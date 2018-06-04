Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun (8171 Views)

Chief Odigie-Oyegun spoke tacitly at the weekend in Abuja on the protracted crisis in Imo APC while reacting to an allegation from Gov. Okorocha that he was facing a witch-hunt from the party leadership for opposing the tenure elongation move for the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) members.



Okorocha had been having a running battle with the Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC after losing the control of the party’s structure in the state to his political rivals in the just concluded ward, local government and state congresses.



The APC national chairman wondered why Okorocha would be targeted when he was the only person that opposed the move.



While responding to the allegation, Odigie-Oyegun said Okorocha “wasn’t the strongest force behind the objection to tenure elongation. So why is his case different? I don’t think it is necessary to go into the details.



“Well, the processes are still on and it is not good to answer you in detail. But the answer lies in one fact that he is not the only one who opposed the so-called tenure elongation, how come he is the only one being witch-hunted?



“When you look at the totality of the events in that state, I think you can get a clearer picture of what is going on there. There is a united voice calling for a different way of doing things so to speak,” Oyegun said.



The masses have the say in every election: That is how it's suppose to be!!

Even mad people in the streets are against Okoroawusa alias Iberiebism Even mad people in the streets are against Okoroawusa alias Iberiebism 17 Likes 2 Shares

wait... the witch-hunt is from where sef? chai! no unity again for dis party o. 1 Like





If the people of Imo like, make dem allow him son-in-law be governor in 2019. Na dem sabi



The remaining 35 states and the FCT do not actually care



Meanwhile.......



Rochas, I have this proposal to erect a statue for Igwe Tupac. That guy has been shouting that he deserves some accolades. I think we could give him that by erecting something befitting for him



I'll be coming later in the day so you could take a look at my plans 20 Likes

2016v2017:





Even mad people in the streets are against Okoroawusa alias Iberiebism you go shock you go shock 2 Likes 1 Share

The unity in tiredness of this dude is so clear and loud!



The greed displayed by him is unfortunate 4 Likes 1 Share

Anointed ones are usually the rejected ones.



His anointing has gone public and so is his rejection.



He is still APCs Governors forum chairman. If a rejected heads the league of APCs governors,it might imply that all APC governors are rejected folks. 1 Like

Oyegun your days are already numbered.

mtchew! the united opposition is against you sir Mr ex-Chairman and not Okorocha - Owelle of Africa. Okorocha is APC in IMO and those who don't like that must leave. No alternative ; it is either you line behind Okorocha or go somewhere else. Very simple.





Whatever, all I know is the power to choose leaders lies with my PVC come 2019. The lazynigeriayouths will vote.

Politics is a comedy in this part of the universe

Okorocha thought it would be smooth sailing for him. 1 Like

Party of traitors experiencing betrayal..lol

MANNABBQGRILLS:

The masses have the say in every election: That is how it's suppose to be!! ...it's supposed... ...it's supposed... 1 Like

Make dis APC govt quickly destroy themselves make dem leave us in peace

okorocha news shudnt make fp. He cant trasmit ordinary transmission 1 Like

Babacele:

mtchew! the united opposition is against you sir Mr ex-Chairman and not Okorocha - Owelle of Africa. Okorocha is APC in IMO and those who don't like that must leave. No alternative ; it is either you line behind Okorocha or go somewhere else. Very simple.

It makes no sense making a deity out of Okorocha, no man is indispensable. It makes no sense making a deity out of Okorocha, no man is indispensable.

Nigeria politicians, their actions never agrees with their words, they only come out to tell you the best fit lies.

NgeneUkwenu:

Oyegun your days are already numbered. Have you been activated and commissioned for 2019 ?

Lately you have been trailing and making illogical comments in most threads.I hope the pay is huge enough to take care of your bills based on the economic hardship inflicted by your pay master's on Nigerians. Have you been activated and commissioned for 2019 ?Lately you have been trailing and making illogical comments in most threads.I hope the pay is huge enough to take care of your bills based on the economic hardship inflicted by your pay master's on Nigerians. 1 Like

Okorocha is not as smart he think he is, he can’t play the type of politics he wants to play without having good allies in the state, you think because you’re the incumbent governor you have the right to impose your son in law, no it doesn’t work that way. okorocha is fighting too many batttle, I don’t see him winning. 3 Likes

Yes...

Everyone is tired of his 'Iberiberism' he should go and join nollywood biko

Party of Evil men











Who cares about what they think or say

shadebeauty:

I just realised you registered just yesterday.