Journalist Eche Amos took to his social media page to mourn the loss. Below is what he wrote;



SAD! SAD!! SAD!!!



I received with complete unbelievable trepidation the untimely death of a gallant (N)SARS officer, Audu Danjuma, brother to Nasarawa Amazons' goalkeeper coach, Audu Yahaya today.



The late SARS officer was among three officers reportedly killed in a battle with suspected cattle rustlers in a mountainous area in Nasarawa Local Council of Nasarawa State, yesterday.



No better love than for a friend to lay down his life for the sake of his friend.



You have fought the right war. You have demonstrated unequal patriotism to your community, state, and nation at large.



You gave your all for the security of humanity and society.



You were killed in what you believed in, lived for, and swore to die for.



To the great families, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances you all left behind, may God console them, taking solace that you have fought a good and brave fight and history will never forget you.



We will continue from where you stopped and ensure justice is done to your killers as a mark of honour to you, your family and the peace-loving Nigerian people.



You died as gallant warriors!



Continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty God until we meet never to part ways again. Amen!!!



RIP SIR. May God comfort his family. 1 Like

Our police officers and soldiers are being killed by Fulani herdsmen yet the govt is quiet still 11 Likes

RIP

Looking at his eyes you can easily tell he was high on Igbo and codein mixed inside cocacola . No wonder they go about oppressing innocent Nigerian youths. That's one less problem to worry about. 21 Likes





What a country, SARS will be sent to attack cattle rustlers only, nobody sends any policemen to guard Benue and Taraba villages while they keep on being killed by herdsmen?





These Sars men were protecting cattle owned by herdsmen when they were killed.What a country, SARS will be sent to attack cattle rustlers only, nobody sends any policemen to guard Benue and Taraba villages while they keep on being killed by herdsmen? 13 Likes

This is Nigeria

This is becoming a norm unfortunately, the level of insecurity and lawlessness in this country is alarming. NPF is doing the dirty job today, they have forgotten their main responsibility which is to protect the citizen of this great nation.



I hope 2019 election holds and the polite vote wisely, more than ever we are blinded by our emotions

RIP TO THE GALLANTLY DEPARTED.

A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go but ought to be.





Nigeria seems to be in a mess.

Go after Fulani herdsmen





And they are after rustlers





What is wrong with this administration sef 1 Like

Gallant death!



RIP. God bless your soul.

Hmmmm.....naija





Those are the real people (herdsmen) terrorising the nation. They need to to be dealt with. More sars troop should be sent to degrade the herdsmen.





Rest in Peace gallant officer.Those are the real people (herdsmen) terrorising the nation. They need to to be dealt with. More sars troop should be sent to degrade the herdsmen.

For the first time kudos to the fulani idiot 3 Likes 1 Share

AroleOduduwa:

This is becoming a norm unfortunately, the level of insecurity and lawlessness in this country is alarming. NPF is doing the dirty job today, they have forgotten their main responsibility which is to protect the citizen of this great nation.



I hope 2019 election holds and the polite vote wisely, more than ever we are blinded by our emotions

Better for them to do dirty job than protect useless citizen like you. Police man just died in the hand of herdsmen and you are here criticizing him instead of you to give a gallantry tribute to a departed soul.

RIP OFFICER. Better for them to do dirty job than protect useless citizen like you. Police man just died in the hand of herdsmen and you are here criticizing him instead of you to give a gallantry tribute to a departed soul.RIP OFFICER.

NwaChibuzor100:

Looking at his eyes you can easily tell he was high on Igbo and codein mixed inside cocacola . No wonder they go about oppressing innocent Nigerian youths. That's one less problem to worry about.

^if you speak the truth or not, you will still die.

God will judge you for not using your brain any way.



R. I. P Officer ^if you speak the truth or not, you will still die.God will judge you for not using your brain any way.R. I. P Officer 1 Like

Only a herdsman or trainee herdsman would know how to go about rustling cows....



Its simple logic...



More SARS death I hope



Don't quote me needlessly, in ogun state if you're properly dressed and they come across you be prepared to part with nothing less than 5k or your valuables More SARS death I hopeDon't quote me needlessly, in ogun state if you're properly dressed and they come across you be prepared to part with nothing less than 5k or your valuables 3 Likes

Said Baba Said Baba Said baba till 2022...

U think say na yahoo boys bah...Sorry ak47 no be iphone 2 Likes

I think we should remember cattle rustlers in our prayers. Come to think about it they are fighting our fight i.e Terrorist Fulani Herdsmen & Terrorist SARS

Hahaha

So SARS now protect cows?

Miyetti Allah is now a branch of the gov't? 1 Like