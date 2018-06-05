₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by themomentng: 2:50pm
1. The attention of the All-Atiku Support Groups, umbrella body of millions of supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has been drawn to a newspaper report credited to the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Professor Itse Sagay.
2. The AASG wishes to correct the erroneous impression which the purported claim by someone in the calibre of Professor Sagay must have painted in the minds of the unsuspecting public and innocent Nigerians, most of whom are lovers of the former Vice President of Nigeria and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar.
3. It is indeed sad and in bad taste that Itse Sagay, a learned Professor of Law for that matter, and someone who by his calling, training and experience is expected to know better and sufficiently informed is the one who made such mischievous statement alluding to, and implying the idea that refusal to grant a request for an entry visa by the United States of America which was based on “Administrative” procedure, is a prerequisite and precondition for qualification to becoming the President of a sovereign nation like Nigeria.
4. We hold strongly that it is the prerogative of the United States of America or any other country for that matter, its embassies, diplomatic missions and consulates to grant entry visa to whoever it pleases, but also hold that denial of same for whatever reason as they may deem fit does not qualify anyone of criminal complicity. Several Nigerians have been denied in the past, and many more will still be denied, but Nigerian citizens so denied are not criminals. Waziri Atiku Abubakar is no exception.
6. The United States of America has never at any time accused nor alluded to any legal or criminal infraction against Waziri Atiku Abubakar and one would have thought it answers to intelligence, common sense and the calling of Professor Sagay to speak to facts of law in this regard and not corner street discussions, beer parlour gossips, rumours and hearsays.
7. Atiku Abubakar has been out of government since 2007; and that is about eleven years ago; as a businessman and a successful one at that, he has travelled to several countries all over the world including the United Kingdom, and many of these countries signed extradition pact with the United States of America, and he has not been declared wanted in any.
8. We observed that Professor Sagay has been so eager to retain his job with the present administration and nothing would be considered too odious for him to please his employer and paymaster even if such puts his integrity at stake and push him to the lowest level of esteem. It beats every imagination that Professor Sagay has constantly overreached his core mandate in advisory capacity to Mr. President and has become another vocal tool in the propaganda machine of the APC.
9. However, we at All-Atiku Support Groups and indeed all men and women of goodwill have a different view about how political battles should be fought and won. We are of the view that our democracy, having gone through the crucibles of trials and errors should have matured to a level where issues, policies and programmes are the plank upon which public discourse should rest. We think persons in his status should be above petty and mischievous hearsays and beer-parlour gossips, a new vocation that Professor Sagay has suddenly graduated himself into.
10. Nigerians are, more than ever before, interested in robust discussions bordering on policies and programmes of the current administration and the APC led Federal government. They want to know how the policies and programmes have impacted positively on their lives and improve their living conditions and not deliberate ploys of the handlers of President Muhammadu Buhari to stifle dissenting voices and members of the opposition. Sadly, our democracy is the greatest victim of the self-righteous war which is being directed at hounding free citizens but sparring members of the exclusive club of APC and Aso Rock cabals.
11. We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in and call Professor Sagay to order on his not-too-responsible statements which are capable of hurting our hard won democracy.
Signed:
Oladimeji Fabiyi
Chairman, All-Atiku Support Groups
Abuja
5th June, 2018.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by borlah50(m): 2:53pm
Is dat allwelldone sir
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by kessling: 3:25pm
Same old Atiku. Be wary of those desperate for power
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by SalamRushdie: 3:29pm
Don't mind Sagay and his smelly mouth abeg ..lets be focused
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by MadeInTokyo: 3:35pm
Sagay see ur life
7 Likes
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by muykem: 3:46pm
USA can't refuse a caliber of ATIKU a visa all things being equal. We need to tell ourselves the truth.
7 Likes
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by hakimi1974(m): 3:54pm
me too make i throw one beer parlour gist. mr. athiefku i hear say you prefer the company of men in za ozza room. nah true?.
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by CLASSMAN: 4:02pm
Simple thing, go to use that's all
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by merit455(m): 4:05pm
Is true
1 Like
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by MickenzyOnDBeat: 4:08pm
Atikulation transmission..
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by id911: 4:18pm
Fabiyi my boss I sight you. You shouldn't have bothered replying that double-mouthed Sagay because his days are numbered.
May God bless our incoming President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
10 Likes
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:19pm
I'm sorry to say this,Sagay doesn't talk like a wise man.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by nairavsdollars(f): 4:31pm
Why the thing come pain Atiku like this?
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:32pm
I Stand With Atiku
But where is Atiku2019?
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by chukwukahenry(m): 4:33pm
this is Nigeria
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by iamleumas: 4:33pm
Bbbb
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by bid4rich(m): 4:35pm
Lolz
Nonsense remain nonsense even when spoken by famous scientists / professor
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by nkul: 4:35pm
Sagay used to be a revered lawyer, now he has sold his conscience for amala and gbegiri
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:36pm
JOKE OF A NATION!
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by GreenNegro(m): 4:36pm
Why Atiku no wan go USA sef?
1 Like
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by brodalokie: 4:38pm
From fulfilling all righteousness to getting ignorantly corrupt. I can relate...
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:40pm
Over to you, Professor Itse Sagay.
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by StaffofOrayan(m): 4:46pm
You are so right
We should have seen that Buhari was just power hungry
kessling:
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by Newpride(m): 4:48pm
Who are the illiterate supporters of Atiku, tell ur lord and savior to go visit US.
US don’t even give their visa to a well known fraudster like Atiku.
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by agbadamal: 4:49pm
Hmmm!!! Bear parlor political analysis. It is the analysis made under the influence of alcohol. Are you interested in export trade? Click on the first link on my signature.
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by tope777(m): 4:54pm
I stand with Nigeria.
#itispossible
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by surgical: 4:56pm
JONNYSPUTE:how can any of them be wise even their oga buhari is not wise
1 Like
|Re: Atiku's Supporters Lambast Sagay: You Engage In Beer Parlour Gossips by hucienda: 5:00pm
The battle has unofficially begun.
