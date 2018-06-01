|Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by dre11(m): 9:16pm
By Samuel Ogundipehttps://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/270744-nigerian-woman-loses-job-after-criticising-vice-president-osinbajo-online.html
A Nigerian woman has lost her job a week after criticising Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, on Twitter.
In the July 5, 2017 tweet, Bolouere Opukiri described then-Acting President Osinbajo as ‘a novice’ for travelling out of the country at a time President Muhammadu Buhari was receiving medical treatment in London and tension was flaring between the executive and the legislature.
Senators had criticised Mr Osinbajo’s trip the day before, with Enyinnaya Abaribe of Abia saying it created “a vacuum” that Senate President Bukola Saraki should step in to fill.
In another post five days later, Ms Opukiri threw a shade at Mrs Buhari for railing against some ‘hyenas’ and ‘jackals’ within her husband’s inner circle, suggesting that Ms Buhari might not be as ‘classy’ as former first lady, Patience Jonathan.
The two tweets and other similar rants against Buhari administration figures were subsequently chronicled by some pro-government netizens and sent to the presidency.
The presidential amnesty office, where Ms Opukiri worked at the media unit, saw her abuse of ‘government official’ as a threat to national security and summarily dismissed her as recommended by the public service rules.
Ms Opukiri told PREMIUM TIMES her dismissal was a violation of her right to free expression as enumerated in the Constitution and vowed to challenge it in court.
Sacked for ‘prejudicial claim’, and ‘state security’
Laolu Akande, the spokesperson for Mr Osinbajo, received an e-mail from one of the administration’s supporters online with a quibble about Ms Opukiri’s continued stay in office despite her regular “insults” against the administration, especially Messrs Buhari and Osinbajo.
If “characters” like Ms Opukiri “continue to work in government”, it would portray the administration’s online supporters as “weak” and their loyalty “unrewarding,” the petitioner said in an e-mail seen by PREMIUM TIMES
Mr Akande forwarded the e-mail to Paul Boroh, then-head of presidential amnesty office, with an annotation: ‘Pls is this correct?’ according to details of the communication confirmed by PREMIUM TIMES showed.
Mr Boroh did not appear to have responded to Mr Akande’s e-mail, but he did order an immediate probe into Ms Opukiri’s online activities.
[img]https://i0.wp.com/media.premiumtimesng.com/wp-content/files/2018/06/WhatsApp-Image-2018-06-01-at-17.23.52.jpeg?zoom=2.8899999999999997&w=600&h=584&crop&ssl=1[/img]
Ms Opukiri, 30, learnt of the complaints against her for the first time on July 12. She arrived at work on that Wednesday morning and was immediately summoned by Dedis Abel, then chief of staff at the presidential amnesty office, Ms Opukiri told PREMIUM TIMES.
She said Mr Abel, a retired colonel, told her she was the subject of a petition that came in from the presidency. He then detailed two soldiers to follow Ms Opukiri home to search her apartment for any material that could aid in their investigation of her online activities.
By noon, she appeared before a disciplinary panel and was confronted with printouts of her tweets, one of them was one in which she excoriated Mrs Buhari for her jackals and hyenas comment on July 5.
Ms Opukiri denied all allegations of misconduct in her response to the six-person disciplinary committee, including two women, according to her employee records seen by PREMIUM TIMES. She was not queried, but only made to respond to specific allegations when she faced the committee, all of which bordered on her use of social media.
Ms Opukiri was asked to go home and await further communications after her grilling. The committee went on to recommend Ms Opukiri’s dismissal when it submitted its report the same day, and she was dismissed the next day, July 13.
Her dismissal letter, seen by PREMIUM TIMEES, said she made ‘false claims’ against a ‘government official’ in her July 5 tweet. The claims were ‘prejudicial to state security” and also “inimical to the image of the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger-Delta Affairs.”
The office based its actions on public service rule (PSR) 030407, which defines ‘false claims against government officials’ as a serious misconduct for which an employee should be dismissed as ultimate penalty.
