Buhari in a press release , also announced that MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled election, will be posthumously awarded the highest honour in the land, GCFR.



In various reactions, some Nigerians wondered if the change meant the President would not hand over on May 29, 2019.



Others felt Buhari was trying to appeal to the South West, ahead of next year’s elections.



However, Fani Kayode on his Twitter page commended Buhari, describing the new date as great news.



He wrote “I commend @MBuhari for announcing June 12th as our new Democracy Day.



“This is long overdue and I am pleasantly surprised. I also commend him for honoring Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12th 1993 presidential election, with the posthumous award of GCON. This is great news!”



The osu of the idiotic pigs of biafra won't like this Now....





Buhariguy Come Ooo.... come and see the only sentence your D.a.f.t mind can process...





Another Buhariguy/sarki spotted below...

Yeepa! Will ipobs also turn against their dilector surrogate (FFK) for this reaction? Seeing the way they have been bleating like wounded sheep since last night. 32 Likes 6 Shares

I'm in full support of buhari in this 9 Likes 2 Shares

Let me see IPOB NL Wing reaction to the statement from their adopted patron 20 Likes 1 Share

This is commendable. It seems the president is starting to regain his senses. 3 Likes 1 Share

OkutaNla:

Yeepa! Will ipobs also turn against their dilector surrogate (FFK) for this reaction? Seeing the way they have been bleating like wounded sheep since last night. Did ipob tell you that they have problem with that? Did ipob tell you that they have problem with that? 4 Likes

Science student keep your chemicals to your self.



Oops, keep your comments to yourself.

clevvermind:

Did ipob tell you that they have problem with that?

Even if they have, dem no born dem to condemn PMB openly on this

Cowards Even if they have, dem no born dem to condemn PMB openly on thisCowards 11 Likes 2 Shares

FFK surely knows if he speaks against this act that is a final goodbye to his political career... Smart Dude 8 Likes 3 Shares

gurnam:





Even if they have, dem no born dem to condemn PMB openly on this

Cowards For sure. But they are not cowards at all. For sure. But they are not cowards at all. 1 Like

clevvermind:

Did ipob tell you that they have problem with that?

Ah! Only a liar will deny seeing their anger and frustration since it was announced last night. So much so that one of them, a hermaphrodite that goes by the handle 'CynthiaKiss', had to pretend to be a 'Yoruba Christian' just to get nairaland 'likes' and express his vitriol/vent his frustration over the development. No be small thing oooo. Ah! Only a liar will deny seeing their anger and frustration since it was announced last night. So much so that one of them, a hermaphrodite that goes by the handle 'CynthiaKiss', had to pretend to be a 'Yoruba Christian' just to get nairaland 'likes' and express his vitriol/vent his frustration over the development. No be small thing oooo. 18 Likes 4 Shares

What they were unable to do in 16 years. The move might seems to be political but it is a honour for true democracy. 6 Likes 2 Shares

OkutaNla:

Yeepa! Will ipobs also turn against their dilector surrogate (FFK) for this reaction? Seeing the way they have been bleating like wounded sheep since last night.

Hehehehehe....this is funny even if no one admits it



Hihihi Hehehehehe....this is funny even if no one admits itHihihi 6 Likes 2 Shares

Fani Kayode commending Buhari, you can see people as I have always said even though Fani is from my village: he is and has always been a bastard(omo ale jati jati)

clevvermind:

For sure. But they are not cowards at all.

What do you call someone that talks bad behind you but can’t repeat such to your face? What do you call someone that talks bad behind you but can’t repeat such to your face?

I have been waiting for this nuisance to talk though.

Ken saro wiwa died for nothing

Buhari stole the June 12 democracy day from a speech that @Sowore2019 of @SaharaReporters made previously!



This govt is full of liars & Thiefs!� See it urself ⤵️





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE2N88NB7NU



EweduAfonja:

The osu of the idiotic pigs of biafra won't like this Now...





Buhariguy Come Ooo.... come and see the only sentence your D.a.f.t mind can process...





Another Buhariguy/sarki spotted below... gurnam:

Let me see IPOB NL Wing reaction to the statement from their adopted patron OkutaNla:

Yeepa! Will ipobs also turn against their dilector surrogate (FFK) for this reaction? Seeing the way they have been bleating like wounded sheep since last night.

Na IPOB be una wahala



Una dey fear IPOB well well oh!

All this na lie oh!Buhari stole the June 12 democracy day from a speech that @Sowore2019 of @SaharaReporters made previously!This govt is full of liars & Thiefs!� See it urself ⤵️Na IPOB be una wahalaUna dey fear IPOB well well oh!Una suppose becos when we comot una go hear am





Buhari surely is looking for huge favour from the S'west!



Hmmmmm serious issues... am i the only seeing nigeria as a movie. Only that i am yet to figure out who the script writer' is..Buhari surely is looking for huge favour from the S'west!Thats devil game plan strats

Buhari served in the government that incarcerated M.K.O. Abiola. Till today, he says Abacha was a great leader.



How can Buhari turn around now and name June 12 as the new democracy day?



Anybody knows?

Election is near



At least he accepted that they killed the man unjustly and stole his mandate



It is not enough to honour him but Buhari should ensure that such mistake do not repeat itself again in this coming elections



Elections should be free and fair! That is the only true way we can honour him 1 Like

FFK's soul his mortified, but he has no choice but to proclaim that Jesus is Lord.

This award coming from a man who eulogies Abacha is inconsequential. Until Buhari call me when Buhari condemns Abiola's unlawful detention by Abacha

I still can't believe people will fall for this... 1 Like