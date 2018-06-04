Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Failed Governor Can’t Sell Failed Candidate To Us – PDP Tells Akeredolu (5058 Views)

The campaign organization, which described Governor Akeredolu’s coming to Ekiti to market Fayemi as “a failure advertising another failure,” reiterated that “Ekiti is not a state to be taken by force and annexed to Ondo State by anyone. We have never served a foreign god and we are not going to start now.”



KOCO insisted, in a statement issued on Monday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, that the Ondo State governor must be held responsible for the alleged invasion of Ekiti State with thugs and over 150 armed policemen on Friday, leading to the shooting at the APC secretariat and Ojumose area of Ado-Ekiti that left many people injured.



Olayinka asked; “Is Governor Akeredolu now happy with himself that after he led thugs and armed policemen to Ekiti in support of Fayemi, nine people are in hospital, three in critical condition, including Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele and Ekiti State is now in the news for



negative reasons?”



The statement read; “We wish to draw the attention of Nigerians to the involvement of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in the plot by the APC to unleash terror on Ekiti and its people as part of the grand plot to forcefully take over the State, having realized that the party’s cannot regain power through the ballots.



“Last week Friday, Governor Akeredolu mobilized over 150 armed policemen and several thugs from Akure, Ondo State to accompany the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to Ado Ekiti, thereby throwing Ekiti State that has been peaceful since the advent of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s government into chaos.



“The thugs were led by one Jacob Adebo (popularly known Idajo), who is the Chairman of the National Union of Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State. This same Idajo was allegedly involved in the various attacks on Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele in 2014, especially on September 19, 2014 when his political movement, Bibiire Coalition was launched in Ado Ekiti.



“These thugs brought to Ekiti courtesy of Governor Akeredolu were the ones that went on rampage at Ojumose area of Ado Ekiti on Friday, destroying canopies and chairs in front of the residence of late Prince Adegoke. One of the Teargas canisters fired by the policemen that accompanied the thugs hit a Taxi driver, Odeyemi Olumide badly injuring him. He is now receiving treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, alongside others who were shot at the APC secretariat.



“Backed by Governor Akeredolu, Idajo had early last month attempted to cause disharmony among drivers in Ekiti State by attempting a takeover of the unions by a dissident group.



“It should be noted that the Ondo State Governor had reportedly boasted that he was ready to spend two months allocation of his State to ensure that Fayemi is imposed on the people of Ekiti, and we wish to ask what his interest is.



“However, let it be said expressly that if he likes, he can deploy one year income of Ondo State to finance Fayemi’s election, it will lead to failure because Ekiti people cannot be bought by anyone.”



While telling the Ondo governor to devote his attention and resources to restoring good governance in his state, Olayinka said; “Instead of devoting his time and resources to the Ekiti election, which Dr. Fayemi; his stooge can never win, shouldn’t Governor Akeredolu be concerned with at least, returning Ondo State to how he met it in 2017? Or does it gladden his heart that all the good things his government met in the State have been destroyed to the extent that pregnant women had to go on the streets to protest against the astronomical increase in the cost of delivery?



“More than 15 months as governor, Akeredolu cannot boast of a single achievement in Ondo State apart from commissioning billboards. Yet, his priority is sponsoring thugs to Ekiti with millions of naira.



“Workers are still being owed months of unpaid salaries, despite huge resources accruing to Ondo State from the federation account. Forinstance, workers at the State owned polytechnic, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic are being owed 10 months salary.



“Also, in Ondo State under Governor Akeredolu, the farm of elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae and several other indigenes of Ondo State were attacked by herdsmen, while he looked the other way.



“Therefore, Governor Akeredolu coming to Ekiti to market Fayemi is like a failure advertising another failure, it won’t work!



“Let it be reiterated that Ekiti is not a state to be taken by force



and annexed to Ondo State by anyone. We have never served a foreign god and we are not going to start now.



“The governor should be reminded that this is Ekiti of 2018, which is under a competent leader, Ayo Fayose, not that of 2010 when he used his position to influence the Appeal court judgment in favour of Fayemi.



“Therefore, it is our counsel that Governor Akeredolu should leave Ekiti people alone to choose their leader. He should face governance in Ondo State that has retrogressed since he assumed office.”



This guy is ripe enough to be the main opposition publicity secretary, he is truly mouthed 13 Likes

“Therefore, Governor Akeredolu coming to Ekiti to market Fayemi is like a failure advertising another failure, it won’t work!"

