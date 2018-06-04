₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by victorisreal02: 8:20pm
This Uniabuja Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos)
A uniabuja final year undergraduate Ayomiposi Akintimehin has been declared missing, she left from school (University of Abuja – Mini campus gwagwalada) to Akure on Monday 28th may 2018 but hasn’t been welcomed home yet as she’s yet to arrive, her parents, friends, and families after patrolling all round major roads, motor parks, cities, hospitals, mortuaries, but the search was to no avail
Please if you’ve seen this lady anywhere don’t hesitate to call this mobile number:- 08130053718
Source:- http://9jaflaver.com/this-uniabuja-undergraduate-is-missing-have-you-seen-her-photos/
2 Shares
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:25pm
All these beautiful ladies wey dey get missing during this raining season ehn suspicion dey jare
But if she miss true true May God bring her to safety and whoever is responsible for her abduction be exposed. Amen.
15 Likes
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by PurplePatch(m): 8:26pm
I pray she's found. I hope she hasn't dodged into a guy's house. Just thinking oooo. Since na children come full our uni now, expect those secondary school behavior from them.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by givan: 8:28pm
Every day, young me and women keep disappearing from the zoo without traces in the name of ritual killing.
How many blood have being since the creation of this country? How was shared before it was created?
Bleep you, Nigeria!
5 Likes
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 9:40pm
Lemme nor say whats on my mind sha
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by casydigital(m): 9:40pm
victorisreal02:be found IJN
3 Likes
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by TheUbermensch: 9:41pm
So much insecurity in the land.
God help us because no one else can.
3 Likes
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by casydigital(m): 9:41pm
decatalyst:
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:42pm
She is not lost, she ran away from Buhari's hardship.
By the way OP; is the owner of that phone number male or female?
I am in the mood for phone sèx and some extreme sexting.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 9:42pm
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Mouthgag: 9:43pm
Does she have a boyfriend??
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Allylic(f): 9:43pm
She look so innocent..I pray she is found..Hope she no go her boyfriend place?All this uni abuja girls are not to be trusted
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by package7(m): 9:43pm
Ask them, them buhari and IGP
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Philinho(m): 9:43pm
Have you ask her boyfriend(s)? pls do
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by somadinho10: 9:43pm
I hope her skull have not been minned
3 Likes
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 9:44pm
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by holyidol: 9:44pm
Beautiful girl. Please once she returns tell her that I want her hand in marriage.
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by ophatlewis(m): 9:44pm
GOD HAVE MERCY
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by dreamwords: 9:45pm
a
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Skelewu: 9:45pm
I hope she didn't stop over at Ogun state.
May she return safely, amen.
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by itsede: 9:46pm
Too pretty to be missing that there must be a thorough searching.
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by dreamwords: 9:46pm
somadinho10:
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by ultiabaz36(m): 9:48pm
Lasiko ti election nkanlekun yi...
Oluwa dakun maje ki arin arinfesesi o....
Why be say na woman dey mostly fall victim of ritual kidnapping....? Just talking my own o....
God will bring her home safely. Better yet, dont forget to check her boyfriend's house or Abuja sugar daddies....
1 Like
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Suko110(m): 9:48pm
The worst thing a parent can experience... God help them, Amen
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 9:50pm
Hope she's seen
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Andyibest: 9:50pm
I just hope she is safe and I think they should ask her female friends thoroughly
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Deltatoto: 9:50pm
victorisreal02:kai god Abeg o the parents and family will be so in trauma.
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 9:51pm
Hope she's found safe and sound
1 Like
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by Bryan12(m): 9:51pm
PurplePatch:I tell you bro.
I wonder where they're rushing to
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by shadrach77: 9:55pm
Some fools will come here now to say she is staying at her boyfriend’s place. No be all women dey do olosho. I pray she is found alive and well . May the Lord protect her wherever she is and bring her back home safely.
1 Like
|Re: This Female UNIABUJA Undergraduate Is Missing!! Have You Seen Her? (Photos) by IamFreedom: 9:58pm
Olodumare maa shey e lawari o, Amin !!!
