



According to Ebiowei Lawal, the young man claimed he has made several attempts to reach his brother to help him, as he has suffered unbearable hardship for a while, but the former commissioner refused to see him or take his calls for over a year now.



According to him, when he accidentally met his brother at the event, he tried talking to him but the former commissioner snubbed him and walked away.



So, he at that point decided that his brother must render the assistance to him there or kill him because he has gotten to the point of no return.



The drama however lingered until the police came and arrested the young man in question, leaving the former commissioner to speed off.



