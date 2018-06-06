₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by CilicMarin: 9:18pm
This is to show you that the late icon, saw tomorrow.
He did not only endorse Buhari in 2003 but went ahead to crown him Champion of Anti Corruption.
May God Bless President Buhari.
Sai Baba till 2023.
Can we all dedicate today to the Late ICON.
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by CilicMarin: 9:23pm
RIP Gani!
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by jidamsel43(m): 9:29pm
Today, The President has won my heart with this declaration. This is best political gimmick that will surely surrender the ego and hatred that some Yorubas have for this administration.
Before not PMB but now am for PMB Till 2023
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by Throwback: 9:33pm
CilicMarin:
I am certain that Gani Fawehinmi would be disappointed in the political way that Buhari has been fighting corruption.
Corruption fight that respects sacred cows and presidency officials.
Buhari can do more, but has chosen not to do so.
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by buhariguy(m): 9:34pm
How can human right activist not support anti corruption
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by colosa: 9:35pm
He thought the man has changed
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by CilicMarin: 9:38pm
jidamsel43:
He is already with 80% of the Yoruba votes.
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by CilicMarin: 9:40pm
Throwback:
Better than not fighting at all.
It is a good baby step. When another Govt comes, it will focus on the ones left by Buhari.
Imagine if Jonathan had pretended that he hate corruption, do you think we would have been where we are now?
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by SalamRushdie: 9:43pm
Given Buharis pathetic performance Gani will be rolling on his grave right now .. Mods please take down this thread as it's disrespectful to all Gani stood for given the reality on ground today as regards the satanic tyrant called Buhari
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by Throwback: 9:43pm
CilicMarin:
Jonathan was a moro.n who even with election defeat staring him squarely, still went to Enugu to lament that Buhari jailed Nwobodo for stealing money.
I maintain that Jonathan was the chief campaigner for Buhari's electoral victory.
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by nwaanambra1: 9:55pm
if only Gani is alive to witness the failure buhari is
if only he is alive to see the deep rooted bigory in the man called buhari
if only he has a foresight like fela - who saw thru the scam called buhari long before any one else did
if only Gani knows what we know now
if only. . .
RIP Gani
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by madridguy(m): 10:08pm
Sai Baba, the man wey sabi
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by phoenix90(m): 10:08pm
I don't see any reason why Buhari should be reelected as the president of this country come 2019. We can't because of cheap political stunts begin to support a failed leader. Right from the inauguration of this govt it has never shown any sign of ingenuity. From Falana to Keyamo and from Mbaka to Bakare, these are the so called social and religious activists who endorsed this fraud of a man called PMB and have been greatly disappointed. Gani would've been gravely disappointed too. So spare us this crap you sycophants and BMC warriors
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by ELgordo(m): 10:09pm
Ovoko
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by madridguy(m): 10:09pm
Go and sleep.
SalamRushdie:
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 10:10pm
Is this actually the problem Nigeria has?....amd you are telling me Buhari has done something great...
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by dreamworld: 10:10pm
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by Mayrock: 10:10pm
before na Mike ozekhome or Ben nwabueze he go endorse......
abeg...new topic
I don't tire to read mko or Gani shiit
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by Proflere: 10:10pm
Mmm, strategy to win Yoruba's votes.. baba pack your load and go!!!
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 10:11pm
Nonsense..... Is this an achievement or political buhaha
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by hardywaltz(m): 10:11pm
PMB
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by madamgrace: 10:11pm
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by madridguy(m): 10:11pm
Na big dundee The highest paying mungun
Throwback:
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by handsomeclouds(m): 10:11pm
K
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by AntiWailer: 10:12pm
Yea
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by Sleyanya1(m): 10:13pm
A fact I've observed over the years, although painful but I've come to accept it for what it is (Reality):
"Most Nigerians Live for the present, choosing to have little/no memory of the past."
...Because 2019 is here, sudden moves will be made to 'memories' of the people. They're joy-filled to the brim, they can't wait to sow in another four years of 'Circus-movement Leadership'.
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by chuksanambra: 10:13pm
jidamsel43:
Fingers crossed in the SW
If he likes, he should appoint Awolowo President from his grave
Next, we're waiting for him to come spend money in the SW
He's going to get his report card in 2019
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by Dee60: 10:13pm
CilicMarin:
Did you mean 08%?
|Re: Throwback: "Gani Fawehinmi Endorses Buhari For President" by Mayrock: 10:13pm
just this small death award and another death honour yorubas are jumping up and down
mko - dead
gani- dead
buhari doesn't give award to the living.
