Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Blue3k2: 1:48am On Jun 03
Students inside unsafe structure at Ntiat and Mbak 1 Comprehensive Sec Sch, Itu (Photo Credit: Cletus Ukpong)
A pupil walked past a dilapidated school building at Annang Peoples Primary School, Ikot Iyire, Ukpom Abak (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
A lab at Govt Secondary Sch, Nto Nsek, Essien Udim (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoSCUW5rTAA
Students at Ntiat and Mbak 1 Comprehensive Sec Sch, Itu (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
Pupils sleeping on cold, bare floor at Annang Peoples Primary School, Ikot Iyire, Ukpom Abak,(Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
Pupil sleeps on the verandah of a classroom in Ukana Iba, Essien Udim (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
Roofless workshop at Govt Technical College, Abak (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
Government Primary School, Isotoyo, Eastern Obolo (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
Government Primary School, Ediene II, Abak (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
The science lab, Ntiat and Mbak 1 Comprehensive Sec Sch, Itu (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
Big hole on the wall, Community Sec. Commercial Sch, Nto Edino, Obot Akara (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g2fEsqZfq0
Billions of naira budgeted for education
source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/investigationspecial-reports/269212-investigation-learning-in-tears-inside-the-massive-decay-in-public-schools-in-oil-rich-akwa-ibom.html#jp-carousel-269218
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by BininKingdom: 2:05am On Jun 03
While the money from thie resources is been used to build railway to Niger Republic where Fulani jihadists will pass through, launch jihad against Nigeria and conquer it entirely
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by deomelo: 2:51am On Jun 03
And this is the richest state in Nigeria with just 5 milling people.
How sad...
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by deomelo: 2:55am On Jun 03
BininKingdom:
You sound like a byproduct of the same lousy education in Akwa ibom.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by darfay: 3:07am On Jun 03
I blame the parasite north and their allies if Akwa ibom was a country with its enormous oil and low population it would be in the league of Kuwait and co but instead their money is spent on backward loving Sharia parasite like Zamfara and co not forgetting their corrupt leaders too
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Blue3k2: 3:38am On Jun 03
Lol it sucks I couldnt post the article because of the spam bot. The author put it best, massive corrution, poor budget planning and implementation, and outright neglect led to this diaster in public schools. The government has earned trillion naira between 2013-2017. The state simply wasny serious about education this past decade.
Read the article theres plenty of hot quotes.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Ratello: 3:44am On Jun 03
This calls for sober reflection as much as Udom is trying in that State, I think this is a call to serve more in the educational sector of the State and he should rise to the occasion to fix this rot.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by BininKingdom: 3:45am On Jun 03
deomelo:
This Fulani jihadist supporter
Don't you ever quote me
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by mu2sa2: 6:44am On Jun 03
Blame Buhari and fulani herdsmen
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by GavelSlam: 7:18am On Jun 03
Upon all the monthly allocation.
I'll give to Akwa Ibom, it has a world class stadium though I'm not sure education is a priority.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by ITbomb(m): 8:08am On Jun 03
If you know where we are coming from, you would appreciate the enormous resources used to bring Akwa Ibom up to where it is today
Most people in Nigeria call Akwa Ibom "Calabar", and that was because before Akpabio, Uyo and Akwa Ibom as a whole was just some town you pass through going to Calabar where everything was happening
Now Akwa Ibom host international matches, has airport, modern roads networks and flyovers
Now Akwa Ibom is a destination, no longer a pass through.
Let's say, infrastructural development has been achieved to a large extent, Education and industrialization is now priority to this government.
After many years of embargo, teachers now being recruited. Schools rebuilt.
More still need to be done no doubt but the government is on track
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by CodeTemplar: 8:36am On Jun 03
I am sure if a church like winners should step and provide it people will shout our tithe but they can't talk shìt to govt.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by CodeTemplar: 8:38am On Jun 03
ITbomb:Nobody is disputing where you are coming from, it is the pace of developement that is causing this.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by CodeTemplar: 8:42am On Jun 03
darfay:Thank you. Funny enough the potential of the north outstrips the oil fund they get. It is like a 50 yr old man who remains with his with his father to be getting N50k pocket money for free instead of toiling and making N200k for himself. Parasites never grow bigger than their host.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Blue3k2: 12:01pm On Jun 03
Anyone rushing to defend the state governnebt or deflect to north is funny. How many of you have your kids in public school in Akwa Ibom? This is best arguement you can present. As article proves parents are rushing to private schools hence why they sprouting like mushrooms all over state.
The situation has led to an increase in the number of private schools in the state.
Why compare you progress to the north yall look down on instead of peers? The situation must be critical if you run to lowest percentile to show progress.
Osun state, for the past five years, has remained among the three top Nigerian states with an unmistakable lead in university JAMB admissions into courses leading to the award of degrees in Engineering. The other two are Oyo and Ogun.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Blue3k2: 1:50pm
Compare these public school with private schools of elite. Tell me they are working when they are robbing you blind. Note this school is owned by former governor Akpabio.
Front Page: Lalasticlala
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by frankmoney(m): 3:41pm
Yet the state receives highest allocation monthly , my friends this is not a PDP , APC thing , Nigerian politicians are the most corrupt on this surface of the earth , and they keep stealing because the citizens who they Rob hail them , and will jump to their defense if any slight atom of prosecution is shown to them . We need to know that the real enemies are these politicians irrespective of parties , but then again if you want to know who the guilty one is you only need to look into the mirror .
#vote candidates not parties , not religion , not tribe
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by annagrey: 3:42pm
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Fukafuka: 3:42pm
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by ednut1(m): 3:43pm
Lets blame the north and one nigeria abi . This country is beyond redemption
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:43pm
And this state has got a GOVERNOR!
And the local government have got Chairmen.
And the constituency have lawmakers representing them!
And the state have youths living in it!
And they know they know the names of these politicians
THERE WAS A STATE!
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by chuks34(m): 3:43pm
what a school
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by gikodetana: 3:43pm
Tearssss
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by dre113: 3:44pm
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by WinningSun: 3:45pm
there's no problem here. the allocation was used to buy choice property in Lagos. and Abuja. south south leaders are bloddy criminals.
even kings have rolls Royce.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 3:46pm
The height of corruption! You can't see this in obodo oyibo... This country is tiring.
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by zombieHUNTER: 3:46pm
Until every region is allowed to manage their resources and grow at their own pace.....
Things like this abound to happen
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Fukafuka: 3:46pm
BininKingdom:
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Daewoods(m): 3:46pm
For those still doubting, served in oron, aks 2016, this is truly the sad reality of majority of the public schools in the state and very many of the LGAs I visited, Nigeria is truly a sorry country and we need a revolution not prayers or whatever, I'm tired
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by yazach: 3:46pm
No wonder they have many terrorist from that region. IPOB on my mind
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by kolnel: 3:47pm
Bad
Re: Decay In Public Schools In Akwa Ibom (Photos, Video) by Blue3k2: 3:47pm
ITbomb:
After all this talk you probably wont enroll your kids in public school. At least you can brag about stadium and airport. The resources were mostly squandered this is why the schools are in shambles.
