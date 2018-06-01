₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,311 members, 4,276,320 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 08:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police (5440 Views)
Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others / Saraki: "IGP Idris Plans To Implicate Me, Using Some Thugs" / Saraki: Police IG Idris Disobeying Senate Not New… He Did To Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by sophsia62: 4:42pm
The Nigeria Police Force has made known the reason it summoned Senate President Bukola Saraki to answer to allegations surrounding his links to the armed robbers who raided banks in Offa in April.
It said five principal suspects, among 15 others paraded in Abuja in connection to the Offa robbery, indicted the senate president in their statements.
According to police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, one Ayoade Akinnibosun among the suspects and acclaimed leader of the robbery gang said they were political thugs of Saraki and Kwara state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.
Moshood said at a press briefing in Sbujs on Sunday: “The Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons which includes (some pregnant women and nine (9) Police personnel) admitted, confessed and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.
“The Five (5) gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.”
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/06/offa-bank-robbery-what-suspects-said-to.html
1 Like
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by Ateewologun(m): 4:59pm
Saraki Again
1 Like
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by sean1000x: 5:01pm
LOL...even Saraki haters will laugh at the police. Why would Saraki even conceive doing such a thing? With all the money he has, and plus the attractive monthly salary and bonus? Just say you want to disgrace Saraki like Malaye and we will understand but don't pull this crap. It's this attitude of APC that will push the senate to go against Buhari like no tomorrow.
32 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by ogwanogwa: 5:07pm
APC and wrong moves
10 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by saaron: 5:10pm
Could it be that Ofa Bank robbery that led to loss of over 30 lives was hatched, organized and executed by buhari's destructive govt to frame Saraki? APCs' pathetic govt headed by buhari can do anything for power.
We are watching.
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by sasview: 5:12pm
Another senator in the making of forming sickness in order to evade justice, fingers crossed.
2 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by RZArecta2(m): 5:15pm
This is hilarious, must these APC buffoons use the same template for every perceived enemy ? Dino, Shehu Sani, now Saraki ? Hahahahaaa Buhari is a fóol walahi talahi
17 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by tumababa(m): 5:15pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by TheTrueSeeker: 5:16pm
....
1 Like
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by mpianya39(m): 5:18pm
admitted, confessed and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.
Zoogerian police same poo with different air fresher
11 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by tumababa(m): 5:19pm
Another movie premiere
3 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by ojobek: 5:26pm
Saraki is not the one sponsoring hire assassins again but bank rubbers,APC AND THEIR BMC WILL NOT KILL PERSON.
3 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by SalamRushdie: 5:27pm
Buhari govt had no shame
4 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by fykes(m): 5:29pm
I have no sympathy whatsoever for saraki..I like d guy as a person and respect him for what he's become as a politician but whatever did APC serves him, he deserves it and more.
He failed the test of ambition just like many men before him, today and after him will continue to do
1 Like
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by kingthreat(m): 5:29pm
Haba, Saraki is bigger than this shît.
2 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by JONNYSPUTE(m): 5:31pm
So? All the politicians have thugs. Even at that,did he ask them to go and rob the bank for him? Senseless government and stupid police force
6 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by turhibdwhale(m): 5:36pm
sean1000x:This doesn't have anything to do with the money or properties he have,if those armed robbers are his political thugs then he have questions to answer. Most political thugs become armed robbers after elections,theyve been equipped by this so called leaders. May God help us .
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by divinelove(m): 5:40pm
sean1000x:
sense fall on u
he has no business with the robbery but guess what he bought them guns to kill his political enemies as his thugs and they used it for robbery killing 33 so u see he gave them d tool n is an accomplice
3 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by HigherEd: 6:11pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by PFRB: 6:12pm
Is the police investigating robbery or thuggery?
2 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by thatigboman: 6:16pm
Police na waa. Shebi they say the gang leader is one dismissed policeman from Benue state. Who are these new "gang leaders"?
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by Ojiofor: 6:48pm
saaron:
I knew all along that robbery wasn't an ordinary robbery case because of number of victims involved.
2 Likes
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by obembet(m): 7:48pm
Ojiofor:
Police need to inve your bro...
I believe u will get a better information about this case..
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by Seanpizzy10: 7:49pm
Banky W And His Girl Adesua Celebrate Love In London In Matching Outfit And Grand Style(Best Lovers)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFmC9pz8AS4
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by abumeinben(m): 7:49pm
I'm just wandering.
What if they mentioned Babangida or Buhari himself?
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by bigerboy200: 7:49pm
ehhn ehhn?
