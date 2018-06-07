Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / MKO Abiola: Tinubu Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration (11157 Views)

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to give a national award to late MKO Abiola.



Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, said he received the news that June 12 will replace May 29 as Democracy Day with excitement.



A statement he signed on Thursday read: “This is good news for democracy and a proud moment for Nigeria. While impossible to go back in time and change the past, we must do our utmost to correct the wrongs of the past. This is what President Buhari has done by this decision. He has shown all Nigerians and the world that we have the moral fortitude to objectively face our history, learn from it and improve our society by virtue of this learning.



“June 12, more than any other day, symbolizes the struggles and sacrifices made by countless Nigerians to establish democracy as our way of national governance. Chief MKO Abiola and others gave their lives that we might have democracy, that the will of the people would be sovereign and not suppressed by the will of the few. This proclamation by President Buhari will forever memorialize the sacrifices made by these patriots who gave of themselves in service of such a noble and rightful purpose.



“The award of GCFR to Chief Abiola serves as an acknowledgement that he won the 1993 election and should have been allowed to serve as our president after winning that free and fair expression of the popular will. We also commend the award to MKO Abiola’s VP candidate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe and that given to Chief Gani Fawehinmi. Chief Fawehinmi was a fearless advocate for democracy and the human rights of the common man. Whenever and wherever he spoke, it was the language of truth to power.



“The designation of June 12 as Democracy Day is the fulfillment of the dream and efforts of many of us. With this fulfillment comes a civic responsibility. We must consecrate this new holiday and ourselves so that we make it a living holiday. More so than ever before, the spirit of June 12 must live within us. It must guide our politics and how we govern ourselves. We must continuously dedicate ourselves to the freedoms and rights as well as the duties that democracy bestows on us all, political friend and foe alike.



“This presidential proclamation should forever bury ill-conceived notion that President Buhari is ambivalent to democracy. He has shown that he not only respects democracy but duly honors it. Democracy may be rough and untidy at times but it remains the form of government best suited for a society as diverse and multifaceted as ours.





“Today, the sun shines a bit more brightly. The sound of democracy peals more resolutely across the land. The sacrifices of Chief Abiola and others have been affirmed by the federal government he once should have led. Democracy has been given its proper seat and day. History has been corrected to the extent humanly possible. Nigeria continues to define its better self. Of this new Democracy Day and what it symbolizes, we all should be equally proud.”



Okay ..



Early this morning ...



From Sahara Reporter "Youth Group To Buhari: Keep Your Posthumous Awards, Apologise To Yoruba Nation"



Read here : http://saharareporters.com/2018/06/07/youth-group-buhari-keep-your-posthumous-awards-apologise-yoruba-nation

“June 12, more than any other day, symbolizes the struggles and sacrifices made by countless Nigerians to establish democracy as our way of national governance. Chief MKO Abiola and others gave their lives that we might have democracy, that the will of the people would be sovereign and not suppressed by the will of the few. This proclamation by President Buhari will forever memorialize the sacrifices made by these patriots who gave of themselves in service of such a noble and rightful purpose.



END OF DISCUSSION !!

Oya Front page......

midep:

Oya Front page......

Back page ni

Eba mi ki jagaban





june 12.. Abiola day..

strictly restricted to afons region.



fearfully, all noise seems to sound like insecurity knowing..this might not hold water..

next year may 29 will be interesting...



june 12.. Abiola day..
strictly restricted to afons region.
fearfully, all noise seems to sound like insecurity knowing..this might not hold water..
next year may 29 will be interesting...
sending the dullard and his zombeic dullardeens back ro daura is a task for meaningful nigerians.

I am sure our hero's past are not happy with our hatred for ourselves. 4 Likes

At Last!!!! 2 Likes

Full Respect to Jagaban the Political Messi 22 Likes 3 Shares

Let the jealous people continue to wail



I just don't understand where their bitterness is coming from

You people never invested in the Nigerian project, you stupidly fought for years to break this country

Now someone who made the greatest sacrifice for Nigeria is being honoured and you people are grunting all over the place like stressed pigs.

But we are not bothered, we know bitterness and jealousy is engraved in your Judas DNA.



A kii segbe won, egbe baba won lan se

We appreciate the decision to honour MKO Abiola. But the decision to send Buhari back to Daura in 2019 still stands.... 7 Likes

I too support the president on this. A welcome development 3 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu is a political prostitute desperate for power.

Buhari was Abacha's ally and a destroyer of democracy in his own right, but Tinubu's greed and inordinate ambition has led him to support nonsense.

Nothing you won't hear and see in Nigeria : Buhari now pretending to be a democrat.



