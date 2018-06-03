Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat (11177 Views)

Iyabo Ojo Counts Down To 40th Birthday With Stunning Cleavage Baring Photos / Funke Akindele Celebrates JJC Skillz 40th Birthday With Music Video / Peace Achievers Award: Kenneth Okonkwo, Olakunle Churchill, Chris Morgan Honored (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Morgan and his band were returning from an event when his car suddenly developed electrical fault along the road.



gathered that the singer and his team alighted to ascertain the real cause of the sudden breakdown when some heavily armed men emerged from the bush and robbed them off their valuables, including cash.



Our reporter gathered that the bloodthirsty attackers, who were apparently on a different mission, stabbed the singer close to his spinal cord with the aim of rendering him paralyzed.



“As if that was not enough, the man took his knife and wanted to slit my throat and I began to shout Jesus and hit the sword and it injured my hand.



“I summoned courage and I took off and they went after my boys, they chased one of them for close to 30 minutes in the bush but he escaped.



“I was in the middle of the road shouting for help in the pool of my blood when a woman saw me and recognized me, she quickly opened her back door and helped me to enter.



“It was God who saved me and my team. I thank God no life was lost. It was just another distraction from the enemy,” a thankful Morgan told our reporter.



Confirming the attack to this reporter, Morgan’s Manager, Moses Ogidi Paul, otherwise known as MadMo, described the incident as a miraculous escape.



“The devil has been put to shame. We are just busy preparing for his concert, The Closet with Chris Morgan and the devil thought he could distract us.



“The doctor said the sword was an inch away from his spinal cord, which would have coffined him to wheelchair,” he said.



Speaking on the forthcoming event, Ogidi said the event would hold despite the attack stressing that the Daily As I Leave crooner was responding to treatment.



“The show goes on. In fact, everything is set for the epoch-making event. Our billboards and adverts are all over the city of Abuja.



SOURCE>>> Barely one week after clocking 40 years and few days to his ‘Timeless Worship2: The Closet Concert’, ace gospel music minister, Chris Abah Ochogwu Morgan, famously known as Chris Morgan during the weekend escaped death by whiskers along Airport Road, Abuja.Morgan and his band were returning from an event when his car suddenly developed electrical fault along the road. www.IDOMAVOICE.com gathered that the singer and his team alighted to ascertain the real cause of the sudden breakdown when some heavily armed men emerged from the bush and robbed them off their valuables, including cash.Our reporter gathered that the bloodthirsty attackers, who were apparently on a different mission, stabbed the singer close to his spinal cord with the aim of rendering him paralyzed.“As if that was not enough, the man took his knife and wanted to slit my throat and I began to shout Jesus and hit the sword and it injured my hand.“I summoned courage and I took off and they went after my boys, they chased one of them for close to 30 minutes in the bush but he escaped.“I was in the middle of the road shouting for help in the pool of my blood when a woman saw me and recognized me, she quickly opened her back door and helped me to enter.“It was God who saved me and my team. I thank God no life was lost. It was just another distraction from the enemy,” a thankful Morgan told our reporter.Confirming the attack to this reporter, Morgan’s Manager, Moses Ogidi Paul, otherwise known as MadMo, described the incident as a miraculous escape.“The devil has been put to shame. We are just busy preparing for his concert, The Closet with Chris Morgan and the devil thought he could distract us.“The doctor said the sword was an inch away from his spinal cord, which would have coffined him to wheelchair,” he said.Speaking on the forthcoming event, Ogidi said the event would hold despite the attack stressing that the Daily As I Leave crooner was responding to treatment.“The show goes on. In fact, everything is set for the epoch-making event. Our billboards and adverts are all over the city of Abuja.SOURCE>>> http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/06/how-gospel-singer-chris-morgan-escaped-assassination-stabbed-severally-by-gunmen-few-days-to-concert.html 2 Likes 1 Share







☣ ☠





∆ The enemy is from within trust me. One or two persons from the thing you call a band could be the ones behind it.



Or your fellow gospel musician who felt you have cheated him. It's like you people make lots of money from the concerts you hold.





My thoughts though



∆





☣ ☠ 13 Likes 1 Share

Thank God. Your enemies didn't succeed. 7 Likes

This is crazy 2 Likes

Thank God for your life bro..... 6 Likes 1 Share

JESUS IS LORD....



HALLELUYAH[b] 4 Likes 1 Share





Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Adelaide, 2018

www.schoollingtips.blogspot.com/2018/05/study-in-australia-for-free_9.html Being a celebrity also has it's bad sides and that is why most of them always move with security. 2 Likes

na wa o

Pictures, or....





The Lord is your stregnth thou

Thank God for preservation

.

h

OrestesDante:







☣ ☠





∆ The enemy is from within trust me. One or two persons from the thing you call a band could be the ones behind it.



Or your fellow gospel musician who felt you have cheated him. It's like you people make lots of money from the concerts you hold.





My thoughts though



∆





☣ ☠



airport road. it could just be armed robbers looking for people who their vehicles break down airport road. it could just be armed robbers looking for people who their vehicles break down 1 Like





Thank God for your life!!!



Arm robbers! The most wicked, cruel and heartless set of people on the surface of this planet!



