullets and sustained various degrees of injuries through gunshots fired by a policeman drafted to maintain orderliness in the rally attended by mammoth crowd of party adherents and admirers of the governorship candidate of the party.
In a statement in Ado Ekiti by his Media Aide, Ahmed Salami on Saturday, he admitted that Bamidele immediately fell and passed out due to the trauma he suffered when the bullets suddenly pierced his abdominal region and leg.
“We appreciate his supporters and APC members across the state. He has since regained consciousness.
“The way he fell in the full glare of the crowd and party supporters fueled the insinuation that he is still in coma.
“Let me assure our supporters in Ekiti and other concerned Nigerians that Bamidele is not in coma. He has regained consciousness and fast recuperating due to prompt and intensive medical treatments he received thereafter.
“It’s true that Bamidele has passed through major surgeries and the bullets have been removed from his abdominal region and leg. We implore our supporters to be calm and be law abiding whilst the situation is under control.
“We appreciate our people for the outpouring of affections since the incident occurred and this underscored the strong bond of unity among the APC members and Ekiti people in general.
“We want to say that the shooting was very unfortunate and unwarranted in view of the decorous and peaceful ways our people comported themselves from Akure, Ondo State capital via Ikere and to Ado Ekiti.
“We charge the police authorities to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the shooting and bring whoever that is complicit to justice.
“We specially appreciate the governor of Ondo State, Barrister Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Ayo Arise and other party bigwigs for the quick responses in saving Bamidele’s life and that of other victims.”
http://kikiotolu.com/opeyemi-bamideles-aide-gives-update-on-apc-chieftains-health-ekiti-shooting/
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique Fynestboi Ishilove
4 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by divinecode101: 3:10pm
I reject every satanic attack of Fayose over your life in Jesus name
Every satanic plan of the people of the yEast shall not have effect on you
Now, all evil wishes of the fllatties shall not come upon you in Jesus name
Sure Fayose and the ffllatties shall gather, but they shall be destroyed. PDP is dead forever in Ekiti and so shall it be in Jesus name
As they were unable to subdue Buhari, so shall they be unable to subdue you
Lastly, any evil finger quoting me, father they shall face the judgment of God!
Awon omo oloripelebe shall not have dominion over your life!
E gbadura....
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by NwaAmaikpe: 3:10pm
Ekiti people should be wise.
The gods have given them expo.
Fayemi is badluck.
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by waloma(m): 3:10pm
Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Rigel95(m): 3:11pm
APC A party of demonic blood suckers
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by sanchybaby: 3:11pm
Ok
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by DWJOBScom(m): 3:11pm
Wetin Ekiti get way all these men battle themselves over it
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by iamswizz(m): 3:11pm
Ok
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Gapsy101(m): 3:12pm
Hun
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by inoki247: 3:12pm
iz own cup of tea...
1 Like
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by boxypane(m): 3:13pm
My country. Costus spectabilis has been embarrassed.
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Benekruku(m): 3:13pm
The crowd at that rally was massive
If one should go by that crowd, Fayose and his candidate have already lost Ekiti
The turn-out was just too much
3 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by ademoladeji(m): 3:13pm
Politics is a bloody game...
You shed blood to contest
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by hassanvic(m): 3:14pm
I wish him quick recovery.
4 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by dyn1800: 3:14pm
Speedy recovery sir
1 Like
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Abatsam111(m): 3:15pm
Ha
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by utytill(m): 3:15pm
Policeman wey follow party chieftain from Lagos come dey do crocodile dance for ekiti party chieftains. I am not understanding, Abeg who fit explanation. is is transmission?.I suggests, the psychology/mental state of our officers should be check regularly.
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Emmaco4(m): 3:15pm
Who him epp��
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by oyetunder(m): 3:17pm
Bamidele's health? He sustained his injuries while looking for his daily political bread...so stop bothering us with his conditions please. Who cares about those Nigerians who are injured while looking for their breads even in more honourable ways.
4 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Mufasa27(m): 3:17pm
Benekruku:You mean the crowd at the pavilion
9 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Lawalemi(m): 3:17pm
Politics of gun. I used to think SUG election was tough until I saw Nigeria
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by ubath(m): 3:18pm
Simple courtesy, why is Ekiti state government especially Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose the governor of Ekiti state Left out of those to be appreciated? He Created the peaceful atmosphere you people enjoyed, not until one of Copt shot the gun that broke your boss hand and leg.
1 Like
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by gurunlocker: 3:18pm
Benekruku:
Lol.... You really talking about massive? Really? Did you even read the article and see where it was said that they organized people from ondo, I believe people from ondo are the one that will vote that day right?
4 Likes
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Oluwaseun0704(m): 3:20pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Lols. Funny you. The gods have given them expo...... If Fayemi enters, na Ifako he enter o.....lols....
1 Like
|Re: Opeyemi Bamidele’s Aide Gives Update On APC Chieftain’s Health, Ekiti Shooting by Vinstel: 3:21pm
I wish quick recovery and long life. Get well soon MOB
1 Like
The Nigerian Factor: What Does It Mean To You? / No Hunger In Nigeria, Says Obasanjo's Agric Minister / Change The Status Quo Or Not.
Viewing this topic: knacker(m), pokipoki, manchester1, bluecircle470, tbayb, macarson2k(m), eph12(m), shamme2005(m), Ushafaiza(m), yankeedodo(m), aylahome, wolewole200(m), Tinynita(f), chinah609(m), Aseese, ponpon(m), Ogaini, chikasin4(m), ElPadrino007(m), Realist2, Junior2412, dele55, dantyboy, victorisreal02, soffyB, quickberry(m), duduade, olatunji21(m), Robinson41(m), Daggash98, Unigrad, dokchizzy(m), jarkbauer, lecturerdabo(m), allstarfestus, back2sender, Enuguboy4nsk, boyestic, mufutau55(m), Wahlz(m), iita, seyilabi(m), holarkunle(m), Deltatoto, Kennydoc(m), tolugiwa(f), pocal, sitedolliz, darlingtonNYIG(m), 36STATES, idowuh98(m), chilariye, proudlyND(m), Morkavictor, poet2003, ddefoe, tibass(m), fabinfos(f), WhichKindWahala(m), Comjul(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 43