Ms Opukiri was posted to the amnesty office as an in-house consultant on the re-integration of rehabilitated Niger-Delta militants as part of the amnesty programme launched by late President Umar Yar’Adua.
Tidal Streams, an outsourcing firm, which was Ms Opukiri’s primary employer, was given prior notice of her dismissal, the sack letter said. As an in-house consultant for a government agency, Ms Opukiri could be subjected to public service rules, according to senior civil servants who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES about the nature of her employment, including a permanent secretary and a director.
Ms Opukiri’s employment letter implored her to be ‘responsible’ in her conduct while on the job, but did not include a specific guideline about what she could engage in on social media.
Ms Opukiri said she was told that Mr Akande and other presidency officials mounted pressure for her dismissal. PREMIUM TIMES was unable to independently verify this claim.
She said the complaints were sent to Mr Akande following an online brawl she had with Segun Dada, another pro-government commentator on Twitter.
“He insulted me as a fat woman and I responded that he should be the last person to call anyone fat because his wife is also fat by nature,” Ms Opukiri said.
Mr Dada confirmed exchanging tense tweets with Ms Opukiri, which they both mutually deleted later, but strongly denied the allegations, telling PREMIUM TIMES he had never owned an iPad which was used to send the complaints to Mr Akande as indicated by the e-mail server.
“I have not and will never be personally responsible for anyone losing their job,” Mr Dada told PREMIUM TIMES in a message.
Mr Boroh could not be reached for comments. He was fired as head of amnesty office by Mr Buhari in March. His successor, Charles Dokubo, did not return PREMIUM TIMES requests for comments throughout the week. A spokesperson for the amnesty office made promises to return enquiries about matter but failed repeatedly.
Months after her dismissal, Ms Opukiri was re-engaged early last month by Double Helix Nigeria Limited, a new outsourcing firm contracted by the amnesty office, but she was asked to stop work within the first week. Tidal Streams had been dropped by the office shortly after Ms Opukiri left.
She said Mr Dokubo was asked to dismiss her again when he visited the State House early May.
“They told him they were aware that I had been reinstated and he immediately took steps to get me fired once again to avoid offending the presidency,” Ms Opukiri said. PREMIUM TIMES saw the May 2 employment offer from Double Helix, but could not independently verify claims that Mr Dokubo ordered her termination under pressure from the State House.
Emilia Achor, head of human resources at Double Helix, said the firm rescinded Ms Opukiri’s offer letter because it had “the rights” to do so. She offered no further explanation.
A telephone number for Tidal Streams did not connect.
Mr Akande also did not return PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments.
Emerging pattern?
Analysts said the dismissal followed a trend of intolerance that has seen critics of the government being targeted.
Cheta Nwanze, a political and security analyst with SBM Intelligence, said in 2016 SBM was on the verge of sealing a contract when at the last minute the other party pulled out without explanation.
Mr Nwanze said a few months later he met a member of the other group who told him he had been reported because of his activities online. Mr Nwanze campaigned vigorously for Mr Buhari’s election in 2015. He said fell out with Mr Buhari after some early controversies by the administration. He regularly clashes with pro-government handles on Twitter.
Also, when Dipo Awojide, a disillusioned supporter of Mr Buhari, started raising his voice against the administration in 2016, he was reported to his employers at Nottingham Trent University in the UK.
Mr Awojide declined comments to PREMIUM TIMES about the matter, but he disclosed it on Twitter at the time.
PREMIUM TIMES also learnt of at least two other persons whose online activities were reported to their employers. They, however, declined to comment for this story and requested that their names should not be mentioned to avoid any backlash.
Free speech or recklessness?
Federal civil service rules have long been used to punish public officials for being critical of the government or senior officials, a practice that has continued to elicit mixed reactions from commentators.