I won't even pray an enemy fall victim to those bastards, they are worst than wild animals, the trauma last long, the experience is terrible. Thank God for your life!!!Arm robbers! The most wicked, cruel and heartless set of people on the surface of this planet!I won't even pray an enemy fall victim to those bastards, they are worst than wild animals, the trauma last long, the experience is terrible. 4 Likes





Morgan and his band were returning from an event when his car suddenly developed electrical fault along the road.



gathered that the singer and his team alighted to ascertain the real cause of the sudden breakdown when some heavily armed men emerged from the bush and robbed them off their valuables, including cash.



Our reporter gathered that the bloodthirsty attackers, who were apparently on a different mission, stabbed the singer close to his spinal cord with the aim of rendering him paralyzed.



“As if that was not enough, the man took his knife and wanted to slit my throat and I began to shout Jesus and hit the sword and it injured my hand.



“I summoned courage and I took off and they went after my boys, they chased one of them for close to 30 minutes in the bush but he escaped.



“I was in the middle of the road shouting for help in the pool of my blood when a woman saw me and recognized me, she quickly opened her back door and helped me to enter.



“It was God who saved me and my team. I thank God no life was lost. It was just another distraction from the enemy,” a thankful Morgan told our reporter.



Confirming the attack to this reporter, Morgan’s Manager, Moses Ogidi Paul, otherwise known as MadMo, described the incident as a miraculous escape.



“The devil has been put to shame. We are just busy preparing for his concert, The Closet with Chris Morgan and the devil thought he could distract us.



“The doctor said the sword was an inch away from his spinal cord, which would have coffined him to wheelchair,” he said.



Speaking on the forthcoming event, Ogidi said the event would hold despite the attack stressing that the Daily As I Leave crooner was responding to treatment.



“The show goes on. In fact, everything is set for the epoch-making event. Our billboards and adverts are all over the city of Abuja.



SOURCE>>>



[I know its not as gruesome as he painted it,anyways thank God for you] [quote author=owukpa post=68152022]Barely one week after clocking 40 years and few days to his ‘Timeless Worship2: The Closet Concert’, ace gospel music minister, Chris Abah Ochogwu Morgan, famously known as Chris Morgan during the weekend escaped death by whiskers along Airport Road, Abuja.Morgan and his band were returning from an event when his car suddenly developed electrical fault along the road. www.IDOMAVOICE.com gathered that the singer and his team alighted to ascertain the real cause of the sudden breakdown when some heavily armed men emerged from the bush and robbed them off their valuables, including cash.Our reporter gathered that the bloodthirsty attackers, who were apparently on a different mission, stabbed the singer close to his spinal cord with the aim of rendering him paralyzed.“As if that was not enough, the man took his knife and wanted to slit my throat and I began to shout Jesus and hit the sword and it injured my hand.“I summoned courage and I took off and they went after my boys, they chased one of them for close to 30 minutes in the bush but he escaped.“I was in the middle of the road shouting for help in the pool of my blood when a woman saw me and recognized me, she quickly opened her back door and helped me to enter.“It was God who saved me and my team. I thank God no life was lost. It was just another distraction from the enemy,” a thankful Morgan told our reporter.Confirming the attack to this reporter, Morgan’s Manager, Moses Ogidi Paul, otherwise known as MadMo, described the incident as a miraculous escape.“The devil has been put to shame. We are just busy preparing for his concert, The Closet with Chris Morgan and the devil thought he could distract us.“The doctor said the sword was an inch away from his spinal cord, which would have coffined him to wheelchair,” he said.Speaking on the forthcoming event, Ogidi said the event would hold despite the attack stressing that the Daily As I Leave crooner was responding to treatment.“The show goes on. In fact, everything is set for the epoch-making event. Our billboards and adverts are all over the city of Abuja.SOURCE>>> http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/06/how-gospel-singer-chris-morgan-escaped-assassination-stabbed-severally-by-gunmen-few-days-to-concert.html [I know its not as gruesome as he painted it,anyways thank God for you]

In falz voice "this is Nigeria" Thank God for your health sir 1 Like

God's protection is evident over you.



The devil can only try. He can't succeed

Strange. Do they know him before?

If it were armed robbers, they could have robbed them and not kill them. But attempt of their lives suggests there may be more to this 1 Like

Please Nairalanders Bless me with any amount, I and my daughter are really starving, I've been the one taking care us, my little business as not going well for me, it really a though call for me, coming up to beg.

Fulani Blood thirsty Devils at work. 1 Like

Do u have political ambition?..or maybe they don't want u to see 10th June..God is gud

i don't know him......none of my business

Plz help me

I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107





Was it a sword or a knife? Cuz if someone stabs you with a sword, it's probably piercing straight through....I hope whoever wrote this knows what a sword is



Well, thank God for his safety, that airport road is a very dangerous area. It is way too deserted I'm imagining his attackers carrying a dual swords and it's not clicking.Was it a sword or a knife? Cuz if someone stabs you with a sword, it's probably piercing straight through....I hope whoever wrote this knows what a sword isWell, thank God for his safety, that airport road is a very dangerous area. It is way too deserted

Oh my God!







So Emotional... The Man Explained How He Met Davido

How I Came Up With The Phrase “Sho Mo Age Mi Ni”- Jigan Babaoja Only God Can Save Us Though

Na so,and Salah when dem dislocate shoulder still never recover,be like say una no know wetin injury close to spinal cord be,no pics of the injury sef. Una better confess to the stunt Una Wan pull.

So Abuja airport is close to forest?