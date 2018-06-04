Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) (16328 Views)

A uniabuja final year undergraduate Ayomiposi Akintimehin has been declared missing, she left from school (University of Abuja – Mini campus gwagwalada) to Akure on Monday 28th may 2018 but hasn’t been welcomed home yet as she’s yet to arrive, her parents, friends, and families after patrolling all round major roads, motor parks, cities, hospitals, mortuaries, but the search was to no avail



Please if you’ve seen this lady anywhere don’t hesitate to call this mobile number:- 08130053718



suspicion dey jare









But if she miss true true May God bring her to safety and whoever is responsible for her abduction be exposed. Amen. All these beautiful ladies wey dey get missing during this raining season ehnsuspicion dey jareBut if she miss true true May God bring her to safety and whoever is responsible for her abduction be exposed. Amen. 15 Likes

I pray she's found. I hope she hasn't dodged into a guy's house. Just thinking oooo. Since na children come full our uni now, expect those secondary school behavior from them. 6 Likes 1 Share

Every day, young me and women keep disappearing from the zoo without traces in the name of ritual killing.



How many blood have being since the creation of this country? How was shared before it was created?



Bleep you, Nigeria! 5 Likes

be found IJN be found IJN 3 Likes

So much insecurity in the land.



God help us because no one else can. 3 Likes

All these beautiful ladies wey dey get missing during this raining season ehn suspicion dey jare









But if she miss true true May God bring her to safety and whoever is responsible for her abduction be exposed. Amen.







She is not lost, she ran away from Buhari's hardship.



By the way OP; is the owner of that phone number male or female?

I am in the mood for phone sèx and some extreme sexting. She is not lost, she ran away from Buhari's hardship.By the way OP; is the owner of that phone number male or female?I am in the mood for phone sèx and some extreme sexting. 5 Likes 2 Shares

?? Does she have a boyfriend?? 3 Likes 2 Shares

She look so innocent..I pray she is found..Hope she no go her boyfriend place?All this uni abuja girls are not to be trusted

Ask them, them buhari and IGP

Have you ask her boyfriend(s)? pls do

I hope her skull have not been minned 3 Likes

Beautiful girl. Please once she returns tell her that I want her hand in marriage.

GOD HAVE MERCY

I hope she didn't stop over at Ogun state.





May she return safely, amen.

Too pretty to be missing that there must be a thorough searching.

I hope her skull have not been minned

Lasiko ti election nkanlekun yi...



Oluwa dakun maje ki arin arinfesesi o....



Why be say na woman dey mostly fall victim of ritual kidnapping....? Just talking my own o....



God will bring her home safely. Better yet, dont forget to check her boyfriend's house or Abuja sugar daddies.... 1 Like

The worst thing a parent can experience... God help them, Amen

Hope she's seen

I just hope she is safe and I think they should ask her female friends thoroughly

kai god Abeg o the parents and family will be so in trauma. kai god Abeg o the parents and family will be so in trauma.

Hope she's found safe and sound 1 Like

I pray she's found. I hope she hasn't dodged into a guy's house. Just thinking oooo. Since na children come full our uni now, expect those secondary school behavior from them. I tell you bro.

I wonder where they're rushing to I tell you bro.I wonder where they're rushing to

Some fools will come here now to say she is staying at her boyfriend’s place. No be all women dey do olosho. I pray she is found alive and well . May the Lord protect her wherever she is and bring her back home safely. 1 Like