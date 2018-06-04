₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by agwom(m): 6:06am
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said there is a united voice against Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.
Chief Odigie-Oyegun spoke tacitly at the weekend in Abuja on the protracted crisis in Imo APC while reacting to an allegation from Gov. Okorocha that he was facing a witch-hunt from the party leadership for opposing the tenure elongation move for the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) members.
Okorocha had been having a running battle with the Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC after losing the control of the party’s structure in the state to his political rivals in the just concluded ward, local government and state congresses.
The APC national chairman wondered why Okorocha would be targeted when he was the only person that opposed the move.
While responding to the allegation, Odigie-Oyegun said Okorocha “wasn’t the strongest force behind the objection to tenure elongation. So why is his case different? I don’t think it is necessary to go into the details.
“Well, the processes are still on and it is not good to answer you in detail. But the answer lies in one fact that he is not the only one who opposed the so-called tenure elongation, how come he is the only one being witch-hunted?
“When you look at the totality of the events in that state, I think you can get a clearer picture of what is going on there. There is a united voice calling for a different way of doing things so to speak,” Oyegun said.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/there-s-a-united-voice-against-okorocha-oyegun-254804.html
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by abokibuhari: 6:11am
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:13am
The masses have the say in every election: That is how it's suppose to be!!
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by 2016v2017: 6:13am
agwom:
Even mad people in the streets are against Okoroawusa alias Iberiebism
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by ehbellsho(m): 6:20am
wait... the witch-hunt is from where sef? chai! no unity again for dis party o.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by izzou(m): 6:22am
If the people of Imo like, make dem allow him son-in-law be governor in 2019. Na dem sabi
The remaining 35 states and the FCT do not actually care
Meanwhile.......
Rochas, I have this proposal to erect a statue for Igwe Tupac. That guy has been shouting that he deserves some accolades. I think we could give him that by erecting something befitting for him
I'll be coming later in the day so you could take a look at my plans
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by WhichKindWahala(m): 6:23am
2016v2017:you go shock
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by DWJOBScom(m): 6:40am
The unity in tiredness of this dude is so clear and loud!
The greed displayed by him is unfortunate
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by thesolutions: 6:54am
Anointed ones are usually the rejected ones.
His anointing has gone public and so is his rejection.
He is still APCs Governors forum chairman. If a rejected heads the league of APCs governors,it might imply that all APC governors are rejected folks.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:30am
Oyegun your days are already numbered.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by Babacele: 7:32am
mtchew! the united opposition is against you sir Mr ex-Chairman and not Okorocha - Owelle of Africa. Okorocha is APC in IMO and those who don't like that must leave. No alternative ; it is either you line behind Okorocha or go somewhere else. Very simple.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:34am
Whatever, all I know is the power to choose leaders lies with my PVC come 2019. The lazynigeriayouths will vote.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by SEYILIGHT(m): 7:34am
Politics is a comedy in this part of the universe
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by Pavore9: 7:34am
Okorocha thought it would be smooth sailing for him.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by Abjay97(m): 7:34am
Party of traitors experiencing betrayal..lol
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by GrammarNazi1(m): 7:35am
MANNABBQGRILLS:...it's supposed...
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by Suko110(m): 7:35am
Make dis APC govt quickly destroy themselves make dem leave us in peace
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by younglleo(m): 7:35am
okorocha news shudnt make fp. He cant trasmit ordinary transmission
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by Pavore9: 7:36am
Babacele:
It makes no sense making a deity out of Okorocha, no man is indispensable.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by sheddyboy01(m): 7:37am
Nigeria politicians, their actions never agrees with their words, they only come out to tell you the best fit lies.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by dechriscool(m): 7:37am
NgeneUkwenu:Have you been activated and commissioned for 2019 ?
Lately you have been trailing and making illogical comments in most threads.I hope the pay is huge enough to take care of your bills based on the economic hardship inflicted by your pay master's on Nigerians.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by AroleOduduwa(m): 7:38am
Okorocha is not as smart he think he is, he can’t play the type of politics he wants to play without having good allies in the state, you think because you’re the incumbent governor you have the right to impose your son in law, no it doesn’t work that way. okorocha is fighting too many batttle, I don’t see him winning.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by lawrence35(m): 7:38am
Yes...
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by dwilliams707: 7:39am
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by Dcaliphate(m): 7:39am
Everyone is tired of his 'Iberiberism' he should go and join nollywood biko
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by ZombiePUNISHER: 7:40am
Party of Evil men
Who cares about what they think or say
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by sheddyboy01(m): 7:40am
shadebeauty:I just realised you registered just yesterday.
|Re: "There Is A United Voice Against Okorocha" – Oyegun by nuti(m): 7:41am
This is Nige-eria, everybody be Krimina
