|Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by cheapgoals(m): 9:40pm
Super Eagles forward Victor Moses humbled England striker Harry Kane with a dribble that brought the Three Lions Star to the ground during the international friendly at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and fans are thrilled with that awesome flick.
The Chelsea player came through and gave the fans in Wembley Stadium a reason to cheer as he shredded Harry Kane to the ground with both hands down.
Though Nigeria lost 2-1 to England, Moses gave the visiting fans something to cheer on. To many fans, it was their most memorable moment of the encounter.
Let's take a look :
Source: http://cheapgoals.com/twitter-reacts-as-victor-moses-dribble-brought-harry-kane-to-the-ground/
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by sapeleboi(m): 9:43pm
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by cheapgoals(m): 9:47pm
The dribble no be here
3 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by donstan18(m): 9:48pm
What else can they celebrate if not dribbles after losing the game
The same thing fans were celebrating Okocha for till he ended up not achieving any tangible trophy and medals.
After 90 minutes, they made away and celebrated the win, while Nigerians are celebrating "Dribble"
Yet they'll say the whites are looking down on them, when they are the ones living and feeling inferior before them, can England citizens make it a big deal if it was Moses that got dribbled by Kane.
Shebi una dey busy dey rock jersey and tracksuit online, when other countries are rocking training.
Una go soon mellow, na ICELAND go first clear una eyes for this world cup the way they surprised England during Euro tournament 2016.
19 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by emeijeh(m): 9:55pm
Nothing una no dey react put.
No be say una win the game.
He dribble am nko?!
Was that why the first half of the match was like that of Brazil vs BCC lions of Gboko?
4 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Samunique(m): 10:12pm
donstan18:See u , u go fit play kick orange ?
Maybe u forget that entertainment and excitement are also part of football
3 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by olaolulazio(m): 10:12pm
Kikikikikikkikk
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Ratals(m): 10:13pm
No comment.
See my signature.
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by wwwtortoise(m): 10:13pm
History will only remembrr the winner of the match and nat some opportunistic dribble.
BTW why ahmed musa still worwor inside the jersey wey all man dey use slay ni?
Aboki will always be aboki walai.
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Emilokoiyawon: 10:13pm
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by donstan18(m): 10:13pm
Samunique:
This can only come from an Arsenal fan who cares most on entertainment and passion, but not winning.
Please get out of my comment in Jesus name.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by geloorrrrdd(m): 10:13pm
Nigeria's number one mistake was snapping pictures with buhari. That man is a past, present and future failure.
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Afam4eva(m): 10:14pm
Nigerians sha sabi console themselves. Dem beat una black and blue and the only thing you could see was Moses's dribble. Shamless lot.
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by maxwelloweezy(m): 10:14pm
Super eagles make us proud for GOD SAKE
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by LesbianBoy(m): 10:14pm
My reaction when Moses dribbled Harry Kane
Ayemi temi bami
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by haaaaaaaaa(m): 10:14pm
Who was you Nigeria Man of the Match against England?
Like for Ighalo
Share for Mikel
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by LesbianBoy(m): 10:14pm
Messi is up next
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Slimmybeaurry(f): 10:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by tonididdy(m): 10:14pm
smh
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by softMarket(m): 10:15pm
harry kane saw pepper today
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by KAYSANTOS: 10:15pm
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by lexyman(m): 10:16pm
what his the essence of dribbling and wasting the ball thereafter ?
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by lonelydora(m): 10:16pm
Good one
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:17pm
Coach qualified us by luck it's starting to show
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Bossontop(m): 10:17pm
Which dirty dribble..... E add one goal to scoreline??....abeg make i see road pass jhur
1 Like
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by urbanemind: 10:17pm
but Harry Kane scored winning goal and moses no score, who dribble help??
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by WhichKindWahala(m): 10:17pm
Waawu
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Nehemiah459(m): 10:17pm
donstan18:Are you related to CeeC, why bitter?
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Optimistdude: 10:18pm
softMarket:
No be only pepper....
He even waka pass the tomato when u shade for near stadium for England
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by Owodiran1(m): 10:18pm
25th to comment
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by JasonScoolari: 10:18pm
Chelsea fans will add this one to their trophy collections...
Moses entertained me.
|Re: Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:18pm
It's a normal thing in football.
This is not news
