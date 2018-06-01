₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by SanusiGworo: 6:15pm
A member of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure, has raised an alarm over what he said is a plot to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/breaking-lawmakers-secretly-gathering-signatures-impeach-president-buhari-kazaure/
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by SalamRushdie: 6:17pm
Kazuare you are a very stupid man
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by SanusiGworo: 6:19pm
They should hurry up.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Almaiga: 6:20pm
DEAD on arrival.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by RuthlessLeader(m): 6:20pm
We all know they won't do anything to that dullard
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Paperwhite(m): 6:21pm
What can the useless NASS do-all is just a charade.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by buhariguy(m): 6:21pm
Pls add my signature,
I must impeach buhari tonight.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:21pm
Eye service wee kill you.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Crocky23: 6:22pm
Do it before Christmas biko.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by ebuk4real(m): 6:24pm
Infact, they should be recommended for a nobel peace price award...
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by fakeprophet(m): 6:24pm
kazaure that always battle with grammar think he has an opinion. like kazaure, like Yarimo, like Nwgenekwenu, like sarrki, like madridguy all of them are sick in the brain. they should be subjected to any form of scientific definition. I know there is sand or maggots in their Brains
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by engrsyer: 6:26pm
They should bring the list to me let me sign also. Buhari must go!
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by DeOTR: 6:27pm
This country is going nowhere near progress with this crop of leaders.
Killer Herdsmen have killed thousands this year alone, and with many more reasons why Buhari should be removed, these self-centered law makers didn't deem it fit to consider impeaching the president until they started feeling the heat.
You guys are on your own. Y'all can elimimate eachother for all I care.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by seunmsg(m): 6:28pm
It is an effort in futility. Buhari cannot be impeached.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Moghalu4Pres: 6:41pm
.
.
That will be a welcome news if it were possible. But Saraki doesn't want Osinbajo to take over. That's what 99% don't know.
.
.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by DaBullIT(m): 6:45pm
Let them try
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by freeze001(f): 6:51pm
How is Kazaure in support of the resolution to fire the service/security chiefs but not against what can be used as a means of compelling the president to comply?
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Viergeachar: 6:59pm
Good
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by pinkcottoncandy: 7:00pm
Please the idjots should do the needful and not make noise all the time
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by chuksanambra: 7:00pm
Cowards
Let's see who would move the motion and the person to second it.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Akinz0126(m): 7:00pm
Opari...All we need to do is to take a back sit and watch how things unfold...
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by BabaIbo: 7:01pm
Observing
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Vision2045(m): 7:01pm
How I wish we can just call a meeting of all Federal Legislators and members of the Federal Executive , with some vital part chieftain of both APC and PDP under a roof and we blow them all out ..Divide the Nation across the Biafra,Arewa and oduduwa Systems
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by babepink(f): 7:01pm
They should be very fast about it
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Moghalu4Pres: 7:02pm
I doubt.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Lanretoye(m): 7:02pm
Kikiki...the lawmakers that are powerles.
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Metuh: 7:02pm
Oh lawd. Make this happen
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by Pascal181: 7:03pm
Long overdue
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by gbeseun(m): 7:03pm
Do they have the liver to do so?yeyenatu
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by obaataaokpaewu: 7:03pm
freeze001:Is he not the Bakin Zuwo of our time? Does he even know what a resolution mean?
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by babepink(f): 7:04pm
They should be fast about it
|Re: Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure by tolexy007(m): 7:05pm
in sane society this mumu called Kazure cannot b a Councillor....
