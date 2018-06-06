Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators (10323 Views)

There was a mild drama at the plenary on Wednesday when President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read President Muhammadu Buhari’s cover letter on an executive bill.



Reading out the letter to members, the mention of “transmission” in its title generated laughter in the chamber.



The title read, “Transmission of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Amendment Bill 2018.”



Saraki also burst into laughter, forcing him to start reading the letter afresh.”Let me start again,” he said.



Buhari’s letter read, “I forward herewith a draft Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Amendment Bill 2018 for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while hoping that the bill will receive the usual expeditious consideration and passage by the distinguished Senate.”



A viral video had shown the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech at the inauguration of the Police Technical Intelligence Unit in Kano, Kano State, in May.



The video showed the IG stuttering over words like “commission” and “transmission.”

The manner in which this senate under the leadership of Saraki has conducted itself is most disgraceful! Very brazen bunch of thieves and looters! 6 Likes

Presidency is now a joke!



Everything that man touches, he destroys. 10 Likes

It is truly sad that the Senate has chosen to make jokes about serious issues affecting this country. They have let the executives corner them into silence. They only bark when one of thier own is affected. When are we going to ever have leaders that place the country's wellbeing ahead of political gains? The most painful of it all is when some people defend this Government's rascality for personal gains. Your stipends cannot protect your generation unborn but a truth spoken today can. Food for thought to all the BMC on nairaland. Thanks 2 Likes

Buhari himself is a joke. 6 Likes

IGP would soon frame Buhari for pickpocketing 3 Likes

What have we done for this countery! the gods must be angry with Nigeria! We are cursed What have we done for this countery!the gods must be angry with Nigeria! We are cursed

Buhari is very unintelligent. Perhaps the most unintelligent African President at the moment. A President who still says "West Germany". A President who proves to us that he's better than the opposition yet keeps comparing himself with them.



How people thought an unintelligent and uneducated bigot could lead Nigeria to the promised land is very laughable. 2 Likes

madridguy:

The rogues can continue laughing over nothing. take heart my good friend take heart my good friend 6 Likes 1 Share

It's not close to being funny. I am a sadist perhaps.

The bill to steal people's land abi?

madridguy:

The rogues can continue laughing over nothing. This is the best Senate we ever had,checkmating the excess of the executive This is the best Senate we ever had,checkmating the excess of the executive 1 Like

IG Idris is coming after you, Mr Senate President.

Since Transmission is in that letter, Then commission must b there, they both work hand to hand...

madridguy:

The rogues can continue laughing over nothing.

An IGP abusing power and creating false indictments by manipulation of facts and criminals isn't a rouge... but the senators laughing at his reading comprehension are?



Seriously, what a backward country lol. An IGP abusing power and creating false indictments by manipulation of facts and criminals isn't a rouge... but the senators laughing at his reading comprehension are?Seriously, what a backward country lol. 1 Like

madridguy:

The rogues can continue laughing over nothing.

Why do you just love mediocrity?





Smh Why do you just love mediocrity?Smh