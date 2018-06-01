Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lawmakers Secretly Gathering Signatures To Impeach Buhari - Kazaure (16080 Views)

Why Senate Can’t Impeach Buhari – Senator Ahmed Lawan / PDP, APC Youths Clash At Benin Airport Over Motion To Impeach Buhari / Senators, Reps Collecting Signatures To Impeach Buhari - The Cable (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

A member of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure, has raised an alarm over what he said is a plot to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.



Kazaure, who addressed the House Press Corps immediately after the 3-hour long joint closed door session of the Senate and the House, said some lawmakers have been mandated to collect signatures to impeach President Buhari.



Kazuare, adjudged one of the closest allies of the president in the House, said” I do not support this move because the man Buhari is a very good man. Kazuare however expressed confidence that those behind the impeachment move will not be able to reach the constitutionally required two-third majority. Kazaure also disclosed that he was opposed to what he said is a threat to impeach the president if he fails to implement the resolutions reached at the joint executive session.



According to him, the resolution to use legislative instruments should the president fail to take action on the resolutions reached by lawmakers is a veiled impeachment threat. “I tried to raise an amendment, but they didn’t allow me to do so. This is because, we had a resolution that, all what we did…that if the Federal Government doesn’t meet our demands, that we will take any legislative action against the executive. “I am not in support of this and many of us (lawmakers) are not in support of this. Many of us are not in support of threatening the president because we know he is a man of integrity,” he said.



“The issue of people collecting signatures to serve a notice of impeachment to the president….we know this is happening in the House. “But we know nobody can afford to show us the list of people who want to impeach the president. “I tell you nobody can present this list because they cannot get two-third majority.



“Those of us who support the president in the Senate and the House have the numbers. We are strong enough to stop anything called impeachment,” Kazaure added. On other resolutions, the lawmaker said he is in support, particularly, to the one that demands that security chiefs should be fired.





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/breaking-lawmakers-secretly-gathering-signatures-impeach-president-buhari-kazaure/ 8 Likes 1 Share

Kazuare you are a very stupid man 182 Likes 15 Shares

They should hurry up. 117 Likes 5 Shares

DEAD on arrival. 28 Likes 7 Shares

We all know they won't do anything to that dullard 2 Likes

What can the useless NASS do-all is just a charade. 6 Likes

Pls add my signature,

I must impeach buhari tonight. 56 Likes 2 Shares

Eye service wee kill you. 32 Likes

Do it before Christmas biko. 13 Likes

Infact, they should be recommended for a nobel peace price award... 10 Likes

kazaure that always battle with grammar think he has an opinion. like kazaure, like Yarimo, like Nwgenekwenu, like sarrki, like madridguy all of them are sick in the brain. they should be subjected to any form of scientific definition. I know there is sand or maggots in their Brains 44 Likes 5 Shares

They should bring the list to me let me sign also. Buhari must go! 8 Likes

This country is going nowhere near progress with this crop of leaders.

Killer Herdsmen have killed thousands this year alone, and with many more reasons why Buhari should be removed, these self-centered law makers didn't deem it fit to consider impeaching the president until they started feeling the heat.

You guys are on your own. Y'all can elimimate eachother for all I care. 23 Likes 1 Share

It is an effort in futility. Buhari cannot be impeached. 3 Likes

.

.

That will be a welcome news if it were possible. But Saraki doesn't want Osinbajo to take over. That's what 99% don't know.

.

.

Let them try 2 Likes 1 Share

How is Kazaure in support of the resolution to fire the service/security chiefs but not against what can be used as a means of compelling the president to comply? 4 Likes 1 Share

Good

Please the idjots should do the needful and not make noise all the time 2 Likes

Cowards



Let's see who would move the motion and the person to second it. 1 Like

Opari...All we need to do is to take a back sit and watch how things unfold...

Observing

How I wish we can just call a meeting of all Federal Legislators and members of the Federal Executive , with some vital part chieftain of both APC and PDP under a roof and we blow them all out ..Divide the Nation across the Biafra,Arewa and oduduwa Systems 10 Likes 1 Share

They should be very fast about it 3 Likes

I doubt.

Kikiki...the lawmakers that are powerles.

Oh lawd. Make this happen 1 Like

Long overdue 2 Likes

Do they have the liver to do so?yeyenatu

freeze001:

How is Kazaure in support of the resolution to fire the service/security chiefs but not against what can be used as a means of compelling the president to comply? Is he not the Bakin Zuwo of our time? Does he even know what a resolution mean? Is he not the Bakin Zuwo of our time? Does he even know what a resolution mean? 1 Like

They should be fast about it 2 Likes