PHOTO: Public Schools In Kano Flooded Days After First Heavy Downpour / The Decay In Nigeria's Public Educational System; A Case Study Of UniAbuja / Anambra State Public Schools Best In Nigeria? (Photos)

Students inside unsafe structure at Ntiat and Mbak 1 Comprehensive Sec Sch, Itu (Photo Credit: Cletus Ukpong)





A pupil walked past a dilapidated school building at Annang Peoples Primary School, Ikot Iyire, Ukpom Abak (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





A lab at Govt Secondary Sch, Nto Nsek, Essien Udim (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoSCUW5rTAA





Students at Ntiat and Mbak 1 Comprehensive Sec Sch, Itu (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





Pupils sleeping on cold, bare floor at Annang Peoples Primary School, Ikot Iyire, Ukpom Abak,(Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





Pupil sleeps on the verandah of a classroom in Ukana Iba, Essien Udim (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





Roofless workshop at Govt Technical College, Abak (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





Government Primary School, Isotoyo, Eastern Obolo (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





Government Primary School, Ediene II, Abak (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)







The science lab, Ntiat and Mbak 1 Comprehensive Sec Sch, Itu (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





Big hole on the wall, Community Sec. Commercial Sch, Nto Edino, Obot Akara (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g2fEsqZfq0



Billions of naira budgeted for education



When Godswill Akpabio was governor, the budget for education in the state in 2014 and 2015 was N10.9 billion and N16.7 billion respectively.



Five hundred million and N450 million was budgeted for the sector in 2014 and 2015 respectively for the renovation and refurbishing of buildings, including the provision of facilities, in 124 secondary and primary schools in the state.



The administration’s plan then, as documented in the budget, was to pick four secondary schools and four primary schools for renovation in each of the 31 local government areas in the state.



The Akpabio administration had specifically budgeted N100 million (in 2014) and N200 million (in 2015) for the renovation of boarding houses in secondary schools in the state.



That was beside the N100 million and N40 million budgeted in 2014 and 2015 respectively for the provision of 2,725 beds for 62 boarding schools and the N100 million and N55 million budgeted for in 2014 and 2015 respectively for the provision of 5,500 mattresses in secondary schools.



There was also provision for N300 million, both in 2014 and 2015 budget, as government subventions to 234 secondary schools heads.



Mr Emmanuel succeeded Mr Akpabio as governor in May 2015.



In 2016, N9.8 billion was budgeted for education by the state government, out of the N426 billion total budget sum.



In 2017, the education budget in the state was reduced to N8.620 billion, apparently following the decrease in the total budget sum – N365.251 billion – for that year because of the economic recession Nigeria experienced.



It is unclear what proportion of these budgeted funds were released during the Akpabio administration, and how they were utilised.



Several education monitors, supervisors, yet nothing to show



The state ministry of education has Area Education Officers (AEOs) spread across the state with the mandate to monitor education in local communities. There are also senior ministry officials whose job schedules include paying supervisory visits to schools and submitting reports on the condition of schools to higher authorities.



Governor Udom Emmanuel has four special assistants on education monitoring alone, with three of them covering each of the three senatorial districts and reporting directly to a Senior Special Assistant, Idongesit Etiebet.



Infographics produced by the state government and posted recently on Facebook by the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, claims the Governor Emmanuel administration has so far constructed and renovated 62 school blocks in the state, a number far less than that presented by the governor’s aide on education monitoring.



The infographics, titled ‘How Governor Udom Emmanuel spends your money’, did not, however, identify the schools where the “constructed and renovated” blocks of classrooms can be found.



“More than half of the public secondary schools are in ruins”



Akwa Ibom, with a landmass of 7,081 km², is said to have a population of five million, as at 2016.



The number of public secondary schools in the state was about 250 in 2016, and a good number of that number is in ruins.



The four science colleges – St. Mary’s Science College, Ediene Abak, Abak; Qua Iboe Church Senior Science College, Ndon Eyo, Onna; Lutheran Senior Science School, Ibakachi, Ikono; and Methodist Senior Science School, Oron – are in shambles.



So also are the technical colleges in the state – like the Community Technical College, Ikot Akata, Mkpat Enin and the Government Technical College, Abak, which have become eyesores because of their many dilapidated school blocks.



The Government Technical College, Ikot Adaidem, Ibiono Local Government Area, built through the assistance of the World Bank, has been closed down and abandoned to rot for several years now.



Almost everyone – teachers, parents, government officials, unionists and development experts – who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES acknowledged that the education sector in Akwa Ibom is at a critical juncture, pointing at the rate parents are now abandoning public schools for private ones and the poor performances of pupils and students in public examinations.



The situation has led to an increase in the number of private schools in the state.



For instance, the number of private secondary schools in the state was 120 in 2007, up by 106.90 per cent from the previous year, according to the World Data Atlas. The number increased to 422 in 2017, says an official of the state ministry of education.



“It is surely higher than that if we include those ones that are operating without license from the government,” the official says, adding that the number of private nursery/primary schools in the state is 699, as at 2017.