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by MrBigiman: 7:49pm
Saraki's biggest political mistakes was pallying with rascals and criminals called Johesu. Those guys single handled wasted more life's than the Offa Bank Robbers.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by oyetunder(m): 7:49pm
Some Nigerians will come here to defend Saraki to the last... This is one Nation where you will see able bodied men willing to die for politicians who rendered them useless. We all know how politicians always supply weapons of death to thugs...such weapons become the properties of such criminals to use for deadlier crimes when elections are over. If it is true they mentioned Saraki, let him face investigations. Until we are ready to punish politicians for their evil deeds...we cannot move an inch forward
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by handsomeclouds(m): 7:50pm
This is about to get ugly
Who dey sell pop corn
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by purissimo1998(m): 7:50pm
so what do you have to say about the retired police officer..?
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by webhostbiz: 7:50pm
ALL POLITICIANS HAS THUGS. These are normal norms in nigeria.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police by Newpride(m): 7:50pm
Let’s see who will first honor who btwn Saraki and the Nigeria police....
It’s a season film...
Nigeria: $5m Fraud Rocks Ajaokuta Steel / Ibb And Obj, A Joke Or What? / Osun State Govt Sacks Striking Medical Doctors
Viewing this topic: JohnQueen(m), Philosopher101, Bio386(m), Blessingodunayo(f), Gentlebabs(m), Jerrosky1986(m), Martinscov(m), EzeJustme(m), ciouxox(m), temmy2015(m), seunadeolu(m), molasautos(m), lakesider(m), Ojiofor, holyidol, Shukusheka(m), prophetpeter1979(m), Nmaudu, sunnyzee(m), shenney, countsparrow, Francisayo(m), yotomi80, Supa6ix(m), oluwafemi88, tinnymerit(m), akaahs(m), Christoskurion, drepixel(m), speedchariot(m), Leokhennie, DeeMain(m), letsgoandhave(m), grimandevil, surveyorng, samwisetime, Jarchi(m), RonJeremy, Omoboricash, WAPKOSHCOMNG(m), Yinkame123(m), Koninda(m), SkillfulValue, DonPiiko, oluwayoungzi(m), gracyblaze(f), chidonzone(m), kilode100(f), Albert0011(m), Adomeson(f), Fridelly(m), shugarken(m), Freciprocal, crestedaguiyi, AWONEYAN(m), davicto, alekside(m), jboi08(m), chronique(m), Osyxcel(m), adozie(m), demoBaba, cephas10, blogbaby(f), BYallthentic, remmyjunior, angelawoko(m), Ayho, kachimoore94, Adekdammy, Xisnin(m), Quoran, Holarz(m), rayalesh2013, seniorklop, crystalsaint(f), ajalawole(m), Jfyzee, Zende(m), ninety5, Alexokwe, inteli, zando64, duduade16, nom44311, chigutz(m), zolajpower, popes001, Paperwhite(m), kondum1, purissimo1998(m), charmingfrank(m), dotland(m), Jollymich(m), forayfleo(m), Oyembete, nuelsylves(m), relagze, Kazzman(m), amendara1, vascey(m), ivolt, geedup(m), captianfreeman(m), didirelly(f), ekpeye(m), Adiwana, SternProphet, spicytayomic(m), preciousnobel(m), orobless(m), ceinnocen, ndigbo, DemolaUnbias(m), mighty5050, Taofeekdboy(m), Ollawilliam, Dee1murphy(m), debque(m), dad007(m), cjfbn, jibosqie(m), tunji2003, andivirus, aseer83, adeolakemi, Yhemit(m), ringi82(m), Zlatimi, Johnkennedy5, christabeli, sammylink, tagmichael, luvsam87(m), Doerstech(m), beeveepee, timsbee(f), 93RD(m), godwin120alex, lekside071, abnot, myxxdenyi(f), YoungRichRuler(m), juxtabayano(m), tempest69, bart10, amachuk(m), Kswiss001(m), nectarina(f), adexfeekbabs(m), ordainbuzz(m), BABSIN(m), lacastre, Aystarz, shasetite, daguru(m), NdiaraIGBO, unimkh1, oxyG, chybosaint(m), BAAD(m), Opinionated, thedondada(m), Adimchitorti, mekaw, PrincessB1(f), iambijo(m), elenungboro, yinkarh187(m), BUHARItesticles, ernietime(m), vertueptime, edeXede, davbaba, FrancisDiote(m), Mboi2, rationalist007, amadex(m), idee91, simp, Nvednutfr33(m), stancorleone(m), sirbanky77, Agritech(m), omusiliyu(m), AdamuAudu, juwoonn(m), moolakey(m), Yhemzie(m), petroski, Uzomobile82(m), mattmobis(m), tems777, engryomiaina(m), sirlop(m), DabuIIIT, lovicks, wordcat(m), atakamus, MChaze25(m), handebayor, whizzler, Osteve2(m), melojo, kimond101, Onota, Suzie1(f), kristisking(m), Horus(m), ELgordo(m), auditor0471, Appolus8080(m), PVision2020(m), Tolution1, mainaugustine(m), misterkay(m), rman, dotunbidemi and 390 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 244