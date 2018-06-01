₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Amagite(f): 2:16pm
From; Amagitesblog.com
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham stormed her colleague, Mercy Aigbe’s page to blast her, calling her a hypocrite after she posted a photo of Omoni Oboli's books which she bought to give away to her fans.
Toyin and Omoni seem not to be in good terms, and Toyin is saying Mercy Aigbe always does that whenever her colleagues are having issues.
It all started when Toyin was not included in Omoni's new movie, “Wives On Strike”.
Toyin played an important role in the first edition as (Iya Bola) in ‘Wives on strike the revolution’ and they all believed she still had a role to play in this new production.
Toyin is missing from the poster Omoni shared and her name was excluded on the cast listing.
In place of Toyin Abraham, Omoni used Mercy Aigbe who is making her debut in the movie.
Well, Toyin is not happy and has taken to Instagram to blast Mercy.
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/youre-a-big-for-nothing-hypocrite-toyin-abraham-blasts-mercy-aigbe-over-omoni-oboli.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Amagite(f): 2:16pm
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Viralkid: 2:18pm
I really don't give a fuq..
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Olalan(m): 2:19pm
Toyin isn't mature, yes there might be grievances butbbringing it to the public domain is childish
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Letenwam: 2:26pm
Are you serious
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by officialteemi(m): 2:27pm
them no dy fight na...na part of the movie script...from the hashtag
8 Likes
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by oyetunder(m): 2:29pm
Who cares? They both have lots in common...
3 Likes
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by guuudy87(m): 2:29pm
I laff in Greek. See what these 2 agbaya are doing
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Timmy301(m): 2:29pm
Eiyah he pain Toyin sha.
Oro Na dun gan
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:29pm
Them want movie to trend
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by jerrybakermillz(m): 2:31pm
Who r they?.... Bleeching afonja actresses
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by psychologist(m): 2:31pm
Who is this one that cant even write rightly
4 Likes
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Khalifaskug(m): 2:31pm
alabosi oshi
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Suntemi(m): 2:31pm
it's just a promo for the movie
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by surbrown(m): 2:31pm
NEXT?
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by ashewoboy(m): 2:32pm
they should combat physically. ewo ni online combat.
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Desdola(m): 2:32pm
Their issue. Please what's Alabosi?
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Bossontop(m): 2:33pm
If dem lyk make dem kee diasef.....
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by WhichKindWahala(m): 2:33pm
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Shortyy(f): 2:33pm
Who are they?
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by daveP(m): 2:33pm
Omoni pls don't get into any mess I take God beg you.
Are you using the fact that they kinda look alike to cast Mercy?
SMH.
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Greizman: 2:35pm
Two oloshos fighting
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Dc4life(m): 2:36pm
Eeyaa Toyin hardly rants and she has a nice heart, for her to do this means a lot
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by daveP(m): 2:36pm
Omoni pls don't get into any mess I take God beg you.
Are you using the fact that they kinda look alike to cast Mercy?
SMH.
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by adzer: 2:38pm
Mercy will be like "sho Mo age mi mi" this girl?�
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by kennygee(f): 2:43pm
This is interesting.
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Jabarzee(m): 2:47pm
I love Mercy Aigbe, than this foolish Albino toyin
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Follygunners: 2:48pm
Wow! Dis go be Royal rumble, I swear.
Two shameless Edo Ashana / Public nuisance fighting
Secrets will be spilled! Can't wait...
Stay tuned.
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by masada: 2:53pm
Toyin is a drama queen
she mostly trend for the wrong reasons
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Abraham Fights Mercy Aigbe Over Omoni Oboli: 'You Are A Hypocrite' by Wobey: 2:53pm
Anuty toyin is maddd
I have been Laughing So Hard since I read this article
