₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,912 members, 4,281,894 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 03:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators (10323 Views)
|‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by DONSMITH123(m): 2:55pm
There was a mild drama at the plenary on Wednesday when President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read President Muhammadu Buhari’s cover letter on an executive bill.
http://punchng.com/transmission-in-buharis-letter-evokes-laughter-among-senators/
1 Like
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by buhariguy(m): 2:56pm
Haha haha haha haha,
The lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra senators shouldn't be amused yet, because the weeping that will soon take place is unimaginable,
And the lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra will be gnashing their teeth in weeping for the lazy idiotic pigs of senators
They will be calling buhari all sort of names.
Buhari is a tyrant, buhari is a witch,
Witching all the corrupt PDP, npdp and all opposing voices
Just watch the drama as from tomorrow
12 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by madridguy(m): 2:56pm
The rogues can continue laughing over nothing.
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by beejaay: 2:57pm
DONSMITH123:who no go laff for than kind buffoonery....i dey laff dey go here ojare!!!
1 Like
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by CilicMarin: 3:04pm
The criminals should continue while the indefatigable Inspector General of police continues with his investigation.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by GreenMavro: 3:06pm
Hope no b IG write the letter for PMB
10 Likes
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by hardywaltz(m): 3:07pm
This will still not make the IGP appear before the NASS
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by iambabaG: 3:07pm
The manner in which this senate under the leadership of Saraki has conducted itself is most disgraceful! Very brazen bunch of thieves and looters!
6 Likes
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Omeokachie: 3:07pm
Presidency is now a joke!
Everything that man touches, he destroys.
10 Likes
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by continentalceo(m): 3:07pm
It is truly sad that the Senate has chosen to make jokes about serious issues affecting this country. They have let the executives corner them into silence. They only bark when one of thier own is affected. When are we going to ever have leaders that place the country's wellbeing ahead of political gains? The most painful of it all is when some people defend this Government's rascality for personal gains. Your stipends cannot protect your generation unborn but a truth spoken today can. Food for thought to all the BMC on nairaland. Thanks
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by elmisti(m): 3:07pm
lol
1 Like
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by JehusFarms: 3:07pm
Let me also Transmit this good news :
NOW EVERYONE CAN BE INVOLVED!
Secure a plot of Jehus Farms @N250k or Lease @ N195k
Earn Good Returns + Land appreciation + Automatic membership of our Farm Co-operative where we help members get soft Agricultural loan from CBN’s ANCHOR BORROWERS FUND for rice farming.
We plant, manage, insure the crops with NAIC, buy the harvest and pay you, even while you keep your daily job/business
Offer valid while Stock last! To enjoy this Benefits
Call/Whatsapp Tollani on 08064078616 for more details
There is Option for installments Payments
1 Like
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Blessynokoro: 3:07pm
lol
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Chloe88(f): 3:08pm
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Xisnin(m): 3:08pm
Buhari himself is a joke.
6 Likes
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by chii8(f): 3:08pm
Maka why nah?
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by vickzie(m): 3:08pm
IGP would soon frame Buhari for pickpocketing
3 Likes
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Ojiofor: 3:09pm
Make I follow the SiNators laugh..kikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikiki
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by abbaapple: 3:09pm
What have we done for this countery! the gods must be angry with Nigeria! We are cursed
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by RemedyLab: 3:09pm
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by TheUbermensch: 3:09pm
Buhari is very unintelligent. Perhaps the most unintelligent African President at the moment. A President who still says "West Germany". A President who proves to us that he's better than the opposition yet keeps comparing himself with them.
How people thought an unintelligent and uneducated bigot could lead Nigeria to the promised land is very laughable.
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by PureMe01: 3:09pm
madridguy:take heart my good friend
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by lirusehn: 3:10pm
It's not close to being funny. I am a sadist perhaps.
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by gikodetana: 3:10pm
hhhhahahah
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by desmond2pk: 3:10pm
The bill to steal people's land abi?
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:10pm
madridguy:This is the best Senate we ever had,checkmating the excess of the executive
1 Like
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by b3llo(m): 3:10pm
IG Idris is coming after you, Mr Senate President.
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by tolexy007(m): 3:10pm
Since Transmission is in that letter, Then commission must b there, they both work hand to hand...
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by fallout87: 3:10pm
madridguy:
An IGP abusing power and creating false indictments by manipulation of facts and criminals isn't a rouge... but the senators laughing at his reading comprehension are?
Seriously, what a backward country lol.
1 Like
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by TheUbermensch: 3:10pm
madridguy:
Why do you just love mediocrity?
Smh
|Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by xreal: 3:11pm
....
Rimi's Last Interview Before The Murder of his Wife / Chief Justice Of Nigeria: Military Incursion Into Politics Was Justified / Why We Sacked Nurse Over Hijab –abuth Boss
Viewing this topic: Sortedout, dotedote, evergenuine(m), AfricAryan, uuspace(m), stevocracy88(m), TrumpedL, Mrjo(m), scientiar, lanrejoe10, NwaEzefuNaMba(m), Mrtesso, Blessed4God(m), zillonnair(m), davelaw01, obarome1, chymzo, seyi04, shankara7, annytee(m), saintjimos(m), NairaMaster1(m), IngoEAJnr, mbabahamzat(m), kayoyes(m), Lionhearted, Bashir75, azz19, richnigga(m), andybini(m), Ogadtop(m), lawrenzo007(m), Sexina851(f), Jeferious, Johnrake69, Yinxies(f), tempex88(m), Doctorbrains01(m), front4line, Eagleword14(f), bookworm, overall90, gabrielahamz(m), lorelife(m), Onnasucs1(m), PureMe01, buhariguy(m), Jolar101(m), Blakjewelry(m), AbimbolaMavin, maverick24(m), Almunjid(m), oluwamitomisin, OnyeEurope, Bravoe(m), mexbee1, agabusta, ikanason(m), Nwoge1, dedons, Kingcesar, Guruscrew, Lesgupnigeria(m), MARX77(m), kayowalemi(m), AdorableJosh(m), josielewa(m), wolewole200(m), Itulah(m), jimbson, babepink(f), JOHNEMMA1, Remix10(m), Meritbaba(m), femi4, HiddenShadow, thespokenword, samkleen(m), nocmig4God(m), Dreadful, MICHEALADEX(m), Juban(m), Integrafamoo, Mcreloaded(m), pinnkpill, akachianyim, tyover4eva, Austinoiz(m), politeboy, Eustiham, code87, kaecei, cedeki(m), Daveed4Jesus(m), Elujulo(m), maestroferddi, Geeoriginal, safetyInspector(m), camaraderi(m), Ballack1(m), Carwaynal, Lastborn12(m), helpforcouples, AUSVINS(m), Lukman145(m), Blessynokoro, Glamourboy005(m), jumper524(m), derancle, Usefulman, Daverytimes(m), warrenweste(m), simplyOJ(m), friendly101, henryelfhel, farsh(m), Abang52(m) and 260 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14