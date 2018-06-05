₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by 1960ng(m): 1:30pm
Man leaks Nudes photos of his beautiful ex-girlfriend on Twitter for infecting him with HIV
A Twitter user (@___Cruzzk) posted his beautiful ex girlfriend’s n*des and s*x photos on Twitter.
He tweeted :
You cheated on me several times , I forgave you but you wouldn’t stop cheating on me with several men I am clearly better than . We broke up few months only for me to find out you’ve infected me with HIV. That’s fair because it’s pay back time.
I will post you nudes on here on Twitter and on facebook with your face on it @_Thedamiway.
Cruzzk vowed to use social media to tarnish the image of his girlfriend who he claims infected him with HIV. The couple dated for almost a year then had a nasty break up.
The post is currently trending the cyber with some online users mocking the lady for the ‘disgrace’ while others are blasting the guy for doing such thing.
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by malificent(f): 1:33pm
He needs to start preschool afresh. There are other ways to exact revenge not this.
From the pictures, she could pass for a porn star. Every man's secret fantasy
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by RB007: 1:35pm
That cùm on
her face? Damn Girl!
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by eezeribe(m): 1:35pm
OK
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by IamD18: 1:38pm
Medicine after death. Nude or no nude, you are infected and gone.
Leaking her nude pictures won't cure you.
She cheated and you kept forgiving her simply because she was giving you a mind-blowing magnifying and electrifying sex.
In your next world, learn how to make decisions with your sense, not with your diiick
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by Funnicator: 1:54pm
malificent:
man
i deh find girl weh fit act porn like that en gf o
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by Funnicator: 1:59pm
1960ng:
oga even on your site it is censored.
Where is the link to uncensored pictures before i lose my temper. How dare u deny us our joy
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by 2eggs1goal: 2:02pm
What u get for dating a whor.e..
Rule number one:: Never take a cheating girl back.. Alpha mindset
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by vizkiz: 2:03pm
Freaky girl.... Me likey!
Damn! She is hot!
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by nanakgh(m): 2:08pm
Mmmm.....my kinda freak....minus the HIV of course
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by Archangel15: 2:15pm
vizkiz:
She has HIV
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by CaptJeffry: 2:17pm
This pretty girl HIV positive?
Dude needs to stop this madness though.
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by Ire2(m): 2:29pm
Damn! She's tight!
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by 2eggs1goal: 2:35pm
Na to go twitter to see the clear version of the pictures sure pass
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by Blessynokoro: 2:36pm
nawa o
Meanwhile
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by alertness(m): 2:37pm
only if HIV could show on the face.Guys,not all that glitter is gold
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:49pm
I condemn the expose but Jesus...
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by RemedyLab: 3:07pm
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by johnkey: 3:29pm
how come I can't find either of them on Twitter? would love to see uncensored. Stoopid link
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by Tallesty1(m): 3:30pm
malificent:You don't tell people how to revenge because you're not in their shoes. It is same in a fight, once you throw a punch, expect the other person to hit you wherever s/he feels will hurt you most. You can't say "hey, I slapped you on your legs so you can't hit my face". You don't chose, it is the other person that decides where to hit and how to hit because a punch is a punch, same with revenge.
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by SalamRushdie: 3:31pm
Her kitty slit is quite clean
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by anibirelawal(m): 3:44pm
So this girl is HIV+, guys beware o!
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by DIKEnaWAR: 4:07pm
Reporting for work on twitter live!
HIV pussy is no different from non HIV pussy. How do we know the difference people?
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by folakemigeh(f): 4:19pm
Covers face
I can never forget the first day i went for my HIV test.... Even though i knew i'd be negative, i was still shivering and started thinking of "What IF"
Those waiting hours were the longest and craziest ever in my life
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by chuksanambra: 4:20pm
malificent:
Well done ma, Special Adviser on Revenge.
It's really good he put her pictures online for us to see. At least, we can see that this apple is poisonous before eating it.
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by muckross(m): 4:20pm
folakemigeh:
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by Coldfeets: 4:20pm
Who censored this thing?!
I say who censored this thing?!
Who is that unfortunate nonentity that censored this thing?!!
That person will definitely die... one day!!!
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by naijjaman(m): 4:21pm
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by loadedvibes: 4:21pm
Lol.
Hahahaha.. worth it
|Re: Man Leaks Nude Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend On Twitter For Infecting Him With HIV by EmmaOgbu(m): 4:21pm
God have mercy on you.
You enjoy her skin to skin,
Why u no go get HIV?
To you and you who go round enjoying without rain coat, repent, HIV, HBsAg, HCV... is real.
God bless you with a good wife to enjoy till you die
