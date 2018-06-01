₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by 10Ebisco: 6:38am
Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Democracy day.
Buhari in a press release , also announced that MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled election, will be posthumously awarded the highest honour in the land, GCFR.
In various reactions, some Nigerians wondered if the change meant the President would not hand over on May 29, 2019.
Others felt Buhari was trying to appeal to the South West, ahead of next year’s elections.
However, Fani Kayode on his Twitter page commended Buhari, describing the new date as great news.
He wrote “I commend @MBuhari for announcing June 12th as our new Democracy Day.
“This is long overdue and I am pleasantly surprised. I also commend him for honoring Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12th 1993 presidential election, with the posthumous award of GCON. This is great news!”
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/06/mko-abiola-fani-kayode-reacts-to.html
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by EweduAfonja(f): 6:39am
The osu of the idiotic pigs of biafra won't like this Now...
Buhariguy Come Ooo.... come and see the only sentence your D.a.f.t mind can process...
modified
wooow
Another Buhariguy/sarki spotted below...
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by OkutaNla: 6:42am
Yeepa! Will ipobs also turn against their dilector surrogate (FFK) for this reaction? Seeing the way they have been bleating like wounded sheep since last night.
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by ismail4sure: 6:45am
ha
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by Omololu007(m): 6:45am
I'm in full support of buhari in this
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by gurnam: 6:47am
Let me see IPOB NL Wing reaction to the statement from their adopted patron
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by clevvermind(m): 6:50am
This is commendable. It seems the president is starting to regain his senses.
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by Pigsandidiots: 6:52am
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by clevvermind(m): 6:52am
OkutaNla:Did ipob tell you that they have problem with that?
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by tunjiajayi: 6:53am
Science student keep your chemicals to your self.
Oops, keep your comments to yourself.
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by gurnam: 6:54am
clevvermind:
Even if they have, dem no born dem to condemn PMB openly on this
Cowards
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:54am
FFK surely knows if he speaks against this act that is a final goodbye to his political career... Smart Dude
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by clevvermind(m): 6:55am
gurnam:For sure. But they are not cowards at all.
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by OkutaNla: 6:59am
clevvermind:
Ah! Only a liar will deny seeing their anger and frustration since it was announced last night. So much so that one of them, a hermaphrodite that goes by the handle 'CynthiaKiss', had to pretend to be a 'Yoruba Christian' just to get nairaland 'likes' and express his vitriol/vent his frustration over the development. No be small thing oooo.
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by jojomario(m): 7:39am
What they were unable to do in 16 years. The move might seems to be political but it is a honour for true democracy.
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by MartinCorridon: 7:40am
OkutaNla:
Hehehehehe....this is funny even if no one admits it
Hihihi
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by nuti(m): 7:40am
Fani Kayode commending Buhari, you can see people as I have always said even though Fani is from my village: he is and has always been a bastard(omo ale jati jati)
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by gurnam: 7:41am
clevvermind:
What do you call someone that talks bad behind you but can’t repeat such to your face?
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by Lipscomb(m): 8:05am
I have been waiting for this nuisance to talk though.
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by limeta(f): 8:12am
Is well ok
Ken saro wiwa died for nothing
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by CilicMarin: 8:15am
lalasticlala
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by Edu3Again: 8:20am
All this na lie oh!
Buhari stole the June 12 democracy day from a speech that @Sowore2019 of @SaharaReporters made previously!
This govt is full of liars & Thiefs!� See it urself ⤵️
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE2N88NB7NU
EweduAfonja:
gurnam:
OkutaNla:
Na IPOB be una wahala
Una dey fear IPOB well well oh!
Una suppose becos when we comot una go hear am
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by princemillla(m): 8:20am
Hmmmmm serious issues... am i the only seeing nigeria as a movie. Only that i am yet to figure out who the script writer' is..
Buhari surely is looking for huge favour from the S'west!
Thats devil game plan strats
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:20am
Buhari served in the government that incarcerated M.K.O. Abiola. Till today, he says Abacha was a great leader.
How can Buhari turn around now and name June 12 as the new democracy day?
Anybody knows?
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:20am
Election is near
At least he accepted that they killed the man unjustly and stole his mandate
It is not enough to honour him but Buhari should ensure that such mistake do not repeat itself again in this coming elections
Elections should be free and fair! That is the only true way we can honour him
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by Throwback: 8:20am
FFK's soul his mortified, but he has no choice but to proclaim that Jesus is Lord.
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by haconjy(m): 8:20am
Bull sheet
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by Lalajeje11: 8:21am
This award coming from a man who eulogies Abacha is inconsequential. Until Buhari call me when Buhari condemns Abiola's unlawful detention by Abacha
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by potbelly(m): 8:21am
I still can't believe people will fall for this...
|Re: MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day by HsLBroker(m): 8:21am
princemillla:
