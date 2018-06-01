₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by dainformant(m): 9:02am
It's a sad moment for the family of Audu Danjuma, a Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) officer who was killed in the line of duty. The deceased who was the brother to Nasarawa Amazons' goalkeeper coach, Audu Yahaya - was among three officers reportedly killed in a battle with suspected cattle rustlers in a mountainous area in Nasarawa Local Council of Nasarawa State, yesterday.
Journalist Eche Amos took to his social media page to mourn the loss. Below is what he wrote;
SAD! SAD!! SAD!!!
I received with complete unbelievable trepidation the untimely death of a gallant (N)SARS officer, Audu Danjuma, brother to Nasarawa Amazons' goalkeeper coach, Audu Yahaya today.
The late SARS officer was among three officers reportedly killed in a battle with suspected cattle rustlers in a mountainous area in Nasarawa Local Council of Nasarawa State, yesterday.
No better love than for a friend to lay down his life for the sake of his friend.
You have fought the right war. You have demonstrated unequal patriotism to your community, state, and nation at large.
You gave your all for the security of humanity and society.
You were killed in what you believed in, lived for, and swore to die for.
To the great families, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances you all left behind, may God console them, taking solace that you have fought a good and brave fight and history will never forget you.
We will continue from where you stopped and ensure justice is done to your killers as a mark of honour to you, your family and the peace-loving Nigerian people.
You died as gallant warriors!
Continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty God until we meet never to part ways again. Amen!!!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/sars-officer-killed-in-gun-battle-with-cattle-rustlers-in-nasarawa-state-photo.html
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Evablizin(f): 9:05am
RIP SIR. May God comfort his family.
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by SalamRushdie: 9:07am
Our police officers and soldiers are being killed by Fulani herdsmen yet the govt is quiet still
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Vianna(f): 9:13am
RIP
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by NwaChibuzor100: 9:14am
Looking at his eyes you can easily tell he was high on Igbo and codein mixed inside cocacola . No wonder they go about oppressing innocent Nigerian youths. That's one less problem to worry about.
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by DrGoodman: 9:14am
These Sars men were protecting cattle owned by herdsmen when they were killed.
What a country, SARS will be sent to attack cattle rustlers only, nobody sends any policemen to guard Benue and Taraba villages while they keep on being killed by herdsmen?
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by puyol005(m): 9:18am
This is Nigeria
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by AroleOduduwa(m): 9:24am
This is becoming a norm unfortunately, the level of insecurity and lawlessness in this country is alarming. NPF is doing the dirty job today, they have forgotten their main responsibility which is to protect the citizen of this great nation.
I hope 2019 election holds and the polite vote wisely, more than ever we are blinded by our emotions
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by grayht(m): 11:44am
Ok
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by DaBillionnaire: 11:46am
A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go but ought to be.
Nigeria seems to be in a mess.
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by lilfreezy: 11:46am
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:46am
Go after Fulani herdsmen
And they are after rustlers
What is wrong with this administration sef
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by sotall(m): 11:46am
Na wa
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by KrystosCJ(m): 11:47am
Gallant death!
RIP. God bless your soul.
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Esseite: 11:47am
Hmmm
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Bhiveeh: 11:49am
oh
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by abdul6211: 11:50am
Hmmmm.....naija
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Nairalandmentor(m): 11:50am
Rest in Peace gallant officer.
Those are the real people (herdsmen) terrorising the nation. They need to to be dealt with. More sars troop should be sent to degrade the herdsmen.
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Soreza(m): 11:50am
For the first time kudos to the fulani idiot
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Abbeyme: 11:50am
Adieu
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by adisababa1234: 11:50am
AroleOduduwa:Better for them to do dirty job than protect useless citizen like you. Police man just died in the hand of herdsmen and you are here criticizing him instead of you to give a gallantry tribute to a departed soul.
RIP OFFICER.
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by dopedealer(m): 11:51am
NwaChibuzor100:
^if you speak the truth or not, you will still die.
God will judge you for not using your brain any way.
R. I. P Officer
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Esseite: 11:52am
Only a herdsman or trainee herdsman would know how to go about rustling cows....
Its simple logic...
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by BigSarah(f): 11:53am
More SARS death I hope
Don't quote me needlessly, in ogun state if you're properly dressed and they come across you be prepared to part with nothing less than 5k or your valuables
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Nukilia: 11:53am
Said Baba Said Baba Said baba till 2022...
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Azazi(m): 11:56am
U think say na yahoo boys bah...Sorry ak47 no be iphone
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Turantula(m): 11:56am
I think we should remember cattle rustlers in our prayers. Come to think about it they are fighting our fight i.e Terrorist Fulani Herdsmen & Terrorist SARS
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by StaffofOrayan(m): 11:56am
Hahaha
So SARS now protect cows?
Miyetti Allah is now a branch of the gov't?
|Re: SARS Officer Killed In Gun Battle With Cattle Rustlers In Nasarawa State. Photo by Ogonimilitant(m): 11:56am
So they want to change the narratives, from Fulani herdsmen to cattle rustlers.
I still dont know how people rustle cattle that is big animal. where do they take them to?
Fulani herdsmen are killing SARS but you are quick to call them Rustlers.
