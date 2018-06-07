₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,497 members, 4,284,416 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 07:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate (9742 Views)
Buhari Has Ended Obasanjo’s May 29 Hypocrisy, Says Falana On June 12 Democracy D / Why June 12 Is Superior To May 29 As Democracy Day / Soludo: Nigeria Needs 5 Vice Presidents & A Six-year Single Term For Presidents (1) (2) (3) (4)
|May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Otunbalarry: 2:01pm
The Nigerian Senate on Thursday resolved to take President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration a step further by asking that the official result of the June 12,1993 presidential election be announced.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/271497-senate-wants-mko-abiola-recognised-as-former-president-official-announcement-of-june-12-election-result.html
3 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by nairavsdollars(f): 2:03pm
Who cares?
4 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Blessynokoro: 2:05pm
hmmm
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:05pm
Inauguration Day: May 29
Democracy Day: June 12
Meanwhile, the inauguration Day is relative permanent as circumstances could cause a change of date (Just like it happened in Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa and Anambra states)
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:07pm
Ok. Let the fight continue.
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by alertness(m): 2:07pm
confusion everywhere
4 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by TimFisher: 2:08pm
Hmmm
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Baawaa(m): 2:08pm
Senate of criminals
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by omowolewa: 2:10pm
Laugh, thatz a fundamental issue too but 14 days extension isn't bad for an hard working PMB the year he will leave is very important sha
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by clevvermind(m): 2:10pm
Meanwhile, wailers are still wailing since yesterday.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by NOC1(m): 2:12pm
alertness:
You just allowed yourself to be confused, Inauguration dates are not sacrosanct it is subject to your expiration of tenure pending the circumstance surrounding your election dates with respect to court ruling.
my friend above clearly did the listing of states with different inauguration dates.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Okoroawusa: 2:13pm
Ekweremadu said that on the floor of Nigerian Senate?
I thought that guy went to school...
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by doctokwus: 2:14pm
That June 12 democracy day announcement was done without a single thought,even worse than GEJ's change of UNILAG to MKO university.
If June 12 is foolishly allowed to stay as a public holiday,it means there will be 2 public holidays within a span of 2weeks every year henceforth because May 29 as the presidential inauguration day must and will ever be a public holiday.
This is thoughtlessness on another level.
The wise thing to do was to have allowed June 12 to be commemorated without necessary declaration of it as democracy day or a holiday
28 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Okoroawusa: 2:16pm
NOC1:In Nigeria inauguration date for the President is sacrosanct
It's 29th of May of the fourth year after the last one
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Throwback: 2:17pm
Was that ever in dispute?
Ekweremadu must have been ignorant to even entertain such confusion.
May 29th is Inauguration day only without the previously integrated democracy day.
June 12th is Democracy day.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by alex81(m): 2:18pm
doctokwus:two days holiday within a span of two weeks is nor a bad idea. Esp for office workers
4 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by NOC1(m): 2:26pm
Okoroawusa:
it is not my dear, status quo has remained because nothing has altered it, my dear had it been they court of law had the prayers of president Buhari Against OBJ, Yaradua or GEJ the inauguration date would have been changed because PMB will seek to complete his 4 years in office.
2 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Okoroawusa: 2:31pm
NOC1:You have a point there
1 Like
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Maldek666: 3:12pm
No award for Dele Giwa ?
1 Like
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by ORIENTATION101: 3:32pm
doctokwus:olodo does inauguration happens every year
inauguration day is a day of handover which happens every four years while June 12 happens every year
9 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Nyerhovwo101(m): 5:27pm
ORIENTATION101:cant u make ur point without insult?
2 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by anibi9674: 5:29pm
ok.
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by kabrudrapist: 5:52pm
omowolewa:Products of almajiri system.
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Megatrix: 5:52pm
This decision to recognize June 12 as democracy day is one of the few decisions by this government that I agree 100% with. It was the right thing to do
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by Paperwhite(m): 5:53pm
The real democracy day should have been the June-12.
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by iyke926(m): 5:53pm
Confusion everywhere.
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by marttol: 5:53pm
Nice move by the Senates...
The dullard wants to indirectly extend his stay in the office...
Ok, we are glad that democracy day is now June 12,but you must leave that office may 29 next year... Infact resign right now
2 Likes
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by omooba969(m): 5:54pm
Ok
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by vedaxcool(m): 5:54pm
Who asked you?
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by NoSidonLook: 5:54pm
s
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:54pm
Saraki and the rest are stupid
|Re: May 29 Remains Inauguration Day For Presidents – Senate by ojmaroni247(m): 5:55pm
Ok
Yet Another National I.D. Card Scheme / Ban On Okada: Edo Youths Rush To Driving Schools / Breaking News. Buhari Collapses At APC Rally In Calabar.
Viewing this topic: Inspiration2017, zazzi, bedane, LadiesGist(f), teejarny(m), mooregan(m), Avsegzy(m), stchinedu, ifa98, Spexo001(m), Dmarto, schrondinger, Akolawole(m), prodigyevans(m), youngkid93, BossOluwendy(m), reesemachh(m), circler(m), pol23, bjayx, Babsjad(m), gusaua(m), omoluka(m), Laxy009(m), ernieboy(m), chi4ik4(m), profmsboi(m), isotopy(m), FBIL, johnie, temmy2015(m), ijeshaboy, stevespack(m), wisdomdc(m), noony926, Theultimate(m), valentineuwakwe(m), tolurx(m), playmaker10, jamale2112, Areolad, lilbest4(m), Moshud1979, afolabiade(m), astana1, Otunbalarry, Askmewhy, Waladade4luv(m), Seankay323, lutheran(m), prosper19, Olumyco(m), waky15(m), Waleabimbola(m), bratan(m), plessis, wolverine1987, lumzybo, Toriella, ceaseroji, shola0505, Marcelinho(m), IFNOTGOD(m) and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11