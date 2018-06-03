Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mustapha Akanbi Dies (Ex ICPC Chairman) (3835 Views)

Mr Akanbi died Sunday morning in Ilorin, Kwara State.





A source told PREMIUM TIMES that the former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) died around 1 a.m.



His son, Kabir Akanbi, also confirmed the death to The Nation newspaper.



He will be buried later on Sunday according to Islamic rites.



Born in September 1932, Mr Akanbi was called to the English Bar in 1963. He was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in January 1964 and joined the Ministry of Justice where he became a Senior State Counsel in 1968.





He was until his death on Sunday an elder statesman and respected opinion moulder.



He was aged 85.





Details later…









RIP

Rip man

Rest in peace...

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un ( انا لله وانا اليه راجعون) 7 Likes

His tenure as the pioneer chairman was very lacklustre and has set the tone for how the ICPC remains so passive in its duties like a nonexistent establishment of law, as opposed to the ever active EFCC whose active tone was set by the young policeman Nuhu Ribadu.



Probably a reflection of his vocation as a Nigerian judge, who are known not to have any appreciation of time in their handling of cases for the benefit of the prosecution or the accused, and only glory in the narcissism of their own elevated status.



May he rest on passively. 7 Likes

Okay. He's turned to manure

RIP RIP

May Allah Forgive him his shortcomings... Ameen 5 Likes

rip great one

RIP

RIP

bigt2:

Okay. He's turned to manure

That process has begun and is ongoing, yes, but his body will be manure once its done.



His body is not all there is about him, though. That process has begun and is ongoing, yes, but his body will be manure once its done.His body is not all there is about him, though.

RIP

Sad.

Another of the golden generation gone.

RIP

Jeezuzpick:





That process has begun and is ongoing, yes, but his body will be manure once its done.



His body is not all there is about him, though. You dig You dig

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilahyo rajiuun allahuma igrirlahu war hamhu 2 Likes

RIP Justice Mustapha Akanbi!

Death! An inevitable food every human being must taste. The young dies, the old dies. The healthy and the unhealthy die. It is just a matter of time. Live as if you are gonna die in the next minute by letting nature take its cause in whatever you are doing. You don't have money or job today, relax and be focused. What is yours will certainly be yours. Help people to achieve their dreams if you have the capacity, that is the essence of your living.

Shalom 2 Likes 1 Share

May Allah grant him firdaus 3 Likes

K

Good man. Lead a simple life. Died peacefully. 2 Likes 1 Share

May his soul rest in perfect peace 1 Like

Rest in peace, I wonder why ICPC is so irrelevant nowadays, I think EFCC should go against politicians while icpc should go against corrupt individuals like the Gee guys and all those corrupt firm and companies.

Allahu akbar!! Baba Akanbi is gone. May Allah forgive him and grant his family fortitude to bear with his loss 1 Like 1 Share

If he was just while in appeal court then rest in peace if not... don't let me say what is in my mind



It's too early

Throwback:

His tenure as the pioneer chairman was very lacklustre and has set the tone for how the ICPC remains so passive in its duties like a nonexistent establishment of law, as opposed to the ever active EFCC whose active tone was set by the young policeman Nuhu Ribadu.



Probably a reflection of his vocation as a Nigerian judge, who are known not to have any appreciation of time in their handling of cases for the benefit of the prosecution or the accused, and only glory in the narcissism of their own elevated status.you took dat stupidity from your papa



May he rest on passively. . you know there are some comments you made dat sound so absurd. in won't Blame you anyway. . you know there are some comments you made dat sound so absurd. in won't Blame you anyway.

REST IN PEACE, a champion of the ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN NIGERIA REST IN PEACE, a champion of the ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN NIGERIA

RIP

Death why?



Mr Mustapha Akanbi died at time when his invaluable experience is needed in the fight against corruption. He's indeed a great loss to the nation..



Somebody will make the above statement sooner or later..