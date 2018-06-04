Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) (6773 Views)

Can you allow Okorocha to pray and anoint you?



What do you think?



Drop your comments and share widely!!



More photos here : Pastor Okorocha performing anointing service today at government house Chapel Owerri.Can you allow Okorocha to pray and anoint you?What do you think?Drop your comments and share widely!!More photos here : http://igberetvnews.com/438829/okorocha-spotted-performing-anointing-service-at-church-this-happenedphotos/

Na wa o!



Anointing of iberebeism 36 Likes 1 Share

NIGERIA IS A SCAM 30 Likes 1 Share

The joker called okorocha. 21 Likes

God forbid that Wisdomkosi will allow Okorocha to pray and anoint him. ARU!! 17 Likes 1 Share

Check out the statue of those he anoint soon 5 Likes

i dont have anything to say.....if God can use Saul.....he can use him as well 3 Likes

OKOROAWUSA 6 Likes

WHERE IS ABAGWORO HIS HAUSA BROTHER 8 Likes 1 Share

God is so merciful indeed 5 Likes

Anointing oil ndi ogboni!!! 13 Likes

Hmm. On which side of coin is he...



Let me just keep quiet fast before he will say that he wants to build a statue of me 1 Like

That is how evil spread. From church 4 Likes

This one will lay hands on you and that "static spirit" from his statue will make the person stagnant for life.



Watch who lays hands on you. 11 Likes 1 Share

. This Ogboni man with his cult signature muffler deceiving himself. Show me a picture where Okorocha appears without a muffler and stand a chance to win $10,000. 14 Likes 1 Share

Whaaaaat this man, God forbid 5 Likes

Sighs! Well It was recorded in the bible where donkey preached to a man ( I guess ballam by name).



This is not an exception. I'm not surprised.

Nigeria is a comic country, 4 Likes

Rocha's is robbing olive oil on dere heads not anointing oil 1 Like

Kxngstein:

Wtf? Is God mocked? What ever a man sow, that he shall reap....okorocha, your time is coming, God is not mocked Wtf? Is God mocked? What ever a man sow, that he shall reap....okorocha, your time is coming, God is not mocked 3 Likes

I don't even allow just anyhow person touch my head especially the likes of Okorocha



It's when they feel threatened that they remember that the masses exist



this country has failed. 4 Likes 1 Share

My governor is crazy currently but he is not aware of that. 5 Likes

This is not ordinary, so strange... This is not ordinary, so strange... 7 Likes

Religion is the nail the white men used to seal Africa's destiny. 2 Likes

all na for show, election is near.

. By d way, what happens to d tithe and offering collected in this his Church? 4 Likes

This is not ordinary, so strange... 1 Like

I don’t blame Okorocha for this, I blame the church body, who because of money allowed this to happen 3 Likes

He want use their destiny, i pity their lives. 2 Likes