|Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by dainformant(m): 10:47am
A Kano based gallant police officer, Usman Chindo, has revealed how he nearly killed his family as a result of accidental discharge as he weighed in on the Ekiti shooting which occurred on Friday, June 1. A police officer was said to have shot member of the seventh House of Representatives and erstwhile governorship aspirant; Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB) while trying to shoot the APC governorship aspirant; Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti state yesterday.
While some say the gun fire was an accidental discharge, others are arguing it was an assassination attempt.
Read below what Usman shared on Facebook
As I read about the accidental discharge that almost killed APC gubernatorial aspirant in Ekiti State. I remember how I almost killed my family as a result of unintentional or accidental discharge.
It was in 2013, I came back home with my AK-47 Double Magazine, hungry and tired, I had forgotten to unload it as I entered my apartment. (#mistake1). My #2mistake was not noticing that it was in DOUBLE action mode: the hammer had been cocked ( an indicator is telling you am ready fa). I always triple and quadruple check the chamber and magazine before getting my finger anywhere near the trigger. I have been so paranoid with gun safety over the years.
But that day, I unintentionally or rather my village people put my finger on the trigger, and gave a slight squeeze. #Mistake 3. I always follow “Never point the muzzle at anything you are not willing to destroy” but that day, my rifle was pointing at my new Samsung LED 48Inch Smart TV.
As I subconsciously pulled the trigger, two rounds of 7.62mm went through my TV and box spring, clipped the edge of my drawer, bounced off the concrete floor, and splintered and embedded itself in the baseboard wood and the concrete behind it. When I realized what I had done, my immediate response was to make sure everyone was okay. Everyone was, thank you God, and forgive my stupidity. My wife and kids were still sleeping in the bedroom, they like all who live in barracks are normally accustomed to the sound of gunfire, so none of them woke up from the sound.
I feel nothing but shame and embarrassment as I have always held myself to the standard of the safest when it comes to firearms. I cannot even believe myself. However, you guys can hold the sarcasm. This incident has been a secret between just me and my AK (and my TV, floor, and wall). Negligent discharges aren’t supposed to happen to responsible officers like me. They only happen to idiots, or so I thought. One small oversight can produce life-ending or changing consequences. I have learned my lesson. I hope others don’t need to learn it this way.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/ekiti-shooting-how-i-almost-killed-my-family-with-ak-47-police-officer-reveals-photo.html
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by dainformant(m): 10:49am
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by Win051087(m): 10:51am
Buharrrrrrrriii why?
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by madridguy(m): 10:54am
How come no accidental discharge in the NASS.
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by fuckerstard: 10:54am
Thank God you didn't use your weapon to mess up your family.
tafabaloo:
Wasere chow yun fat..
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by SalamRushdie: 10:54am
Did he report this accidental discharge to the police or just buried it an carried on like nothing happened ... this is the first Nigerian policeman I have seen that seem to even understand his rifle to the extent of knowing round sizes
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by tafabaloo(m): 10:56am
Nice lie !
The sound of an Ak-47 on rapid mode wasnt thunderous enough to awake members of your family who were sleeping?
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by anibirelawal(m): 11:01am
Handsome liar !
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by Sirjamo: 11:05am
The one of Ekiti wasnt accidental, he pointed it at Fayemi and pulled the trigger, he's going to be Fayose's cell mate in kuje where they both will be eating watery beans together.
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by DaBullIT(m): 11:15am
I strongly believe it was an assasination attempt
All facts points to the fact that it was!
Police who is supposed to be in Lagos protecting a bank
Who did he escort to Ekiti and why
Gun etiquette demands being specially conscious around your weapons especially at a social gathering
With the videos i watched MOB and others were on a high platform , why didn't he shoot the crowd right in front of him ?
Either way , that officer deserves to be reprimanded and demoted , discharged from Police force and of course monitor him
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by GavelSlam: 11:18am
Writes well.
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by mxpinky(f): 11:47am
it's a transmission of you stupidity over hynious kidanapping
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:51am
tafabaloo:
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by abokibuhari: 11:57am
madridguy:
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by abokihater: 11:59am
What is surprising in this write-up is the exceptional use of English, is it possible that there actually an educated and intelligent police officer,sir u are wasting your life in that job,you should be a writer
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by Lipscomb(m): 12:06pm
I'm not care about your stupid mistake neither I have time to read your bullshit . all I want govt to do for us they should disarmed police .
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by ZombiePUNISHER: 12:13pm
When I recently heard the police chief of the country make a public statement in Kano...
I felt sorry for the force
I felt ashamed of myself and country
And I knew nothing good can ever come out of the force as long as the head is rotten and empty....
Who appoints such head for any force sef?
Did the Senate screen such person?
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by pedel: 12:22pm
Did you see his rank? He is a Supritendent of Police. He probably has two Masters Degree.
Ordinary recruits retires at around CSP.
However, I agree with you. Some with higher ranks can't produce such write-ups.
abokihater:
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by abokihater: 12:29pm
pedel:masters degree doesn't always mean you write intelligently,nir does being a DSP mean you are intelligent.
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by limeta(f): 12:38pm
You a careless person that should not be in charge of s gun
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by Lot13(m): 2:35pm
I suspect an assassination attempt
And this officer, I believe was contracted to post this trash on Facebook..
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by TheGuyNextDoor: 2:39pm
Sirjamo:Sirjamo....the Chief Judge!
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by LilSmith55(m): 2:40pm
Wetin una con still dey du with gun.... They for don replace am with stick for una
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by Gossiplover: 6:53pm
See gobe.
Lalasticlala come and see
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by Chloe88(f): 7:03pm
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by asawanathegreat(m): 7:04pm
U just show us ur level of madness
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by MrMcJay(m): 7:04pm
Unfortunately, no amount of lengthy write ups can justify a Mobile Policeman posted to a bank in Lagos shooting a rifle in Ekiti and claiming it's accidental discharge.
Did he get to Ekiti accidentally too?
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by bedspread: 7:04pm
Lot13:Believer...Welldone!!!
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by BruncleZuma: 7:05pm
Wale Adenuga Productions
...we are nothing but pencils in the hands of the creator.
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by obinnna10: 7:06pm
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by CSNg: 7:07pm
So Naija policeman dey speak good English like dis? Oh well...
It was an accidental transmission of your 7.62mm pellet into your LED tv to stop further transmission of information that is transmitted via the tv screen but you were lucky that your family had already been transmitted into sleep in the bedroom or else there would have been a transmission into glory which would have been translated by people to be a transmitted transmission from your village people.
|Re: Ekiti Shooting; How I Almost Killed My Family With AK-47, Policeman Reveals. PIC by Radicalface: 7:08pm
secret keeper of legend.
It's either your wife is blind or dumb ,that she didn't asked what destroyed the TV set neither do your children care about missing their favourite cartoon station,, oga you can lie eeeh!
lies is imprinted in police DNA
