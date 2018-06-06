₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Itzpetersv: 2:35pm
Ex big brother housemate Cynthia Nwadiora popularly know as Ceec has shared a stunning picture on in stage am where she rocks laced up fashion pants
http://www.vondanews.com/ceec-shows-off-her-gorgeous-curves-as-he-rocks-laced-up-fashion-pants/
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by chriskosherbal(m): 2:37pm
Babe you try ...
4 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:17pm
Funny thing..she just end up taking pictures in the car park..#SMH
3 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Munzy14(m): 3:35pm
Picture number one nke a di egwuu oo. lekwanu m physique biko nu ooo.
9 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by SoapQueen(f): 3:39pm
She probably shops at high end stores.
Avant-garde fashionista!
3 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 3:48pm
She's pretty.
5 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by VondaNews: 4:00pm
Pretty
2 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by renewa29: 4:37pm
Bros, this is petite curves. It is not massive!
3 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by pautex: 4:58pm
1004 ESTATE ALONG OZUMBAMBADIWE ROAD IN VI LAGOS. AMONG ALL THE BEAUTIFUL PLACES
1 Like
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by maxiuc(m): 4:58pm
:l
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by myners007: 4:59pm
She squatted like one that wants to ..................
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Hollman(m): 4:59pm
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by lexoft(m): 4:59pm
waoo looking good
2 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by alexhl(m): 4:59pm
pretty
2 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by muhammed50(m): 5:01pm
Q
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by lenny12(m): 5:01pm
myners007:sadist
1 Like
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by fyneguy: 5:01pm
Tom Ford? so she could afford that? interesting
1 Like
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Beehshorp(m): 5:01pm
In a matter of days, world Cup would begin and someone is still uploading stuff about Cee-C
1 Like
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by andrus1: 5:02pm
hoooot babe
2 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Pidginwhisper: 5:02pm
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by ominilongest(m): 5:02pm
Why bbn pple dey always dey attached to ground
C as dz 1 b like rabbit for ground
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Speakdatruth: 5:02pm
Cee C slays in everything
5 Likes
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by braine: 5:04pm
This is just average. How is this different from any other picture we see on IG?
Nairaland mods will just be deceive pictures and what youvahoykd think on the front page.
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Jethrolite(m): 5:05pm
Stubborn abusive cunt.
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by ebuk4real(m): 5:07pm
When will my picture become news too please.....?
|Re: CeeC Rocks Laced Up Fashion Pants - Photos by Call07034780891: 5:07pm
CeeC my bae
1 Like
