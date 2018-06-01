Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Cultists Saraki Was Accused Of Sponsoring, Paraded By Police (Photos) (13799 Views)

Some hoodlums have been arrested and the car plate number has 'SARAKI' boldly written.





Some hoodlums have been arrested and the car plate number has 'SARAKI' boldly written.

ONAZI AND JOEL OBI GET SENSE PASS THE FULL APC 41 Likes

Just when they are rumours of his indication to cross carpet and he is to be set up and humiliated cos he is a major torn on the schemes of Buhari madness.



Well, anything to destroy the APC or Nigeria is welcomed by me.



Stealing mace didn't work and now this. Winchy. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Saraki and ipob yoots will not like this. But the law must take its course. 20 Likes 4 Shares

No one believes these lies and propaganda.



This stupid APC government can't even be creative with how they intimidate opposition. First the fake corruption war with three years past and no conviction. Now they see that one failed so they are framing politicians for murder to jail them.





It's pathetic and will fail just like their short time in leadership. 36 Likes 3 Shares

No one believes these lies and propaganda



Everybody knows Saraki is a criminal except the brainless ipob yoots who defend criminals from Sokoto to Abakaliki. Everybody knows Saraki is a criminal except the brainless ipob yoots who defend criminals from Sokoto to Abakaliki. 33 Likes 7 Shares

Everybody knows Saraki is a criminal except the brainless ipob yoots.

- I'm not igbo

- I don't believe in any biafra

- I support one Nigeria (only if they bring about true federalism)



Saraki is as much a criminal as every other politician, including Buhari.



If only you were as smart as you think you are. Lazy youth. - I'm not igbo- I don't believe in any biafra- I support one Nigeria (only if they bring about true federalism)Saraki is as much a criminal as every other politician, including Buhari.If only you were as smart as you think you are. Lazy youth. 73 Likes 4 Shares

- I'm not igbo

- I don't believe in any biafra

- I support one Nigeria (only if they bring about true federalism)



Saraki is as much a criminal as every other politician, including Buhari.



If only you were as smart as you think you are. Lazy youth.



Inchorent rants! If you believed Saraki was a criminal as you postulated, why spend time defending him in the latest allegation?



Ipob yoots bore me I swear. Inchorent rants! If you believed Saraki was a criminal as you postulated, why spend time defending him in the latest allegation?Ipob yoots bore me I swear. 28 Likes 5 Shares

Your stupidity will never allow you reason the innocents life lost.

Yahoo boy shut it. You use internet to scam voters into voting an idiot just to earn 30k monthly. Poor Yahoo Yahoo for Buhari Yahoo boy shut it. You use internet to scam voters into voting an idiot just to earn 30k monthly. Poor Yahoo Yahoo for Buhari 20 Likes 1 Share

Ethnicity ,religion bygotry and politic has turned many people to something else bcs God has giving us brain but some can't reason. they support evil bcs they don't have hope no wonder Buhari said Nigeria youth are lazy 4 Likes 1 Share

Just when they are rumours of his indication to cross carpet and he is to be set up and humiliated cos he is a major torn on the schemes of Buhari madness.



Well, anything to destroy the APC or Nigeria is welcomed by me.



I Ethnicity ,religion bygotry and politic has turned many people to something else bcs God has giving us brain but some can't reason. they support evil bcs they don't have hope no wonder Buhari said Nigeria youth are lazy 4 Likes 1 Share

saraki bought car and still customized it for them to carry go and rub,so it will be easy to implicate him(saraki) when the rubbers are apprehended, NO WONDER BUHARI SAID NIGERIAN YOUTHS ARE LAZY (MENTALLY) 25 Likes 1 Share

Ethnicity ,religion bygotry and politic has turned many people to something else bcs God has giving us brain but some can't reason. they support evil bcs they don't have hope no wonder Buhari said Nigeria youth are lazy

Shut up . You are a Buhari Yahoo Yahoo squad loitering nairaland and promoting a slowpoke for 30k. Shut up . You are a Buhari Yahoo Yahoo squad loitering nairaland and promoting a slowpoke for 30k. 9 Likes

Finally i now believe buhari is not Jonathan

anyone who opposes this government is suddenly framed up

Smh... 14 Likes

saraki bought car and still customized it for them to carry go and rub,so it will be easy to implicate him(saraki) when the rubbers are apprehended, NO WONDER BUHARI SAID NIGERIAN YOUTHS ARE LAZY (MENTALLY)





Brainless things cannot think

They are everywhere on the forum disturbing the peace just because of 30k Brainless things cannot thinkThey are everywhere on the forum disturbing the peace just because of 30k 14 Likes 1 Share

how much will they get in banks that were raided that speaks can't raise within hours? This is pure witch hunting. Even if at all he want to still do you think that change can fill his thirst for money.

I don't support APC or any politicians, but truth Needs be told. peace 7 Likes

These APC are funny, in an attempt to deal with Saraki and disgrace him like Malaye. Lets assume Saraki was behind it, do you think he will let them use his Name on the license plate number? These people should stop fooling themselves. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Brainless things cannot think

They are everywhere on the forum disturbing the peace just because of 30k BMC, I doubt if they have conscience of their own, they cannot say the truth cos of stipend. shame on them and their generation to come BMC, I doubt if they have conscience of their own, they cannot say the truth cos of stipend. shame on them and their generation to come 9 Likes

is this parade going to put food in the bellies of 190 million Nigerians? Is it going to restore peace to the troubled middle belt and Birnin-Gwari -Zamfara axis? Is it going to end suicide bombings by Book Haram? The priorities of this administration is just to tantalize their declining zombies 5 Likes

Nawa