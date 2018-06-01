Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) (17177 Views)

A lady has been trending online for the wrong reason after she was pictured lifting the 'Blessed Sacrament'.It is only Catholics that use Blessed Sacrament and almost only priests are allowed to lift it.For the record, females are not allowed to lift it.Catholics adore and respect Blessed Sacrament. The likes of Reverends Mbaka,Ebube Munso and others perform their miracles especially by adoring Blessed Sacrament which Catholics represent three in one(Father,Son and the Holy Spirit).

the only thing blessed and holy that me I know in Christianity is the Bible. Which one is blessed sacrament again. 35 Likes 1 Share

the only thing blessed and holy that me I know in Christianity is the Bible. Which one is blessed sacrament again. The body and blood of our Lord Jesus Christ

It's not the blessed sacrament as she did not lift it in a Catholic church and has not passed through the holy Eucharist phase 54 Likes 3 Shares

The body and blood of our Lord Je sus Christ

Oh...that thing she's holding is the body and blood of Jesus. Haha... Jesus has no body dear, he is now in spirit form. And when did body become iron o! [color=#006600][/color] Oh...that thing she's holding is the body and blood of Jesus. Haha... Jesus has no body dear, he is now in spirit form. And when did body become iron o! [color=#006600][/color] 14 Likes 3 Shares

She is not holding to real body, that thing She's holding is not Christ. It takes a priest to transform the bread to the body of Christ through TRANSUBSTANTIATION



This is what happens when Christians prefer to be religious instead of spiritual. A closer look at theses pictures show that that gathering is more of a cult in church clothing as it's obtainable in many religious prayer houses. The spirit controlling that woman is not the spirit of Christ.This is what happens when Christians prefer to be religious instead of spiritual. 4 Likes

I can bet my left black ass that half of the catholics here do not know that that thing is called a monstrance. 6 Likes 2 Shares

I can bet my right black ass that you are correct

A closer look at theses pictures show that that gathering is more of a cult in church clothing as it's obtainable in many religious prayer houses. The spirit controlling that woman is not the spirit of Christ.

There's one very close to me. One igbo boy who calls himself Okponku Jesus Catholic Adoration. A Mami-wata prayer house but they claim they are a Catholic Church. They do these things to deceive people. Many Catholics, especially women, flock in there for magic which they call Miracles.





Many Catholic related prayer houses are everywhere. Anywhere you ever heard that their Mary appeared, go there, there's always a woman priestess there worshipping mami-wata in a Catholic way.

I can bet my left black ass that half of the catholics here do not know that that thing is called a monstrance. Ishilove:



I can bet my right black ass that you are correct

Haba, why are both of you betting your bumbum as if you are in a bet9ja shop staking Goal/Goal?



Haba, why are both of you betting your bumbum as if you are in a bet9ja shop staking Goal/Goal?This is a religion thread o, no make Angels slap una bums!

abeg, make jesus Christ come, make we know where we dey go. dis is too much.

sodom nd gomorah neva comit reach dis generation wen papa God wipe dem off. 1 Like

I rush open this thread carry vansline thinking is another thing but my dick was humble

Okay

Hypocrites everywhere



Most of the 'reactors' do worse behind the closet and they will be the ones criticizing at the forefront.



I am indifferent about the whole drama anyways.



Maybe someone should kindly point out where in the bible it's a taboo for a feminine gender to lift the sacrament.



Nobody holy pass. 6 Likes 1 Share

Religion is mental slavery 3 Likes 1 Share

Aru 3 Likes

That place looks like a motel. Look at their several exposed laps. Lubbish

A lady has been trending online for the wrong reason after she was pictured lifting the 'Blessed Sacrament'.It is only Catholics that use Blessed Sacrament and almost only priests are allowed to lift it.For the record, females are not allowed to lift it.Catholics adore and respect Blessed Sacrament. The likes of Reverends Mbaka,Ebube Munso and others perform their miracles especially by adoring Blessed Sacrament which Catholics represent three in one(Father,Son and the Holy Spirit).





This looks like women's coven This looks like women's coven 1 Like

they always criticize catholic yet they want to copy everything about us.. it is well 4 Likes

Madam did you mean that or just a try?

Different shades of idolatry. 2 Likes

They Said Holy Water is Evil..... Now they all use it





They said Holy communion is Evil... Now they all share bread.





The Say the Blessed Sacrament is Evil... Now they wanna copy







Well Peter On this Rock i will build my church and the gates of hell shall never prevail against it.



I Believe in One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church, I Profess One Baptism, For the Remission of sins, and i look forward to the resurrection of the dead .............





St Patrick Church Maiduguri tomorrow loading.........

15 Likes

She is not holding to real body, that thing She's holding is not Christ. It takes a priest to transform the bread to the body of Christ through TRANSUBSTANTIATION

All these grammar ontop ordinary stick and iron.... Na waa o All these grammar ontop ordinary stick and iron.... Na waa o 6 Likes

That's definitely not a blessed sacrament.