|EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by Ebullience(m): 4:56pm
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday recalled half of its operatives assigned to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, TheCable can report.
This is coming ahead of Monday’s talks between Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the nPDP team to be led by Dogara.
Saraki is also a member of nPDP, the faction that broke away from the PDP in 2013 to team up with APC for the 2015 elections.
TheCable understands that the security operatives attached to the two presiding officers of the national assembly were directed to report to the DSS headquarters “with immediate effect”.
No reason was given for the withdrawal, although it is believed to have been at the instance of the presidency.
TheCable could not confirm the development from the DSS, which has not had a spokesperson since Lawal Daura was appointed its director-general in 2015.
However, sources at the national assembly confirmed the recall of the operatives.
The nPDP had recently issued an ultimatum to APC for a meeting, complaining that it had been marginalised by the ruling party after helping them to oust the PDP from power in 2015.
There are speculations that nPDP members will defect from APC and present a candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019.
https://www.thecable.ng/exclusive-dss-withdraws-operatives-saraki-dogara/
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by nnachukz(m): 5:00pm
Turning our security personnel into attack dog for any who dares to threaten APC is what this administration is good at.
When the President and the head of a sensitive agency like DSS are from the same State, then anything goes as far as it is what the President wants.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by DrGoodman: 5:01pm
Impeachment dey hungry this president o
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by RZArecta2(m): 5:02pm
Vindictive lesbian goat we have as a president called Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:03pm
Just half? I don't know why these useless politicians we have Hundreds of security details while the common man will be wallowing under insecurity.
For goodness sake, these lazy Senators are being paid 20Miilion every month for doing nothing.
Why can't they hire private Security to follow them about?
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:03pm
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by TheTrueSeeker: 5:03pm
The nPDP members have just been served what they deserved, Empty bowl...!!!
Traitors don't deserve trust...!!!
Please incase they plan to return to the PDP (even though I'm not a member of PDP) they should not ever think of returning with Amaechi (the trouble generator), he should not come and distract Wike of Rivers State
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by DrGoodman: 5:04pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Same logic goes to any president who cannot hire cars from over 40 million salary. The presidential convoy stretches from Asokoro till Suleja while poor people trek for hours?
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by IJOBA2: 5:04pm
OVER TO YORUBA MUSLIMS
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by vedaxcool(m): 5:07pm
Ok
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:18pm
DrGoodman:
Ipob logic. Is Saraki the President?
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by DrGoodman: 5:19pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Almajirin logic, is Buharri the senate President?
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by luvmijeje(f): 5:21pm
But why na? I wish that I can be furious over their plight. I wish that I can feel pity for them but I can't.
They shortchanged others who also work for the emergence of the party. They forget 4 years is a very short time. Imagine, Tinubu stooge was sent to negotiate with them. Tinubu you all humiliated. Life is a bitch.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by lonecatt(m): 5:21pm
NgeneUkwenu:useless politicians that includes the ones you ass lick ,why must they wait till now saraki and co gave ultimatum to leave ,why is APC as a party and government very useless ? why are their supporters so gullible ? it is not as if this action was taken for the interest of Nigerians rather to show party supremacy and make them feel that security is part of the benefits of belonging to a party . how follish
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by edwardACTIVIST: 5:22pm
APC is evil, Buhari is selfish
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by magoo10(m): 5:23pm
APC have turned governance to child's play despite being run by an old man whom ordinarily should exhume wisdom .
Their desperation is pushing them to self destruct as Nigerians can now see that those whom they handed power to are irresponsible adults exhibing executive rascality.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by utytill(m): 5:24pm
if Buhari wins 2019 election, hmmmm,so many people will see something.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by fykes(m): 5:24pm
TheTrueSeeker:I can't agree more with u. Under PDP even the opposition fed fat and had a sense of belonging and this traitors thought they knew better. If u sell out ur family, u don't expect ur neighbours to be comfortable with u.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:24pm
lonecatt:
inchorent rant.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:25pm
fykes:
Is it the same PDP under Jonathan?
Police withdraw Tambuwal’s security detail
The Acting- Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba, has ordered the withdrawal of security detail attached to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/police-withdraw-tambuwals-security-detail/amp/
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by SalamRushdie: 5:25pm
Worst Nigerian president ever ...Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by JONNYSPUTE(m): 5:26pm
NgeneUkwenu:....You should be ashemed of yourself for writing this rubbish. Lazy senators that are better than ur lying and illiterate prrsido.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by Baawaa(m): 5:27pm
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday recalled half of its operatives assigned to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara,They are all wicked,why Saraki alone will have 20 security personnels?
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by Paperwhite(m): 5:28pm
Vindictive government! So it's now they're realizing this APC just aggregate enemies & made them worser enemies.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by DrGoodman: 5:28pm
Baawaa:
How many does Buharry have?
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by FlyboyZee: 5:29pm
NgeneUkwenu:He is the Head of one of the arms of government, the Legislature, just like Buhari is the head of another arm of government, the Executives. I hope you do understand that there are 3 arms of the government operating and non is junior to the other.
In case you are not attuned to that, please, do get yourself a secondary school textbook, that will be low and simple enough for you to understand, Mr. Defender of the universe...
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by lonecatt(m): 5:33pm
NgeneUkwenu:frustration has eaten deep into you and your ass licking masters that they are no longer ashamed to show their folly to the young Nigerians.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by Oloripelebe: 5:35pm
Long overdue
Grabs popcorn
This season film go sweet
Buhari is a real President Buhari
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by ojobek: 5:36pm
DrGoodman:3 gbosa for you
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:42pm
FlyboyZee:
Senators are equal. Nobody is the head of the legislative arm. Saraki was elected among his colleagues to preside. He can be removed by mere passing of impeachment notice by 2/3 of his members within minutes.
No constitutional role for a Senate.
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by surgical: 5:42pm
DrGoodman:The guys got no balls, they don't realise the power they poses let buhari continue to play them
|Re: EXCLUSIVE: DSS Withdraws Operatives From Saraki, Dogara by modik(m): 5:47pm
DrGoodman:Fixed!
Ngeneukwenu
