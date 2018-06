Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Snoopdogg Shades Ghanaians, Praises Nigerian World Cup Jersey (Photos) (32174 Views)

American rapper "Snoopdogg" took to his instagram page to compare Nigerian world cup Jersey to Ghanian jersey And y'all will find it funny.

Lolsss...... snoop baba... chai... old age... Good music is fading out... snoop, fabulous, diddy, 50, Nas, Usher, Ginuwine... o God..... Can't believe I don't listen to songs again... chai... 159 Likes 9 Shares

I still have his movie ' doggy style 6 Likes

1 Like 1 Share

majamajic:

I still have his movie ' doggy style Dem ask you ? Dem ask you ? 85 Likes 1 Share

Makydebbie right now 76 Likes 2 Shares

Mah nigga

snoop den gana knack you jazz ooo 7 Likes

When others were qualifying for world cup, Ghana were busy dancing one corner. 204 Likes 13 Shares

damn is that Snoop dogg, niqqaa grew old so freakin fast 1 Like 2 Shares



ROTFL ROTFL





∆ Na serious thing oooo... Eventually, Nigeria go comot from group stage... ∆





Our only problem is most of these greedy leaders but God pass them. Hey c'mon we naija we always rockOur only problem is most of these greedy leaders but God pass them. 3 Likes

Doggy style 5 Likes

∆ Na serious thing oooo... Eventually, Nigeria go comot from group stage... ∆





and our jersey will live on and our jersey will live on 13 Likes

This is mean... Dayuum

Is that why snoop dogg's dread are like mop? 27 Likes

olasaad:





Olasaad is so humble and teachable



100 yards original wife material Olasaad is so humble and teachable100 yards original wife material 4 Likes























..check my profile if you live in Jos and environs Very funny..check my profile if you live in Jos and environs

why will he compare Ghana and naija for dressing... naija dress pass US... 13 Likes

...and dis na achievement ba? 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerians should be careful about the kind of hype going around about the jersey, it might get into the players head

Ghana don suffer no be small 14 Likes 1 Share

Smooth dog

But this our jersey no fine for my eyes o.

LoL... K.O

