This is coming ahead of Monday’s talks between Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the nPDP team to be led by Dogara.



Saraki is also a member of nPDP, the faction that broke away from the PDP in 2013 to team up with APC for the 2015 elections.



TheCable understands that the security operatives attached to the two presiding officers of the national assembly were directed to report to the DSS headquarters “with immediate effect”.



No reason was given for the withdrawal, although it is believed to have been at the instance of the presidency.



TheCable could not confirm the development from the DSS, which has not had a spokesperson since Lawal Daura was appointed its director-general in 2015.



However, sources at the national assembly confirmed the recall of the operatives.



The nPDP had recently issued an ultimatum to APC for a meeting, complaining that it had been marginalised by the ruling party after helping them to oust the PDP from power in 2015.



There are speculations that nPDP members will defect from APC and present a candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019.



Turning our security personnel into attack dog for any who dares to threaten APC is what this administration is good at.

When the President and the head of a sensitive agency like DSS are from the same State, then anything goes as far as it is what the President wants. 45 Likes 1 Share

Impeachment dey hungry this president o 31 Likes

Vindictive lesbian goat we have as a president called Muhammadu Buhari 25 Likes 1 Share

Just half? I don't know why these useless politicians we have Hundreds of security details while the common man will be wallowing under insecurity.



For goodness sake, these lazy Senators are being paid 20Miilion every month for doing nothing.



Why can't they hire private Security to follow them about? 15 Likes

The nPDP members have just been served what they deserved, Empty bowl...!!!





Traitors don't deserve trust...!!!



Please incase they plan to return to the PDP (even though I'm not a member of PDP) they should not ever think of returning with Amaechi (the trouble generator), he should not come and distract Wike of Rivers State 20 Likes

Same logic goes to any president who cannot hire cars from over 40 million salary. The presidential convoy stretches from Asokoro till Suleja while poor people trek for hours? Same logic goes to any president who cannot hire cars from over 40 million salary. The presidential convoy stretches from Asokoro till Suleja while poor people trek for hours? 33 Likes

OVER TO YORUBA MUSLIMS 10 Likes

Ipob logic. Is Saraki the President? Ipob logic. Is Saraki the President? 6 Likes

Almajirin logic, is Buharri the senate President? Almajirin logic, is Buharri the senate President? 35 Likes

But why na? I wish that I can be furious over their plight. I wish that I can feel pity for them but I can't.



They shortchanged others who also work for the emergence of the party. They forget 4 years is a very short time. Imagine, Tinubu stooge was sent to negotiate with them. Tinubu you all humiliated. Life is a bitch. 3 Likes

APC is evil, Buhari is selfish 5 Likes

APC have turned governance to child's play despite being run by an old man whom ordinarily should exhume wisdom .

Their desperation is pushing them to self destruct as Nigerians can now see that those whom they handed power to are irresponsible adults exhibing executive rascality. 7 Likes

if Buhari wins 2019 election, hmmmm,so many people will see something. 9 Likes

Please incase they plan to return to the PDP (even though I'm not a member of PDP) they should not ever think of returning with Amaechi (the trouble generator), he should not come and distract Wike of Rivers State I can't agree more with u. Under PDP even the opposition fed fat and had a sense of belonging and this traitors thought they knew better. If u sell out ur family, u don't expect ur neighbours to be comfortable with u. I can't agree more with u. Under PDP even the opposition fed fat and had a sense of belonging and this traitors thought they knew better. If u sell out ur family, u don't expect ur neighbours to be comfortable with u. 17 Likes

inchorent rant. inchorent rant. 6 Likes

Is it the same PDP under Jonathan?





Police withdraw Tambuwal’s security detail



The Acting- Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba, has ordered the withdrawal of security detail attached to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.



The order is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Ojukwu.



The statement reads: “In view of the recent defection by the Right Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



“Having regard to the clear provision of section 68(1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has redeployed its personnel attached to his office.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/police-withdraw-tambuwals-security-detail/amp/ Police withdraw Tambuwal’s security detail 7 Likes 1 Share

Worst Nigerian president ever ...Buhari is a terrorist 7 Likes

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday recalled half of its operatives assigned to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, They are all wicked,why Saraki alone will have 20 security personnels? They are all wicked,why Saraki alone will have 20 security personnels? 2 Likes

So it's now they're realizing this APC just aggregate enemies & made them worser enemies. Vindictive government!So it's now they're realizing thisAPC just aggregate enemies & made them worser enemies. 2 Likes

How many does Buharry have? How many does Buharry have? 1 Like

In case you are not attuned to that, please, do get yourself a secondary school textbook, that will be low and simple enough for you to understand, Mr. Defender of the universe... He is the Head of one of the arms of government, the Legislature, just like Buhari is the head of another arm of government, the Executives. I hope you do understand that there are 3 arms of the government operating and non is junior to the other.In case you are not attuned to that, please, do get yourself a secondary school textbook, that will be low and simple enough for you to understand, Mr. Defender of the universe... 14 Likes 1 Share

frustration has eaten deep into you and your ass licking masters that they are no longer ashamed to show their folly to the young Nigerians. frustration has eaten deep into you and your ass licking masters that they are no longer ashamed to show their folly to the young Nigerians. 7 Likes





Long overdue



Grabs popcorn



This season film go sweet





Buhari is a real President Buhari Long overdueGrabs popcornThis season film go sweetBuhari is a real President Buhari

Senators are equal. Nobody is the head of the legislative arm. Saraki was elected among his colleagues to preside. He can be removed by mere passing of impeachment notice by 2/3 of his members within minutes.



No constitutional role for a Senate. Senators are equal. Nobody is the head of the legislative arm. Saraki was elected among his colleagues to preside. He can be removed by mere passing of impeachment notice by 2/3 of his members within minutes.No constitutional role for a Senate. 1 Like

Impeachment dey hungry this president o The guys got no balls, they don't realise the power they poses let buhari continue to play them The guys got no balls, they don't realise the power they poses let buhari continue to play them 2 Likes