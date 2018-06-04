₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by KikBuhari2Daura: 9:32pm
World Tourism Organisation Meeting and Bukola Saraki: How The Buhari Administration Continues to Lose Credibility Daily
My attention has been drawn to comments made by Lai Mohammed, Buhari’s fallacious minister of information, who said Abuja was not safe enough to host foreign ministers four years ago during the Presidency of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.
Speaking at a press briefing to welcome participants to the the 61st meeting of the UN World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO-CAF, holding in Abuja, Mr. Mohammed said:
“Four years ago, hosting this event in Abuja would have been a pipe dream, considering the level of insecurity. Remember that Boko Haram carried out many deadly attacks in this capital city. That is now history.”
Lai Mohammed, being the notorious liar that he is, has forgotten that exactly four years ago, world leaders gathered in Abuja for the World Economic Forum from May 7 to May 10, 2014.
Between a ministerial meeting of the UN World Tourism Organization, UNWTO, and a meeting of world leaders at the World Economic Forum, which is more prestigious and which requires more security?
Not only did Abuja play host to the World Economic Forum, Nigeria under Jonathan, also hosted major world leaders in Abuja, including German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, who visited Abuja between July 14-15, 2011, then French President, Francois Hollande, who visited between February 27-28, 2014 and then Lebanese President, Michel Suleiman, who visited between March 18-19, 2013, amongst many others.
From the above and numerous other instances, it has been established beyond all reasonable doubt that we are dealing with a dishonest administration that will say or do anything to remain relevant.
In a related development that showcases their fallacious tendencies, they now want us to believe that the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki, is the mastermind of the deadly Offa Bank robbery.
The allegation against Mr. Saraki begs the question, does the Buhari government even reason? The amount of money stolen during the Offa Bank Robbery is not up to the sum of monies that Bukola Saraki gives out in charity to the masses during Sallah and other Islamic festive occasions. The Senate President also sits atop a ₦100 billion annual budget. Why would he sponsor a bank robbery?
These and other unintelligent lies are just recent instances of the serial dishonesty and lack of integrity displayed by the Buhari administration. It has gotten so bad that if Lai Mohammed or Garba Shehu tell you good morning, you had better check your watch to ensure that it is indeed morning.
These constant barrage of lies by the Buhari administration has made Nigeria a butt of international jokes and led to a situation where we have lost our pride of place as the Giant of Africa.
Nigerians may recall that on April 27, Garba Shehu, spokesman to President Buhari, lied that President Buhari was the first African President to be received by US President, Donald Trump, at the White House.
I had the singular honour of exposing the Presidency’s lie through a video I released of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi being received by President Trump at the White House on April 3, 2017, more than a year before Mr. Trump met Mr. Buhari.
The question Nigerians should ask the Buhari government is this:
If former President Jonathan is the failure they claim he is, then why are they always keen to compare themselves with him? It is human nature to compare oneself with the best. They always compare themselves with Jonathan a man who they claim is a failure. Do they have an inferiority complex?
Reno Omokri
Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies.
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by sarrki(m): 9:33pm
Omockery
The champion and spokesmen of enemies of state
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by KikBuhari2Daura: 9:36pm
sarrki:
Shut up !!!!!its either you debunk his assertion with facts
run along
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by xandy84: 9:39pm
It's time this government stop talking. Nothing is making sense with this government that even an ardent supporter will find it almost impossible to defend this reckless government. Nigeria and Nigerians never had it this bad before.
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by ojun50(m): 9:41pm
I pity lie Muhammad nd his family members after 2019
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by xandy84: 9:44pm
Guy, don't you think you should approach this write up with a sane mind? Reno gave facts and his facts is dated which makes it verifiable. You either verify his fact or just avoid the thread so you don't make yourself the only mad man in the market square. No insult intended but we should join hands and rescue Nigeria from the claws of the most clueless man that ever walk on Earth.
sarrki:
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by ahaika23: 9:51pm
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by bandol(m): 9:54pm
Dear Minister of Information,
The above is for your information and necessary action.
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Sirjamo: 10:05pm
White lies from Mr Mokry, David Cameron came to Nigeria in 2014 but stopped in Lagos. No sane word leader would risk his life by going to a city where even the nation's police headquarters was bombed.
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Paperwhite(m): 10:08pm
Good one there again Reno.I'm now compelled to agree with anything that unravel the lies,deceit, propaganda & evil that the wicked APC is all about.
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Paperwhite(m): 10:11pm
xandy84:I advise that you don't mention that fella again.He is beyond redemption.
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by chuksjuve(m): 10:31pm
sarrki:
See how you just expose yourself intellectually all because of 30k.
Sarrki quit sycophancy !!!
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Ejemehn(m): 10:32pm
I just read 3 different issues.
And sincerely, they're all irrelevant. And Mr Reno is trying to remain relevant.
1. Who doesn't know that Lai Mohammed has an Oscar in telling lies. We don't need you to remind us.
2. This issue of comparing GEJ bla bla bla is becoming stale... "Una no dey tire"?
3. Bukola Saraki's case is DOA. Sensible and objective minds know that this is just a game. We don't need you to remind us
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:32pm
This APC government has made Nigeria a laughing thing in the market
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by oluwasegun007(m): 10:32pm
That's stale news..
That part he said he thought he should be fasting got me... Lol
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by ruffhandu: 10:32pm
Do Nigerians still believe Lai?
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by slawomir: 10:33pm
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Houseofglam7(f): 10:33pm
Sherlock Holmes
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by massinola(m): 10:33pm
Everything in this country presently is a lie, including bet9Ja. Just check out
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by MorataFC: 10:33pm
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:34pm
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by MDVCONSULTANTS: 10:34pm
Have you ever wondered why Reno needs to be an opposition from the US?
Cos I remember in the last adminstration lai Mohammedan and co were free in Nigeria talking
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by xandy84: 10:34pm
Really? That's too bad for him
Paperwhite:
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by hotspec(m): 10:34pm
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by QuickStandard: 10:35pm
Hmmmmm, one thing you can't take from Reno, is the fact that he always put the facts for everyone to see.
Too bad that after 3yrs, this administration still revel in blame games.
Nobody voted for you to come and complain for 4yrs, what the past admin did wrong.
You were voted in to come make a positive impact.
#STOPTHETALK AND #WORK
However, you can call for a free quote, for all your alternative energy solutions.
Solar, inverters, UPS systems, batteries.
Sales, installation, maintenance and repairs.
We also buy used/scrap inverters and UPS batteries
Check our profile for contacts.
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Bossontop(m): 10:35pm
U mean there is not even a single BMC or zombie to debunk Reno's claims??.......chaiiii!!!....u guys dont deserve June salary lai lai
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Metuh: 10:35pm
Hit em with the truth till they hear word.
Party of liars
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Maldek666: 10:36pm
sarrki:
Buhari Yahoo Boy. You are earning your pay. Ride on, sometimes I wonder if you people are generator repairers, cos only Generator repairers support darkness.
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by deebsman1(m): 10:36pm
Omokri the chief defender corruption
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by Nofav0rs(m): 10:36pm
sarrki:You're just an air headed nuisance
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by continentalceo(m): 10:37pm
|Re: "Lai Mohammed's Big Lie Busted" - By Reno Omokri by gurunlocker: 10:37pm
I don't understand why this useless government must compare everything they do to GEJs, like they feel so insecure and inferior.