Ms Opukiri’s dismissal came three years after the Nigerian government sacked an official of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for penning a critique of former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
In the March 5, 2013 article, Yushau Shuaib, then NEMA spokesperson, highlighted a slew of complaints bordering on nepotism against Ms Okonjo-Iweala. He was subsequently queried, compelled to appear before a disciplinary panel and summarily dismissed.
Mr Shuaib challenged his dismissal in court . In November 2017, the National Industrial Court declared Mr Shuaib’s dismissal illegal and ordered his immediate reinstatement with full payment from the day of his sack in 2013.
More than six months later, Mr Shuaib has not been reinstated because the information minister, Lai Mohammed, who criticised the dismissal while an opposition spokesperson in 2013, appealed the ruling .
Nelson Ekujumi, a civil rights activist and public affairs analyst, said Ms Opukiri was reckless with her comments online and her dismissal would serve as a warning to other would-be critics of the government to be more circumspect about their public conduct.
“Your right to free speech is not absolute,” Mr Ekujumi said. “You cannot express your free speech to libel and slander people.”
“Your right to free speech does not allow you to make hate speech or make false allegations against people, be it a public official or a private citizen,” he added.
Mr Ekujumi said the amnesty office committed no wrongdoing since it followed the public service rules in dismissing Ms Opukiri.
But rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, condemned the government’s action as “extremely disproportionate.”
Mr Effiong, a Lagos-based lawyer, said the amnesty office should have forwarded complaints to Ms Opukiri’s primary employer rather than taking the action directly.
Still, even the public service rules applied against Ms Opukiri could be challenged in court because of obvious inconsistencies with the Constitution, Mr Effiong said.
Chapter one of the PSR said the the rules applied “only to the extent that they are not inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in so far as their conditions of service and any other law applicable to these officers are concerned.”
“The public service rules cannot override Section 39 of the Constitution which accorded all individuals a right to freedom of expression,” Mr Effiong said.
Chris Ngwodo, a political analyst, said Ms Opukiri was “serving at the pleasure of the president” and should not have used her social media account to issue uncomplimentary remarks against his administration.
According to Mr Ngwodo, while Mrs Buhari is not a public official but a public figure, Ms Opukiri’s reference to the Vice President in her posts, meant that her dismissal letter was accurate in describing her as having attacked a government official.
Even so, the analyst said Ms Opukiri could seek legal counsel for clarification of any potential ground for challenging her dismissal.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by blackpanthar: 9:17pm
beauty without brains
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by abokibuhari: 9:18pm
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by utytill(m): 9:24pm
Golden rule#1. Don't talk while chopping.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by Allsouls: 9:26pm
blackpanthar:
beauty without brains
So criticism is a crime, no wonder trump call Nigeria poo hole, nnamdi KANU said its a zoo.
You can disagree with somebody and criticize his action.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by Paperwhite(m): 9:29pm
The presidential amnesty office, where Ms Opukiri worked at the media unit, saw her abuse of ‘government official’ as a threat to national security and summarily dismissed her as recommended by the public service rules.
So critism of government is now abuse/"hate speech.Where is the moral of government if everyone is a sycophant
APC have proved themselves intolerant of critic that they see themselves as gods.Every Nigerian can recall how most elements of this evil government grossly abused their predecessors without caution.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by SalamRushdie: 9:33pm
blackpanthar:
beauty without brains
You are the one without brains
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by Anigreat: 9:35pm
So what happen to freedom of speech ?
Remembering GEJ now
He said and i quote
"I am the most abused and insulted president in the world but when I leave office, you will all remember me for the total freedom you enjoyed under my government."
