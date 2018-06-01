Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics (6322 Views)

The attackers reportedly killed numerous villagers numbering over fifty including women and children and houses also set on fire.



A woman and her child were among those who survived after her family members were killed in the attack. They were rushed to a hospital in the area where there are currently being treated while the bodies of the victims have been evacuated.



The Islamist Terrorist Jihadist 7 Likes 1 Share

When will all this killing nonsense stop. 5 Likes

At the fall of Buhari herdsmen will vanish . APC unholy Union is pains to Nigerians. Providence shall never forgive them 12 Likes 1 Share

Bloody people,agents of satan . Buhari and his people at work. Their plan is to wipe off the indigenes of Benue state but it will never happen,they will never go unpunished. 9 Likes 1 Share

their prophet await them in hell with his virgin ass 11 Likes

Buhari, food is ready for you, oya come and eat. Benue leaders act now! its now or never. 3 Likes 1 Share

Next time you hear SIT AT HOME by IPOB, do well to participate don't say it is not your business.That is a way to send strong message to Government. Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB) mean well for the down trodden. Voice to the voiceless but you guys always reply with hate



Your governor had already said It is not Buhari's fault NOW THAT IS THE VOICE OF THE MAN REPRESENTING YOU. SMH 16 Likes 2 Shares

When will all this killing nonsense stop.







I Am Shedding Tears For Those Who Lost Their Dear Lives in The Hands of These Despicable and Undesirable Elements Called Fulani Herdsmen.

Deep Down within Me, I am Thinking of What Drastic Measures Can be Taken To Arrest This Ugly Trend, I Wonder when It Will End and I Also Wonder Why on Earth APC Cannot Give Nigerians Peace and Security, it the Least they can give, We All Have Since Given Up on “Change”.

Come 2019, Sending these Morons in Power back to Where Ever They Came From Is The Least We Can Do, Honestly.

I Am Shedding Tears For Those Who Lost Their Dear Lives in The Hands of These Despicable and Undesirable Elements Called Fulani Herdsmen.Deep Down within Me, I am Thinking of What Drastic Measures Can be Taken To Arrest This Ugly Trend, I Wonder when It Will End and I Also Wonder Why on Earth APC Cannot Give Nigerians Peace and Security, it the Least they can give, We All Have Since Given Up on “Change”. 5 Likes

their prophet await them in hell with his virgin ass

Am not a Muslim but, are you sure everything is alright upstairs, Did you really understand the news?? Am not a Muslim but, are you sure everything is alright upstairs, Did you really understand the news?? 1 Like

Failure of leadership. Fine, we have a biased President, what about the governor? What about the local government chairmen? What about the Senators? Is there no government in Benue state?

God punish Buhari and all his supporters







God punish APC and Fulani herdsmen



Cc lzaa immhotep 6 Likes 2 Shares

Failure of leadership. Fine, we have a biased President, what about the governor? What about the local government chairmen? What about the Senators? Is there no government in Benue state?

Is There A Government In Nigeria?........,

God will never forgive all supporters of Evil





Cc Buhariguy ngeneukwenu madridguy God will never forgive all supporters of EvilCc Buhariguy ngeneukwenu madridguy 5 Likes 1 Share

Is There A Government In Nigeria?........,

There's governance where I live. I'm not talking about federal. I'm not even talking about state. I'm talking of local government. My local government chairman is working. Probably because I live in Lagos.



I'm disappointed that a local task force have not being raised. Let election comes, you will see them arming thugs. But to arm their people against this invaders, they can't. There's governance where I live. I'm not talking about federal. I'm not even talking about state. I'm talking of local government. My local government chairman is working. Probably because I live in Lagos.I'm disappointed that a local task force have not being raised. Let election comes, you will see them arming thugs. But to arm their people against this invaders, they can't. 3 Likes

like i said its a f*cked up country

Hmmmmm





. God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria

This keeps hurting my heart anytime I read about the atrocities of these animals in human skin....

Buhari the Christian killer at work ...Buhari God will expose you finally in 6 days 2 Likes

Nigeria is a joke. Is it that Buhari can not condemn the action of his brothers 2 Likes

At the fall of Buhari herdsmen will vanish . APC unholy Union is pains to Nigerians. Providence shall never forgive them fall of buhari will bring about more mass killings than ever fall of buhari will bring about more mass killings than ever

The Youth should be held responsible for all this blood flows in this once rich and beautiful country.

Lied have mercy.



We will see to the end of this

If fg is not doing much about these killings in Benue is there no state government or community leaders in the state... Must they all be murdered first before they react...

Abi na only women & children na dey there.... I can't watch my family been massacre by fellow human, even spirit without doing anything all in the name of waiting for fg! God forbid

This is getting too much, what can we do collectively to stop this killing madnes?





O God! we call on you, have mercy upon us, please help us put an end to this killing of people by the blood thirsty beast in human skin.

Glory be to your name. (Amen) SO SADThis is getting too much, what can we do collectively to stop this killing madnes?O God! we call on you, have mercy upon us, please help us put an end to this killing of people by the blood thirsty beast in human skin.Glory be to your name. (Amen)