Savage! APC is filled with failures. 21 Likes

Just tell Fayose to remember what happened to Kwankwaso after helping Ganduje in the last election 3 Likes 1 Share

It should be noted that the Ondo State Governor had reportedly boasted that he was ready to spend two months allocation of his State to ensure that Fayemi is imposed on the people of Ekiti, and we wish to ask what his interest is.



“However, let it be said expressly that if he likes, he can deploy one year income of Ondo State to finance Fayemi’s election, it will lead to failure because Ekiti people cannot be bought by anyone.”

While telling the Ondo governor to devote his attention and resources to restoring good governance in his state, Olayinka said; “Instead of devoting his time and resources to the Ekiti election, which Dr. Fayemi; his stooge can never win, shouldn’t Governor Akeredolu be concerned with at least, returning Ondo State to how he met it in 2017? Or does it gladden his heart that all the good things his government met in the State have been destroyed to the extent that pregnant women had to go on the streets to protest against the astronomical increase in the cost of delivery?



“More than 15 months as governor, Akeredolu cannot boast of a single achievement in Ondo State apart from commissioning billboards. Yet, his priority is sponsoring thugs to Ekiti with millions of naira.



“Workers are still being owed months of unpaid salaries, despite huge resources accruing to Ondo State from the federation account. Forinstance, workers at the State owned polytechnic, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic are being owed 10 months salary.





Chai see finishing Akeredolu (Aketi) has suffered 6 Likes

this Ekiti election go sweet ghan, another 16-0 loading 9 Likes

APC is a failed party!! 4 Likes

Just tell Fayose to remember what happened to Kwankwaso after helping Ganduje in the last election



He is safer promoting olushola than fayemi? He is safer promoting olushola than fayemi? 2 Likes

Akeredolu you better face your front... Your own dey for your body. 2 Likes

This is what you get when you meddle in other people's business. You have not done any concrete thing in your state, you are backing a failure like Fayemi to Ekiti State. Anuofia! 1 Like

the white beer beer man is really a failure 3 Likes

Eleka isn’t prepared to govern ekiti, he said he prefers to back to his lecturing but fayose imposed him.

Professor kolapo is a weakling who doesn’t have the charisma nd morale to be governor Fayose is failed governor who is trying to sell a beer parlor professor to ekiti people.Eleka isn’t prepared to govern ekiti, he said he prefers to back to his lecturing but fayose imposed him.Professor kolapo is a weakling who doesn’t have the charisma nd morale to be governor

Bobriskyesque write up. Aketi has done much more than Fayose.

“Ekiti is not a state to be taken by force and annexed to Ondo State by anyone. We have never served a foreign god and we are not going to start now.”

Thats a Tinubu punchline..... Thats a Tinubu punchline.....

Kudos to PDP on this realistic exposure. PDP is wining Ekiti as it won oyo state by-election. No room for propaganda again,what we need is good governance. There is hunger in the land.







And Fayose is a successful Governor





Fayose reduced the "Fountain of knowledge" to an IDP camp where rice is appreciated over infrastructural development.





Its a pity PDP still have the effrontery to mock Akeredolu after the disaster of a Fayose that befell Ekiti.





Stomach infrastructure and eye services was all that happened over the years.







This guy is ripe enough to be the main opposition publicity secretary, he is truly mouthed

Because he helps his principal to make noise and create unhealthy tension. The guy seems to be doing well in your own standard. But If it were APC person, you would have started with such adjectives as; lies, propaganda, lie lie Mohammed etc. Anyway, you have merely expressed your opinion, it must be respected. Because he helps his principal to make noise and create unhealthy tension. The guy seems to be doing well in your own standard. But If it were APC person, you would have started with such adjectives as; lies, propaganda, lie lie Mohammed etc. Anyway, you have merely expressed your opinion, it must be respected. 2 Likes 1 Share

Because he helps his principal to make noise and create unhealthy tension. The guy seems to be doing well in your own standard. But If it were APC person, you would have started with such adjectives as; lies, propaganda , lie lie Mohammed etc. Anyway, you have merely expressed your opinion, it must be respected.

propaganda isn't an adjective. propaganda isn't an adjective.

Charge and bail governor that makes education difficult for youths in his state with sky rocket tuition