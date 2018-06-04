Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery (13361 Views)

However in a press release signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President maintained that there is no how he could have been involved in armed robbery against his own people.



See the press release:



“The attention of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has been drawn to a story circulating online and apparently derived from a Press Conference addressed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moshood Jimoh, linking him (Saraki) to the Offa robbery.



“Dr. Saraki will want the entire public to disregard this claim as a baseless allegation and another ploy by the Police to implicate him by all means.



“Let it be known that there is no way I could have been associated with armed robbery against my people.



“When the Offa robbery incident happened, I was the first top public official to pay a visit to the place and right there in the palace of the traditional ruler, I put a call through to this same Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the IGP, requesting him to make certain specific security arrangements as demanded by the people.



“Members of the public will remember that on May 16, 2018, I alerted the Senate about the information passed on to me by my State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed, over a plot by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to frame me up by getting some suspected cultists arrested in Ilorin to implicate me. It is believed that the timely leakage of the plot in that case aborted the use of the suspected cultists to implicate me. Now, it is the Offa bank robbery suspects that are about to be used.



“This plot is concocted to embarrass me and, in the mind of the IGP, it is his own response after his refusal to honour the invitation by the National Assembly, headed me, for him to come and offer explanations on the rampant killings and violence across the country.



“Like the earlier one, this frame-up will also fail as I hereby state categorically that I have no link with any band of criminals.



“As a person who has utmost respect for the rule of law and all constitutional institutions, when the invitation from the Police is formally extended to me, I will be ready to honour it without any delay.



“It is however sad that this abuse of the criminal investigation process aimed at intimidating and over-overawing the legislature, thereby obstructing it from doing its work, is a big threat to our democracy “, the Senate President stated.



Signed



Yusuph Olaniyonu

Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President

https://lailasnews.com/i-would-never-associate-with-armed-robbery-against-my-people-saraki/



APC which is a house divided against itself that will never stand. 27 Likes

If the IGP likes,let him transmission Saraki,if Saraki likes let him commission IGP,na dem dem. 25 Likes

Evablizin:

Honestly, I Think You are Right, the Only Painful Thing is That These People are at The Helms Of Affairs In This Country, They Have Reduce Us To A Banana Republic.

It Will Never Be Well With APC and Buhari. Honestly, I Think You are Right, the Only Painful Thing is That These People are at The Helms Of Affairs In This Country, They Have Reduce Us To A Banana Republic.It Will Never Be Well With APC and Buhari. 37 Likes 2 Shares

He should reserve his chemical reactions till he gets to the court..



Ndi Ara! 7 Likes 2 Shares

D IGP and his Oga are really becoming desperate with d lengths dey are now going... First dey linked him to some criminals transferred from Ilorin to Abuja and now d alleged Offa robbers?? How stupid do dis govt think Nigerians are? So if he was somehow involved with dem, he'll b gullible to leave trails dat lead back to him?? What moral ground does d Police have to even invite him considering d Senate invited d same IGP and he blatantly ignored dem and instead transmitted transmission of confusion 20 Likes 2 Shares

It Will Never Be Well With APC and Buhari. All of them are criminals and robbers,the difference between them and armed robbers is that they use pen and paper to steal while the other make use of arms. All of them are criminals and robbers,the difference between them and armed robbers is that they use pen and paper to steal while the other make use of arms. 8 Likes

HungerBAD:

NgeneUkwenu:

And It Is Very OK To Give Both of You This Hot ............, Transgendered Dummies. And It Is Very OK To Give Both of You This Hot ............, Transgendered Dummies. 17 Likes

The IGP as a security chief should stop heating up the polity and causing unnecessary tensions with his unproven allegations . first he accused the senate president of using cultist which he is yet to make his findings public then now the offa robbery . this is executive rascality in display as a follow up of his refusal to honour the senates invitation and a proof that buhari is not in control of government. 9 Likes





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZGQ1T9kKKE Lai Mohammed, the Nigeria information and culture minister gets angry as he couldn't answer the questions as by the Journalist who interviewed him on the current state of the Nation. 1 Like

damiloladuke:

Why are you asking the public questions?



