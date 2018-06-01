₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,428 members, 4,284,086 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 04:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze (3246 Views)
Hilarious Throwback Photo Of Laura Ikeji / Beautiful Photo Of Jude Okoye's Daughters / Adorable Photo Of Jude Okoye And His Family (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Mrop(m): 1:31pm
Checkout this hilarious throwback photo of Jude Okoye and One of those plantation boys Faze.
Money is good oo....
Gist from praize news
News source :: http://www.praizenews.com/hilarious-throwback-photo-of-jude-okoye-and-faze/
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Mrop(m): 1:31pm
Chaii
Read more here >>> http://www.praizenews.com/hilarious-throwback-photo-of-jude-okoye-and-faze/
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Bluezy13(m): 2:54pm
The beauty of money!
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:12pm
My head might be long like cucumber,eyes can be big like puffed abdomen, leg be long like a sugar cane, it just a temporary condition.
btw, jude okoye,you are worthless, useless and senseless brother, keep flaunting your wealth you got from your brother's sweat.
And face is just an unrepentant, when hunger catch him,
he will beg 2face to be signe
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by dannyoungstick(m): 3:45pm
Handsome niggas
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by dotcomnamename: 3:46pm
Chai
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by yeyerolling: 3:46pm
today jude can employ faze as houseboy
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by dkronicle(m): 3:46pm
Money dey give person new identity
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Ynbe: 3:47pm
Get this quality Spy Recording Eyeglass, This Recording Eyeglass can video,audio and it can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The Recording Eyeglass is mostly use for crime investigation, business negotiations, secret recording, evidence for court and you can use the Eyeglass to secretly monitor people. Price is #15.000. To buy pls call the phone number below on the image. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:47pm
Faze my guy
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Celestyn8213: 3:48pm
Choi!!! Back in those days when hustling was the order of the day.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by lowgeorge(m): 3:48pm
Dem Don suffer
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by QuitNotice(m): 3:49pm
Everything about psquare is now throw back. Issokay...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by OrestesDante(m): 3:49pm
Celestyn8213:
☣ ☠
∆ What's the order of the day today?? ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by RiyadhGoddess(f): 3:49pm
My mother use to say, Nobody is ugly...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Fukafuka: 3:50pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by chukwukahenry(m): 3:50pm
faze...... airforce1's role model
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Adegbenro7643(m): 3:51pm
When I hear FAZE, what comes to my mind is KOLOMENTAL
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by tolani4real: 3:51pm
yeyerolling:The lie of the century
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by younglleo(m): 3:51pm
who stop AFONJA and FLATINO for nairaland.?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by tunize(m): 3:51pm
OrestesDante:Ask am nice question the hustling is x3 now.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by Naijachoicess: 3:53pm
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
Don Jazzy Exposed Is Very Charming Throwback Photo CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTO
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by 4hys: 3:54pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by yemmight(m): 3:55pm
Omo see Face now. The guy no dey see money.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by givan: 3:58pm
Ndị Ịgbọ nạ-a kụ, sị-nạ "mmạ wọkẹ bụ ạgọ"
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Jude Okoye And Faze by eddyslim(m): 3:58pm
Faze my nigga
(0) (Reply)
Charly Boy Is The New Judge On Nigeria Idol / How I Make Free Calls With My Glo, Visafone And Starcomms Line Paying 1k Monthly / Lady Gaga To Move In With Boyfriend?
Viewing this topic: Lucmharn, FYsol, dapbims, ohosi4real(m), Pivot, jpmoriarti(m), nwarosa, Whizdorm001(m), razorblade, FortifiedCity, TooNoisy(f), Olivera23(m), johnime, segematico(m), latexy123, jiggalo(m), Demonicide(f), tulk2mi, Ifeanyimark(m), Desyfoley1452, robonski15(m), Santinojr, biggace(m), Spade07, dayooye(m), Raphwise(m), erimmy(m), bosunogede, DjAndroid, Donbosco46, Solodegreat24(m), Omotee10, Freeezzz1(m), mjoezy(m), Rawlingsko, Simpolag(m), autonomous22, justpeehay(m), muyibaba222(m), spartanman007(m), Mosesjoker(m), peterpeteru, Olugbaromichael(m), beadaholic(f), emmanikewon(m), givan, Uniquefm(f), kenlinzo(m), infonews3, PedroEastman, Manweysabi(m), Jonah507(m), Bunmeski(m), iswallker(m), FIDELITY24(m), dopewoli, ProfEinstein, dharmiedrums(m), Ajakayekoke(m), benjanny(m), princekalani, olutade, OMANBALA1, hopara1(m), dezo(m), Glorygee(f), stecman, raphealolami(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12