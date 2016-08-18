Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Recovers N2million As They Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno (8102 Views)

Army Recovers Weapons From Boko Haram After Gun Battle In Maiduguri (Photos) / Army Recovers Corpses Of Missing Officer, 15 Soldiers In Borno / Army Recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, Flag In Sambisa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





They also reportedly recovred the sum of N2million from the insurgents.



Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations of the Nigerian Army’s Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed this on Saturday in Maiduguri.



He said that the operation was conducted by at about 11:30 a.m.



“The terrorists, who were mounted on horse-back were overpowered by the troops in a fierce shoot out, as the gallant troops killed the insurgents and recovered two AK 47 rifles from them. Other items recovered from the insurgents include one Boko Haram flag, a set of bow and arrows, two mobile handset. and one Cameroonian International Passport.



“In a separate clearance operation, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday night attacked and routed fleeing elements of Boko Haram insurgents at Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area. During the attack, troops killed one insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle, 41 rounds of locally fabricated ammunition and four Improvised Explosive Devices(IED). The recovered IEDs have been safely defused by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team he said .



“In another operational encounter, troops of 27 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, on a long range fighting patrol, on Friday 1st June 2018 successfully conducted a raid operation on Boko Haram camp in Yaridiri forest in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state. “During the raid, the superior fire power of the troops forced the insurgents to flee in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning a huge sum of money and several other items,” he said. He added that the troops also recovered three AK 47 rifle magazines, 21 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, a motorcycle and two mobile handsets".



According to him, the troops also recovered the N2,280,000 from the hideout.



https://lailasnews.com/army-recovers-n2million-as-they-kill-10-boko-haram-fighters-in-ngelkona/



lalasticlala Troops of the 153 Task Battalion with support of the Cameroonian Defence Forces deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole have killed at least 10 Boko Haram fighters at Ngelkona in Ngala local government area of Borno.They also reportedly recovred the sum of N2million from the insurgents.Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations of the Nigerian Army’s Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed this on Saturday in Maiduguri.He said that the operation was conducted by at about 11:30 a.m.“The terrorists, who were mounted on horse-back were overpowered by the troops in a fierce shoot out, as the gallant troops killed the insurgents and recovered two AK 47 rifles from them. Other items recovered from the insurgents include one Boko Haram flag, a set of bow and arrows, two mobile handset. and one Cameroonian International Passport.“In a separate clearance operation, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday night attacked and routed fleeing elements of Boko Haram insurgents at Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area. During the attack, troops killed one insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle, 41 rounds of locally fabricated ammunition and four Improvised Explosive Devices(IED). The recovered IEDs have been safely defused by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team he said .“In another operational encounter, troops of 27 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, on a long range fighting patrol, on Friday 1st June 2018 successfully conducted a raid operation on Boko Haram camp in Yaridiri forest in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state. “During the raid, the superior fire power of the troops forced the insurgents to flee in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning a huge sum of money and several other items,” he said. He added that the troops also recovered three AK 47 rifle magazines, 21 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, a motorcycle and two mobile handsets".According to him, the troops also recovered the N2,280,000 from the hideout.lalasticlala 1 Like

Nice.



God bless the Nigeria Army.



God bless the Federal Republic Of Nigeria. 18 Likes 3 Shares

after they've shared another 2 milla among themselves.



See how this free terrorist blood money they spark my eyes. 1 Like

Chai...10milla dats wat m looking 4 tu play 2 odds 2 Likes

Well done boys

Drchristian:

after they've shared another 2 milla among themselves.





See how this free terrorist blood money they spark my eyes.

You can go and join them in Sambisa to share the money You can go and join them in Sambisa to share the money 16 Likes 1 Share

Why are they spending western currency, using western technology to carry out their devilish assignment when they don't support western education?I 3 Likes

Originator of all Terrorist group is down here watch the video and get informed





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsIp1TDwFLs 1 Like 2 Shares

2 Likes 1 Share

Track and know the exact location of your car anywhere on your mobile phone



With our car tracker device, you can stop and start your car engine on your phone

You can know exact location of your car and your driver on your phone

You can listen to live conversation of what people are saying inside your car

You can set your car speed limit and check fuel history.



For more info pls call the phone number below. Price is #35.000

Integrity is always our watchword.. With over 200 commendations on this trend...REGISTER YOUR LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY FOR JUST 85k WITHIN 5 WORKING DAYS....BUSINESS NAME FOR JUST 40K WITHIN 4 Working days......CALL/WATSAPP MR. GBENGA, 07032728941....No hidden charges, no wahala, no magomago....smiles

watch as their nairaland soldiers condemn the NA watch as their nairaland soldiers condemn the NA 1 Like

Subuhanalahi. Ransom money

Part of the money buhari paid to release the dapchi girls 7 Likes

Political stuff...dudes been getting reloaded by who or by whom?..that we do not know





Meanwhile



FGC students brutalized by their hostel masters in Enugu Nice one by the Nigerian Army, can't wait to see the end of the Boko Haram menace.Meanwhile

It's not true, it more than 2Million Naira

Tomorrow, Boko Haram will kill troops.



Same story all the time

Good for them













are u sure it's just 2m? Nice one....are u sure it's just 2m?

handsomeclouds:

Originator of all Terrorist group is down here watch the video and get informed





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsIp1TDwFLs Tell your brothers to stop the killing. Tell your brothers to stop the killing. 1 Like

handsomeclouds:

Originator of all Terrorist group is down here watch the video and get informed





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsIp1TDwFLs Mohammed is the founder of world terrorism and is the mentor to all terrorists dead or alive.

I don't believe our Nigerian security can present exhibit recovered from criminals to the public.

Thumbs up

Albert0011:

The question i keep on asking my self is"who is funding them "? ,their population nor dey finish...i remember the movie back then "war without end" Some power elements of course.



Profiting from backwardness of African and Middle East

From unrest all over the world

From selling of weapons.



If Nigeria were not having political unrest...M sure we would have made giant strides in our economy and other aspects. By the time we vote all our budget for security, what would we have left for developmental plans.

The problem is that we don't read!

We can't know the root of it.. at least not this century.

Have u watched IRIS? 3 Likes 1 Share

The question i keep on asking my self is"who is funding them "? ,their population nor dey finish...i remember the movie back then "war without end"

This huge cash might be the left over from the share they had received from CHIBOCK GIRL'S SAGA. Return the money back to CBN.

There is no bank in that forest, how comes are they having such left over cash?

The money was quadruple of what they remitted... If you know then you just to go know ooo.. 1 Like

well they pay them to kill and they are been killed what a world

bettyxxx376:

u no well at all oo, u just dey spam every post.. u no well at all oo, u just dey spam every post..

So they want me to believe it's only 2m they picked. Why do they always pick round figure??