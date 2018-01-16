Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari (12678 Views)

According to President Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, who was the then head of state issued strict instructions to the army that Biafrans were not enemies, but “brothers and sisters of the rest of Nigerians”.



“Earlier in my profession, during the civil war, I know how much sacrifice members of the Nigerian Red Cross and their international counterparts did both in the real front of operations and at the rear, on both sides. I think it is a lot of sacrifices because anything can happen to you in the operational areas.



“The risks they faced were real and I admire their courage and commitment to helping people who were in distress and were virtually in millions. Those photographs of people from the Biafra enclave spoke a lot.



“I remember with nostalgia the performance of the commander-in-chief, General Yakubu Gowon. Every commander was given a copy of the commander-in-chief’s instructions that we were not fighting enemies but that we were fighting our brothers. And thus, people were constrained to show a lot of restraint.



“The international observer teams were allowed to go as far as possible within and outside the front and I think this was generous and very considerate of General Gowon. He is a highly committed Nigerian" he said.



The civil war broke out in 1967 — after eastern Nigeria declared “Republic of Biafra” — and ended in 1970 with claims that millions were killed, mostly from starvation as a result of a blockade by the Nigerian government.



https://lailasnews.com/nigerian-army-was-soft-on-biafrans-during-civil-war-president-buhari/



This man just keep inflaming the passions of a section of these country.



His utterances are poisonous in nature.

He has not yet recovered from the 5% theory and he has dropped another one.

One that is at the core of every igbo man.



And some people will claim igbos hate him without a cause.



He attracts extreme reactions due to his highly controversial nature.



Those that hate him hate him bitterly, and his fans like him irrationally.

A very terrible character . 201 Likes 15 Shares

How will the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra feels right now?

The red cross of Nigeria is very stupid and useless for investituting a man whose leadership of the armed forces recently over saw the the cold blooded massacre of over 1000 shias in cold blood and buried in mass grave , an event that will forever remain a case study in the anals of classic Human right abuses ...Further its also an irony that a man who is grand patron of Miyetti Allah a Fulani group that has tacticly one way or the other overseen the gruesome murders of over 5000 innocent Nigerians in just 3 years by it's members is now also being made the grand patron of the Red cross ... this investiture is grossly unbecoming for an organization that prides it's self as an ambity of global peace and fair play during Warcraft. 62 Likes 5 Shares

The incident at Asaba proves you a liar! Devil punish you there foolish buhari



The Federal troops entered Asaba around October 5, and began ransacking houses and killing civilians, claiming they were Biafran sympathisers. Reports suggest that several hundred may have been killed individually and in groups at various locations in the town. Leaders summoned the townspeople to assemble on the morning of October 7, hoping to end the violence through a show of support for "One Nigeria." Hundreds of men, women, and children, many wearing the ceremonial akwa ocha (white) attire paraded along the main street, singing, dancing, and chanting "One Nigeria." At a junction, men and teenage boys were separated from women and young children, and gathered in an open square at Ogbe-Osowa village. Federal troops revealed machine guns, and orders were given, reportedly by Second-in-Command, Maj. Ibrahim Taiwo, to open fire. It is estimated that more than 700 men and boys were killed, some as young as 12 years old, in addition to many more killed in the preceding days.



The bodies of some victims were retrieved by family members and buried at home. But most were buried in mass graves, without appropriate ceremony. Many extended families lost dozens of men and boys. Federal troops occupied Asaba for many months, during which time most of the town was destroyed, many women and girls were raped or forcibly "married," and large numbers of citizens fled, often not returning until the war ended in 1970. The total death toll during early October was in excess of 1,000, although the exact numbers will likely never be known. 27 Likes 3 Shares





Tears go full here today Tears go full here today 21 Likes 4 Shares

This are his words!!



"I rememeber with nostalgia the performance of the Commander-in-Chief, General Gowon. Every commander was given a copy of the Commander-in-Chief's instructions that we were not fighting enemies but that we were fighting our brothers. And thus, people were constrained to show a lot of restraint." 16 Likes 1 Share

How will the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra feels right now?





They 'feels' you should learn English Language first before trolling. They 'feels' you should learn English Language first before trolling. 76 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a bloody liar and murderer 14 Likes 1 Share

They 'feels' you should learn English Language first before trolling. The next thing he will tell you is that igbos hate him without a reason.

Evil people. The next thing he will tell you is that igbos hate him without a reason.Evil people. 14 Likes

Mr Man sharrap and start packing your load.

BACK TO DAURA!!!!!! 34 Likes

How will the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra feels right now? They will feel like tearing you a hot slap. They will feel like tearing you a hot slap. 8 Likes

Hmm a starvation blockade is going soft? I guess in his mind you're not serious unless you're doing full scorched earth policy with final solution in mind. Anyway war is always terrible and civil wars especially brutual.



I can say Nigeria wasn't as ruthless as others countries during the century. The communist countries come to mind. Even Ojukwu recieved pardon and was buried with millitary honors. 3 Likes

This brain dead dullardin always making a fool of himself. The history of the devilish actions of the Nigerian forces against the Biafrans is well documented. Does he think he can erase history with those nonsensical words coming out of his dirty gworo chewing mouth 25 Likes

Buhari, the God who made the heaven and the earth will judge you. The blood of the slain by your Fulani foot soldiers will fight you 9 Likes







SO MUCH RESTRAINT THAT GOWON IS TOP TEN OF THE WORLD MOST MURDEROUS REGIME.







http://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/moslive/article-2091670/Hitler-Stalin-The-murderous-regimes-world.html





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb7Z_7AiGr8 Na the soft be this. 9 Likes 2 Shares

If the actions of the Nigerian army during the war were done in this present times, Buhari and co. Will be at the Hague facing war crimes charges right now. Lying old fool 16 Likes 3 Shares

Is he trying to say that if there's another one, they would be hard on Biafrans this time?



Make I no talk my mind. 1 Like

Later this idiot will say Igbos hate him. 6 Likes