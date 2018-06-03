₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 10:07 AM
|Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by olatade(m): 5:54am
A former President of the Court of Appeal, Mustapha Akanbi, is dead.
Mr Akanbi died Sunday morning in Ilorin, Kwara State.
A source told PREMIUM TIMES that the former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) died around 1 a.m.
His son, Kabir Akanbi, also confirmed the death to The Nation newspaper.
He will be buried later on Sunday according to Islamic rites.
Born in September 1932, Mr Akanbi was called to the English Bar in 1963. He was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in January 1964 and joined the Ministry of Justice where he became a Senior State Counsel in 1968.
He was until his death on Sunday an elder statesman and respected opinion moulder.
He was aged 85.
Details later…
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by kaorama(m): 5:57am
RIP
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by chriskosherbal(m): 5:58am
Rip man
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by haryorbarmie83(m): 5:59am
Rest in peace...
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:00am
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by blackrules1(m): 9:02am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un ( انا لله وانا اليه راجعون)
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Throwback: 9:15am
His tenure as the pioneer chairman was very lacklustre and has set the tone for how the ICPC remains so passive in its duties like a nonexistent establishment of law, as opposed to the ever active EFCC whose active tone was set by the young policeman Nuhu Ribadu.
Probably a reflection of his vocation as a Nigerian judge, who are known not to have any appreciation of time in their handling of cases for the benefit of the prosecution or the accused, and only glory in the narcissism of their own elevated status.
May he rest on passively.
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by bigt2(m): 9:16am
Okay. He's turned to manure
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by nabegibeg: 9:16am
olatade:
RIP
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by bellazz(m): 9:17am
May Allah Forgive him his shortcomings... Ameen
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Nelchuksmandela(m): 9:17am
rip great one
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by donpapa(m): 9:19am
RIP
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Bigframe: 9:19am
RIP
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:22am
bigt2:
That process has begun and is ongoing, yes, but his body will be manure once its done.
His body is not all there is about him, though.
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Dutchey(m): 9:26am
RIP
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Christafarian(m): 9:27am
Sad.
Another of the golden generation gone.
RIP
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by bigt2(m): 9:29am
Jeezuzpick:You dig
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by muzyab: 9:30am
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilahyo rajiuun allahuma igrirlahu war hamhu
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Omooba224: 9:30am
RIP Justice Mustapha Akanbi!
Death! An inevitable food every human being must taste. The young dies, the old dies. The healthy and the unhealthy die. It is just a matter of time. Live as if you are gonna die in the next minute by letting nature take its cause in whatever you are doing. You don't have money or job today, relax and be focused. What is yours will certainly be yours. Help people to achieve their dreams if you have the capacity, that is the essence of your living.
Shalom
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by aliblaginfo: 9:30am
May Allah grant him firdaus
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:31am
K
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by mu2sa2: 9:32am
Good man. Lead a simple life. Died peacefully.
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Sufisunni: 9:32am
May his soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Pearlyakin(m): 9:33am
Rest in peace, I wonder why ICPC is so irrelevant nowadays, I think EFCC should go against politicians while icpc should go against corrupt individuals like the Gee guys and all those corrupt firm and companies.
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Hadone(m): 9:36am
Allahu akbar!! Baba Akanbi is gone. May Allah forgive him and grant his family fortitude to bear with his loss
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by JamaicanLove(f): 9:36am
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:42am
If he was just while in appeal court then rest in peace if not... don't let me say what is in my mind
It's too early
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Ayanshola337(m): 9:43am
Throwback:. you know there are some comments you made dat sound so absurd. in won't Blame you anyway.
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by wink2015: 9:47am
olatade:
REST IN PEACE, a champion of the ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN NIGERIA
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by NigerianDiamond(m): 9:47am
RIP
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by Ramon92: 9:53am
Death why?
Mr Mustapha Akanbi died at time when his invaluable experience is needed in the fight against corruption. He's indeed a great loss to the nation..
Somebody will make the above statement sooner or later..
|Re: Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) by BigDaddyNick(m): 9:54am
