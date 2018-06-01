Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerian Celebrities Rocking The New Super Eagles' Kit (photos) (7797 Views)

From; Amagitesblog.com



We have complied photos of Nigerian celebrities who have rocked the new Super Eagles' world cup kit.



Some of them are currently in London watching the Nigeria VS England friendly match.



Green is hot 1 Like

Cute 1 Like

Seems this is the new trend.



VEEY BEAUTIFUL JERSEY , the first babe on the picture nailed it!! 2 Likes 1 Share

aso ebi

After group stage, they'll come back like this 13 Likes

Okay 1 Like

Haa

If you don't mind to rock yours too.





Happy wearing 1 Like

R

Was dissapointed today .. with time we gon do better . No hope lost

While other nations are struggling to win the worldcup Nigeria is just slaying upandan.

We are the slayqueen of the tournament 2 Likes

Super eagles better do us proud in Russia this time, make the senior team sef win world cup once in a lifetime. With our 2-1 loss in England friendly, am like do we have hope to get out of group stage sef... lol



Oga gan ni o

na IBO made jerseys

and so waht

@ d first pics... abeg Nigeria Jersey get bum Short

hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey?

edidiongmichael:

After group stage, they'll come back like this

You've succeeded in making me laugh like a fool with capital F. Weldone oo. You've succeeded in making me laugh like a fool with capital F. Weldone oo. 1 Like

Bolanle looking good. Jersey on Ankara shorts.

You should upload susu, banky and ebuka.

These ones and Uriel are all in London and got the original jerseys.



Don't know about aki and Leos jersey though.

BrightEye:

hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey? Yes, you are the only one. Yes, you are the only one. 2 Likes

Over hyped Jersey,, Nigerian's can so over hype things. Super eagles way no go fit survive for group stage.

BrightEye:

hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey?





Yes, you are! Yes, you are! 1 Like

everybody be forming patriot, Just to trend

BrightEye:

hmmm... Am I the only one disliking the design of this jersey? this one is better than the tracksuit type. this one is better than the tracksuit type.

We are going to the world cup to make a fashion statement.



Celebrity wey no attend the royal wedding,is that one a celebrity?