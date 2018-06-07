₦airaland Forum

Buhari Has Ended Obasanjo's May 29 Hypocrisy, Says Falana On June 12 Democracy D / Why June 12 Is Superior To May 29 As Democracy Day / Soludo: Nigeria Needs 5 Vice Presidents & A Six-year Single Term For Presidents

May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Otunbalarry: 2:01pm
The Nigerian Senate on Thursday resolved to take President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration a step further by asking that the official result of the June 12,1993 presidential election be announced.

On Thursday, the Senate while largely supporting the president’s announcement, however, insisted May 29 will continue to be the hand-over date for presidents of Nigeria.

The lawmakers after a lengthy deliberation on the president’s announcement agreed that an alteration of the handover date will require a constitutional amendment.

Since 1999 when the country returned to civil rule, Nigeria has celebrated May 29 as Democracy Day. The date, after every four years, also doubles as the day for the inauguration of newly elected presidents and many state governors.

First to raise the issue on Thursday was Lanre Tejuosho (Ogun-APC) who commended Mr Buhari for the announcements while urging him to also reconcile with the Legislature.


Having come under order 43 of the Senate standing order, the matter was not open for discussion.


“For once, I want to thank the President of Nigeria. I want to say he has done well. This is one time that the President has given a thought to what (Moshood) Abiola and his family went through to fight for this democracy that we enjoy today.


“Going further, there are issues to be addressed so that we can be confident that this is not a Greek gift.”


Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said the gesture comes with legal issues which the president must address.


“They are now saying June 12 is now Democracy Day, proposing that in 2019, the president will now be sworn in on the 12th of June. This is illegally impossible.


“A president shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of four years he took the oath of office.

“The implication is that 29th of May remains the date the president will be inaugurated and take oath of office. If they are moving from May 29 to June 12, it means we have to amend this constitution.

“Otherwise, we will be extending tenure of a president beyond what the constitution contemplates. We have to advise the president properly so that we won’t enter a jam next year. We cannot extend it to June 12 without extending the Constitution.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/271497-senate-wants-mko-abiola-recognised-as-former-president-official-announcement-of-june-12-election-result.html

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by nairavsdollars(f): 2:03pm
Who cares?

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Blessynokoro: 2:05pm
hmmm
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:05pm
Inauguration Day: May 29

Democracy Day: June 12

Meanwhile, the inauguration Day is relative permanent as circumstances could cause a change of date (Just like it happened in Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa and Anambra states)

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:07pm
Ok. Let the fight continue.
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by alertness(m): 2:07pm
confusion everywhere

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by TimFisher: 2:08pm
Hmmm
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Baawaa(m): 2:08pm
Senate of criminals

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by omowolewa: 2:10pm
Laugh, thatz a fundamental issue too but 14 days extension isn't bad for an hard working PMB the year he will leave is very important sha

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by clevvermind(m): 2:10pm
Meanwhile, wailers are still wailing since yesterday.

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by NOC1(m): 2:12pm
alertness:
confusion everywhere

You just allowed yourself to be confused, Inauguration dates are not sacrosanct it is subject to your expiration of tenure pending the circumstance surrounding your election dates with respect to court ruling.

my friend above clearly did the listing of states with different inauguration dates.

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Okoroawusa: 2:13pm
Ekweremadu said that on the floor of Nigerian Senate?


I thought that guy went to school...

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by doctokwus: 2:14pm
That June 12 democracy day announcement was done without a single thought,even worse than GEJ's change of UNILAG to MKO university.
If June 12 is foolishly allowed to stay as a public holiday,it means there will be 2 public holidays within a span of 2weeks every year henceforth because May 29 as the presidential inauguration day must and will ever be a public holiday.
This is thoughtlessness on another level.
The wise thing to do was to have allowed June 12 to be commemorated without necessary declaration of it as democracy day or a holiday

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Okoroawusa: 2:16pm
NOC1:


You just allowed yourself to be confused, Inauguration dates are not sacrosanct it is subject to your expiration of tenure pending the circumstance surrounding your election dates with respect to court ruling.

my friend above clearly did the listing of states with different inauguration dates.
In Nigeria inauguration date for the President is sacrosanct

It's 29th of May of the fourth year after the last one

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Throwback: 2:17pm
Was that ever in dispute?

Ekweremadu must have been ignorant to even entertain such confusion.

May 29th is Inauguration day only without the previously integrated democracy day.

June 12th is Democracy day.

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by alex81(m): 2:18pm
doctokwus:
That June 12 democracy day announcement was done without a single thought,even worse than GEJ's change of UNILAG to MKO university.
If June 12 is foolishly allowed to stay as a public holiday,it means there will be 2 public holidays within a span of 2weeks every year henceforth because May 29 as the presidential inauguration day must and will ever be a public holiday.
This is thoughtlessness on another level.
The wise thing to do was to have allowed June 12 to be commemorated without necessary declaration of it as democracy day or a holiday
two days holiday within a span of two weeks is nor a bad idea. Esp for office workers grin cheesy

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by NOC1(m): 2:26pm
Okoroawusa:

In Nigeria inauguration date for the President is sacrosanct

It's 29th of May of the fourth year after the last one

it is not my dear, status quo has remained because nothing has altered it, my dear had it been they court of law had the prayers of president Buhari Against OBJ, Yaradua or GEJ the inauguration date would have been changed because PMB will seek to complete his 4 years in office.

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Okoroawusa: 2:31pm
NOC1:


it is not my dear, status quo has remained because nothing has altered it, my dear had it been they court of law had the prayers of president Buhari Against OBJ, Yaradua or GEJ the inauguration date would have been changed because PMB will seek to complete his 4 years in office.
You have a point there

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Maldek666: 3:12pm
No award for Dele Giwa ?

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by ORIENTATION101: 3:32pm
doctokwus:
That June 12 democracy day announcement was done without a single thought,even worse than GEJ's change of UNILAG to MKO university.
If June 12 is foolishly allowed to stay as a public holiday,it means there will be 2 public holidays within a span of 2weeks every year henceforth because May 29 as the presidential inauguration day must and will ever be a public holiday.
This is thoughtlessness on another level.
The wise thing to do was to have allowed June 12 to be commemorated without necessary declaration of it as democracy day or a holiday
olodo does inauguration happens every yeargringrin
inauguration day is a day of handover which happens every four years while June 12 happens every year

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Nyerhovwo101(m): 5:27pm
ORIENTATION101:
olodo does inauguration happens every yeargringrin
inauguration day is a day of handover which happens every four years while June 12 happens every year
cant u make ur point without insult?

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by anibi9674: 5:29pm
ok.
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by kabrudrapist: 5:52pm
omowolewa:
Laugh, thatz a fundamental issue too but 14 days extension isn't bad for an hard working PMB the year he will leave is very important sha
Products of almajiri system.
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Megatrix: 5:52pm
This decision to recognize June 12 as democracy day is one of the few decisions by this government that I agree 100% with. It was the right thing to do

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Paperwhite(m): 5:53pm
The real democracy day should have been the June-12.
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by iyke926(m): 5:53pm
Confusion everywhere. sad
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by marttol: 5:53pm
Nice move by the Senates... smiley


The dullard wants to indirectly extend his stay in the office...

Ok, we are glad that democracy day is now June 12,but you must leave that office may 29 next year... Infact resign right now

Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by omooba969(m): 5:54pm
Ok
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by vedaxcool(m): 5:54pm
Who asked you?
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by NoSidonLook: 5:54pm
s
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:54pm
Saraki and the rest are stupid
Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by ojmaroni247(m): 5:55pm
Ok

