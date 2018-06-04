Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) (10164 Views)

The People's Governor







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61bv534_yOE This man is my favourite governor. Such a humble servant of his people. 1 Like 3 Shares

The people's governor at work again 28 Likes 1 Share

Fayose wins my Governor of the year award. I just love the man.



BMC please come and abuse Buhari nightmare 45 Likes 1 Share

2019 is fast approaching 4 Likes

I don't know why I love this man. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Lolz.

This man might be whatever but make Una leave Ekiti for am abeg...



Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha 21 Likes

FAYOSE is a such a humble man at the same time such a pretending looter. 8 Likes

How else can one person prove that he is on ground. Oshokomole has been consistent in this regard. 17 Likes

Drama practice. 3 Likes 1 Share

Fayose for the masses 12 Likes

From stomach infrastructure to this...Oshkomole baba...tuale...u b funny pesin 4 Likes

Politicians and propaganda. What has he got escort for? 5 Likes 2 Shares

Asowari:

2019 is fast approaching You may be correct. But Fayose has always mingled with his people, high class or commoner except if you are his political opponent. You may be correct. But Fayose has always mingled with his people, high class or commoner except if you are his political opponent. 23 Likes 1 Share

CodeTemplar:

Politicians and propaganda. What has he got escort for?

Get some mb and watch the video. People were standing and confused at what to do and Fayose picked the woman up. Fayose is my hero any day any time. Get some mb and watch the video. People were standing and confused at what to do and Fayose picked the woman up. Fayose is my hero any day any time. 16 Likes 1 Share

eye service.. all nah scam 1 Like





yarimo:

FAYOSE is a such a humble man at the same time such a pretending looter. You will have to cry from now till 2033 You will have to cry from now till 2033 10 Likes

Make he just contact Ebola

mtchew! nonsense. 1 Like

melvinjames:

Fayose wins my Governor of the year award. I just love the man.



BMC please come and abuse Buhari nightmare

You're very much on point



Drama king II

The only Yoruba man wey get liver and kidney join 7 Likes

Fayose without doubt is close to his people, the polite love little gesture like this. 60% of the voter whom are semi illiterate prefer this to any white elephant project. Little gesture like this will be the talk of the town, most politician knows this and that why they act nice towards election, they make us feel like they are part of us in the struggle 4 Likes









Weldone Mr Governor o 2 Likes 1 Share

Fayose Help Pretence Flat Head

award wining governor 5 Likes

Please what is the title of this Movie?

agbarisocket:

Fayose Help Pretence Flat Head thankz fayose thankz fayose