The Nigerian Senate on Thursday resolved to take President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration a step further by asking that the official result of the June 12,1993 presidential election be announced.



On Thursday, the Senate while largely supporting the president’s announcement, however, insisted May 29 will continue to be the hand-over date for presidents of Nigeria.



The lawmakers after a lengthy deliberation on the president’s announcement agreed that an alteration of the handover date will require a constitutional amendment.



Since 1999 when the country returned to civil rule, Nigeria has celebrated May 29 as Democracy Day. The date, after every four years, also doubles as the day for the inauguration of newly elected presidents and many state governors.



First to raise the issue on Thursday was Lanre Tejuosho (Ogun-APC) who commended Mr Buhari for the announcements while urging him to also reconcile with the Legislature.





Having come under order 43 of the Senate standing order, the matter was not open for discussion.





“For once, I want to thank the President of Nigeria. I want to say he has done well. This is one time that the President has given a thought to what (Moshood) Abiola and his family went through to fight for this democracy that we enjoy today.





“Going further, there are issues to be addressed so that we can be confident that this is not a Greek gift.”





Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said the gesture comes with legal issues which the president must address.





“They are now saying June 12 is now Democracy Day, proposing that in 2019, the president will now be sworn in on the 12th of June. This is illegally impossible.





“A president shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of four years he took the oath of office.



“The implication is that 29th of May remains the date the president will be inaugurated and take oath of office. If they are moving from May 29 to June 12, it means we have to amend this constitution.



“Otherwise, we will be extending tenure of a president beyond what the constitution contemplates. We have to advise the president properly so that we won’t enter a jam next year. We cannot extend it to June 12 without extending the Constitution.”

Inauguration Day: May 29



Democracy Day: June 12



Meanwhile, the inauguration Day is relative permanent as circumstances could cause a change of date (Just like it happened in Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa and Anambra states) 18 Likes 2 Shares

confusion everywhere 4 Likes

Senate of criminals 7 Likes 4 Shares

Laugh, thatz a fundamental issue too but 14 days extension isn't bad for an hard working PMB the year he will leave is very important sha 3 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile, wailers are still wailing since yesterday. 5 Likes 3 Shares

You just allowed yourself to be confused, Inauguration dates are not sacrosanct it is subject to your expiration of tenure pending the circumstance surrounding your election dates with respect to court ruling.



my friend above clearly did the listing of states with different inauguration dates. You just allowed yourself to be confused, Inauguration dates are not sacrosanct it is subject to your expiration of tenure pending the circumstance surrounding your election dates with respect to court ruling.my friend above clearly did the listing of states with different inauguration dates. 11 Likes 1 Share

Ekweremadu said that on the floor of Nigerian Senate?





I thought that guy went to school... 7 Likes 3 Shares

That June 12 democracy day announcement was done without a single thought,even worse than GEJ's change of UNILAG to MKO university.

If June 12 is foolishly allowed to stay as a public holiday,it means there will be 2 public holidays within a span of 2weeks every year henceforth because May 29 as the presidential inauguration day must and will ever be a public holiday.

This is thoughtlessness on another level.

The wise thing to do was to have allowed June 12 to be commemorated without necessary declaration of it as democracy day or a holiday 28 Likes

my friend above clearly did the listing of states with different inauguration dates. In Nigeria inauguration date for the President is sacrosanct



It's 29th of May of the fourth year after the last one In Nigeria inauguration date for the President is sacrosanctIt's 29th of May of the fourth year after the last one 1 Like 1 Share

Was that ever in dispute?



Ekweremadu must have been ignorant to even entertain such confusion.



May 29th is Inauguration day only without the previously integrated democracy day.



June 12th is Democracy day. 5 Likes 1 Share

The wise thing to do was to have allowed June 12 to be commemorated without necessary declaration of it as democracy day or a holiday two days holiday within a span of two weeks is nor a bad idea. Esp for office workers two days holiday within a span of two weeks is nor a bad idea. Esp for office workers 4 Likes

it is not my dear, status quo has remained because nothing has altered it, my dear had it been they court of law had the prayers of president Buhari Against OBJ, Yaradua or GEJ the inauguration date would have been changed because PMB will seek to complete his 4 years in office. it is not my dear, status quo has remained because nothing has altered it, my dear had it been they court of law had the prayers of president Buhari Against OBJ, Yaradua or GEJ the inauguration date would have been changed because PMB will seek to complete his 4 years in office. 2 Likes

No award for Dele Giwa ? 1 Like

inauguration day is a day of handover which happens every four years while June 12 happens every year olodo does inauguration happens every yearinauguration day is a day of handover which happens every four years while June 12 happens every year 9 Likes

This decision to recognize June 12 as democracy day is one of the few decisions by this government that I agree 100% with. It was the right thing to do 3 Likes 1 Share

The real democracy day should have been the June-12.

Confusion everywhere.







The dullard wants to indirectly extend his stay in the office...



Ok, we are glad that democracy day is now June 12,but you must leave that office may 29 next year... Infact resign right now Nice move by the Senates...The dullard wants to indirectly extend his stay in the office...Ok, we are glad that democracy day is now June 12,but you must leave that office may 29 next year... Infact resign right now 2 Likes

