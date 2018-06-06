₦airaland Forum

‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators - Politics - Nairaland

‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by DONSMITH123(m): 2:55pm
There was a mild drama at the plenary on Wednesday when President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read President Muhammadu Buhari’s cover letter on an executive bill.

Reading out the letter to members, the mention of “transmission” in its title generated laughter in the chamber.

The title read, “Transmission of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Amendment Bill 2018.”

Saraki also burst into laughter, forcing him to start reading the letter afresh.”Let me start again,” he said.

Buhari’s letter read, “I forward herewith a draft Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Amendment Bill 2018 for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while hoping that the bill will receive the usual expeditious consideration and passage by the distinguished Senate.”

A viral video had shown the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech at the inauguration of the Police Technical Intelligence Unit in Kano, Kano State, in May.

The video showed the IG stuttering over words like “commission” and “transmission.”

http://punchng.com/transmission-in-buharis-letter-evokes-laughter-among-senators/

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by buhariguy(m): 2:56pm
Haha haha haha haha,

The lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra senators shouldn't be amused yet, because the weeping that will soon take place is unimaginable,

And the lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra will be gnashing their teeth in weeping for the lazy idiotic pigs of senators

They will be calling buhari all sort of names.

Buhari is a tyrant, buhari is a witch,
Witching all the corrupt PDP, npdp and all opposing voices

Just watch the drama as from tomorrow

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by madridguy(m): 2:56pm
The rogues can continue laughing over nothing.

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by beejaay: 2:57pm
who no go laff for than kind buffoonery....i dey laff dey go here ojare!!!

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by CilicMarin: 3:04pm
The criminals should continue while the indefatigable Inspector General of police continues with his investigation.

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by GreenMavro: 3:06pm
cheesy

Hope no b IG write the letter for PMB grin grin

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by hardywaltz(m): 3:07pm
This will still not make the IGP appear before the NASS
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by iambabaG: 3:07pm
The manner in which this senate under the leadership of Saraki has conducted itself is most disgraceful! Very brazen bunch of thieves and looters!

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Omeokachie: 3:07pm
Presidency is now a joke!

Everything that man touches, he destroys.

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by continentalceo(m): 3:07pm
It is truly sad that the Senate has chosen to make jokes about serious issues affecting this country. They have let the executives corner them into silence. They only bark when one of thier own is affected. When are we going to ever have leaders that place the country's wellbeing ahead of political gains? The most painful of it all is when some people defend this Government's rascality for personal gains. Your stipends cannot protect your generation unborn but a truth spoken today can. Food for thought to all the BMC on nairaland. Thanks

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by elmisti(m): 3:07pm
lol

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Blessynokoro: 3:07pm
lol
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Chloe88(f): 3:08pm
grin
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Xisnin(m): 3:08pm
Buhari himself is a joke.

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by chii8(f): 3:08pm
Maka why nah?
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by vickzie(m): 3:08pm
IGP would soon frame Buhari for pickpocketing

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by Ojiofor: 3:09pm
Make I follow the SiNators laugh..kikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikikiki grin
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by abbaapple: 3:09pm
angry


What have we done for this countery! lipsrsealed the gods must be angry with Nigeria! We are cursed
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by RemedyLab: 3:09pm
grin grin
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by TheUbermensch: 3:09pm
Buhari is very unintelligent. Perhaps the most unintelligent African President at the moment. A President who still says "West Germany". A President who proves to us that he's better than the opposition yet keeps comparing himself with them.

How people thought an unintelligent and uneducated bigot could lead Nigeria to the promised land is very laughable.

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by PureMe01: 3:09pm
madridguy:
The rogues can continue laughing over nothing.
take heart my good friend

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by lirusehn: 3:10pm
It's not close to being funny. I am a sadist perhaps.
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by gikodetana: 3:10pm
hhhhahahah

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by desmond2pk: 3:10pm
The bill to steal people's land abi?
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:10pm
madridguy:
The rogues can continue laughing over nothing.
This is the best Senate we ever had,checkmating the excess of the executive

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by b3llo(m): 3:10pm
IG Idris is coming after you, Mr Senate President.
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by tolexy007(m): 3:10pm
Since Transmission is in that letter, Then commission must b there, they both work hand to hand...
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by fallout87: 3:10pm
madridguy:
The rogues can continue laughing over nothing.

An IGP abusing power and creating false indictments by manipulation of facts and criminals isn't a rouge... but the senators laughing at his reading comprehension are?

Seriously, what a backward country lol.

Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by TheUbermensch: 3:10pm
madridguy:
The rogues can continue laughing over nothing.

Why do you just love mediocrity?


Smh
Re: ‘Transmission’ In Buhari’s Letter Evokes Laughter Among Senators by xreal: 3:11pm
....

