|Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by damiloladuke: 9:16pm On Jun 03
The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was implicated by the Offa Robbery suspects, whom the police claimed were working for the Senator.
However in a press release signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President maintained that there is no how he could have been involved in armed robbery against his own people.
See the press release:
“The attention of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has been drawn to a story circulating online and apparently derived from a Press Conference addressed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moshood Jimoh, linking him (Saraki) to the Offa robbery.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by HungerBAD: 9:17pm On Jun 03
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by eezeribe(m): 9:23pm On Jun 03
APC的這是一個房子劃分對本身絕不會站在。
APC which is a house divided against itself that will never stand.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Evablizin(f): 9:32pm On Jun 03
If the IGP likes,let him transmission Saraki,if Saraki likes let him commission IGP,na dem dem.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Jirate(m): 9:51pm On Jun 03
Evablizin:
Honestly, I Think You are Right, the Only Painful Thing is That These People are at The Helms Of Affairs In This Country, They Have Reduce Us To A Banana Republic.
It Will Never Be Well With APC and Buhari.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:52pm On Jun 03
He should reserve his chemical reactions till he gets to the court..
Ndi Ara!
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Nbote(m): 9:52pm On Jun 03
D IGP and his Oga are really becoming desperate with d lengths dey are now going... First dey linked him to some criminals transferred from Ilorin to Abuja and now d alleged Offa robbers?? How stupid do dis govt think Nigerians are? So if he was somehow involved with dem, he'll b gullible to leave trails dat lead back to him?? What moral ground does d Police have to even invite him considering d Senate invited d same IGP and he blatantly ignored dem and instead transmitted transmission of confusion
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Evablizin(f): 10:00pm On Jun 03
Jirate:All of them are criminals and robbers,the difference between them and armed robbers is that they use pen and paper to steal while the other make use of arms.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Jirate(m): 10:03pm On Jun 03
HungerBAD:
NgeneUkwenu:
And It Is Very OK To Give Both of You This Hot ............, Transgendered Dummies.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by magoo10(m): 10:09pm On Jun 03
Members of the public will remember that on May 16, 2018, I alerted the Senate about the information passed on to me by my State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed, over a plot by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to frame me up by getting some suspected cultists arrested in Ilorin to implicate me. It is believed that the timely leakage of the plot in that case aborted the use of the suspected cultists to implicate me. Now, it is the Offa bank robbery suspects that are about to be used.
The IGP as a security chief should stop heating up the polity and causing unnecessary tensions with his unproven allegations . first he accused the senate president of using cultist which he is yet to make his findings public then now the offa robbery . this is executive rascality in display as a follow up of his refusal to honour the senates invitation and a proof that buhari is not in control of government.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Johnbull10: 10:43pm On Jun 03
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by nabegibeg: 10:43pm On Jun 03
damiloladuke:
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:43pm On Jun 03
We will wait for justice to take its full course, if you are innocent you will be discharged and acquitted, if not you will face the full force of the law.
I was wondering why he was following Sai Baba everywhere, even inside closed doors for 2 weeks prior now
Time will tell.
Nigeria will be GREAT again.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Fidelmalek(m): 10:44pm On Jun 03
Meanwhile :
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Xisnin(m): 10:45pm On Jun 03
It is just another campaign gimmick, give it a week or two.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:46pm On Jun 03
We all know Saraki is a bloody criminal
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by PearlStreet(m): 10:46pm On Jun 03
Saraki doesn't have a problem with being implicated in robbery, unarmed robbery is their family business. Where he has problem being implicated is armed robbery.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Sibe007(m): 10:47pm On Jun 03
A house divided against itself
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by maestroferddi: 10:47pm On Jun 03
Tyranny and arbitrariness will fail.
The will of the people will ultimately prevail.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by oluwasegun007(m): 10:48pm On Jun 03
Am speechless..... They better not disturb the G man without proof..
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by willibounce1(m): 10:48pm On Jun 03
Nbote:
Lol are you surprised. An average abok.i no sabi nada. Even to frame somebody up is so difficult for them. IGP nor get common sense at all. Just look at the cheap primary school rubbish they are doing. Even nursery school children cannot be this daft in framing someone up. I hope nigerians south especially will never make the mistake of ever voting any abok.i man into power. They keep dragging the country backward.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by anibirelawal(m): 10:48pm On Jun 03
I know one day some day, we shall know the truth.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Sibe007(m): 10:49pm On Jun 03
How can APC manage Nigeria seeing how poorly they fare in running their own party? Incompetence exhibited across board.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by ucheemmadu18(m): 10:49pm On Jun 03
f**k with Buhari at ur own peril
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by EsotericMonk: 10:50pm On Jun 03
The unfortunate fellows , Nigerian youths, who have already taken sides, wasting productive man-hours and resources to defend their principals are the ones I'm appalled for.
If you ask me, I'd say let's watch from the grandstands as the politicians help to annihilate themselves. That is the wiser thing to do.
Has anyone wondered why no elderstatesman has waded in? Think my people.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by anigold(m): 10:50pm On Jun 03
damiloladuke:the truth is Nigerian politicians are known to be using cultist,arm robbers and other criminals are thugs during election so I won't be surprised..but it must be proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is involved not just a smear campaign.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by dotcomnamename: 10:50pm On Jun 03
Story. Go and defend yourself
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by kkboy(m): 10:51pm On Jun 03
If someone can loot the treasury of his state, what is bank robbery?? Any politician stealing money under any disgust is worse than a back robber.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by BrightEye(m): 10:51pm On Jun 03
Dino melaye was(is) a victim of this kind of allegation. Now it is Saraki. Are we that dump to believe those stories??!!
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by Arsenella007(f): 10:53pm On Jun 03
NgeneUkwenu:
This unrepentant zombie, you are still here!
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by godofuck231: 10:53pm On Jun 03
If he proves himself innocent that means saraki is the next most influential and powerful politician in Nigeria, that guy has linked saraki based on his past relationship during elections so as for saraki to rescue him for his woeful stupidity.
|Re: Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki Reacts To Being Implicated & Linked To The Robbery by truthstands12: 10:53pm On Jun 03
I believe you. Its clear FG wants to bring you down but it won't work.
