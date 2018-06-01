₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by dainformant(m): 1:48pm
A mild drama happened after a young man who accosted his elder brother, a former commissioner for environment, at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Center during the world environment day celebration in Bayelsa.
According to Ebiowei Lawal, the young man claimed he has made several attempts to reach his brother to help him, as he has suffered unbearable hardship for a while, but the former commissioner refused to see him or take his calls for over a year now.
According to him, when he accidentally met his brother at the event, he tried talking to him but the former commissioner snubbed him and walked away.
So, he at that point decided that his brother must render the assistance to him there or kill him because he has gotten to the point of no return.
The drama however lingered until the police came and arrested the young man in question, leaving the former commissioner to speed off.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/drama-after-former-commissioner-snubbed-his-younger-brother-in-bayelsa-photos.html
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by HungerBAD: 1:50pm
Ok
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by Truckpusher(m): 1:50pm
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by megamank(m): 1:52pm
And he really speed off indeed......such is life sha
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by younglleo(m): 1:52pm
why wont he snub him...? Wen dey did not marry a nairalander.?
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by Thegeneralqueen(f): 1:57pm
The earlier we stop relying on our family members for help the better. If they want to help us fine but we should have it in mind that they don't own us anything.....
I feel for the man though
4 Likes
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:01pm
Elder brother- Stingy
Younger Brother - Leech
Both men doesn't represent the character of the generality of Ijaw nation. Ijaws aew selfless and hardworking.
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:16pm
Go hustle on your own guy,leave your elder brother alone. Some of us here ve no parents or brothers,still we re hustling to make it.
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 3:32pm
omowolewa:
☣ ☠
∆ Osheun Omowolewa.
It is a very incomplete story.
As a third party to dey chuk mouth for matter like this dey fear me.
The brother wey dem snub don get serious with the ex. commissioner be that.
Shey you know say this brother fit don smash the Man's wife before? Or may have even planned to kill his brother?
I like it as the man dey snub am.
He should goan hustle too..
∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by omowolewa: 3:36pm
The story isn't complete, something must be behind the f. Commissioner's action
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by nairaman66(m): 4:00pm
Life is ironic!
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by Sirpaul(m): 4:00pm
o boy... hustle tight
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by Blessynokoro: 4:00pm
kk
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by lowgeorge(m): 4:01pm
Na so
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by emror4u(m): 4:01pm
E
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 4:01pm
prodigal brother
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by CanineOfJackal: 4:01pm
TonyeBarcanista:I have Ijaw friends I cherish and respect which made me to believe that you can't be used as a yardstick to measure an ethnic group.
Purge yourself of laziness and stop arselicking politicians
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by QuitNotice(m): 4:01pm
E
|Re: Ex-commissioner Snubs His Brother In Bayelsa. See What Happened Next. Photos by tolexy007(m): 4:02pm
