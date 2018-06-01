₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by zoba88: 3:39pm On Jun 02
A lady has been trending online for the wrong reason after she was pictured lifting the 'Blessed Sacrament'.It is only Catholics that use Blessed Sacrament and almost only priests are allowed to lift it.For the record, females are not allowed to lift it.Catholics adore and respect Blessed Sacrament. The likes of Reverends Mbaka,Ebube Munso and others perform their miracles especially by adoring Blessed Sacrament which Catholics represent three in one(Father,Son and the Holy Spirit).
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/lady-trends-online-for-wrong-reason.html
the only thing blessed and holy that me I know in Christianity is the Bible. Which one is blessed sacrament again.
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by abokibuhari: 3:54pm On Jun 02
deliciousgeh:The body and blood of our Lord Jesus Christ
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:55pm On Jun 02
It's not the blessed sacrament as she did not lift it in a Catholic church and has not passed through the holy Eucharist phase
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by deliciousgeh(f): 4:11pm On Jun 02
Oh...that thing she's holding is the body and blood of Jesus. Haha... Jesus has no body dear, he is now in spirit form. And when did body become iron o! [color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by abokibuhari: 4:13pm On Jun 02
deliciousgeh:She is not holding to real body, that thing She's holding is not Christ. It takes a priest to transform the bread to the body of Christ through TRANSUBSTANTIATION
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by Les(m): 4:29pm On Jun 02
A closer look at theses pictures show that that gathering is more of a cult in church clothing as it's obtainable in many religious prayer houses. The spirit controlling that woman is not the spirit of Christ.
This is what happens when Christians prefer to be religious instead of spiritual.
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by lobell: 6:16pm On Jun 02
I can bet my left black ass that half of the catholics here do not know that that thing is called a monstrance.
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by Ishilove: 10:09pm On Jun 02
lobell:I can bet my right black ass that you are correct
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by Anas09: 10:28pm On Jun 02
Les:There's one very close to me. One igbo boy who calls himself Okponku Jesus Catholic Adoration. A Mami-wata prayer house but they claim they are a Catholic Church. They do these things to deceive people. Many Catholics, especially women, flock in there for magic which they call Miracles.
Many Catholic related prayer houses are everywhere. Anywhere you ever heard that their Mary appeared, go there, there's always a woman priestess there worshipping mami-wata in a Catholic way.
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:29pm On Jun 02
Haba, why are both of you betting your bumbum as if you are in a bet9ja shop staking Goal/Goal?
This is a religion thread o, no make Angels slap una bums!
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 10:30pm On Jun 02
abeg, make jesus Christ come, make we know where we dey go. dis is too much.
sodom nd gomorah neva comit reach dis generation wen papa God wipe dem off.
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by kenzysmith: 10:30pm On Jun 02
I rush open this thread carry vansline thinking is another thing but my dick was humble
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 10:31pm On Jun 02
Hypocrites everywhere
Most of the 'reactors' do worse behind the closet and they will be the ones criticizing at the forefront.
I am indifferent about the whole drama anyways.
Maybe someone should kindly point out where in the bible it's a taboo for a feminine gender to lift the sacrament.
Nobody holy pass.
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 10:31pm On Jun 02
Religion is mental slavery
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by Fukafuka: 10:31pm On Jun 02
Aru
That place looks like a motel. Look at their several exposed laps. Lubbish
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by nabegibeg: 10:32pm On Jun 02
This looks like women's coven
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by EmpresFIDEL(f): 10:33pm On Jun 02
they always criticize catholic yet they want to copy everything about us.. it is well
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by canalily(m): 10:33pm On Jun 02
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by boolet(m): 10:34pm On Jun 02
Different shades of idolatry.
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:35pm On Jun 02
They Said Holy Water is Evil..... Now they all use it
They said Holy communion is Evil... Now they all share bread.
The Say the Blessed Sacrament is Evil... Now they wanna copy
Well Peter On this Rock i will build my church and the gates of hell shall never prevail against it.
I Believe in One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church, I Profess One Baptism, For the Remission of sins, and i look forward to the resurrection of the dead .............
St Patrick Church Maiduguri tomorrow loading.........
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by Andyibest: 10:35pm On Jun 02
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by princetom1(m): 10:35pm On Jun 02
abokibuhari:
All these grammar ontop ordinary stick and iron.... Na waa o
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by Maxcollins042(m): 10:36pm On Jun 02
That's definitely not a blessed sacrament.
|Re: Female Pastor Lifts Catholic Blessed Sacrament. See Reactions (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 10:37pm On Jun 02
Yes o! And it can be bought off the market without any need to identify if you are catholic or not ...I wonder why people would just like quarreling over nothing
lobell:
