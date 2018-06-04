₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,499 members, 4,276,976 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 08:44 AM

Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) (6773 Views)

Gov. Okorocha Performing Anointing Service At Government House Chapel (photos) / Biafra : Nnamdi Kanu Storms Edmunds Catholic Church & This Happened (photos) / Governor Rochas Okorocha Spotted On A Motorcycle In Owerri, Nigerians React. PIC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:55pm On Jun 03
Pastor Okorocha performing anointing service today at government house Chapel Owerri.

Can you allow Okorocha to pray and anoint you?

What do you think?

Drop your comments and share widely!!

More photos here : http://igberetvnews.com/438829/okorocha-spotted-performing-anointing-service-at-church-this-happenedphotos/

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by obi4eze: 7:56pm On Jun 03
Na wa o!

Anointing of iberebeism

36 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Kxngstein(m): 7:56pm On Jun 03
NIGERIA IS A SCAM

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by rafhell(m): 7:57pm On Jun 03
The joker called okorocha. grin grin

21 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:58pm On Jun 03
God forbid that Wisdomkosi will allow Okorocha to pray and anoint him. ARU!! grin cheesy

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:59pm On Jun 03
Check out the statue of those he anoint soon

5 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by darol4real(m): 7:59pm On Jun 03
i dont have anything to say.....if God can use Saul.....he can use him as well

3 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by IJOBA2: 7:59pm On Jun 03
OKOROAWUSA

6 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by IJOBA2: 8:00pm On Jun 03
WHERE IS ABAGWORO HIS HAUSA BROTHER

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Mutemenot(m): 8:01pm On Jun 03
God is so merciful indeed grin

5 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by adadike(f): 8:05pm On Jun 03
Anointing oil ndi ogboni!!!

13 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by satelliteDISH(m): 8:07pm On Jun 03
Hmm. On which side of coin is he...

Let me just keep quiet fast before he will say that he wants to build a statue of me

1 Like

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Greyworld: 8:11pm On Jun 03
That is how evil spread. From church

4 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by IamMissMarvel(f): 8:16pm On Jun 03
This one will lay hands on you and that "static spirit" from his statue will make the person stagnant for life.

Watch who lays hands on you.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 8:18pm On Jun 03
This Ogboni man with his cult signature muffler deceiving himself. Show me a picture where Okorocha appears without a muffler and stand a chance to win $10,000. grin.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Nwaikuku2(m): 8:42pm On Jun 03
Whaaaaat this man, God forbid

5 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:07pm On Jun 03
Sighs! Well It was recorded in the bible where donkey preached to a man ( I guess ballam by name).

This is not an exception. I'm not surprised.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Hector09: 9:16pm On Jun 03
Nigeria is a comic country,

4 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:29pm On Jun 03
Rocha's is robbing olive oil on dere heads not anointing oil

1 Like

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Colonelo(m): 9:44pm On Jun 03
Kxngstein:
NIGERIA IS A SCAM
Big one fa

4 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by ebujany(m): 9:47pm On Jun 03
undecided

Wtf? Is God mocked? What ever a man sow, that he shall reap....okorocha, your time is coming, God is not mocked

3 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:05pm On Jun 03
I don't even allow just anyhow person touch my head undecided especially the likes of Okorocha

It's when they feel threatened that they remember that the masses exist

6 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by PENOSWARD: 11:24pm On Jun 03
this country has failed.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by dkronicle(m): 11:38pm On Jun 03
My governor is crazy currently but he is not aware of that.

5 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by goldenval(m): 11:38pm On Jun 03
Wisdomkosi:
Pastor Okorocha performing anointing service today at government house Chapel Owerri.

Can you allow Okorocha to pray and anoint you?

What do you think?

Drop your comments and share widely!!

More photos here : http://igberetvnews.com/438829/okorocha-spotted-performing-anointing-service-at-church-this-happenedphotos/

This is not ordinary, so strange... cry cry cry

7 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Netanyahu1: 11:40pm On Jun 03
Religion is the nail the white men used to seal Africa's destiny.

2 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Hunry: 11:42pm On Jun 03
all na for show, election is near.
. By d way, what happens to d tithe and offering collected in this his Church?

4 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Tpappie: 11:48pm On Jun 03
goldenval:


This is not ordinary, so strange... cry cry cry

1 Like

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by megafem1: 12:18am
Plz help me
I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107
Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by AroleOduduwa(m): 12:52am
I don’t blame Okorocha for this, I blame the church body, who because of money allowed this to happen

3 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by philGeo(m): 12:58am
He want use their destiny, i pity their lives.

2 Likes

Re: Rochas Okorocha Anointing People At Government House Chapel Owerri (Photos) by Igboblog: 4:51am
Hahaha hahaha, grin cheesy cc Lalasticlala come and carry your uncle abeg

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Efcc Traces N62m To Alamieyeseigha Daughter’s Bank Account / Powerful Women / Jonathan Gets 3b From 6 Serving Pdp Governors

Viewing this topic: Zuki1869, Oringo1, digitalman, IDeyNL, Fizzyflex(m), danzite(m), obaf4u, tredax66(m), oyetunde22, Parable007, henryobinna(m), fuckaholic, darenyx(m), Cutefine02, anyicash(m), Tayeni(m), happy200, olaboo123, Cityfirstborn(m), ebuk4real(m), emmaitive(m), snipesdam(m), OttHin(m), Usenak, emmytemmy, jejeman, ifyDean(m), Sandas11(m), manectar, ustyne, philantoxx(m), baron3, kbshow100(m), Lordave, AkpaMgbor(m), dearie(m), elliotogbebor(m), flexshop(m), Call07034780891, gifftson101(f), sirneyo2005, GreenNegro(m), pleasantplaces, chibokgirls(m), immortalvoices(m), mybestlove(m), RillJ(m), lonelydora(m) and 115 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.