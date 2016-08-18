₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by damiloladuke: 7:17am
Troops of the 153 Task Battalion with support of the Cameroonian Defence Forces deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole have killed at least 10 Boko Haram fighters at Ngelkona in Ngala local government area of Borno.
They also reportedly recovred the sum of N2million from the insurgents.
Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations of the Nigerian Army’s Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed this on Saturday in Maiduguri.
He said that the operation was conducted by at about 11:30 a.m.
“The terrorists, who were mounted on horse-back were overpowered by the troops in a fierce shoot out, as the gallant troops killed the insurgents and recovered two AK 47 rifles from them. Other items recovered from the insurgents include one Boko Haram flag, a set of bow and arrows, two mobile handset. and one Cameroonian International Passport.
“In a separate clearance operation, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday night attacked and routed fleeing elements of Boko Haram insurgents at Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area. During the attack, troops killed one insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle, 41 rounds of locally fabricated ammunition and four Improvised Explosive Devices(IED). The recovered IEDs have been safely defused by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team he said .
“In another operational encounter, troops of 27 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, on a long range fighting patrol, on Friday 1st June 2018 successfully conducted a raid operation on Boko Haram camp in Yaridiri forest in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state. “During the raid, the superior fire power of the troops forced the insurgents to flee in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning a huge sum of money and several other items,” he said. He added that the troops also recovered three AK 47 rifle magazines, 21 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, a motorcycle and two mobile handsets".
According to him, the troops also recovered the N2,280,000 from the hideout.
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by HungerBAD: 7:21am
Nice.
God bless the Nigeria Army.
God bless the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by Drchristian(f): 7:41am
after they've shared another 2 milla among themselves.
See how this free terrorist blood money they spark my eyes.
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by Kingzra1: 7:59am
Chai...10milla dats wat m looking 4 tu play 2 odds
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by DaBullIT(m): 8:32am
Well done boys
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by adem30: 10:41am
Drchristian:
You can go and join them in Sambisa to share the money
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by babdap: 11:35am
Why are they spending western currency, using western technology to carry out their devilish assignment when they don't support western education?I
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by handsomeclouds(m): 5:03pm
Originator of all Terrorist group is down here watch the video and get informed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsIp1TDwFLs
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by bettyxxx376: 5:03pm
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by vedaxcool(m): 5:05pm
watch as their nairaland soldiers condemn the NA
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by yeyerolling: 5:05pm
Subuhanalahi. Ransom money
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by Factfinder1(f): 5:05pm
Part of the money buhari paid to release the dapchi girls
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by pawesome(m): 5:05pm
Political stuff...dudes been getting reloaded by who or by whom?..that we do not know
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by fabinfos(f): 5:06pm
Nice one by the Nigerian Army, can't wait to see the end of the Boko Haram menace.
Meanwhile
FGC students brutalized by their hostel masters in Enugu
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by Dearlord(m): 5:06pm
It's not true, it more than 2Million Naira
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by okomile(f): 5:07pm
Tomorrow, Boko Haram will kill troops.
Same story all the time
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by Mouthgag: 5:07pm
Good for them
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by Danelo(m): 5:07pm
Nice one....
are u sure it's just 2m?
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by neocortex: 5:07pm
handsomeclouds:Tell your brothers to stop the killing.
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by trapQ: 5:08pm
Mohammed is the founder of world terrorism and is the mentor to all terrorists dead or alive.
handsomeclouds:
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by comshots(m): 5:08pm
I don't believe our Nigerian security can present exhibit recovered from criminals to the public.
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:08pm
Thumbs up
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by handsomeclouds(m): 5:08pm
Albert0011:Some power elements of course.
Profiting from backwardness of African and Middle East
From unrest all over the world
From selling of weapons.
If Nigeria were not having political unrest...M sure we would have made giant strides in our economy and other aspects. By the time we vote all our budget for security, what would we have left for developmental plans.
The problem is that we don't read!
We can't know the root of it.. at least not this century.
Have u watched IRIS?
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by Albert0011(m): 5:09pm
The question i keep on asking my self is"who is funding them "? ,their population nor dey finish...i remember the movie back then "war without end"
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by Maket: 5:09pm
This huge cash might be the left over from the share they had received from CHIBOCK GIRL'S SAGA. Return the money back to CBN.
There is no bank in that forest, how comes are they having such left over cash?
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by okolet(m): 5:10pm
The money was quadruple of what they remitted... If you know then you just to go know ooo..
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by emperorblog(m): 5:10pm
well they pay them to kill and they are been killed what a world
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by rasanseyi29(m): 5:11pm
bettyxxx376:u no well at all oo, u just dey spam every post..
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by IgweIgweIgwe: 5:12pm
So they want me to believe it's only 2m they picked. Why do they always pick round figure??
|Re: Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno by samuelchimmy(m): 5:12pm
HOW ARE THEY ABLE TO CASH MONEY OUT,CAN SOMEONE EXPLAIN,HOW SUCH LARGE AMOUNT OF MONEY IS BEING SIPHON INTO A WAR ZONE,WITHOUT DETECTING THE SOURCE
