"Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos
A Nigerian man who is from a royal lineage in Benin Kingdom has revealed why a woman cannot become an Oba in their kingdom. The Benin man identified as Black Rice on social media, took time to explain the reason for law restricting women to the royal throne as he shared pictures to buttress his points.
Below is what he shared online;
WHY WOMAN CANNOT BECOME AN OBA IN BENIN KINGDOM...
At the demise of EZOTI, Prince OKPAME was dispatched to ESI to bring home Ezoti's only son, Prince OWERE to ascend the throne of his father... Unfortunately, Prince OKPAME was suspected to have murdered Prince OWERE and his mother, who were buried alive on their way to the City.
Although Prince OKPAME reported that these people died of natural causes; but the Binis held that they were untimely killed, where upon Prince OKPAME was banished and the Prince thereafter sought refuge in ORA... About 1473 AD.
OLUA the Second Son of EWUARE THE GREAT refused the throne as he feared that Prince OKPAME [his brother] would kill him.
The ELDER sister of OLUA my great-great grandad, Princess EDELEYO, was then persuaded to reign as OBA but while she was on her way to USELU to be invested as EDAIKEN, she found herself in the grip of her menstrual period and was therefore unable to perform all rituals which by custom must have no contamination with such conditions regarded as unclean.
The Princess had to remain @ a place now called OGHE EDELEYO for some days; Unfortunately the menstrual period persisted for quite a while and this made the UZAMA [the seven king makers] and EGHAEVBO {wise ones] to decide that, NO WOMAN SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO REIGN AS AN OBA IN FUTURE...
However every EDAIKEN visits Princess EDELEYO'S SHRINE to perform some ceremonies on his way to USELU after his INVESTITURE... In the end, the CHIEFS persuaded OLUA to accept the Throne and thereafter he was CROWNED OBA...
THE ITSEKIRI CONNECTION...
On the assumption of the OBASHIP, OLUA sent his younger son OHON [my grand father] to EHOR AS ENOGIE [DUKE] to keep watch on Prince OKPAME who was threatening an attack on BENIN... IGINUWA his elder son was not popular with the people because of the bad advice he gave to the OBA his father...
The OBA fearing the people will not allow his son to reign as OBA after his demise decided to found him IGINUWA A KINGDOM.
Thus he became the 1st. OLU OF ODIGHI N'AMEN, THE FOUNDER OF THE ITSEKIRI KINGDOM; from where my maternal linage originates...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/why-a-woman-cannot-be-an-oba-in-benin-kingdom-man-reveals-with-photos.html
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by pyyxxaro: 2:32pm
A woman can never be a Governor in EDO STATE
Tribal War go soon start for here
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by babyfaceafrica: 3:43pm
Story
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by YourNemesis: 3:44pm
Africans would always justify their backwardness. D period lasted for ever na . A country ruled by a woman still came to ransack and destroy d kingdom
lol... These are the same people who brought out a disgusting juju that hadn't been brought out for over 300 years to fight human trafficking.
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by inoki247: 3:44pm
food iz readyy Time for some set of pipul to start crying... we want equality. wen d ancestors cant grant dem dat... we ar not in England...
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by Mutemenot(m): 3:45pm
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by GreenMavro: 3:45pm
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by alphaconde(m): 3:45pm
who oba even help
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by TheUbermensch: 3:46pm
Women should be seen but never heard.
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by Swiftlee(m): 3:46pm
Boom
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by okomile(f): 3:46pm
Let the men continue ruling
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by virago(f): 3:46pm
pyyxxaro:
Tribal or Gender war
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by phlame(m): 3:46pm
These pictures have nothing to do with the reason
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by fabinfos(f): 3:47pm
How is this going to affect the price of Fish?
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by gasparpisciotta(m): 3:47pm
Our cultural heritage
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by solpat(m): 3:48pm
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by Offpoint: 3:48pm
Honestly it's not of my business and I don't care.
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by ednut1(m): 3:48pm
Africans would always justify their backwardness. D period lasted for ever na . A country ruled by a woman still came to ransack and destroy d kingdom
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by okwabayi(m): 3:48pm
Long story short: the title 'OBA' signifies a male gender. If a female is chosen it would change to something else.
I've never heard of female sultans or emirs, so... what's the person's point again?
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by horlarwereleh(m): 3:48pm
Waiting for the feminist to rubbish this thread!!! SMH
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by Affordablerent: 3:48pm
Man made law
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 3:49pm
Actually, something's are not meant for women. God made it so.
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by SamOgasco(m): 3:51pm
Oga oooooo. Does that means that the Queen of England doesn't mensurate?
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by Ellabae(f): 3:52pm
I don't think that's a big deal. The men can continue.
|Re: "Why Woman Cannot Be An Oba In Benin Kingdom" - Man Reveals With Photos by Speakdatruth: 3:52pm
Tradition and tradition
