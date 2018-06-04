₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:55pm On Jun 03
Pastor Okorocha performing anointing service today at government house Chapel Owerri.
Can you allow Okorocha to pray and anoint you?
What do you think?
Drop your comments and share widely!!
More photos here : http://igberetvnews.com/438829/okorocha-spotted-performing-anointing-service-at-church-this-happenedphotos/
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by obi4eze: 7:56pm On Jun 03
Na wa o!
Anointing of iberebeism
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Kxngstein(m): 7:56pm On Jun 03
NIGERIA IS A SCAM
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by rafhell(m): 7:57pm On Jun 03
The joker called okorocha.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:58pm On Jun 03
God forbid that Wisdomkosi will allow Okorocha to pray and anoint him. ARU!!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:59pm On Jun 03
Check out the statue of those he anoint soon
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by darol4real(m): 7:59pm On Jun 03
i dont have anything to say.....if God can use Saul.....he can use him as well
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by IJOBA2: 7:59pm On Jun 03
OKOROAWUSA
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by IJOBA2: 8:00pm On Jun 03
WHERE IS ABAGWORO HIS HAUSA BROTHER
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Mutemenot(m): 8:01pm On Jun 03
God is so merciful indeed
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by adadike(f): 8:05pm On Jun 03
Anointing oil ndi ogboni!!!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by satelliteDISH(m): 8:07pm On Jun 03
Hmm. On which side of coin is he...
Let me just keep quiet fast before he will say that he wants to build a statue of me
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Greyworld: 8:11pm On Jun 03
That is how evil spread. From church
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by IamMissMarvel(f): 8:16pm On Jun 03
This one will lay hands on you and that "static spirit" from his statue will make the person stagnant for life.
Watch who lays hands on you.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 8:18pm On Jun 03
This Ogboni man with his cult signature muffler deceiving himself. Show me a picture where Okorocha appears without a muffler and stand a chance to win $10,000. .
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Nwaikuku2(m): 8:42pm On Jun 03
Whaaaaat this man, God forbid
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:07pm On Jun 03
Sighs! Well It was recorded in the bible where donkey preached to a man ( I guess ballam by name).
This is not an exception. I'm not surprised.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Hector09: 9:16pm On Jun 03
Nigeria is a comic country,
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:29pm On Jun 03
Rocha's is robbing olive oil on dere heads not anointing oil
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Colonelo(m): 9:44pm On Jun 03
Kxngstein:Big one fa
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by ebujany(m): 9:47pm On Jun 03
Wtf? Is God mocked? What ever a man sow, that he shall reap....okorocha, your time is coming, God is not mocked
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:05pm On Jun 03
I don't even allow just anyhow person touch my head especially the likes of Okorocha
It's when they feel threatened that they remember that the masses exist
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by PENOSWARD: 11:24pm On Jun 03
this country has failed.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by dkronicle(m): 11:38pm On Jun 03
My governor is crazy currently but he is not aware of that.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by goldenval(m): 11:38pm On Jun 03
Wisdomkosi:
This is not ordinary, so strange...
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Netanyahu1: 11:40pm On Jun 03
Religion is the nail the white men used to seal Africa's destiny.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Hunry: 11:42pm On Jun 03
all na for show, election is near.
. By d way, what happens to d tithe and offering collected in this his Church?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Tpappie: 11:48pm On Jun 03
goldenval:
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by megafem1: 12:18am
Plz help me
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by AroleOduduwa(m): 12:52am
I don’t blame Okorocha for this, I blame the church body, who because of money allowed this to happen
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by philGeo(m): 12:58am
He want use their destiny, i pity their lives.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Igboblog: 4:51am
Hahaha hahaha, cc Lalasticlala come and carry your uncle abeg