Buhari can declare any rubbish date he likes as holiday and Tinubu can continue to kiss his arse as far as some of us are concerned.



Those who fought and witnessed June 12 know where we stand and it is not with people like Buhari and Tinubu.



#Get your PVC and vote out the WhiteWalker.

Look at this man

Useless reaction 5 Likes 1 Share

Jagaban.

The act is truly a nice gesture by the president but the motive behind it may be I'll conceived. 2 Likes









I came to realize that only IpoBpigbians hate Baba! For them to call Nigeria a zoo that shows how backward they will ever remain! Spits

Very likely Tinubu himself suggested this move to PMB.



Buhari has very few forward-thinking people around him 4 Likes

ViaFast:

only fools will not understand that a Yoruba gave Buhari the idea to divide and rule ,by confusing the Yorubas.

Now Buhari has succeeded in confusing Yorubas who are always inconsistent.

But one thing I am sure of , is that ,the Yorubas will surely cry cry of regret, after massively voting for Buhari.

only fools will not understand that a Yoruba gave Buhari the idea to divide and rule ,by confusing the Yorubas.
Now Buhari has succeeded in confusing Yorubas who are always inconsistent.
But one thing I am sure of , is that ,the Yorubas will surely cry cry of regret, after massively voting for Buhari.
it has happened before and I pray that it never reocure.

We applaud PMB for the honor!

Thanks u Mr President









Still not enough reason to keep a dullard in office beyond may 29 or June 12 2019 4 Likes 1 Share

abbaapple:









Buhari is a fool you zombie

This is a stale news already



Let's talk about the killings happening under our noses please



A woman and her 2 months old baby was killed of recent



But I guess this government is only concern about the dead and not the living



If all the leaders spoke against the killings the way they are reacting now it would have amounted to something



This is what Gani Fawehinmi would have being doing not collecting eye service awards 3 Likes 4 Shares

Sure

Reactors

God bless you Asiwaju. 1 Like

babdap:

I am sure our hero's past are not happy with our hatred for ourselves. True True

Master Yoda has spoken







buh my fear and concern is the continuity of the suffering the South west is about to subject us into again..Another 4 years of suffering till 2023....





Haba it's unfair and total stupidity na....how would this GCFR ease the suffering of the citizens of the federation... how would this GCFR stabilize Forex and the prices of foodstuffs in the market...

How is it of benefit to the common man



Before you sell your destinies and vote for the failure because of the bleeping Greek gift....Is it worth more than the millions of nigerians who are gonna lose their lives due to hunger,starvation,recessed economy if yorubas honour the Fulani herdsman with their votes...



Though that's why I love we Igbos,even if they call it Ojukwu day..we won't be moved or deceived... We are after the wellbeing of the masses...we have them at heart.....





Buhari is an eternal disaster to the nation...Pls the vagabond must enroute back to daura....Am always after the masses....if a whole #1000 cannot prepare egusi soup...then what are we saying na.....



Though I still have faith in Nigeria,just give us à candidate who can create a friendly business environment and favourable economic policies....



It's quite painful, disheartening and annoying that in the Nigeria of today....one would struggling to make a profit of #20k with a capital of over #2.5m....The system is really messed up....





Honestly I bear no grudge or anger against the recent development....buh my fear and concern is the continuity of the suffering the South west is about to subject us into again..Another 4 years of suffering till 2023....
Haba it's unfair and total stupidity na....how would this GCFR ease the suffering of the citizens of the federation... how would this GCFR stabilize Forex and the prices of foodstuffs in the market...
How is it of benefit to the common man
Before you sell your destinies and vote for the failure because of the bleeping Greek gift....Is it worth more than the millions of nigerians who are gonna lose their lives due to hunger,starvation,recessed economy if yorubas honour the Fulani herdsman with their votes...
Though that's why I love we Igbos,even if they call it Ojukwu day..we won't be moved or deceived... We are after the wellbeing of the masses...we have them at heart.....
Buhari is an eternal disaster to the nation...Pls the vagabond must enroute back to daura....Am always after the masses....if a whole #1000 cannot prepare egusi soup...then what are we saying na.....
Though I still have faith in Nigeria,just give us à candidate who can create a friendly business environment and favourable economic policies....
It's quite painful, disheartening and annoying that in the Nigeria of today....one would struggling to make a profit of #20k with a capital of over #2.5m....The system is really messed up....
If the messiah is from the North,then put him there and allow the citizens benefit from the system even if it's once in their life time so that they can smile in their graves at least..I don't mind voting them and sidelining other Easterners.....