₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,968 members, 4,274,946 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 10:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) (7797 Views)
Tobi Bakre Rocking The N70k Nigerian World Cup Tracksuit For His Birthday / Headies: Davido Calls Out Nigerian Artistes; Dedicates Award To Family & Chioma / PHOTOS: Wizkid And Iwobi Model For New Super Eagles Jersey (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Amagite2: 6:15pm
From; Amagitesblog.com
We have complied photos of Nigerian celebrities who have rocked the new Super Eagles' world cup kit.
Some of them are currently in London watching the Nigeria VS England friendly match.
See more photos here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/check-out-nigerian-celebrities-rocking-the-new-super-eagles-kit-photos.html
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by ovokate(f): 7:05pm
Green is hot
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:27pm
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Gistformant: 7:30pm
Cute
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by miqos02(m): 9:55pm
Seems this is the new trend.
Contact me for laptop hard drives
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:56pm
VEEY BEAUTIFUL JERSEY , the first babe on the picture nailed it!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Godsent4life: 9:56pm
I offer best rate for your iTunes cards bring them all...
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 9:56pm
aso ebi
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by edidiongmichael(m): 9:56pm
After group stage, they'll come back like this
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by YINKS89(m): 9:57pm
Okay
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by ismail4sure: 9:57pm
Haa
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by blaakinlagos: 9:57pm
If you don't mind to rock yours too.
World cup jerseys available, personal names can be fixed on it also as customised. We delivere nationwide, make your order now....08022770642
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by osothermal(m): 9:57pm
Happy wearing
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by simple250: 9:57pm
R
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by TFLAME(m): 9:57pm
Was dissapointed today .. with time we gon do better . No hope lost
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Ebirra: 9:57pm
While other nations are struggling to win the worldcup Nigeria is just slaying upandan.
We are the slayqueen of the tournament
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Adepoju002: 9:58pm
Super eagles better do us proud in Russia this time, make the senior team sef win world cup once in a lifetime. With our 2-1 loss in England friendly, am like do we have hope to get out of group stage sef... lol
Make calls @ N6 per minute, you can also make money as people load cards on their phones.
WhatsApp 07069768358
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by serikiYCU(m): 9:59pm
Oga gan ni o
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by SEYILIGHT(m): 10:00pm
na IBO made jerseys
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Andyibest: 10:00pm
and so waht
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by okeynelson: 10:00pm
@ d first pics... abeg Nigeria Jersey get bum Short
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by BrightEye(m): 10:07pm
hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey?
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by confy22: 10:11pm
edidiongmichael:
You've succeeded in making me laugh like a fool with capital F. Weldone oo.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by janellemonae: 10:12pm
Bolanle looking good. Jersey on Ankara shorts.
You should upload susu, banky and ebuka.
These ones and Uriel are all in London and got the original jerseys.
Don't know about aki and Leos jersey though.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Durhleepee(f): 10:12pm
BrightEye:Yes, you are the only one.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Demonicide(f): 10:13pm
Over hyped Jersey,, Nigerian's can so over hype things. Super eagles way no go fit survive for group stage.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Daraph(m): 10:13pm
BrightEye:
Yes, you are!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Chloe88(f): 10:14pm
everybody be forming patriot, Just to trend
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 10:14pm
BrightEye:this one is better than the tracksuit type.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by Babaalawo: 10:16pm
We are going to the world cup to make a fashion statement.
Celebrity wey no attend the royal wedding,is that one a celebrity?
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) by aalangel(f): 10:17pm
Amagite2:
...and what are their names?
Port Harcourt Big Boy Tonye Boma Claude-wilcox Dies In Bike Accident / Wizkid Attends Felabration With Girlfriend Tania Omotayo / New Photos Of 9ice And Toni Payne's Son, Zion (photos)
Viewing this topic: horlarwumhe, Gavrelino123, borntoexcel2000(m), bigbang, stevedeey(m), Truths22(m), hapiness44(f), nedivine(m), yingkuis(m), chiboy1116, kennybab, kennystones, Masterdeking(m), murtadot, irekez(m), Kamnelly(f), endy247(f), Mamuski, Lalaska(m), Pweetiedude(m), waistbead, 4starstunna(m), Glocee(f), dozylala, vickthourh(m), fashrola(m), GodblessNig247(m), pastorelajoe, EndiaSami, nike4love, EduParis(m), gnaxyt(m), Niyithegreat(m), janellemonae, juddexy2(m), babawella, Cyberleets, misspella(f), klap4gbens, ehinuel(m), Ugosample(m), Horlaz(m), Amarabae(f), Itsachair, timothy87, urbanemind, esan1(m), Luvantidote, jonnyboy4u, lilfreezy, haaaaaaaaa(m), toyota3(m), luckiest1(m), enesexy(f), nellybadas, dualprince0280, omnino25, Sky82slim, AlexUgo(m), ifycool(m), torhyb(m), makydebbie(f), ABDULSODEEQ(m), UTAPIAPIA, Calivagas28, alfokay and 212 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17