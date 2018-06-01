Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC (7673 Views)

While some say the gun fire was an accidental discharge, others are arguing it was an assassination attempt.



Read below what Usman shared on Facebook



As I read about the accidental discharge that almost killed APC gubernatorial aspirant in Ekiti State. I remember how I almost killed my family as a result of unintentional or accidental discharge.



It was in 2013, I came back home with my AK-47 Double Magazine, hungry and tired, I had forgotten to unload it as I entered my apartment. (#mistake1). My #2mistake was not noticing that it was in DOUBLE action mode: the hammer had been cocked ( an indicator is telling you am ready fa). I always triple and quadruple check the chamber and magazine before getting my finger anywhere near the trigger. I have been so paranoid with gun safety over the years.



But that day, I unintentionally or rather my village people put my finger on the trigger, and gave a slight squeeze. #Mistake 3. I always follow “Never point the muzzle at anything you are not willing to destroy” but that day, my rifle was pointing at my new Samsung LED 48Inch Smart TV.



As I subconsciously pulled the trigger, two rounds of 7.62mm went through my TV and box spring, clipped the edge of my drawer, bounced off the concrete floor, and splintered and embedded itself in the baseboard wood and the concrete behind it. When I realized what I had done, my immediate response was to make sure everyone was okay. Everyone was, thank you God, and forgive my stupidity. My wife and kids were still sleeping in the bedroom, they like all who live in barracks are normally accustomed to the sound of gunfire, so none of them woke up from the sound.



I feel nothing but shame and embarrassment as I have always held myself to the standard of the safest when it comes to firearms. I cannot even believe myself. However, you guys can hold the sarcasm. This incident has been a secret between just me and my AK (and my TV, floor, and wall). Negligent discharges aren’t supposed to happen to responsible officers like me. They only happen to idiots, or so I thought. One small oversight can produce life-ending or changing consequences. I have learned my lesson. I hope others don’t need to learn it this way.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/ekiti-shooting-how-i-almost-killed-my-family-with-ak-47-police-officer-reveals-photo.html

Buharrrrrrrriii why? 3 Likes 1 Share

How come no accidental discharge in the NASS.







Nice lie !



The sound of an Ak-47 on rapid mode wasnt thunderous enough to awake members of your family who were sleeping.



Wasere chow yun fat.. Thank God you didn't use your weapon to mess up your family.Wasere chow yun fat.. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Did he report this accidental discharge to the police or just buried it an carried on like nothing happened ... this is the first Nigerian policeman I have seen that seem to even understand his rifle to the extent of knowing round sizes 6 Likes

The sound of an Ak-47 on rapid mode wasnt thunderous enough to awake members of your family who were sleeping? 1 Like

Handsome liar !

The one of Ekiti wasnt accidental, he pointed it at Fayemi and pulled the trigger, he's going to be Fayose's cell mate in kuje where they both will be eating watery beans together. 5 Likes

I strongly believe it was an assasination attempt



All facts points to the fact that it was!





Police who is supposed to be in Lagos protecting a bank



Who did he escort to Ekiti and why



Gun etiquette demands being specially conscious around your weapons especially at a social gathering



With the videos i watched MOB and others were on a high platform , why didn't he shoot the crowd right in front of him ?





Either way , that officer deserves to be reprimanded and demoted , discharged from Police force and of course monitor him 4 Likes 1 Share

Writes well. 3 Likes

it's a transmission of you stupidity over hynious kidanapping

Nice lie !



The sound of an Ak-47 on rapid mode wasnt thunderous enough to awake members of your family who were sleeping.



How come no accidental discharge in the ASO ROCK

What is surprising in this write-up is the exceptional use of English, is it possible that there actually an educated and intelligent police officer,sir u are wasting your life in that job,you should be a writer 8 Likes 1 Share

I'm not care about your stupid mistake neither I have time to read your bullshit . all I want govt to do for us they should disarmed police . I'm not care about your stupid mistake neither I have time to read your bullshit . all I want govt to do for us they should disarmed police .





I felt sorry for the force

I felt ashamed of myself and country



And I knew nothing good can ever come out of the force as long as the head is rotten and empty....





Who appoints such head for any force sef?

Did the Senate screen such person? When I recently heard the police chief of the country make a public statement in Kano...I felt sorry for the forceI felt ashamed of myself and countryAnd I knew nothing good can ever come out of the force as long as the head is rotten and empty....Who appoints such head for any force sef?Did the Senate screen such person? 5 Likes 2 Shares



Ordinary recruits retires at around CSP.

However, I agree with you. Some with higher ranks can't produce such write-ups.

What is surprising in this write-up is the exceptional use of English, is it possible that there actually an educated and intelligent police officer,sir u are wasting your life in that job,you should be a writer Did you see his rank? He is a Supritendent of Police. He probably has two Masters Degree.Ordinary recruits retires at around CSP.However, I agree with you. Some with higher ranks can't produce such write-ups. 1 Like

Did you see his rank? He is a Supritendent of Police. He probably has two Masters Degree.

Ordinary recruits retires at around CSP.

However, I agree with you. Some with higher ranks can't produce such write-ups.

masters degree doesn't always mean you write intelligently,nir does being a DSP mean you are intelligent. masters degree doesn't always mean you write intelligently,nir does being a DSP mean you are intelligent.

You a careless person that should not be in charge of s gun

I suspect an assassination attempt



And this officer, I believe was contracted to post this trash on Facebook.. 1 Like

The one of Ekiti wasnt accidental, he pointed it at Fayemi and pulled the trigger, he's going to be Fayose's cell mate in kuje where they both will be eating watery beans together. Sirjamo....the Chief Judge! Sirjamo....the Chief Judge! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Wetin una con still dey du with gun.... They for don replace am with stick for una

See gobe.



Lalasticlala come and see

U just show us ur level of madness

Unfortunately, no amount of lengthy write ups can justify a Mobile Policeman posted to a bank in Lagos shooting a rifle in Ekiti and claiming it's accidental discharge.



Did he get to Ekiti accidentally too? 2 Likes 1 Share

I suspect an assassination attempt



And this officer, I believe was contracted to post this trash on Facebook.. Believer...Welldone!!! Believer...Welldone!!!





Wale Adenuga Productions

...we are nothing but pencils in the hands of the creator. 4 Likes

So Naija policeman dey speak good English like dis? Oh well...



It was an accidental transmission of your 7.62mm pellet into your LED tv to stop further transmission of information that is transmitted via the tv screen but you were lucky that your family had already been transmitted into sleep in the bedroom or else there would have been a transmission into glory which would have been translated by people to be a transmitted transmission from your village people.