Make Una no disturb u abeg Why are you asking the public questions?Make Una no disturb u abeg 1 Like

We will wait for justice to take its full course, if you are innocent you will be discharged and acquitted, if not you will face the full force of the law.



I was wondering why he was following Sai Baba everywhere, even inside closed doors for 2 weeks prior now



Time will tell.

Nigeria will be GREAT again. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Meanwhile : 6 Likes 1 Share

It is just another campaign gimmick, give it a week or two.

We all know Saraki is a bloody criminal 2 Likes

Saraki doesn't have a problem with being implicated in robbery, unarmed robbery is their family business. Where he has problem being implicated is armed robbery. 2 Likes

A house divided against itself 1 Like

Tyranny and arbitrariness will fail.





The will of the people will ultimately prevail. 2 Likes

Am speechless..... They better not disturb the G man without proof..

Nbote:

D IGP and his Oga are really becoming desperate with d lengths dey are now going... First dey linked him to some criminals transferred from Ilorin to Abuja and now d alleged Offa robbers?? How stupid do dis govt think Nigerians are? So if he was somehow involved with dem, he'll b gullible to leave trails dat lead back to him?? What moral ground does d Police have to even invite him considering d Senate invited d same IGP and he blatantly ignored dem and instead transmitted transmission of confusion

Lol are you surprised. An average abok.i no sabi nada. Even to frame somebody up is so difficult for them. IGP nor get common sense at all. Just look at the cheap primary school rubbish they are doing. Even nursery school children cannot be this daft in framing someone up. I hope nigerians south especially will never make the mistake of ever voting any abok.i man into power. They keep dragging the country backward. Lol are you surprised. An average abok.i no sabi nada. Even to frame somebody up is so difficult for them. IGP nor get common sense at all. Just look at the cheap primary school rubbish they are doing. Even nursery school children cannot be this daft in framing someone up. I hope nigerians south especially will never make the mistake of ever voting any abok.i man into power. They keep dragging the country backward. 3 Likes

I know one day some day, we shall know the truth.

How can APC manage Nigeria seeing how poorly they fare in running their own party? Incompetence exhibited across board.

f**k with Buhari at ur own peril

The unfortunate fellows , Nigerian youths, who have already taken sides, wasting productive man-hours and resources to defend their principals are the ones I'm appalled for.

If you ask me, I'd say let's watch from the grandstands as the politicians help to annihilate themselves. That is the wiser thing to do.

Has anyone wondered why no elderstatesman has waded in? Think my people. 5 Likes

damiloladuke:

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was implicated by the Offa Robbery suspects, whom the police claimed were working for the Senator.



However in a press release signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President maintained that there is no how he could have been involved in armed robbery against his own people.



See the press release:







https://lailasnews.com/i-would-never-associate-with-armed-robbery-against-my-people-saraki/



lalasticlala the truth is Nigerian politicians are known to be using cultist,arm robbers and other criminals are thugs during election so I won't be surprised..but it must be proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is involved not just a smear campaign. the truth is Nigerian politicians are known to be using cultist,arm robbers and other criminals are thugs during election so I won't be surprised..but it must be proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is involved not just a smear campaign. 2 Likes

Story. Go and defend yourself 2 Likes 1 Share

If someone can loot the treasury of his state, what is bank robbery?? Any politician stealing money under any disgust is worse than a back robber. 3 Likes 1 Share

Dino melaye was(is) a victim of this kind of allegation. Now it is Saraki. Are we that dump to believe those stories??!! 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

He should reserve his chemical reactions till he gets to the court..



Ndi Ara!

This unrepentant zombie, you are still here! This unrepentant zombie, you are still here! 1 Like 1 Share

If he proves himself innocent that means saraki is the next most influential and powerful politician in Nigeria, that guy has linked saraki based on his past relationship during elections so as for saraki to rescue him for his woeful stupidity.