None gonna be like GEJ again.. #crying
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by Anigreat: 9:36pm
blackpanthar:
beauty without brains
Show me just a dot of your brain let me see
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by SalamRushdie: 9:38pm
We all insulted Jonathan yet I don't remember anyone losing job oo
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by troublemakea(m): 9:42pm
tew she should even be happy. had it been it was @Mbuhari you criticised I know by now your date in the grave wud be counting weeks
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by ehbellsho(m): 9:44pm
when you live in a glass house you shouldn't throw stone
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by Lipscomb(m): 9:54pm
This is funny her dismissal from office not connected with reckless speech she made against osinbajo but her inability to discharge her duty diligently. Ashewo.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by damtan: 9:59pm
wisdom is profitable in all things... As a public office holder, she ought to be extremely careful of what she posts online.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by handsomeclouds(m): 10:11pm
As a public servant, she's are part of the government and she was meant to self-censor whatever she needed to say.
Well, since she's been fired, she's now free to air her opinion to wherever extent
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:11pm
Rubbish.
And she was sacked almost a year later, rubbish propaganda.
Sorry o 'BEAUTIFUL lady'
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by lonelydora(m): 10:11pm
I have said time without number that if you work for the government or your boss is a politician, mind what you say on social media no matter the divide you are in.
People like us that criticize the government work for ourselves or work for a private firm
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by Bossontop(m): 10:11pm
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by PearlStreet(m): 10:12pm
Allsouls:
So criticism is a crime, no wonder trump call Nigeria poo hole, nnamdi KANU said its a zoo.
You can disagree with somebody and criticize his action.
Most of you flatheaded miscreants are unintelligent and unenlightened.
Leave your 2by2 chicken-cage-sized shop in Okokomaiko, read the Civil Service rules and come back to apologise to your ancestors and edit your post.
As a civil servant, there's a limit to how much folly you can display. There's a reason why civil servants can't be sued in their line of work, their superiors are sued.
Get off Nairaland and get educated.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by PearlStreet(m): 10:12pm
She lacks table manners.
You don't talk while eating.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by skaramanga: 10:14pm
blackpanthar:
beauty without brains
This sTUPID fool is just seeking for cheap publicity
See her screwed up mouth and excessively made up face in preparation to market herself on social media
Opportunistic hoe!
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by blkmum700: 10:15pm
Allsouls:
So criticism is a crime, no wonder trump call Nigeria poo hole, nnamdi KANU said its a zoo.
You can disagree with somebody and criticize his action.
Search before posting what you don't know, people get sacked for criticizing trump also.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by ghostfacekillar(m): 10:16pm
We odudu frog people here by disown opubiri for publicly speaking against our slave master.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by DoTheNeedful: 10:16pm
No sympathy here.
I don't know if she understands the public service rules. A civil servant is expected to apolitical, at least in the open.
Since she knows how to criticize the government, she would be better as an activist and a political commentator but not a civil servant.
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by kenzysmith: 10:17pm
Falz was right after all
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by Fukafuka: 10:18pm
F
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by manu1: 10:18pm
skaramanga:
This sTUPID fool is just seeking for cheap publicity
See her screwed up mouth and excessively made up face in preparation to market herself on social media
Opportunistic hoe!
See the idiot girl looking like an owl with contact lens in the first picture. Ugly thing
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by Jabarzee(m): 10:18pm
People in glass house don't throw stones, mumu girl, u really deserve the sack letter. Thousands of graduate are looking for jobs,
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by tunary(m): 10:19pm
Her private part can help her secure another job
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by osaigbovo16(m): 10:19pm
j what's with her and spoiling mouth?
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by silastemplar: 10:20pm
Anigreat:
So what happen to freedom of speech ?
Remembering GEJ now
He said and i quote
"I am the most abused and insulted president in the world but when I leave office, you will all remember me for the total freedom you enjoyed under my government."
None gonna be like GEJ again.. #crying
Buhari and Osibanjo can never go unpunished.
even after u read somebody was sacked under similar circumstances during his admin8stration
|Re: Bolouere Opukiri: Lady Sacked For Criticising Osinbajo & Aisha Buhari Online by stankezzy: 10:23pm
I feel like crying , if I remember all the insults directed to jonathan and his wife , there was even a video mocking the wife , yet he did nothing, Jonathan where are you? ?
