|Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by dukie25: 12:17am
This man is my favourite governor. Such a humble servant of his people.
The People's Governor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61bv534_yOE
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by SalamRushdie: 12:17am
The people's governor at work again
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by melvinjames: 12:21am
Fayose wins my Governor of the year award. I just love the man.
BMC please come and abuse Buhari nightmare
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by Asowari(m): 12:31am
2019 is fast approaching
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by Pigsandidiots: 12:35am
I don't know why I love this man.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by xcommando(m): 12:41am
Lolz.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by fergie001(m): 12:55am
This man might be whatever but make Una leave Ekiti for am abeg...
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by yarimo(m): 1:14am
FAYOSE is a such a humble man at the same time such a pretending looter.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by jomonic: 1:24am
How else can one person prove that he is on ground. Oshokomole has been consistent in this regard.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by olapluto(m): 1:35am
Drama practice.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by ufuosman(m): 1:48am
Fayose for the masses
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by Emilokoiyawon: 2:05am
From stomach infrastructure to this...Oshkomole baba...tuale...u b funny pesin
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by CodeTemplar: 2:09am
Politicians and propaganda. What has he got escort for?
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by nnachukz(m): 3:03am
Asowari:You may be correct. But Fayose has always mingled with his people, high class or commoner except if you are his political opponent.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by Kundagarten: 3:25am
CodeTemplar:
Get some mb and watch the video. People were standing and confused at what to do and Fayose picked the woman up. Fayose is my hero any day any time.
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by kmaster007: 5:10am
eye service.. all nah scam
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by RemedyLab: 5:44am
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by Metuh: 5:57am
yarimo:You will have to cry from now till 2033
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by Horlaboy51: 5:59am
Make he just contact Ebola
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by Babacele: 7:35am
mtchew! nonsense.
Nairalandmentor(m): 7:49am
melvinjames:
You're very much on point
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required!!!
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by Boyooosa(m): 7:49am
Drama king II
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by SoapQueen(f): 7:50am
The only Yoruba man wey get liver and kidney join
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by AroleOduduwa(m): 7:50am
Fayose without doubt is close to his people, the polite love little gesture like this. 60% of the voter whom are semi illiterate prefer this to any white elephant project. Little gesture like this will be the talk of the town, most politician knows this and that why they act nice towards election, they make us feel like they are part of us in the struggle
Wobey: 7:50am
This is amazing
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:50am
Weldone Mr Governor o
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by maxiuc(m): 7:50am
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by agbarisocket: 7:51am
Fayose Help Pretence Flat Head
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by segebase(m): 7:52am
award wining governor
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by paymentvoucher: 7:52am
Please what is the title of this Movie?
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by agbarisocket: 7:52am
agbarisocket:thankz fayose
|Re: Governor Fayose Carrying A Woman Who Collapsed (pics & Video) by BiafranDel: 7:53am
MANNABBQGRILLS:must you comment all the time. Only you go comment, only you go still share your post. you are everywhere on this forum. i saw one of your comment now at around 4:00a.m this is 8:00a.m, you are still on nairaland. i hope seun is paying you or patronizing your business because you are always spending your productive hours for him. make you just apply for moderator job because you spend time here more than lalasticlala
