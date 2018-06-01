₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Angelanest: 8:51pm On Jun 03
Earlier today, many villagers were killed in Mbachom village, Turan Jato-Aka Kwande local government area of Benue State after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked again early this morning. The attack was said to have happened this morning at about 5-6am.
The attackers reportedly killed numerous villagers numbering over fifty including women and children and houses also set on fire.
A woman and her child were among those who survived after her family members were killed in the attack. They were rushed to a hospital in the area where there are currently being treated while the bodies of the victims have been evacuated.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/woman-and-her-child-survive-herdsmen-attack-after-family-was-killed-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by yarimo(m): 9:05pm On Jun 03
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Optional09: 9:10pm On Jun 03
The Islamist Terrorist Jihadist
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by ernecy(m): 9:11pm On Jun 03
When will all this killing nonsense stop.
5 Likes
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by emi14: 9:11pm On Jun 03
At the fall of Buhari herdsmen will vanish . APC unholy Union is pains to Nigerians. Providence shall never forgive them
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Evablizin(f): 9:20pm On Jun 03
Bloody people,agents of satan . Buhari and his people at work. Their plan is to wipe off the indigenes of Benue state but it will never happen,they will never go unpunished.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by fineboynl: 9:21pm On Jun 03
their prophet await them in hell with his virgin ass
11 Likes
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by adadike(f): 9:23pm On Jun 03
Buhari, food is ready for you, oya come and eat. Benue leaders act now! its now or never.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Donald95(m): 9:24pm On Jun 03
Next time you hear SIT AT HOME by IPOB, do well to participate don't say it is not your business.That is a way to send strong message to Government. Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB) mean well for the down trodden. Voice to the voiceless but you guys always reply with hate
Your governor had already said It is not Buhari's fault NOW THAT IS THE VOICE OF THE MAN REPRESENTING YOU. SMH
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Jirate(m): 9:35pm On Jun 03
ernecy:
I Am Shedding Tears For Those Who Lost Their Dear Lives in The Hands of These Despicable and Undesirable Elements Called Fulani Herdsmen.
Deep Down within Me, I am Thinking of What Drastic Measures Can be Taken To Arrest This Ugly Trend, I Wonder when It Will End and I Also Wonder Why on Earth APC Cannot Give Nigerians Peace and Security, it the Least they can give, We All Have Since Given Up on “Change”.
Come 2019, Sending these Morons in Power back to Where Ever They Came From Is The Least We Can Do, Honestly.
5 Likes
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Donald95(m): 9:35pm On Jun 03
fineboynl:
Am not a Muslim but, are you sure everything is alright upstairs, Did you really understand the news??
1 Like
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by luvmijeje(f): 9:40pm On Jun 03
Failure of leadership. Fine, we have a biased President, what about the governor? What about the local government chairmen? What about the Senators? Is there no government in Benue state?
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:42pm On Jun 03
God punish Buhari and all his supporters
God punish APC and Fulani herdsmen
Cc lzaa immhotep
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Jirate(m): 9:44pm On Jun 03
luvmijeje:
Is There A Government In Nigeria?........,
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:45pm On Jun 03
yarimo:
God will never forgive all supporters of Evil
Cc Buhariguy ngeneukwenu madridguy
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by luvmijeje(f): 9:51pm On Jun 03
Jirate:
There's governance where I live. I'm not talking about federal. I'm not even talking about state. I'm talking of local government. My local government chairman is working. Probably because I live in Lagos.
I'm disappointed that a local task force have not being raised. Let election comes, you will see them arming thugs. But to arm their people against this invaders, they can't.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by tit(f): 10:07pm On Jun 03
ya ya yaa yaaa
ya ya yaa yaaa
oo oooooo
ya ya yaaa yaa
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by falcon01: 10:30pm On Jun 03
like i said its a f*cked up country
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by AdoredLadyvida: 10:40pm On Jun 03
Hmmmmm
. God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:40pm On Jun 03
This keeps hurting my heart anytime I read about the atrocities of these animals in human skin....
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by SalamRushdie: 10:41pm On Jun 03
Buhari the Christian killer at work ...Buhari God will expose you finally in 6 days
2 Likes
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Danelo(m): 10:41pm On Jun 03
B
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Respect55(m): 10:42pm On Jun 03
Nigeria is a joke. Is it that Buhari can not condemn the action of his brothers
2 Likes
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by DREAMZZZ(m): 10:42pm On Jun 03
emi14:fall of buhari will bring about more mass killings than ever
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by nabegibeg: 10:43pm On Jun 03
Angelanest:
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Dearlord(m): 10:44pm On Jun 03
The Youth should be held responsible for all this blood flows in this once rich and beautiful country.
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Edge1(m): 10:44pm On Jun 03
Lied have mercy.
We will see to the end of this
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by Freshbank: 10:45pm On Jun 03
If fg is not doing much about these killings in Benue is there no state government or community leaders in the state... Must they all be murdered first before they react...
Abi na only women & children na dey there.... I can't watch my family been massacre by fellow human, even spirit without doing anything all in the name of waiting for fg! God forbid
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by megafem1: 10:45pm On Jun 03
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by anibirelawal(m): 10:50pm On Jun 03
SO SAD
This is getting too much, what can we do collectively to stop this killing madnes?
O God! we call on you, have mercy upon us, please help us put an end to this killing of people by the blood thirsty beast in human skin.
Glory be to your name. (Amen)
|Re: Woman And Her Child Survive Herdsmen Attack After Family Was Killed.Graphic Pics by HiddenShadow: 10:51pm On Jun 03
If only Tivs had not gloat over their genocidal role during the Civil War, they won't be scared joining the Biafran Movement in saving their lives.
