This is to show you that the late icon, saw tomorrow.



He did not only endorse Buhari in 2003 but went ahead to crown him Champion of Anti Corruption.



May God Bless President Buhari.



Sai Baba till 2023.



Can we all dedicate today to the Late ICON.

RIP Gani!



Kenone

Today, The President has won my heart with this declaration. This is best political gimmick that will surely surrender the ego and hatred that some Yorubas have for this administration.

Before not PMB but now am for PMB Till 2023

I am certain that Gani Fawehinmi would be disappointed in the political way that Buhari has been fighting corruption.



Corruption fight that respects sacred cows and presidency officials.



I am certain that Gani Fawehinmi would be disappointed in the political way that Buhari has been fighting corruption.

Corruption fight that respects sacred cows and presidency officials.

Buhari can do more, but has chosen not to do so.

How can human right activist not support anti corruption

He thought the man has changed 2 Likes

Today, The President has won my heart with this declaration. This is best political gimmick that will surely surrender the ego and hatred that some Yorubas have for this administration.

Before not PMB but now am for PMB Till 2023

He is already with 80% of the Yoruba votes.

Better than not fighting at all.



It is a good baby step. When another Govt comes, it will focus on the ones left by Buhari.



Better than not fighting at all.

It is a good baby step. When another Govt comes, it will focus on the ones left by Buhari.

Imagine if Jonathan had pretended that he hate corruption, do you think we would have been where we are now?

Given Buharis pathetic performance Gani will be rolling on his grave right now .. Mods please take down this thread as it's disrespectful to all Gani stood for given the reality on ground today as regards the satanic tyrant called Buhari

Jonathan was a moro.n who even with election defeat staring him squarely, still went to Enugu to lament that Buhari jailed Nwobodo for stealing money.



Jonathan was a moro.n who even with election defeat staring him squarely, still went to Enugu to lament that Buhari jailed Nwobodo for stealing money.

I maintain that Jonathan was the chief campaigner for Buhari's electoral victory.

if only Gani is alive to witness the failure buhari is



if only he is alive to see the deep rooted bigory in the man called buhari







if only he has a foresight like fela - who saw thru the scam called buhari long before any one else did





if only Gani knows what we know now





if only. . .





















RIP Gani

Sai Baba, the man wey sabi

I don't see any reason why Buhari should be reelected as the president of this country come 2019. We can't because of cheap political stunts begin to support a failed leader. Right from the inauguration of this govt it has never shown any sign of ingenuity. From Falana to Keyamo and from Mbaka to Bakare, these are the so called social and religious activists who endorsed this fraud of a man called PMB and have been greatly disappointed. Gani would've been gravely disappointed too. So spare us this crap you sycophants and BMC warriors 8 Likes

Go and sleep.

Is this actually the problem Nigeria has?....amd you are telling me Buhari has done something great... 1 Like

before na Mike ozekhome or Ben nwabueze he go endorse......



abeg...new topic

I don't tire to read mko or Gani shiit

Mmm, strategy to win Yoruba's votes.. baba pack your load and go!!!

Nonsense..... Is this an achievement or political buhaha

The highest paying mungun



A fact I've observed over the years, although painful but I've come to accept it for what it is (Reality):



"Most Nigerians Live for the present, choosing to have little/no memory of the past."



...Because 2019 is here, sudden moves will be made to 'memories' of the people. They're joy-filled to the brim, they can't wait to sow in another four years of 'Circus-movement Leadership'.

Today, The President has won my heart with this declaration. This is best political gimmick that will surely surrender the ego and hatred that some Yorubas have for this administration.

Before not PMB but now am for PMB Till 2023

Fingers crossed in the SW

If he likes, he should appoint Awolowo President from his grave

Next, we're waiting for him to come spend money in the SW



Fingers crossed in the SW
If he likes, he should appoint Awolowo President from his grave
Next, we're waiting for him to come spend money in the SW
He's going to get his report card in 2019

He is already with 80% of the Yoruba votes.

Did you mean 08%?