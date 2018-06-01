Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Offa Bank Robbery: What Suspects Said To Implicate Saraki – Police (5440 Views)

Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others / Saraki: "IGP Idris Plans To Implicate Me, Using Some Thugs" / Saraki: Police IG Idris Disobeying Senate Not New… He Did To Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



It said five principal suspects, among 15 others paraded in Abuja in connection to the Offa robbery, indicted the senate president in their statements.



According to police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, one Ayoade Akinnibosun among the suspects and acclaimed leader of the robbery gang said they were political thugs of Saraki and Kwara state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.



Moshood said at a press briefing in Sbujs on Sunday: “The Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons which includes (some pregnant women and nine (9) Police personnel) admitted, confessed and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

“The Five (5) gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.”



http://www.akelicious.net/2018/06/offa-bank-robbery-what-suspects-said-to.html The Nigeria Police Force has made known the reason it summoned Senate President Bukola Saraki to answer to allegations surrounding his links to the armed robbers who raided banks in Offa in April.It said five principal suspects, among 15 others paraded in Abuja in connection to the Offa robbery, indicted the senate president in their statements.According to police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, one Ayoade Akinnibosun among the suspects and acclaimed leader of the robbery gang said they were political thugs of Saraki and Kwara state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.Moshood said at a press briefing in Sbujs on Sunday: “The Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons which includes (some pregnant women and nine (9) Police personnel) admitted, confessed and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.“The Five (5) gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.” 1 Like

Saraki Again 1 Like

LOL...even Saraki haters will laugh at the police. Why would Saraki even conceive doing such a thing? With all the money he has, and plus the attractive monthly salary and bonus? Just say you want to disgrace Saraki like Malaye and we will understand but don't pull this crap. It's this attitude of APC that will push the senate to go against Buhari like no tomorrow. 32 Likes 5 Shares

APC and wrong moves 10 Likes

Could it be that Ofa Bank robbery that led to loss of over 30 lives was hatched, organized and executed by buhari's destructive govt to frame Saraki? APCs' pathetic govt headed by buhari can do anything for power.



We are watching. 25 Likes 4 Shares

Another senator in the making of forming sickness in order to evade justice, fingers crossed. 2 Likes

Buhari is a fóol walahi talahi This is hilarious, must these APC buffoons use the same template for every perceived enemy ? Dino, Shehu Sani, now Saraki ? HahahahaaaBuhari is a fóol walahi talahi 17 Likes

Hmmmm

.... 1 Like

admitted, confessed and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.



Zoogerian police same poo with different air fresher Zoogerian policesame poo with different air fresher 11 Likes

Another movie premiere 3 Likes

Saraki is not the one sponsoring hire assassins again but bank rubbers,APC AND THEIR BMC WILL NOT KILL PERSON. 3 Likes

Buhari govt had no shame 4 Likes

I have no sympathy whatsoever for saraki..I like d guy as a person and respect him for what he's become as a politician but whatever did APC serves him, he deserves it and more.

He failed the test of ambition just like many men before him, today and after him will continue to do 1 Like

Haba, Saraki is bigger than this shît. 2 Likes

So? All the politicians have thugs. Even at that,did he ask them to go and rob the bank for him? Senseless government and stupid police force 6 Likes

sean1000x:

LOL...even Saraki haters will laugh at the police. Why would Saraki even conceive doing such a thing? With all the money he has, and plus the attractive monthly salary and bonus? Just say you want to disgrace Saraki like Malaye and we will understand but don't pull this crap. It's this attitude of APC that will push the senate to go against Buhari like no tomorrow. This doesn't have anything to do with the money or properties he have,if those armed robbers are his political thugs then he have questions to answer. Most political thugs become armed robbers after elections,theyve been equipped by this so called leaders. May God help us . This doesn't have anything to do with the money or properties he have,if those armed robbers are his political thugs then he have questions to answer. Most political thugs become armed robbers after elections,theyve been equipped by this so called leaders. May God help us . 4 Likes 1 Share

sean1000x:

LOL...even Saraki haters will laugh at the police. Why would Saraki even conceive doing such a thing? With all the money he has, and plus the attractive monthly salary and bonus? Just say you want to disgrace Saraki like Malaye and we will understand but don't pull this crap. It's this attitude of APC that will push the senate to go against Buhari like no tomorrow.

sense fall on u



he has no business with the robbery but guess what he bought them guns to kill his political enemies as his thugs and they used it for robbery killing 33 so u see he gave them d tool n is an accomplice sense fall on uhe has no business with the robbery but guess what he bought them guns to kill his political enemies as his thugs and they used it for robbery killing 33 so u see he gave them d tool n is an accomplice 3 Likes

Lalasticlala

Is the police investigating robbery or thuggery? 2 Likes

Police na waa. Shebi they say the gang leader is one dismissed policeman from Benue state. Who are these new "gang leaders"?

saaron:

Could it be that Ofa Bank robbery that led to loss of over 30 lives was hatched, organized and executed by buhari's destructive govt to frame Saraki? APCs' pathetic govt headed by buhari can do anything for power.



We are watching.

I knew all along that robbery wasn't an ordinary robbery case because of number of victims involved. I knew all along that robbery wasn't an ordinary robbery case because of number of victims involved. 2 Likes

Ojiofor:





I knew all along that robbery wasn't an ordinary robbery case because of number of victims involved.



Police need to inve your bro...



I believe u will get a better information about this case.. Police need to inve your bro...I believe u will get a better information about this case..







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFmC9pz8AS4 Banky W And His Girl Adesua Celebrate Love In London In Matching Outfit And Grand Style(Best Lovers)





I'm just wandering.



What if they mentioned Babangida or Buhari himself? I'm just wandering.What if they mentioned Babangida or Buhari himself?

ehhn ehhn?

Saraki's biggest political mistakes was pallying with rascals and criminals called Johesu. Those guys single handled wasted more life's than the Offa Bank Robbers.

Some Nigerians will come here to defend Saraki to the last... This is one Nation where you will see able bodied men willing to die for politicians who rendered them useless. We all know how politicians always supply weapons of death to thugs...such weapons become the properties of such criminals to use for deadlier crimes when elections are over. If it is true they mentioned Saraki, let him face investigations. Until we are ready to punish politicians for their evil deeds...we cannot move an inch forward Some Nigerians will come here to defend Saraki to the last... This is one Nation where you will see able bodied men willing to die for politicians who rendered them useless. We all know how politicians always supply weapons of death to thugs...such weapons become the properties of such criminals to use for deadlier crimes when elections are over. If it is true they mentioned Saraki, let him face investigations. Until we are ready to punish politicians for their evil deeds...we cannot move an inch forward

This is about to get ugly



Who dey sell pop corn

so what do you have to say about the retired police officer..?

ALL POLITICIANS HAS THUGS. These are normal norms in nigeria.