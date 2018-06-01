₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,968 members, 4,274,946 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 10:25 PM

Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) (7797 Views)

Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday / Headies: Davido Calls Out Nigerian Artistes; Dedicates Award To Family & Chioma / PHOTOS: Wizkid And Iwobi Model For New Super Eagles Jersey (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Amagite2: 6:15pm
From; Amagitesblog.com

We have complied photos of Nigerian celebrities who have rocked the new Super Eagles' world cup kit.

Some of them are currently in London watching the Nigeria VS England friendly match.

See more photos here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/check-out-nigerian-celebrities-rocking-the-new-super-eagles-kit-photos.html

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by ovokate(f): 7:05pm
Green is hot smiley

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:27pm
cheesy
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Gistformant: 7:30pm
Cute

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by miqos02(m): 9:55pm
Seems this is the new trend.

Contact me for laptop hard drives
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:56pm
VEEY BEAUTIFUL JERSEY , the first babe on the picture nailed it!! smiley cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Godsent4life: 9:56pm
I offer best rate for your iTunes cards bring them all...
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 9:56pm
aso ebi
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by edidiongmichael(m): 9:56pm
After group stage, they'll come back like this grin

13 Likes

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by YINKS89(m): 9:57pm
Okay

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by ismail4sure: 9:57pm
Haa
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by blaakinlagos: 9:57pm
If you don't mind to rock yours too.


World cup jerseys available, personal names can be fixed on it also as customised. We delivere nationwide, make your order now....08022770642
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by osothermal(m): 9:57pm
Happy wearing

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by simple250: 9:57pm
R
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by TFLAME(m): 9:57pm
Was dissapointed today .. with time we gon do better . No hope lost
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Ebirra: 9:57pm
While other nations are struggling to win the worldcup Nigeria is just slaying upandan.
We are the slayqueen of the tournament

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Adepoju002: 9:58pm
Super eagles better do us proud in Russia this time, make the senior team sef win world cup once in a lifetime. With our 2-1 loss in England friendly, am like do we have hope to get out of group stage sef... lol

Make calls @ N6 per minute, you can also make money as people load cards on their phones.

WhatsApp 07069768358
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by serikiYCU(m): 9:59pm
Oga gan ni o
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by SEYILIGHT(m): 10:00pm
na IBO made jerseys
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Andyibest: 10:00pm
and so waht
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by okeynelson: 10:00pm
@ d first pics... abeg Nigeria Jersey get bum Short
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by BrightEye(m): 10:07pm
hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey?
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by confy22: 10:11pm
edidiongmichael:
After group stage, they'll come back like this grin

You've succeeded in making me laugh like a fool with capital F. Weldone oo.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by janellemonae: 10:12pm
Bolanle looking good. Jersey on Ankara shorts.
You should upload susu, banky and ebuka.
These ones and Uriel are all in London and got the original jerseys.

Don't know about aki and Leos jersey though.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Durhleepee(f): 10:12pm
BrightEye:
hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey?
Yes, you are the only one.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Demonicide(f): 10:13pm
Over hyped Jersey,, Nigerian's can so over hype things. Super eagles way no go fit survive for group stage.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Daraph(m): 10:13pm
BrightEye:
hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey?



Yes, you are!

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Chloe88(f): 10:14pm
everybody be forming patriot, Just to trend cool
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 10:14pm
BrightEye:
hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey?
this one is better than the tracksuit type.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Babaalawo: 10:16pm
We are going to the world cup to make a fashion statement.

Celebrity wey no attend the royal wedding,is that one a celebrity?
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by aalangel(f): 10:17pm
Amagite2:
From; Amagitesblog.com

We have complied photos of Nigerian celebrities who have rocked the new Super Eagles' world cup kit.

Some of them are currently in London watching the Nigeria VS England friendly match.

See more photos here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/check-out-nigerian-celebrities-rocking-the-new-super-eagles-kit-photos.html


...and what are their names?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Port Harcourt Big Boy Tonye Boma Claude-wilcox Dies In Bike Accident / Wizkid Attends Felabration With Girlfriend Tania Omotayo / New Photos Of 9ice And Toni Payne's Son, Zion (photos)

Viewing this topic: horlarwumhe, Gavrelino123, borntoexcel2000(m), bigbang, stevedeey(m), Truths22(m), hapiness44(f), nedivine(m), yingkuis(m), chiboy1116, kennybab, kennystones, Masterdeking(m), murtadot, irekez(m), Kamnelly(f), endy247(f), Mamuski, Lalaska(m), Pweetiedude(m), waistbead, 4starstunna(m), Glocee(f), dozylala, vickthourh(m), fashrola(m), GodblessNig247(m), pastorelajoe, EndiaSami, nike4love, EduParis(m), gnaxyt(m), Niyithegreat(m), janellemonae, juddexy2(m), babawella, Cyberleets, misspella(f), klap4gbens, ehinuel(m), Ugosample(m), Horlaz(m), Amarabae(f), Itsachair, timothy87, urbanemind, esan1(m), Luvantidote, jonnyboy4u, lilfreezy, haaaaaaaaa(m), toyota3(m), luckiest1(m), enesexy(f), nellybadas, dualprince0280, omnino25, Sky82slim, AlexUgo(m), ifycool(m), torhyb(m), makydebbie(f), ABDULSODEEQ(m), UTAPIAPIA, Calivagas28, alfokay and 212 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.