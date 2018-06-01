₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by samysamy: 3:34pm
The Nigerian Police invited the embattled cultists allegedly sponsored by SARAKI.
Some hoodlums have been arrested and the car plate number has 'SARAKI' boldly written.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com/2018/06/police-invite-cultists-allegedly.html
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by samysamy: 3:35pm
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:36pm
ONAZI AND JOEL OBI GET SENSE PASS THE FULL APC
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by Solstar: 3:37pm
Just when they are rumours of his indication to cross carpet and he is to be set up and humiliated cos he is a major torn on the schemes of Buhari madness.
Well, anything to destroy the APC or Nigeria is welcomed by me.
I
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by giles14(m): 3:57pm
samysamy:funny people
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by ewigmee: 3:59pm
Stealing mace didn't work and now this. Winchy.
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:01pm
Saraki and ipob yoots will not like this. But the law must take its course.
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by fallout87: 4:01pm
No one believes these lies and propaganda.
This stupid APC government can't even be creative with how they intimidate opposition. First the fake corruption war with three years past and no conviction. Now they see that one failed so they are framing politicians for murder to jail them.
It's pathetic and will fail just like their short time in leadership.
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:03pm
fallout87:
Everybody knows Saraki is a criminal except the brainless ipob yoots who defend criminals from Sokoto to Abakaliki.
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by fallout87: 4:07pm
NgeneUkwenu:
- I'm not igbo
- I don't believe in any biafra
- I support one Nigeria (only if they bring about true federalism)
Saraki is as much a criminal as every other politician, including Buhari.
If only you were as smart as you think you are. Lazy youth.
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:11pm
fallout87:
Inchorent rants! If you believed Saraki was a criminal as you postulated, why spend time defending him in the latest allegation?
Ipob yoots bore me I swear.
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:12pm
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by Solstar: 4:13pm
adem30:
Yahoo boy shut it. You use internet to scam voters into voting an idiot just to earn 30k monthly. Poor Yahoo Yahoo for Buhari
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by adekolaelect(m): 4:14pm
Ethnicity ,religion bygotry and politic has turned many people to something else bcs God has giving us brain but some can't reason. they support evil bcs they don't have hope no wonder Buhari said Nigeria youth are lazy
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by adekolaelect(m): 4:18pm
Ethnicity ,religion bygotry and politic has turned many people to something else bcs God has giving us brain but some can't reason. they support evil bcs they don't have hope no wonder Buhari said Nigeria youth are lazy
Solstar:
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by ojobek: 4:19pm
saraki bought car and still customized it for them to carry go and rub,so it will be easy to implicate him(saraki) when the rubbers are apprehended, NO WONDER BUHARI SAID NIGERIAN YOUTHS ARE LAZY (MENTALLY)
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by Solstar: 4:20pm
adekolaelect:
Shut up . You are a Buhari Yahoo Yahoo squad loitering nairaland and promoting a slowpoke for 30k.
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by tashashiel(f): 4:21pm
Finally i now believe buhari is not Jonathan
anyone who opposes this government is suddenly framed up
Smh...
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 4:23pm
ojobek:
Brainless things cannot think
They are everywhere on the forum disturbing the peace just because of 30k
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by tinnymerit(m): 4:25pm
how much will they get in banks that were raided that speaks can't raise within hours? This is pure witch hunting. Even if at all he want to still do you think that change can fill his thirst for money.
I don't support APC or any politicians, but truth Needs be told. peace
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by sean1000x: 4:26pm
These APC are funny, in an attempt to deal with Saraki and disgrace him like Malaye. Lets assume Saraki was behind it, do you think he will let them use his Name on the license plate number? These people should stop fooling themselves.
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by ojobek: 4:35pm
ZombiePUNISHER:BMC, I doubt if they have conscience of their own, they cannot say the truth cos of stipend. shame on them and their generation to come
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by clefstone(m): 4:36pm
is this parade going to put food in the bellies of 190 million Nigerians? Is it going to restore peace to the troubled middle belt and Birnin-Gwari -Zamfara axis? Is it going to end suicide bombings by Book Haram? The priorities of this administration is just to tantalize their declining zombies
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by tropaz(m): 4:38pm
Nawa
|Re: The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) by b3llo(m): 4:43pm
Any person that has swear to scatter our beloved country must die by fire.....
