|'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by stane007: 7:57pm
Speaking at his investiture as Grand Patron of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) at the presidential villa in Abuja, President Buhari insinuated that the Nigerian army showed lots of restraints on Biafrans during the civil war.
According to President Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, who was the then head of state issued strict instructions to the army that Biafrans were not enemies, but “brothers and sisters of the rest of Nigerians”.
“Earlier in my profession, during the civil war, I know how much sacrifice members of the Nigerian Red Cross and their international counterparts did both in the real front of operations and at the rear, on both sides. I think it is a lot of sacrifices because anything can happen to you in the operational areas.
“The risks they faced were real and I admire their courage and commitment to helping people who were in distress and were virtually in millions. Those photographs of people from the Biafra enclave spoke a lot.
“I remember with nostalgia the performance of the commander-in-chief, General Yakubu Gowon. Every commander was given a copy of the commander-in-chief’s instructions that we were not fighting enemies but that we were fighting our brothers. And thus, people were constrained to show a lot of restraint.
“The international observer teams were allowed to go as far as possible within and outside the front and I think this was generous and very considerate of General Gowon. He is a highly committed Nigerian" he said.
The civil war broke out in 1967 — after eastern Nigeria declared “Republic of Biafra” — and ended in 1970 with claims that millions were killed, mostly from starvation as a result of a blockade by the Nigerian government.
https://lailasnews.com/nigerian-army-was-soft-on-biafrans-during-civil-war-president-buhari/
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by madridguy(m): 7:57pm
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by ukukaegbu(m): 8:01pm
The speaker is stupid
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by Meritbaba(m): 8:01pm
Drama that will soon start here ehn
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by obonujoker(m): 8:01pm
Lol....... so you'd have killed them more....
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by TylerDurden: 8:01pm
Bloody Boko idiot
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by pauljumbo: 8:02pm
Another story again
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by CSTR1003: 8:04pm
This man just keep inflaming the passions of a section of these country.
His utterances are poisonous in nature.
He has not yet recovered from the 5% theory and he has dropped another one.
One that is at the core of every igbo man.
And some people will claim igbos hate him without a cause.
He attracts extreme reactions due to his highly controversial nature.
Those that hate him hate him bitterly, and his fans like him irrationally.
A very terrible character .
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by buhariguy(m): 8:05pm
This my guy again.
How will the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra feels right now?
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by SalamRushdie: 8:05pm
The red cross of Nigeria is very stupid and useless for investituting a man whose leadership of the armed forces recently over saw the the cold blooded massacre of over 1000 shias in cold blood and buried in mass grave , an event that will forever remain a case study in the anals of classic Human right abuses ...Further its also an irony that a man who is grand patron of Miyetti Allah a Fulani group that has tacticly one way or the other overseen the gruesome murders of over 5000 innocent Nigerians in just 3 years by it's members is now also being made the grand patron of the Red cross ... this investiture is grossly unbecoming for an organization that prides it's self as an ambity of global peace and fair play during Warcraft.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 8:05pm
Bastard Cow!
The incident at Asaba proves you a liar! Devil punish you there foolish buhari
The Federal troops entered Asaba around October 5, and began ransacking houses and killing civilians, claiming they were Biafran sympathisers. Reports suggest that several hundred may have been killed individually and in groups at various locations in the town. Leaders summoned the townspeople to assemble on the morning of October 7, hoping to end the violence through a show of support for "One Nigeria." Hundreds of men, women, and children, many wearing the ceremonial akwa ocha (white) attire paraded along the main street, singing, dancing, and chanting "One Nigeria." At a junction, men and teenage boys were separated from women and young children, and gathered in an open square at Ogbe-Osowa village. Federal troops revealed machine guns, and orders were given, reportedly by Second-in-Command, Maj. Ibrahim Taiwo, to open fire. It is estimated that more than 700 men and boys were killed, some as young as 12 years old, in addition to many more killed in the preceding days.
The bodies of some victims were retrieved by family members and buried at home. But most were buried in mass graves, without appropriate ceremony. Many extended families lost dozens of men and boys. Federal troops occupied Asaba for many months, during which time most of the town was destroyed, many women and girls were raped or forcibly "married," and large numbers of citizens fled, often not returning until the war ended in 1970. The total death toll during early October was in excess of 1,000, although the exact numbers will likely never be known.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by midolian(m): 8:06pm
Tears go full here today
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by ecosanders: 8:06pm
This are his words!!
"I rememeber with nostalgia the performance of the Commander-in-Chief, General Gowon. Every commander was given a copy of the Commander-in-Chief's instructions that we were not fighting enemies but that we were fighting our brothers. And thus, people were constrained to show a lot of restraint."
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by GeeString: 8:07pm
buhariguy:
They 'feels' you should learn English Language first before trolling.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by Vinstel: 8:07pm
Buhari is a bloody liar and murderer
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by CSTR1003: 8:08pm
GeeString:The next thing he will tell you is that igbos hate him without a reason.
Evil people.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by midolian(m): 8:09pm
buhariguy:
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by Funnicator: 8:09pm
fooolish vagabond.
illiterate foool of the first order.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by elgramz: 8:10pm
Mr Man sharrap and start packing your load.
BACK TO DAURA!!!!!!
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by clevvermind(m): 8:10pm
buhariguy:They will feel like tearing you a hot slap.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by Blue3k(m): 8:18pm
Hmm a starvation blockade is going soft? I guess in his mind you're not serious unless you're doing full scorched earth policy with final solution in mind. Anyway war is always terrible and civil wars especially brutual.
I can say Nigeria wasn't as ruthless as others countries during the century. The communist countries come to mind. Even Ojukwu recieved pardon and was buried with millitary honors.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by martinz1: 8:19pm
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by itchie: 8:19pm
This brain dead dullardin always making a fool of himself. The history of the devilish actions of the Nigerian forces against the Biafrans is well documented. Does he think he can erase history with those nonsensical words coming out of his dirty gworo chewing mouth
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by tunjiajayi: 8:21pm
True
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by Leonbonapart(m): 8:21pm
Buhari, the God who made the heaven and the earth will judge you. The blood of the slain by your Fulani foot soldiers will fight you
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by hammer6F: 8:21pm
Na the soft be this.
BUHARI IS A VAGABOND
SO MUCH RESTRAINT THAT GOWON IS TOP TEN OF THE WORLD MOST MURDEROUS REGIME.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/moslive/article-2091670/Hitler-Stalin-The-murderous-regimes-world.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb7Z_7AiGr8
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by Naza25: 8:21pm
If the actions of the Nigerian army during the war were done in this present times, Buhari and co. Will be at the Hague facing war crimes charges right now. Lying old fool
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by chuksanambra: 8:21pm
Is he trying to say that if there's another one, they would be hard on Biafrans this time?
Make I no talk my mind.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by Metuh: 8:22pm
Later this idiot will say Igbos hate him.
|Re: 'nigerian Army Was Soft On Biafrans During Civil War' - President Buhari by lastempero: 8:22pm
Ara gbagi dia....
