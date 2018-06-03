₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by owukpa(m): 9:18pm On Jun 03
Barely one week after clocking 40 years and few days to his ‘Timeless Worship2: The Closet Concert’, ace gospel music minister, Chris Abah Ochogwu Morgan, famously known as Chris Morgan during the weekend escaped death by whiskers along Airport Road, Abuja.
Morgan and his band were returning from an event when his car suddenly developed electrical fault along the road.
www.IDOMAVOICE.com gathered that the singer and his team alighted to ascertain the real cause of the sudden breakdown when some heavily armed men emerged from the bush and robbed them off their valuables, including cash.
Our reporter gathered that the bloodthirsty attackers, who were apparently on a different mission, stabbed the singer close to his spinal cord with the aim of rendering him paralyzed.
“As if that was not enough, the man took his knife and wanted to slit my throat and I began to shout Jesus and hit the sword and it injured my hand.
“I summoned courage and I took off and they went after my boys, they chased one of them for close to 30 minutes in the bush but he escaped.
“I was in the middle of the road shouting for help in the pool of my blood when a woman saw me and recognized me, she quickly opened her back door and helped me to enter.
“It was God who saved me and my team. I thank God no life was lost. It was just another distraction from the enemy,” a thankful Morgan told our reporter.
Confirming the attack to this reporter, Morgan’s Manager, Moses Ogidi Paul, otherwise known as MadMo, described the incident as a miraculous escape.
“The devil has been put to shame. We are just busy preparing for his concert, The Closet with Chris Morgan and the devil thought he could distract us.
“The doctor said the sword was an inch away from his spinal cord, which would have coffined him to wheelchair,” he said.
Speaking on the forthcoming event, Ogidi said the event would hold despite the attack stressing that the Daily As I Leave crooner was responding to treatment.
“The show goes on. In fact, everything is set for the epoch-making event. Our billboards and adverts are all over the city of Abuja.
SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/06/how-gospel-singer-chris-morgan-escaped-assassination-stabbed-severally-by-gunmen-few-days-to-concert.html
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by OrestesDante(m): 9:50pm On Jun 03
☣ ☠
∆ The enemy is from within trust me. One or two persons from the thing you call a band could be the ones behind it.
Or your fellow gospel musician who felt you have cheated him. It's like you people make lots of money from the concerts you hold.
My thoughts though
∆
☣ ☠
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by Evablizin(f): 10:06pm On Jun 03
Thank God. Your enemies didn't succeed.
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by Therealev: 10:48pm On Jun 03
This is crazy
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by oluwasegun007(m): 10:48pm On Jun 03
Thank God for your life bro.....
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:49pm On Jun 03
JESUS IS LORD....
HALLELUYAH[b]
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by Andyibest: 10:49pm On Jun 03
Being a celebrity also has it's bad sides and that is why most of them always move with security.
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by yomalex(m): 10:49pm On Jun 03
na wa o
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by harjibolar10(m): 10:51pm On Jun 03
Pictures, or....
The Lord is your stregnth thou
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by coolcharm(m): 10:51pm On Jun 03
Thank God for preservation
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by harjibolar10(m): 10:51pm On Jun 03
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by MirJay: 10:52pm On Jun 03
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by yomalex(m): 10:52pm On Jun 03
OrestesDante:airport road. it could just be armed robbers looking for people who their vehicles break down
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by Harrynight(m): 10:53pm On Jun 03
Thank God for your life!!!
Arm robbers! The most wicked, cruel and heartless set of people on the surface of this planet!
I won't even pray an enemy fall victim to those bastards, they are worst than wild animals, the trauma last long, the experience is terrible.
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by spirul77: 10:53pm On Jun 03
[I know its not as gruesome as he painted it,anyways thank God for you]
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by Rotjijatau(m): 10:53pm On Jun 03
In falz voice "this is Nigeria" Thank God for your health sir
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by DivinelyBlessed: 10:53pm On Jun 03
God's protection is evident over you.
The devil can only try. He can't succeed
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by davodyguy: 10:53pm On Jun 03
Strange. Do they know him before?
If it were armed robbers, they could have robbed them and not kill them. But attempt of their lives suggests there may be more to this
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by shadebeauty(f): 10:54pm On Jun 03
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by Wiinnd(m): 10:55pm On Jun 03
Fulani Blood thirsty Devils at work.
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by anyimontana(m): 10:55pm On Jun 03
Do u have political ambition?..or maybe they don't want u to see 10th June..God is gud
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by tokrizy(m): 10:55pm On Jun 03
i don't know him......none of my business
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by megafem1: 10:56pm On Jun 03
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by safarigirl(f): 10:56pm On Jun 03
I'm imagining his attackers carrying a dual swords and it's not clicking.
Was it a sword or a knife? Cuz if someone stabs you with a sword, it's probably piercing straight through....I hope whoever wrote this knows what a sword is
Well, thank God for his safety, that airport road is a very dangerous area. It is way too deserted
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by TemmyWon(f): 10:56pm On Jun 03
Oh my God!
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by ipobarecriminals: 10:56pm On Jun 03
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by Wobey: 10:58pm On Jun 03
Only God Can Save Us Though
So Emotional... The Man Explained How He Met Davido
How I Came Up With The Phrase “Sho Mo Age Mi Ni”- Jigan Babaoja
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by justscorchone(m): 10:58pm On Jun 03
Na so,and Salah when dem dislocate shoulder still never recover,be like say una no know wetin injury close to spinal cord be,no pics of the injury sef. Una better confess to the stunt Una Wan pull.
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by greggng: 10:59pm On Jun 03
So Abuja airport is close to forest?
Re: Chris Morgan Attacked By Robbers Who Stabbed Him, Tried To Slit His Throat by jaylister(m): 11:00pm On Jun 03
