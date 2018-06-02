Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Moses Dribble Brought Harry Kane To The Ground. See Reactions On Twitter (3829 Views)

The Chelsea player came through and gave the fans in Wembley Stadium a reason to cheer as he shredded Harry Kane to the ground with both hands down.



Though Nigeria lost 2-1 to England, Moses gave the visiting fans something to cheer on. To many fans, it was their most memorable moment of the encounter.



Let's take a look :





The dribble no be here 3 Likes





The same thing fans were celebrating Okocha for till he ended up not achieving any tangible trophy and medals.



After 90 minutes, they made away and celebrated the win, while Nigerians are celebrating "Dribble"



Yet they'll say the whites are looking down on them, when they are the ones living and feeling inferior before them, can England citizens make it a big deal if it was Moses that got dribbled by Kane.





Shebi una dey busy dey rock jersey and tracksuit online, when other countries are rocking training.



Nothing una no dey react put.

No be say una win the game.





He dribble am nko?!





Was that why the first half of the match was like that of Brazil vs BCC lions of Gboko? 4 Likes

Kikikikikikkikk

No comment.



See my signature.

History will only remembrr the winner of the match and nat some opportunistic dribble.





BTW why ahmed musa still worwor inside the jersey wey all man dey use slay ni?



Aboki will always be aboki walai. 1 Like

Nigeria's number one mistake was snapping pictures with buhari. That man is a past, present and future failure. 1 Like

Nigerians sha sabi console themselves. Dem beat una black and blue and the only thing you could see was Moses's dribble. Shamless lot. 1 Like

Super eagles make us proud for GOD SAKE





Ayemi temi bami My reaction when Moses dribbled Harry KaneAyemi temi bami

Who was you Nigeria Man of the Match against England?



Like for Ighalo

Share for Mikel

Messi is up next

Hmmm

smh

harry kane saw pepper today harry kane saw pepper today

what his the essence of dribbling and wasting the ball thereafter ?

Good one

Coach qualified us by luck it's starting to show



Which dirty dribble..... E add one goal to scoreline??....abeg make i see road pass jhur Which dirty dribble..... E add one goal to scoreline??....abeg make i see road pass jhur 1 Like

?? but Harry Kane scored winning goal and moses no score, who dribble help??

Waawu

25th to comment

Chelsea fans will add this one to their trophy collections...









Moses entertained me.