While the money from thie resources is been used to build railway to Niger Republic where Fulani jihadists will pass through, launch jihad against Nigeria and conquer it entirely 2 Likes

And this is the richest state in Nigeria with just 5 milling people.



How sad... 1 Like

I blame the parasite north and their allies if Akwa ibom was a country with its enormous oil and low population it would be in the league of Kuwait and co but instead their money is spent on backward loving Sharia parasite like Zamfara and co not forgetting their corrupt leaders too 3 Likes

Lol it sucks I couldnt post the article because of the spam bot. The author put it best, massive corrution, poor budget planning and implementation, and outright neglect led to this diaster in public schools. The government has earned trillion naira between 2013-2017. The state simply wasny serious about education this past decade.



Read the article theres plenty of hot quotes.



This calls for sober reflection as much as Udom is trying in that State, I think this is a call to serve more in the educational sector of the State and he should rise to the occasion to fix this rot.

Upon all the monthly allocation.



I'll give to Akwa Ibom, it has a world class stadium though I'm not sure education is a priority.

If you know where we are coming from, you would appreciate the enormous resources used to bring Akwa Ibom up to where it is today



Most people in Nigeria call Akwa Ibom "Calabar", and that was because before Akpabio, Uyo and Akwa Ibom as a whole was just some town you pass through going to Calabar where everything was happening



Now Akwa Ibom host international matches, has airport, modern roads networks and flyovers



Now Akwa Ibom is a destination, no longer a pass through.



Let's say, infrastructural development has been achieved to a large extent, Education and industrialization is now priority to this government.

After many years of embargo, teachers now being recruited. Schools rebuilt.



More still need to be done no doubt but the government is on track 2 Likes

I am sure if a church like winners should step and provide it people will shout our tithe but they can't talk shìt to govt. 1 Like

If you know where we are coming from, you would appreciate the enormous resources used to bring Akwa Ibom up to where it is today



Most people in Nigeria call Akwa Ibom "Calabar", and that was because before Akpabio, Uyo and Akwa Ibom as a whole was just some town you pass through going to Calabar where everything was happening



Nobody is disputing where you are coming from, it is the pace of developement that is causing this. Nobody is disputing where you are coming from, it is the pace of developement that is causing this. 1 Like

Thank you. Funny enough the potential of the north outstrips the oil fund they get. It is like a 50 yr old man who remains with his with his father to be getting N50k pocket money for free instead of toiling and making N200k for himself. Parasites never grow bigger than their host.





The situation has led to an increase in the number of private schools in the state.



For instance, the number of private secondary schools in the state was 120 in 2007, up by 106.90 per cent from the previous year, according to the World Data Atlas. The number increased to 422 in 2017, says an official of the state ministry of education.

Why compare you progress to the north yall look down on instead of peers? The situation must be critical if you run to lowest percentile to show progress.



Osun state, for the past five years, has remained among the three top Nigerian states with an unmistakable lead in university JAMB admissions into courses leading to the award of degrees in Engineering. The other two are Oyo and Ogun.



For Medicine, Imo, Anambra, Delta and Enugu have been in the lead for the past five years.



Akwa Ibom has also not been among the five best performing states in the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Anyone rushing to defend the state governnebt or deflect to north is funny. How many of you have your kids in public school in Akwa Ibom? This is best arguement you can present. As article proves parents are rushing to private schools hence why they sprouting like mushrooms all over state.Why compare you progress to the north yall look down on instead of peers? The situation must be critical if you run to lowest percentile to show progress.





Compare these public school with private schools of elite. Tell me they are working when they are robbing you blind. Note this school is owned by former governor Akpabio.Front Page: Lalasticlala 1 Like

Yet the state receives highest allocation monthly , my friends this is not a PDP , APC thing , Nigerian politicians are the most corrupt on this surface of the earth , and they keep stealing because the citizens who they Rob hail them , and will jump to their defense if any slight atom of prosecution is shown to them . We need to know that the real enemies are these politicians irrespective of parties , but then again if you want to know who the guilty one is you only need to look into the mirror .



#vote candidates not parties , not religion , not tribe 3 Likes

. This country is beyond redemption Lets blame the north and one nigeria abi. This country is beyond redemption

And this state has got a GOVERNOR!



And the local government have got Chairmen.



And the constituency have lawmakers representing them!



And the state have youths living in it!



And they know they know the names of these politicians







THERE WAS A STATE!

what a school

Tearssss





there's no problem here. the allocation was used to buy choice property in Lagos. and Abuja. south south leaders are bloddy criminals.



even kings have rolls Royce.

The height of corruption! You can't see this in obodo oyibo... This country is tiring.

Until every region is allowed to manage their resources and grow at their own pace.....





Things like this abound to happen

BininKingdom:

While the money from thie resources is been used to build railway to Niger Republic where Fulani jihadists will pass through, launch jihad against Nigeria and conquer it entirely 1 Like

For those still doubting, served in oron, aks 2016, this is truly the sad reality of majority of the public schools in the state and very many of the LGAs I visited, Nigeria is truly a sorry country and we need a revolution not prayers or whatever, I'm tired

