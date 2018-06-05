₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Nijablog: 9:24pm On Jun 04
A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Gift Innocent took to her Facebook page to share the picture of her own customized new super eagles jersey but unknown to her, the jersey came with a necklace.
See Photos Below...
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Nijablog: 9:25pm On Jun 04
See Reactions...
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by oshe11: 9:27pm On Jun 04
She beaurifull
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by ojun50(m): 9:35pm On Jun 04
All this beautiful girls with fish brain will nt stop dis nonsense
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by emeijeh(m): 9:36pm On Jun 04
oshe11:
Look Jersey na, no look face.
If you see her real face en? You will be shouting Happy new year upandan on June 5th.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Treasure17(m): 9:36pm On Jun 04
Self deceit with your customized jersey.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by EweduAfonja(f): 9:45pm On Jun 04
That House izza shyte hole... just check out the ceiling and the rusty Fan.... Aka it was white
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by oshe11: 9:57pm On Jun 04
emeijeh:Hahahahaahhaahahhaahha
These gurls ain't REAL
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Homeboiy: 10:33pm On Jun 04
White polo she use app design am
Oh someone should help me with her number make I help her with money to buy the original jersey
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Ever8054: 11:15pm On Jun 04
let her have a warm shower b4 I comment cause I came to see two things.. the jersey and the beauty I have seen the jersey but yet to see the beauty cause her real face is covered with "potopoto...
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by SeunSister: 3:40am
I just had to create an account because of her.
I know her on FB. Gift Innocent
For those saying she is wearing makeup, gift is actually beautiful and a crush of mine but nevertheless women do usually wear makeup in almost all the time.
And also I saw a guy complaining about the poor condition of her house. Must Every beautiful be wealthy. Hers are not but I know her as a hard working babe - Fashion designer.
For this her innovative, thumbs up bae
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by SeunSister: 3:41am
Homeboiy:
Mr helper, na only women you dey help
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Icon4s(m): 4:04am
" I know is expensive" . Where did you drop the "it"?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by talk2archy: 8:59am
You thinks say na only you sabi slay
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by IMASTEX: 8:59am
Creativity
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Nairalandmentor(m): 9:00am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by lawrence35(m): 9:00am
She is beautiful... And her design is fine....
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by buskie13(m): 9:00am
very irrelevant news on a Tuesday morning, the mods are mad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by adesina746: 9:00am
What a wonderful designer
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by lurdmichael: 9:01am
shez cute tho
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Mrkikaka6ee: 9:02am
Self made
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by tohshine(m): 9:02am
EweduAfonja:Lemme see your own house, my mind is telling me there won't be no difference
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by yvett: 9:04am
lovely
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by wildcatter23(m): 9:06am
Both her and the jersey were photoshopped.
By the way which kain ceiling and unfortunate ceiling fan dey her back.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Brunosampson(m): 9:06am
Creativity
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by janellemonae: 9:09am
Many people have bn doing this 'drawing jersey' thing and its bn trending on instagram since last week.
Old gist.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by sirwilson(m): 9:09am
Elle est belle.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by okolet(m): 9:13am
We do appreciate your typing effort, but nobody send you this one you dey so
SeunSister:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by ClassyJay: 9:13am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Lanretoye(m): 9:14am
The jersey be like dem paint am.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:20am
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Lady Rocks Her New Super Eagles Jersey - See Reactions by Spectraz: 9:20am
Nice one
